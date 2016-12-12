The 45 Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: December 12-18, 2016 The Dina Martina Christmas Show, The Feast of the Seven Fishes Holiday Pop-Up, Dava Sobel, And More Critics' Picks

Dina Martina Christmas Show this year, because Grady West, who inhabits her horrible fashion choices, is a world-class artist, a first-rate writer, and a comedy genius. David Belisle Don't miss thethis year, because Grady West, who inhabits her horrible fashion choices, is a world-class artist, a first-rate writer, and a comedy genius.

Our music critics have already chosen the 23 best concerts this week, but now it's our arts critics' turn to choose the best events in their areas of expertise. Here are their picks for this week—from the Feast of the Seven Fishes Filipino holiday pop-up to the Bureau of Arts & Culture, and from the touring production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch to a talk featuring The Glass Universe author Dava Sobel. See them all below, and find even more events on our complete Things To Do calendar—including our lists of 49 holiday performances and 34 holiday makers' markets.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

MONDAY

The Tar Sands Valve Turners: Civil Disobedience Today

On October 11 of this year, five people turned the emergency shut-off valves on the five pipelines that carry oil from the Canadian tar sands into the United States, in "an unprecedented act of non-violent direct action that shut down 15% of US crude oil imports for nearly a day." These five "valve turners" are now facing felony charges with up to 95 years in prison. This is your chance to hear them discuss "why they felt morally compelled to take non-violent direct action."

The Rolling Stones Olé Olé Olé

Early in 2016, the Rolling Stones cruised through 10 cities in Uruguay, Brazil, Cuba, Colombia, and Peru. This documentary catches their still-wild energy in performances and explores their connection with their “Rolingo” fan culture on the continent.

Bendy Brewski Yoga

In a gallery lined with gold frames, the Frye Art Museum hosts a series of “Noise Yoga” classes, which caters to lovers of yoga, art, and experimental music. But what about all the craft beer–loving yogis and yoginis of Seattle? Where can they go? Now they can go to “Bendy Brewski” classes: 45 minutes of yoga (open to all levels, with mats available to borrow) followed by a pint of beer. It seems inevitable that someone would finally find a way to combine two of the city’s favorite activities. Namaste and cheers. ANGELA GARBES

MONDAY-FRIDAY

American Painting Today

American Painting Today is a huge, grandly titled show of 120 paintings by 90 local artists. But it's situated in the exceedingly modest haunt of the ugly, dusty former Value Village store on 11th Avenue, which is about to be redeveloped into something much more expensive and exclusive. (In the interstitial time, art is happening there.) Seattle painter Matthew Offenbacher organized the show—he invited dozens of artists and told them to invite their friends. It's a community-building exercise that turns out to be a strong painting survey, with new works by Mark Takamichi Miller, Juan Alonso, Laura Castellanos, Jeffry Mitchell, Claire Cowie, Ken Kelly, Nathan DiPietro, Francisco Guerrero, Rachel Maxi, Colleen Hayward, Leena Joshi, Mary Ann Peters, Jennifer Beedon Snow, Claude Zervas, Whiting Tennis, and more, more, more. JEN GRAVES

This exhibit closes on December 16.

Fernanda D'Agostino: Generativity

This is the final exhibition in the sacred room called Suyama Space, which has hosted site-specific installations for 19 years, curated by the great Beth Sellars. This brand-new work, Generativity, is by Portland-based artist Fernanda D'Agostino, whose last work of projected media and sculpture Stephanie Snyder in Artforum called "a feast of sensory experience and symbolic power." This one "explores the reproduction and proliferation of nature through sculpture, video projections, coding, and sound." JEN GRAVES

This exhibit closes on December 15.

Judith Cooper Haden: The Women of the Milpa

These black-and-white photographs of Oaxacan women cooking are a testament to the wisdom of the elders and the fullness of time. The farmers and cooks have returned to indigenous traditions in the face of economic and environmental devastation, and their determination in these images is quiet and undeniable. JEN GRAVES

This exhibit closes on December 15.

