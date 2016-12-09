Last-Minute Plans: 139 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: December 9-11, 2016 Howlidays in the Square, Green Lake Pathway of Lights, The Winter Feast Holiday Bazaar, And Many More $10-And-Under Events

There's snow on the ground and rain in the forecast, but there are still plenty of events happening in Seattle this weekend that won't cost you more than $10 and don't require any advance planning. We've rounded them all up below, including Fantagraphics' 40th anniversary celebrations, the Last Dance V2 Farewell Performance Party, the Georgetown Art Attack, Green Lake Pathway of Lights, and the Winter Feast Holiday Bazaar. For more (pricier) options this weekend or to make plans for the coming weeks, check out our Things To Do calendar, where you'll find our critics' movie recommendations for this weekend and plenty of holiday-themed events.

FRIDAY

1. Ambient Vigil Luminary Fundraiser for Ghost Ship Oakland Fire

Mokedo invites our intersectional communities to join together for a few hours to remember each other and raise funds for those affected by the fire in Oakland this past weekend. There will be a safe vigil space to gather and honor loved ones with ambient sounds, a silent art auction, and LED luminaries that will be brought to the Volunteer Park Conservatory on Saturday to continue the vigil. This event will be all ages and free, but donations that will go directly to the YouCaring fund for those affected are highly suggested.

(Beacon Hill, free)

2. Ari Banias, Bill Carty, & Stacey Tran

I can't recommend Ari Banias's collection of poetry, Anybody, highly enough. On the surface the poems are conversational and friendly, but then three quarters of the way through Banias stabs you through the heart and walks away, which is evidence that they'd been carefully laying little linguistic traps for you the whole time. Topics include deep meditations on the gender spectrum, the primacy of pockets, whiteness, and having a lot of plastic bags around the house. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll buy the goddamn book--especially if you love Frank O'Hara. Seattle's very own Bill Carty (Refugium), and Portland's very own Stacey Tran (Fake Haiku) will read from their recent work, too. You can't go wrong going to this. RICH SMITH

(Wallingford, free)

3. Back Bar Flea Market

For the holiday edition of the Back Bar Flea Market (a free, all-ages, diversely dispersed spread of local vendors that happens in conjunction with the Belltown ArtWalk), shop from local makers selling goods like leather earrings, bottlecap bandanas, and vintage dictionary page prints while you use the photo booth and snack on a buy-one-get-one-half-off pizza with the family.

(Belltown, free)

4. Band It LIVE

Hale's will host the big Band It holiday show with a variety of genre and artist tribute performances. Four bands throughout the night will play selections originally by Talking Heads, Bon Jovi, and KISS, with several mini bands taking on yacht rock standards for a breezy '70s vibe.

(Fremont, $10)

5. Belltown Art Walk

Wander around Belltown and check out their hyperlocal art scene amidst the waves of drinkers and clubbers. Convene at the Belltown Community Center to pick up a map (and maybe some snacks/goodies), then head out to explore nearby galleries while taking advantage of all the artists' exhibitions (and provided refreshments).

(Belltown, free)

6. The Breaking, Ronhaar, Chad Bault

Local band The Breaking celebrates their single release with a show at Conor Byrne, and bill support from bluesy folk-rocker Ronhaar and Americana singer-songwriter Chad Bault.

(Ballard, $8)

7. Cafe Racer Benefit with Autolite Strike Reunion, TPDC, Knights of Trash

Support Cafe Racer in these dark times with a benefit for their future, marked by a reunion show for Autolite Strike, with the Tom Price Desert Classic and local Thee Milkshakes tribute outfit, The Knights of Trash.

(University District, $5)

8. Celebrate the Season

During PhinneyWood's Phestivus, bring a toy to donate and get a free scoop of ice cream; seasonal flavors include Egg Nog, Peppermint Mocha, Mandarin Orange Chocolate, & Gingerbread Cookie Batter. If it seems like that'll be too cold, go anyway for fudge and caramel sauce samples. If you stop in around 7:30, you might just meet up with a mysterious, bearded, red-coated individual. He's got a special project to help the homeless in Greenwood.

(Greenwood, free)

9. A Community Viewing & Conversation of 13th

B.U.I.L.D. (Brothers United In Leadership Development) will screen Ava DuVernay's much-discussed documentary 13th, about the legacy of slavery in the criminal justice system.

(Central District)

10. Devilwood, Lauren Murphie & The Sodo 4, Tiny Bones

Dark and heavy Northwest groovers Devilwood headline at Slim's for night of shadow-laden psychedelia, with Lauren Murphie & The Sodo 4 and Tiny Bones.

(Georgetown, $8)

11. Dianne Kornberg: Madonna Comix

Elliott Bay Book Company and Prographica Gallery present this evening with artist Dianne Kornberg, co-author (with poet Celia Bland) of Madonna Comix, a book that blends text with visual art.

(Capitol Hill, free)

12. An Evening of Shorts

The Seattle Playwrights Salon will present a series of shorts written by Scot Bastian, and directed by Molly Blades, Tom Hanrahan, and Greg Beach—the shorts promise a whirlwind of emotion and are described as "whimsical, funny, dramatic, and serio-comic."

(Georgetown, free)

13. Fantagraphics 40th Anniversary Panel

Learn about the history of Fantagraphics at this panel featuring founder Gary Groth and rock-star cartoonists Jaime Hernandez (Love and Rockets), Gilbert Hernandez a.k.a. Beto, Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Carol Tyler, Peter Bagge (Hate and Neat Stuff), Stranger Genius Jim Woodring, and Ellen Forney (known for, among many other accomplishments, graphic novel Marbles and her Shtickers emojis).

(Downtown, free)

14. Foolish: Kings of Class

Fridays at Timbre Room are FOOLISH, a chance to sweat out your weekday worries to a different featured DJ each week. This week will feature Chicago DJ/producer duo Kings of Class, with local support from Ainslee, Koister, and Streeter.