MONDAY-SUNDAY

Dina Martina Christmas Show

You'd think the chubby-older-woman-with-a-hairy-back-and-no-talent-but-thinks-she's-God's-gift-to-singing shtick would get old, but it doesn't, because Grady West, who inhabits her horrible fashion choices, is a world-class artist, a first-rate writer, and a comedy genius. (He has a Stranger Genius Award.) There's something so enduringly brilliant about Dina Martina's incurably bonkers self-empowerment, but also something grim and beastly about who she would be without it. I saw the Dina Martina Christmas Show with someone who hadn't seen a Dina show in a decade, and she couldn't believe how much funnier it was than she remembered. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

There will not be a show on Tuesday.

The Slipknot

The Slipknot is a theatre performance/comic monologue about the hell in everyday work: "stocking shelves at a drug store, driving a truck, and answering phones at the post office." Written by TJ Dawe, performed by Andrew Litzky, and directed by K. Brian Neel.

Shows on Monday, Friday, and Sunday only.

TUESDAY

Bill Ayers

Bill Ayers, a former leader of the 1970s lefty organization the Weather Underground, will read from his new book Demand the Impossible! A Radical Manifesto.

George Takei's Allegiance

George Takei’s new musical, based on his own family’s experience during World War II, depicts a Japanese-American clan threatened with deportation and internment. How far can patriotism take a beleaguered minority, and how and when should one take a stand against injustice? This is a screening of the Broadway performance.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

A Christmas Carol

ACT Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol is a dependable, simple pleasure, with just enough variation to warrant returning year after year.

Disney's The Little Mermaid

5th Avenue Theatre's production of Disney's the Little Mermaid is like one giant fuck you to winter. And winter cometh. The air is colder. Don't you just want to be under the water where everything's hotter? You do. But there's more than just seasonal utility here. The music by Alan Menken is great, and lyricist Howard Ashman was a genius who did not enjoy nearly enough time on this planet. Seattle’s own Diana Huey will surely charm as Ariel, and I have every faith that the 5th Avenue will come through with some underwater dazzle. Dazzle aside, in the consumerist glare of the holiday season, this show reminds us of the power of the human voice, promotes the joys of fostering an active imagination over the ease of passive consumption (c.f. snarfblatts), and advocates for meaningful connections to others who are not like you. Not bad for a family-friendly affair. RICH SMITH

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask's Tony Award-winning rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch promises a fast-paced and deeply moving plot, genderqueer fabulousness, and glam rock numbers to get you moving. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

Vietgone

So often we hear stories about the end of the American war in Vietnam that focus on the experiences of shell-shocked American soldiers returning to a country they don't quite understand anymore. But this ain't your typical play about the legacy of that war. Directed by May Adrales and produced in association with Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Qui Nguyen's geeky, formally adventurous, and energetic love story centers on the lives of two Vietnamese immigrants as they travel around the United States learning the language and navigating the complexities of refugee camps. Los Angeles Times theater critic Charles McNulty says the play won him over with its innovative use of music and language, but also "with its simple honesty." RICH SMITH

WEDNESDAY

All Power: Visual Legacies of the Black Panther Party

This event invites the team behind this art book on the Black Panther movement, published in Seattle by Minor Matters, to share insights and knowledge. Speakers will include Michelle Dunn Marsh, co-editor Negarra A. Kudumu, artist Maikoiyo Alley-Barnes, painter Yadesa Bojia, and photographer Robert Wade.

Everything to Me: Homeless Seattleites and their Pets

Homeless people are often criticized for not taking advantage of shelter services in the area. One of the reasons they don't use shelters? They (almost always) can't bring their pets, a source of love, companionship, comfort, and even safety on the streets. Hear about these important relationships from documentary photographer and One Health researcher Gemina Garland-Lewis, who will share photos and stories from her efforts to start a health clinic for people and pets. You'll also hear from some of the people who will make use of the clinic.