(Downtown, $5 before 10pm/$10 after 10pm)

15. Gray City Limit, Hoecakes, Shuff

Gray City Limit is the latest neo-soul and funk fusion group to hit Seattle, and they'll be playing a live set with Hoecakes and Shuff at the Blue Moon.

(University District, $5)

16. Harry Potter Winter Ball After-Party

Did you miss the chance to pick up Harry Potter Winter Ball tickets? That's rough, Hufflepuff. But don't worry, you've got another chance! The party is spilling over to Showbox Sodo, where the Wizard of Ceremony will host some magic mayhem. You can even get instruction in ballroom dancing (hopefully taught by Severus Snape). Special cocktails and bites will be available.

(Sodo, $10 general admission)

17. Jessica Lynne and the Cousins, Lost Dogma, The W Lovers

Nashville rising star Jessica Lynne has garnered comparisons to Dolly Parton and Miranda Lambert, and will share her vocal talents with the Northwest at a Sunset show with her band the Cousins, as well as Lost Dogma and The W Lovers.

(Ballard, $5)

18. Make Out Party Xmas Card Edition

NARK (Bottom Forty, Dickslap) will be laying down the tracks all night as you figure out the best way to ask your crush to make out (hot tip: free jello shots for loose lips). There's also a Christmas card-themed photo booth ("with frisky elves in tow"), so go get cute.

(Capitol Hill)

19. Make Space Zine Issue #5 Release Party

The genius lady brains behind the womxn-centric Make Space Zine have done it again, with Issue #5 hot off the presses and prominently featured at their upcoming release party tonight. Artists in this issue (and present for performance and casual conversation at this party) include comic creator Kelly Froh, electro-space queen Lilac (Madeleine Franks), printmaker Jessica Marie Mercy, and poet and visual artist Leena Joshi. There will be a live set by Lilac, with posted work from Kelly, Leena and Jessica, and a live reading from Leena. The event is free and open to everyone, but bring cash for zines, prints, art, and drinks.

(Capitol Hill, free)

20. Noise Complaint with Sinden & LO'99

LA-based Graeme Sinden is one of those producers whose instant-party-starting tracks appear on high-profile labels like Mad Decent, Fool’s Gold, and Sweat It Out, but he somehow avoids the stench of pandering that most work on those imprints emits. Essentially, he creates bass-heavy house music with rudely boisterous beats and abundant weird, warped textures that make you feel as if you’re tripping in a high-end club full of Diplo fans. Australia’s LO’99 records for the Night Bass label, and that imprint’s two words play a huge role in his sound. LO’99’s menacing, hedonistic, low-end-centric bangers are geared to leave you drenched in a chilling sweat. DAVE SEGAL

(Downtown, $10)

21. Northwest Film Forum Annual Holiday Party

Three Dollar Bill Cinema brings you Cineoke: like karaoke, only with your favorite movie musical scenes. Embrace your inner star (or inner Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer) and sing along while the film clip is projected behind you. Cineoke isn't the only attraction at this film nerds' holiday kick-off. There will also be a potluck, "back-alley dreidel," a photogenic Santa (go on, climb on his lap and selfie away), and a dance party.

(Capitol Hill, free)

22. PhinneyWood Phestivus

PhinneyWood's art walk/party/"monkey crawl" celebrates the neighborhood's spirit animal with light-up monkey decorations and Phestivus Pole (the old air-raid tower, garlanded and monkey-fied). Wear an ugly sweater to participate in the pub crawl and get deals on food and drinks at participating restaurants and bars and check out galley openings as part of the PhinneyWood Art Walk. The Emerald City Trolley will also be giving free rides between 59th and 87th Streets.

(PhinneyWood, free)

23. Quenton Baker: This Glittering Republic

Poet and educator and 2016 Made at Hugo House Fellow Quenton Baker will read from his debut full-length, This Glittering Republic. I'm confident that there's some irony in that title. Baker's poems focus on Blackness in America. He often employs a series of arresting images that link contemporary violence against black people with America's history of slavery. During readings, his deep, hypnotic voice drives home the power in each line, even when those lines sometimes leap into abstraction. If you haven't already, check out the poem "negroes exist / for the throwing," which was published in the James Franco Review. That poem will floor you. Be sure to pick yourself up in time to attend this launch. RICH SMITH

(First Hill, free)

24. Razorcake Benefit Show

Join local bands at the super-secret Black Lodge and donate to Razorcake, "American's first non-profit DIY punk rock fanzine." The lineup includes Dead Bars, Sharkie, Burn Burn Burn, Listen Lady, Young Go Hards, Brave Hands, Ramona, and more.

(Eastlake, $0-$10)

25. Release of Breakside's Salted Caramel

Bottleworks will host festivities around the launch of Breakside's Salted Caramel Stout. There won't just be beer: gobble some boozy salted caramel ice cream from Portland's famed Salt and Straw and watch Sensei 23 create a painting live.

(Wallingford, free entry)

26. Till Chapbook Release Party

Till's writing residency program will fete its third birthday with readings from its newest chapbook by Kelle Grace Gaddis, Melanie Masson, Amber Nelson, Mark Lammers, Kristen Young, Adair Rice, and others.

(Pioneer Square)

27. Tilted Thunder UGLY Sweater Karaoke Night

Get into the giving mood with money-motivated karaoke clad in the ugliest holiday sweaters you've got. The night is no cover, but if you'd like a piece of the action, $3 gets you a chance to sing, $5 forces someone else to sing, and $10 earns you immunity from public humiliation altogether—or, conversely, the opportunity to spin Phatti's Wheel of Holiday Misfortune and be forced to sing (or force someone else to sing) a "potentially horrible or embarrassing holiday classic."

(Greenwood, $0-$10)

28. Tit Nun, Warning Danger, Scorpiknox

Rock heretics Tit Nun headline at Substation with local thrillers Warning Danger and Scorpiknox.

(Ballard, $8)

29. A Very Villains Holiday Jubilee

Seattle sketch group Villains pokes fun at holiday staples like visiting relatives and too much mulled wine.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

30. A Whateverly Christmas/Hanukkah/Solstice/Kwanza/12th Night/New Years

Power-folk group The Whateverly Brothers will take on songs from every part of this holiday season, regardless of what you celebrate.