Origin Stories: All We Left Behind

Hear origin stories from local stars including poet and writer Sarah Galvin, poet and Stranger Genius nominee Robert Lashley, poet and writer Michelle Peñaloza, and fiction writer Jessica Mooney at this 21+ event.

Pundamonium: The Seattle Pun Slam!

Puns are the highest and lowest form of humor: They somehow refresh the materiality of language, reminding you that a word is a figure, a thing that can be looked at from several different angles. So whoever wins the pun competition Pundamonium, hosted by Forest E. I. Ember, will likely be one of Seattle’s great crafters of language, both in a Renaissance fair kind of way but also in a literary genius kind of way. The contestants will be chosen from the audience on a first-come, first-served basis, so the title could go to anyone. RICH SMITH

Fist and Shout

Local comedic geniuses Elicia Sanchez and Marita DeLeon sail onto new territories with their latest project, Fist and Shout, a 21+ QTPOC-centered comedy and variety show.

Oysters and Bubbly

Cold weather means cold water. And in the Puget Sound area, that means delectable, fresh oysters all winter long. Indulge in winter's best delicacy at this event, where $35 gets you six Hama Hama oysters and five tastes of various champagnes picked to pair with them. Ooh, and there's also live Brazilian music from Maracjuo Duo.

Wine with Friends: The Girl Empowerment Edition

Young Women Empowered will host this friendly, community-driven happy hour open to "anyone working in organizations or independently to empower girls or women." They add: "Feminists of all genders welcome." They promise wine, snacks, laughter, and community—if you can, bring more wine and food to keep the party going.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Peter and the Farm

This is the Seattle premiere of a simultaneously funny and depressing documentary about Peter Dunning, a drinker, loner, and artist who (by himself) keeps his 187-acre Vermont farm running. Scott Tobias at Variety wrote that the film “isn’t afraid to get dirt under its fingernails, which may turn off the weak-stomached, but those same visceral qualities are essential to understanding a man who cannot be separated from the land.”

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Last year Pacific Northwest Ballet replaced Maurice Sendak's beloved pastel set with a brighter one by Ian Falconer, author of the Olivia the Pig children's book series and longtime set designer. The symmetry of Falconer's Nutcracker set would be obscene if it weren't for thick cartoonish lines and Dr. Seuss–like stage elements. It's hard not to see Wes Anderson's influence, but Falconer leaves his own distinctive marks all over the place. If you haven't seen this Christmas classic since you were a kid, you might give it a go this year. It is a deeply weird thing to see. I mean, the ballet goes into this little girl's dream, wherein there's a war with a many-headed rat king who ends up dying dramatically after the girl throws her handkerchief at him. But what's fucked up is that a nutcracker steals one of the rat king's crowns and then places it on the girl's head, which transforms her into a bunch of adult snowflake ballerinas with crowns on! And THEN it turns out that the nutcracker transforms into her childhood crush! The two walk hand-in-hand toward a giant exploding star, which ends up being a portal into a 45-minute Katy Perry video filled with dancing desserts and a glittery peacock that moves like a sexy broken river. Maybe bring a pot lozenge? RICH SMITH

Homo for the Holidays 2016

This drag and burlesque gigglefest features a bunch of wacky little holiday-themed skits that our own Dan Savage once called "FUCKING GREAT....FUCKING HILARIOUS!" Now in its ninth year, Homo For The Holidays is joined by Waxie Moon, with the likes and liknessess of the great BenDeLaCreme and Cherdonna. You should get plastered before you go, if only to help make your yuletide gayer. RICH SMITH

Krampus Christmas

Enjoy a cheery interactive Christmas horror show with bad Santa, creepy elves, and everybody's favorite Yuletide child-torturer, the Krampus. Explore a snowy wonderland populated with unexpected denizens. Not recommended for children under 13.

Peter and the Starcatcher

Peter and the Starcatcher is a Tony Award-winning play about Peter Pan's backstory—written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker, and based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.