(Ballard, $5)

31. Wildlife

Q Nightclub's newest pun-tastic club night throws down tonight, and will bring some of "the biggest cats in the region" (including LouRawk, Ca$h Bandicoot, Beeba, Blueyedsoul) together to "roar on one of the most state of the art sound systems on the West Coast." Expect to dance the night away to popular and underground club music with others in their "primal state."

(Capitol Hill, $10)

32. Zero-G: Jan Koekepan, Fejj, Steve Fisk, Tempered Steel

This Zero-G convocation looks like it’ll be interesting and eclectic. Jan Koekepan is steeped in both classical guitar and the klassik kosmische vibrations of Klaus Schulze and Tangerine Dream. Koekepan’s music gently elevates you to higher consciousness via wispy drones not unlike those on Eno’s Ambient 4: On Land. Ffej is an analog-synth guru and dark electro-pop troubadour who earned my respect in 2005 with a synapse-sizzling, Conrad Schnitzler/Andromeda Strain–esque Patterns in the Storm Vol. 1. Stranger Genius Award winner Steve Fisk is an endlessly inventive producer whose range encompasses Negativland-like aural pranksterism, abstract electronic mutations, velvet-robed funk (see Pigeonhed), and beyond. Tempered Steel—featuring Ffej, fiery prog guitarist Dennis Rea, and Frank Junk—deploy electrified kalimbas (thumb pianos) to generate a bizarre species of alien exotica, or, as I once wrote in these pages, “a metallic-insect symphony of disturbing beauty.” DAVE SEGAL

(Wallingford, $5-$15)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

33. 2nd Annual Holiday Small Works Sale

Stock up on holiday gifts at this affordable small works sale. Because buying art is so much better than buying... most other things.

(Capitol Hill, free)

34. Christmas Cookies with Happy Pink Girl

Christmas Cookies promises an hour of festive comedic variety, including Christmas songs, improvised holiday stories, sing-alongs, original songs, and puppets—and of course, free cookies after the show, made by Happy Pink Girl.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

35. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

This goofily ambitious production will condense all of Shakespeare's greatest works into a 90-minute frenzy that will include presenting Titus Andronicus as a cooking show and performing Hamlet "three times faster and backwards." They make a good case for the show: "If you love Shakespeare, this play is for you; if you hate Shakespeare, this play is made for you."

(University District, $10)

36. Garden d'Lights

"Welcome to the garden of earthly delights / Welcome to a billion Arabian Nights," Andy Partridge sings on Oranges and Lemons. He'd probably never been to Bellevue, but it fits: half a million tiny LEDs adorn the Botanical Garden to create outlandish forms in fairy-tale landscapes.

(Bellevue, $5)

37. Gingerbread Village

Here's a corner of Seattle untouched by construction and traffic. The Sheraton's chefs work every year with architects to confect fanciful houses and structures that are sure to make you wish we had a Candy Witch Urban Planning Committee. It's free to view in the Sheraton's lobby, it's always open, and you can vote for your favorite house. The theme of this 24th annual edition is "Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays," so expect Harry Potter-themed houses.

(Downtown, free)

38. Holiday Market at Westlake Park

If "German Christmas market" is the holiday market vibe you're after, check out the Downtown Seattle Association and Urban Craft Uprising's event: 24 outdoor booths of curated crafts and goods, which will rotate each week during the monthlong event. You'll be outside, you'll be prepared for the holidays, and you'll be happy.

(Downtown, free)

39. The Inexplicable Redemption of Agent G

Playwright Qui Nguyen takes nerd/comic culture, action movie hijinks, ninjas, and puppetry and genre-fucks them all into a goofy-funny but ultimately substantive story about resilience and revenge *ahem* redemption. The story is, as is so often the case, metatheatrical: Nguyen's main character pulls him into the action and forces him to write a story he's been putting off for years. The rap battle between David Henry Hwang (as a character) and the playwright (as a character) is not to be missed. This show is directed by former Washington Ensemble Theatre co-director Ali el-Gasseir, and it will run at the same time as Seattle Rep's production of Nguyen's Vietgone. GO SEE BOTH. RICH SMITH

(University District, $10)

40. Pottery Northwest's Holiday Special

Grab some holiday gifts at this show and sale featuring work by Pottery Northwest's resident artists and local artisans, including reclaimed wooden trays, metal jewelry, and vegan truffles, in addition to ceramics. The market will begin with an open-to-the-public holiday party on December 2, and will remain open until December 11.

(Seattle Center, free)

41. Seattle Center WinterFest

If you find yourself on the Seattle Center campus at any point before December 31st, prepare yourself and your senses because you are entering a winter wonderland. From an ice rink to ice sculpting, all things ice will be present, whether or not (most likely not) there is snow. The classic Winter Train & Village will be set up in the Armory, where hundreds of performances—including SANCA's Cirrus Circus and the Garfield Jazz Band this weekend.

(Seattle Center, free)

42. Snowflake Lane

Get photos with Santa, then experience beautiful lights, "toy soldier drummers," animatronic characters, and pretty music in artificial snow at 7pm every night.

(Bellevue, free)

43. WildLights

See the zoo in a new light—500,000 energy-efficient LEDs, in fact! See luminous animal-themed design, have an indoor snowball fight, meet Santa and his very real reindeer and some nocturnal animals, listen to carolers, and enjoy the holiday beer garden.

(Phinney, $9.95)

44. Zoolights

The wonder-workers at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will fashion giant animal scenes from lights, including "hammerhead sharks and sea turtles, carnivorous plants and their insect prey, a whimsical 30-foot-wide underwater landscape, a majestic polar bear family, and a gorgeous giant Pacific octopus." See real live fishes in the aquarium and play with goats and reindeer or ride a camel. If you get faint from all the bedazzlement, there are snacks to restore your energy.

(Tacoma, $8.50/$10)

SATURDAY

45. 31st Annual Dusty Strings Open House

The Dusty Strings holiday party and open house kicks off every year (for the last 31 years) with an all-day set of music, and sweet snacks like cookies and hot apple cider. Featured performers this year include Cahalen Morris, Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons, Land of Erin, Stuart Williams, Eric Madis, Orville Johnson, Fort Loveless, Alice Howe, Dan Monte Calvo & The Sourwood Stringboard, and Eli West.

(Fremont, free)

46. 5th Annual Howlidays in the Square

The four-legged members of our family can sometimes get left out during the holiday season. However, this event more than makes up for it, featuring a canine-oriented photobooth, a pop-up pooch park, and costume parade. You can even shop the "Barket Market," featuring vendors like Puddles Bakery and Bow Wow Chow, and Emerald City Pet Rescue and the Seattle Humane Society will be on hand with adoption services.

(Pioneer Square, free)

47. The Ada Party

This is a birthday party for Ada Lovelace (1815-1852), a mathematician and writer who is considered by many to be the very first computer scientist (she wrote an algorithm that was meant to be executed by a machine). Celebrate with birthday treats, a raffle, workshops, a presentation by Kate Edwards (executive director of the International Game Developers Association), an appearance by Atypical Girl Geek author Katherine Hitchock, and a screening of the documentary Code: Debugging the Gender Gap.

(Sodo, $10)

48. Ambiance: IV [Pajama Party]

Every iteration of Ambiance promises an emergence of dark house, tech, and bass music, with local and touring artists claiming space on the decks. Pajama Party will aim for "a sensual ambiance that juxtaposes underground rave culture with a high-class club atmosphere," so throw our your best rave sweats and dance it out like your whole life is a light show.

(Pioneer Square, $10)

49. Aqueduct, The Echolarks, Timbre Barons

Pop obsessive David Terry of Aqueduct takes the stage with a variety of tonal accessories, including mariachi horns, Gershwin-esque strings, looped and layered vocal effects, grand piano, and electric guitar. He'll be joined by The Echolarks and Timbre Barons.

(Ballard, $10)

50. Art Under $100

This is about as affordable as art gets, and it's a showcase for the work of over 70 local artists. There's also stuff to eat and drink and there's a raffle, so you can really make a day of it.

(Georgetown, free)

51. Asian Art Museum Renovation and Proposed Expansion Community Meeting

Weigh in on plans for the Asian Art Museum's impending renovation—which includes an expansion—at this community outreach gathering.

(Capitol Hill, free)

52. Ballard Art Walk

On the second Saturday of every month, take an evening stroll around Ballard to enjoy free artwork in local galleries, studios, restaurants, and shops. This weekend, check out the opening of Precocious, an exhibit featuring "young children extraordinarily skilled in adult mediocrity," at Push/Pull.

(Ballard, free)

53. Blood & Thunder, Chronological Injustice, A Flourishing Scourge

Blood & Thunder, one of the latest products of Seattle's entrenched metal scene, intersect violent percussion with the force of dark melodic structures. They'll be joined by Chronological Injustice and A Flourishing Scourge.

(Sodo, $10)

54. Bootie Seattle: Holiday Party!

Seattle's only all-mashup dance party throws down for an all-out holiday battle by paying tribute to two pop princesses: Sia and Lady Gaga. Prep thyself for all the '00s club bangers and '10s Top40 hits you could possibly handle, with the first 100 people in Santa hats getting free Bootie CD compilations.

(Capitol Hill, $5 before 10pm/$10 after 10pm)

55. Bushwick Book Club Seattle with Jack Straw Writers

The Bushwick Book Club series features local performers showcasing music they've written in response to selected literature in an effort to shed light on the importance of literacy and creative expression. Tonight's performers include writers from Jack Straw.

(Ballard, $10)

56. Celebration of Maged Zaher's Opting Out: Collected Poems

Maged Zaher will read from his Seattle-published new collection Opting Out: Early, New & Collected Poems (2000-2015). Zaher, an Egyptian-born poet now making his home in Seattle, has authored previous collections like The Consequences of My Body, which our Rich Smith favorably reviewed earlier this year. For Smith, Zaher is a "reluctant romantic" whose "awareness of the pitfalls of writing romantic poetry in a capitalist society with all of its attendant -isms allows him to refresh the whole mode." Join the poet for light refreshments and literary celebration.

(Pioneer Square, free)

57. Chance Fashion's Winter Wear Show

Watch models walk down the runway in cozy winter attire at this fashion show that will emphasize the work of local designers.

(Capitol Hill, $10/$15)

58. Conjuring: An Evening of Poetry & Performance on Nature, Justice, and Magic

Poet JM Miller will celebrate the release of their debut collection Wilderness Lessons (described as "a love letter to the planet that explores human violences") with this event that will explore "how nature, social justice, and magic conjure the human spirit for a night of poetry, experimental writing, and performance." Featuring Samar Abulhassan, Natasha Marin, Cody Pharigo, Anastacia Renee Tolbert, Jane Wong, and Lena Khallaf Tuffaha.

(First Hill, free)

59. CookieFest

Buy cookies, benefit the Seattle Milk Fund for children's education.

(Seattle Center, free)

60. Cucci's Critter Barn: Night of Too Many

Hosted by Cucci Bianca for the very last time, Critter Barn has made itself known over the last few years with some wild drag from the likes of Betty Wetter, Amoania, Hellen Tragedy, Mona Real, Menorah, and Cookie Couture. This final iteration boasts multiple performances from Cucci in her many forms.

(Downtown, $5/$10)

61. Curator Talk with Luis Croquer

Luis Croquer (The Henry's Deputy Director of Exhibitions, Collection, and Programs) will speak about provocative American artist Paul McCarthy’s work and his exhibition White Snow Wood Sculptures with special guests and local artists James Coupe, Mary Ann Peters, and Dan Webb. The talk will center on the topic of "the work’s engagement with digital media, organic abstraction, social and cultural issues, and production technologies."

(University District, $10)

62. Dancer & Prancer

Coast straight into the new year on Dancer & Prancer's "holiday surf" reverb whomp.