THURSDAY

Dava Sobel: The Women Who Discovered the Universe

Intellectually shallow and priggish internet pundit Milo Yiannopoulos has been "debating" with journalists on BBC 4 and "speaking" nonsense about gender. One of his more recent misogynistic hobbyhorses is the idea that women aren't cut out for careers in science and "maths." Dava Sobel's latest work of nonfiction, The Glass Universe, is one of the many books of hers we can buy and throw at his head. This one recounts the story of the group of 19th-century women who, from their desks at Harvard College Observatory, showed us the stars in a way we'd never seen them before by inventing the fucking spectrum we use to identify them. RICH SMITH

Donna Miscolta

Donna Miscolta, author of the novel When the de La Cruz Family Danced, will share her latest work: Hola and Goodbye, a collection of stories about immigration, assimilation, and inheritance.

Tig Notaro

Comedian, writer, and actor Tig Notaro (whose memoir I'm Just A Person came out this year, and whose TV series One Mississippi premiered in 2015) will deliver stand-up comedy for one night in Seattle. Her brand of humor puts a funny spin on topics including cancer, being a lesbian, and being a person.

Root to Branch: The Film Work of Ousmane Sembene, Gloria Rolando, Euzhan Palcy, and Julie Dash

For the final installment of the "Visual Culture of the African Continent and its Diaspora" series, Frye Art Museum Educator Negarra A. Kudumu will speak about the aesthetics and concepts used by these four influential artists (Ousmane Sembene, Gloria Rolando, Euzhan Palcy, and Julie Dash) and outline the social and political context of their works.

Torrey Pines

Clyde Petersen's debut feature film, clocking in at a rich hour, is about being a trans kid with a schizophrenic mom, but it's also about being able to survive by making connections. Torrey Pines is a masterful use of incredibly simple and friendly materials (which is politically important), paper cutouts and Post-Its, symbols and icons, a visual shorthand that becomes open but never, never loses its distinctive self. When Petersen makes art, it becomes believable that the tools of artmaking are not alienated from the experiences of life itself. That's what makes me feel good, I think. That, and Petersen's honesty. His hard-won and still-risky honesty. This screening will be accompanied by a live score. JEN GRAVES

Guest Chef Night

FareStart is a fantastic organization that empowers disadvantaged and homeless men and women by training them for work in the restaurant industry. Every Thursday, they host a Guest Chef Night, featuring a three-course dinner from a notable Seattle chef for just $29.95. This week FareStart welcomes chefs Roy Breiman and Mark Bodinet (Cedarbrook Lodge).

Happy Hour Food Walk

Every third Thursday, participating restaurants in the Chinatown-International District will have $2, $4, or $6 bites.

Hannah Patterson

Vignettes presents its latest one-night-only art show in the windows of El Capitan Apartments, this time featuring work by Hannah Patterson. Last year, Patterson had a show at Interstitial that featured "glitter covered body parts" and a "commercial aesthetic."

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

9 OUNCES: A One-Woman Show by Anastacia Tolbert

This one-woman show, featuring characters Alice, Luna, and Saraphina, was written by writer and performance artist Anastacia Tolbert and first premiered at The Project Room. The performance promises themes that loop around, interweave, and pop back through, with multiple characters portrayed by a single actor (Tolbert).

FRIDAY

Lutfisk/Lutefisk Dinner

Try Norwegian-style lutefisk and Swedish-style lutfisk (whitefish pickled in lye)—all the variety you could ask for! Also, importantly, there's glögg.

SATURDAY

Finnegans Wake

Composer Neal Kosaly-Meyer has spent the last 17 years learning and performing each chapter of James Joyce's abstract masterpiece Finnegans Wake, and tonight will perform the dubious task of reciting Chapter 3 from memory for the first time. It promises to be "formal, theatrical, even liturgical, exploiting the acoustics and evocative qualities of the Chapel, supported by minimal but thoughtfully designed sets, props, lighting and sound."