(West Seattle, $5)

63. Dr. Hellno & The Yes Men with Guests

Southern rock and psychobilly thrillers Dr. Hellno & The Yes Men throw down at Blue Moon, with additional musical guests.

(University District, $5)

64. Evil Genius & Hound Dog Taylor's Hand

It’s finally time to celebrate the release of Seattle trio Hound Dog Taylor’s Hand’s self-titled debut studio LP on Alan Bishop’s always-crucial Abduction Records. Long one of the city’s most incendiary and interesting bands, HDTH—guitarist Jeffery Taylor, bassist John Seman, and drummer Mark Ostrowski—have found myriad ways to integrate Hendrixian pyrotechnics and tenderness (Jimi was a softy at heart) with Sonny Sharrock–ian and James Blood Ulmer–esque jazz brut. It’s highbrow, high-intensity music that doesn’t neglect the body, and it thrives in the divey atmosphere of places like the Blue Moon and the old Comet. DAVE SEGAL

(Wallingford, $5-$15)

65. Georgetown Art Attack

Once a month, the art that resides in the tiny airport hamlet of Georgetown ATTACKS all passersby. In more literal terms, it's the day of art openings and street wonderment. During this month's event, check out The Bubble: Safety By Ritual and Design, Jennifer Mehigan's Watch Yourself Rot, the Standing Rock Benefit Art Show, Art Auction and Raffle, and the Very Open House at Equinox Studios.

(Georgetown, free)

66. The Glow Up Podcast Launch

Glow Up, a brand new podcast, will focus on "arts and entrepreneurship" in our lovely city. Join the creators for goodies from TMT Sweets and music by DJ Equis.

(Central District)

67. Green Lake Pathway of Lights

Green Lake gets gussied up with beautiful lights, refreshments, and live music from local artists and schools. Non-perishable food donations are requested, and you can bring your own lights and candles to add to the ambiance.

(Green Lake, free)

68. Handmade Holiday Market

Buy eco-friendly presents from local artists who favor secondhand materials (including Capitol Hill Candle Co., Franklin High School Woodshop, and Pieced Together Design) at this fourth annual market held in Seattle's largest architectural salvage yard. Food and drinks will be available.

(Beacon Hill)

69. Hing Hay Arts & Crafts Fair

For the first time, Hing Hay Coworks presents arts and crafts from locals for your purchasing pleasure. Enjoy Filipino food while you shop.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

70. Holiday Fair

Buy holiday stuff from artisan Seattleites and keep your spending money in this fair city. Hats, knitwear, lampshades, jewelry, needlepoint, and journals can all be yours.

(Ballard)

71. Holiday Party Featuring Baby Ketten Karaoke

Join incredibly prolific KJ Baby Ketten for holiday songs, or anything from Linda Ronstadt to Sparks to Riskay to the Edith Piaf. While your friends hit low notes by tackling high notes, eat dinner from Peasant Food Manifesto or ice cream from Balleywood Creamery.

(Ballard, free)

72. Holiday Storytime: Holidays with Our Animal Friends

The always dog-friendly Elliott Bay Book Company (have you seen their #dogsofebbco twitter series?) will host this storytime featuring a Seattle actor reading tales about holidays and animals.

(Capitol Hill, free)

73. Howliday Party

Bring your dog to House of Ruff's social club and meet Santa for some keepsake portraits. Donations go to the Old Dog Haven (awwwww).

(Leschi, donation)

74. Ichi Bitchi, Cover Me Badd, Double Cross Committee

"Pink punk" band Ichi Bitchi pair the influences of their hometowns of Seattle and Osaka to create a unique sound based on contrast and dualities. They'll be joined by Cover Me Badd and Double Cross Committee.

(Georgetown, $7)

75. Kate's Pub 10th Annual Holiday Ball

Break out your best (worst) holiday sweater and trek through the melting snow to Wallingford for Kate's annual bash, with drink specials, live music from The Unoriginals, and prizes awarded for the best (worst) sweater.

(Wallingford, free)

76. The Kent 3, The K Streets, Dreamsalon

Insurmountable garage rock outfit The Kent 3 will assert their newfound confidence with a headlining set at the Highline, with The K Streets and Seattle lifers Dreamsalon.

(Capitol Hill, $10/$12)

77. Last Dance V2 Farewell Performance Party

We always knew V2 wouldn't be here forever: when Value Village left the building, it was designated as a "temporary arts space." Now, as the center prepares to make way, salute the local artists and performers who have enriched Capitol Hill during this interval, and (if you're feeling sentimental) toast the poignant brevity of art itself. Performers include Allison Burke and Sean O’Bryan, Alyssa Casey, Ale Madera, Anna Conner, and many more; 70+ visual artists are also contributing. There will be a cash bar and all ages are invited.

(Capitol Hill, $5)

78. Life During Wartime with Harder Than Contra

Perhaps tribute concerts have gotten out of hand. Now we’re seeing bills dedicated to a live show that became a Jonathan Demme documentary? Oy. Granted, Stop Making Sense is one of the greatest films of its kind and Talking Heads were operating at peak expanded-lineup potency when it was shot. But there’s something ridiculous about paying homage to something so reliant on its particular circumstances. Maybe that makes Life During Wartime’s endeavor even more admirable. Stop Making Sense stands as a wonderful overview of Talking Heads’ catalog through Speaking in Tongues, and as a bonus, includes Tom Tom Club’s sensuously slow funk classic “Genius of Love.” Life During Wartime promise “exciting visuals, costuming, signature licks and moves, even stage props.” Hmm. Maybe this will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience; maybe they’ll Byrne down the house. DAVE SEGAL

(Fremont, $10/$15)

79. Luna Craft Fair

Visit Luna Park Café to check out "original artwork, prints, jewerly, clothing, patches, candles, soaps" and other handmade goods from Luna Park's employees and friends.

(West Seattle, free)

80. Lushy & DJ Vodka Twist — Holiday Dance Party

Of all the holiday dance parties happening around town, only one will take place in the iconic train cars of Orient Express, with cocktail pop group Luchy and DJ Vodka Twist. Fanciful party wear is highly encouraged.

(Sodo)

81. Marché de Noël 2016

Escape the currently slushy Northwest to an indoor French-style Christmas market, where you can drink something hot, listen to the Alliance Française Seattle Choir, browse French books, buy a petit quelque chose, and maybe even meet le Père Noël! Don't worry, le Père Fouettard (Father Christmas' mean, whip-wielding counterpart) is not slated to appear.

(Wallingford, free)

82. Meet the Designer of Chemical Wedding Handbags

Jon and Tracy Haaland will talk about the inspirations for their leather handbag designs; they drew on Yves Saint Laurent, the current subject of a Seattle Art Museum exhibition.

(Downtown)

83. Merry Mutts and Meows

Bring home a purrdebeest or a pupmuffin from Pawsitive Alliance's adoptable animal fair. Get help from animal shelter volunteers to choose your new best friend. If you've already got a pet who doesn't want to share you, you can still shop gifts for Puss or Woofkins from local vendors.

(Sand Point, no cover)

84. Night Animals with Soul Patch

San Francisco-based pop-funk sextet Night Animals take on the Croc with Soul Patch.

(Belltown, $7)

85. Pictures with Santa

Sit cozy in the lap of Mr. Leather Clay, aka Leather Daddy Santa, and give a big smile to the camera, knowing that your ten bucks benefit Seattle Area Support Groups and get you with a Christmas keepsake to show the grandkids.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

86. Pinned RED, The Grindylow, The Suffering Fuckheads

Some bands, you just gotta love them for their name. See above. Some bands, you just gotta love because they call their album Obnoxious Jazz for Sensitive Assholes. I was ready to not-gotta love them if they were just another hardcore band—hey, man, you gotta earn the word “fuck” in yer band name! To my pleasant surprise and the relief of my damaged ears, they’re not hardcore. No, this is organ jazz with distortion. Or maybe distortion with jazz organ. Impolite but serious-minded organ/drum duels. So you just gotta love bands that pick rude names that make folks think they’re hardcore. But in the end, I’m intellectually persuaded. Spank my ass and call me Charlie. ANDREW HAMLIN

(Ballard, $6)

87. The Pookies CD Release Party

Musical comedy group The Pookies mix their melodies with the improv talents of the Pookieprov Players for their CD release show. The Pookies will play some of their original songs and the Players will perform a scene based on audience suggestions and the lyrics of the performed songs.

(Greenwood, $10)

88. Pop Up Mercado: Holiday Fiesta

Plenty of music, food, and over 30 vendors selling art, jewelry, apparel and other hand-made gifts are promised at this pop-up mercado.

(Beacon Hill, free)

89. Porchlight Xmas Formal

Neighborhood haunt Porchlight Coffee celebrates "Xmas" once again with all of its customers, inviting everyone in town to a party full of cheap booze, free prizes, a raffle contest, and Polaroid portraits by Patrick Wright/Hello There You.

(Capitol Hill, free)

90. Questionable Content

A late-night panel, featuring two teams competing for laughs and points on this topical, improvised quiz show.

(Greenwood, $10)

91. Rapture

Oh sure, you've been to more than your share of drag shows with lip-synching and wigs and princess gloves. But where are the fringed monsters, the viscous fluids, and the couture that you initially mistake for a pile of abandoned construction equipment? Kick-start your weird Saturday with Rapture, hosted by unidentified frocking object Arson Nicki. Expect to see the avantest of the avant-garde creatures, peculiar performances, and a runway that may double as a portal to the Negaverse. You will be unable to forget any of what you see—or to make anyone believe that it happened. MATT BAUME

(Downtown, $8)

92. Raygun Grand Reopening

Celebrate Raygun's re-opening for the holiday season with a live performance by the Seattle Video Game Orchestra & Choir and "specials all day long."

(Capitol Hill, free)

93. Santa Saturday 2016

Get a photo with Santa at Motif Seattle Motel, enjoy snacks and drinks, and then, if you're still hungry, bring your photo upstairs to Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails for a 15% discount.

(Downtown)

94. Seeing Art: A Multidisciplinary, Critical Discourse on Twenty-First-Century Art Practice

Learn about the ways that artists engage with the larger world around them at this panel featuring Sharon Arnold (founder and curator of Bridge Productions), Michelle Dunn Marsh (Executive Director of Photographic Center Northwest) and artist Rafael Soldi, who recently had a moving show at Glassbox Gallery about the disappearance of his partner.

(First Hill, free)

95. Standing Rock Benefit Art Show, Art Auction and Raffle

Krab Jab Studio, Yvette Endrijautzki, and the arts community have set up this auction to benefit the Indigenous Environmental Network, which will receive all proceeds. Bid on work by Mini Griffin, Angelina Tolentino, Jeremías Lentini, Redd Walitzki, Maj Askew, and others.

(Georgetown, Free Entry)

96. Stocked Studios Holiday Market

This holiday market will focus mostly on food and drinks (perfect for stocking stuffers) and will feature booths from local makers including Krista's Baking Co., Addition Bitters, Hot Cakes, and Preserve and Gather. They'll have coffee available in the morning, and happy hour cocktails from 3-6 pm for relaxed, giggly shopping.

(Ballard)

97. Temple Canyon, Polarizer, Guests

Temple Canyon is a four-piece country-fried rock band that focuses on deep-seated '70s musical traditions from folk, classic rock, and psychedelia. They'll be joined by Polarizer and guests.

(Pioneer Square, $5/$8)

98. Ten Times Tipsy

Red Lounge wants you to get all kinds of wild at this "Ultimate Drinkers Party" with DJs spinning reggae, dancehall, and hiphop all night, featuring ZJ Veteran, Zion Gate Sound, Y2K Sound, DJ Ron & DJ Mo, and DJ Xten, with Synergy Boy and Gino Valiant as your hosts for the evening.

(Central District, $10 Before 12am/$20 After 12am)

99. Tom Waits & Kathleen Brennan Tribute Night

Hear your favorite iconic tracks from Americana legends Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan with a night of tributes from local musicians.

(Ballard, $8)

100. A Very Choral Christmas with Northwest Chorale

Celebrate the holiday season with a free, family-oriented concert of holiday favorites performed by the Northwest Chorale.

(Greenwood, free)

101. VINES: Garden of Neon Delights

This event, presented by Shoopolish, promises music by Shoopolish, FCFarrar, Dadmom, Max Mauer, and Erik Prang, live painting by Ray Mack and Macki Stratton, food, drink, dance, and a charity raffle to benefit the admirable Mary's Place.

(Ballard, $10)

102. We Told You So: Comics as Art Release Party

This party will celebrate 10 years of Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery with the release of oral-story We Told You So: Comics as Art, an art exhibition of Fantagraphics memorabilia, and book signings with special guests. After the event, the celebration will continue at the Fantagraphics 40th Anniversary Party, which promises music, food, and refreshments at the Georgetown Stables.

(Georgetown)

103. West Seattle Santa Pub Crawl

Drink up, fuzzy red fellas! Put on your Santa garb and let Rudolph point you from bar to bar, including Beer Junction and Poggie Tavern. Don't forget to bring toys for kids in need. Each donation gets you a raffle ticket.

(West Seattle, free)

104. Yakup Trana, Will Moore, Tyler Gahn

Barboza presents renowned guitarist Yakup Trana's first live show in four years, as he makes his comeback with a new solo album featuring songs composed in the interim years of his sabbatical. Joining him will be Seattle musicians Will Moore and Tyler Gahn.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

105. Zeptology, Rain City Rewind, Hostile Takeover

Led Zeppelin tribute group Zeptology seek to ascend the "Stairway to Heaven" with their covers. They'll be joined by Rain City Rewind and Hostile Takeover.

(West Seattle, $7)

106. Ziplines and Hoverboards! Designing Transportation

This event is part of the "Saturday Family Events" series, for kids ages 6-11 and their guardians. They say: "This workshop is about futuristic cars that hover and drive themselves! Students will plan and design future-thinking cars and public transportation, as well as design new roads and highways for these new modes of transportation!"

(Downtown, free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

107. The Bureau of Arts & Culture

King Street Station will host 21 art proposals "designed to trigger a new enthusiasm for the direction of our city and how art can play a vital role in our future... tackling issues such as homelessness, gun violence, urban growth, cultural tourism, arts education, and human trafficking." Part of the show is the Give Gallery, where if you donate blood between November 28 and December 16 through Bloodworks, you can take home, free, a work of art by a local artist from the gallery, including Jeffry Mitchell, Crystal Barbre, Charles Peterson, June Sekiguchi, Warren Dykeman, and Amanda Manitach. JEN GRAVES

(Pioneer Square, $5 Suggested Donation)

108. GeekCraft Expo Seattle

Buy gifts to satisfy your geekiest friends and lovers at this free market hosting local artisans.

(Seattle Center, free)

109. Seattle Sampling Artists' Studio Tour

Tour makers' studios and explore ceramics, painting, jewelry, blown glass, and other treasures by 34 artists across Seattle (including Brace Point Pottery, Blowing Sands Glass Studio, and Penguina Designs Studio). Bring home something really special to give for the holidays.

(Across Seattle, free)

SUNDAY

110. Cucci's Night Night

After Cucci's Critter Barn on Saturday, say farewell (and happy birthday) to Seattle's dearest and queerest queen of drag Cucci Binaca with this bon voyage into the unknown (or, Los Angeles). Join Pony-goers for a dance party soundtracked by DJs Help and Bad Kitty and photographs by Rio Flowers.

(Capitol Hill, free)

111. Deep Listening: Stewart Dempster

Gather in James Turrell's permanent exhibition Light Reign, a warm sky-viewing room, and immerse your mind in Stuart Dempster's sound bath at this meditation event.

(University District, free)

112. Eye on Artist: Annette Fourbears

Native artist Annette Fourbears, whose solo exhibition is at BIMA until February 5th, will speak about inspiration, process, and materials for her basketry and sculptures. Join for the talk and stay for the reception afterwards.

(Bainbridge Island, $6)

113. Family Holiday and Children's Film Festival Launch Party

Sometimes, cinema for kids can be just as charming as the adult equivalent. At this holiday party, celebrate the upcoming Children's Film Festival Seattle, which will feature over 150 films—both long and short—from around the globe. This event promises holiday-themed screenings, drop-in animation stations, festive crafts, a meet-and-greet with Santa's representative from the North Pole, and under-the-stairwell dreidel.

(Capitol Hill, $5)

114. Fraktured

Fraktured is a new Kremwerk night centered on bringing the best in breakbeats to a Seattle audience, with drink specials like $1 beers and $4 shots. Enjoy sets by Evertrill & Nofux Gibbons, Miss Min.D & JROK, Pressha & Jameson Just, Beauflexx & Dot Diggler, and Blacklist & Hon (2x4).

(Downtown, free)

115. Garfield Jazz Jam

Witness the prolific students of the Garfield High school jazz program, as well as storied alumni, as they jam together on a Sunday afternoon.

(Columbia City, free)

116. Handmade Arcade

Allow live music to lure you from the luscious Ballard Farmers Market to the Tractor, where you'll want to stay to browse curated indie goods from a rotating cast of 50 makers while you listen to live music. You could go home with some new "non traditional photography, recycled & reused inventions, woodwork, toys, mechanical things, robots, handcrafted tools, plant art, leather, baskets, books, collages, dioramas, gadgets, puppets, masks, [or] illustrations." They will also be collecting donations of survival gear and supplies for the Water Protectors at Standing Rock.

(Ballard, free)

117. Hands-On Hanukkah

Bring the kids for Hanukkah crafts and games, including a giant dreidel, hosted by the Stroum Jewish Community Center.

(North Seattle, free)

118. Helen Kiyong Kim and Noah Samuel Leavitt: JewAsian

Helen Kiyong Kim and Noah Samuel Leavitt will speak about JewAsian: Race, Religion, and Identity for America's Newest Jews, an exploration of the increasing number of families that combine Jewish American and Asian American traditions and identities.

(Capitol Hill, free)

119. Holiday Party & Barter Fair

Rebel against the tyranny of money and exchange your own handicrafts, food, or expertise with friends and neighbors. Barter with vegetables, clothing, services, whatever you have to offer!

(Ballard, free)

120. Jazz Police

Jazz Police will perform a set of genre standards and original compositions in a diverse range of styles, from Latin and Afro-Cuban jazz to funk fusion.

(Downtown, $5)

121. JV, Pine Box Drive, Noise Brigade, Past Self, Marrowstone

Pop-punk quartet JV plays a live high-energy set with local punks Pine Box Drive, Noise Brigade, Past Self, and Marrowstone.

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

122. LGBTQ Rights Post-Election

A variety of LGBTQ and civil rights organizations—including the ACLU of Washington, Gender Justice League, and Pride Foundation—will host this free presentation on what Trump's world might look like for queer communities. Bring your questions.

(First Hill, free)

123. Lucia Festival

Lucia's Day, with its traditional procession of girls in white carrying candles, celebrates a retains a third-century saint who, according to legend, brought food to Christians hiding in catacombs. Nowadays, it retains a cozy magic, enhanced by tasty rolls and other baked goods. Join UW students of Swedish, the Swedish Women’s Chorus, and the Svea Male Chorus for treats, rituals, and dances around the tree.

(Queen Anne, $5)

124. Margin Shift Presents: Valerie Hsiung, Vi Khi Nao, Ken White, Prageeta Sharma, Corinna Rosendahl

Survive dark times with the immortal verse. Five poets from Iowa City, New Santa Fe, Brooklyn, Irvine, and Missoula will converge to read their work to Margin Shift's enthusiastic public. Come for wine, words, and the will to carry on.

(Belltown, free)

125. Matthew Nienow

Matthew Nienow will sign copies of his debut collection of poetry, House of Water (Alice James Books).

(Wallingford, free)

126. Mike Wizrd, JPatt, Harland Griffin

Formally Magic Mic from Boise, Idaho, Mike Wizrd has arrived on the Seattle hiphop scene. He'll be joined by local singer-songwriter-rapper JPatt, and alt-rapper Harland Griffin.

(Fremont, $6/$8)

127. Mommy Long Legs, Tele Novella

Mommy Long Legs have been busy emotionally wheatpasting the town with their style of brat-punk, and tonight they'll be joined by Tele Novella for a night of sweet basement snarls and good old fashioned angry feelings pop.

(Ballard, $8)

128. Morning Star Brunch & Shop Local Pop-Up

Come early for Chef Tarik Abdullah's granola and zucchini bread, stay until 11 am when the pop-up sale starts. Shop "jewelry [...], handmade soaps, herbal tinctures and teas/elixirs, and ceramic incense and candle holders," plus poetry! If you do buy a Morning Star brunch, know that one dollar of every dish bought benefits Refugee Women's Alliance.

(Columbia City)

129. Open Space Edition 12

A brief evening interlude of laying on the floor to contemplative music by candlelight, thanks to the dulcet tones of different local musicians each month. BYOCushionsPillows&Blankets, doors are at 8pm, and be sure to silence your phones, shut your mouths, and take off those loud shoes you're always wearing.

(Fremont, free)

130. The Pizza Pulpit: The Hilltalks

This edition of The Pizza Pulpit (always free, all ages, and at the Back Bar of the Croc) features a live set from piano-heavy pop-rockers The Hilltalks.

(Belltown, free)

131. Rachel Bukey

Rachel Bukey will read from Notes from Hell, a follow-up to Leap of Faith (her first mystery novel) which is set in Seattle and follows the story of an ambitious Seattle Times reporter named Ann Dexter.

(Capitol Hill, free)

132. Rik Wright's Fundamental Forces

Local jazz fusion wizard Rik Wright expands his kaleidoscopic innovations with a blend of blues, bebop, rock, and jazz at this free show at Capitol Cider.

(Capitol Hill, free)

133. Santa’s House and Holiday Farmers Market

Take a break from shopping at the West Seattle Farmers Market to get a photo with Santa and donate diapers to WestSide Baby.

(West Seattle, free)

134. Serafina & Cicchetti's 2nd Annual Holiday Bazaar

This second annual holiday bazaar at these sister restaurants in Eastlake will offer house-made olive oil, spice blends, tomato sauce, and other products, food-themed gift baskets, and other products from the Serafina and Cicchetti community, including truffle products, handmade jewelry, and paintings. Plus, small bites and wine tasting!

(Eastlake, free)

135. Shakey Blankets

Amped-up country bar band Shakey Blankets draw their influences from outlaw country legends like Waylon Jennings and George Jones, and will treat the Little Red Hen crowd to three-plus hours of contemporary Americana.

(Green Lake, $3)

136. SHRIEK: Black Christmas + Happy Hour Holiday Party

SHRIEK is a film class focusing on the role of women in horror. This time, Evan J. Peterson and Heather Marie Bartells will screen and discuss Black Christmas (1974), "one of the earliest North American slasher films." Afterwards, they'll host a holiday party—wear your ugly sweater/antlers/Santa hat/dreidel costume/whatever festive garb you can find.

(Greenwood, $10)

137. Sketchy Santa

Each comic anonymously writes a scene for a fellow actor: "Like Secret Santa, with comedians." Expect a lot of tomfoolery as they try to throw each other off.

(Sodo, $10/$14)

138. Under the Bodhi Tree, The Sinbound, Neat

Funk-rockers Under the Bodhi Tree create songs from "a sacred place of musical exploration." They'll be joined by The Sinbound and Neat.

(Ballard, $8)

139. Winter Feast Holiday Bazaar

Seattle Street Food Festival brings 20 food trucks to the Fremont Sunday Market. Armor yourself against the cold with calorific eats from Ezell's Express, NOSH, Tandoozy, Frelard Tamales, or any of the other distributors of tastiness.

(Fremont, free)