SLEEP IS FOR THE WEAK IV

Once again (for the fourth consecutive year!) Theatre Battery will present Sleep Is for the Weak, a frenzied 24-hour endeavor—"with the blood of a reality competition"—that will produce seven new, original works. One of those new works will be a ten-minute musical, created in collaboration with a composer and a team of musicians. Attend to see fresh work, squeezed painfully (and gleefully) from a group of exhausted, inspired creatives.

Artist Talk: Al Farrow

Sculptor Al Farrow currently has a show titled Divine Ammunition at BAM (Jen Graves writes "all of his objects are as terrible as beautiful, and they suggest that our strongest devotions inspire our greatest blind violence") and today he'll sign books and speak about his work, as well as addressing the ways in which religion and violence are connected.

Jennifer Mehigan: Watch Yourself Rot

Jennifer Mehigan (from and based in Cork, Ireland) is known for her multimedia works and paintings. In this show, she presents "skins" of large vinyl decals on the walls, and they're gross and sexy at the same time. A three-channel video projection is futuristic and gothic, involving female wrestlers, fembots, and stilettos destroying pretty cakes. "Queer femme desire," as the gallery describes it, is getting a workout, and it's a mighty thing to see.

The Sixth Annual March of the Mistletomosexuals

They gather quietly at first, with little more sign of their approach than the crunch of frost under their dark leather boots and the gasp of the wind in their beards. By the time the horde of gay Santas has descended on Capitol Hill, it is too late for any drunken frat bros to grab a cheap red hat and ruin the fun, and so begins the March of the Mistletomosexuals: perhaps the only remaining Santa pub crawl in the world that is not a horrible mess of belligerent vomiting amateurs. Bring your costumes, your manners, and a stocking stuffer or two for this annual rechristening of the neighborhood’s gayest gay bars. MATT BAUME

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Bureau of Arts & Culture

Art in the age of Donald Trump can no longer be neutral. When I walked into The Bureau of Arts & Culture, the new exhibit by PDL (a collective that includes Jed Dunkerley, Greg Lundgren, Jason Puccinelli, and Arne Pihl), my question was this: What part of Trumpism is it challenging? After a look at the 21 installations, I concluded that the answer was capitalist realism. The show presents proposals that imagine other kinds of economies, connecting art to circuits that are clearly outside of the market. Some of the proposals in the show are comic and some are very serious. The whole show argues that there is an alternative, and its materialization will require a little dreaming, a little nonsense, and a lot of courage. CHARLES MUDEDE

Mimosas Cabaret: A Boob Job for Christmas

This boozy brunch theater experience, hosted by Isabella Extynn and local drag legend Mama Tits, promises an "over-the-top raucous" holiday spectacular with a breakfast buffet, brunch menu, a full bar, Jell-O shots, and of course, plenty of drag queens. The show will star Tipsy Rose Lee, Ruby Bouche, Sparkle Leigh/Dan Davidson, and Abbey Roads, performing choreography created by Tipsy Rose Lee.

SUNDAY

Feast of the Seven Fishes: A Filipino Holiday Pop-Up

Local pop-up purveyor Melissa Miranda is hosting a Filipino-themed version of the very Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes at Bar Del Corso. This makes good sense, as she is a Pinay from Seattle who went to Italy for her culinary training. She's thrown a few other pop-ups, but this one should be a doozy, as it's at one of the city's best Italian joints, in one of the city's most traditionally Filipino neighborhoods, and it's composed entirely of seafood, which Seattle has a dazzlingly fresh and abundant selection of. Also, on her way back from Italy, she spent some time in New York, where she was a guest chef at fancy Filipino restaurant Maharlika. In an interview on the owner's blog, she was asked if it was rough working in the male-dominated culinary industry, and had this to say: "Let’s just say it hasn’t been easy… I remember one of the first times I walked into a kitchen here in New York, and the whistling and hollering started, and the staff asked if I was the new hostess. Once I was introduced as a visiting chef, the look on their faces was worth it all." Fuck yeah. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

Christmas S***show

Baby Jesus & co. ring in the holiday season with a "peyote-fueled" romp, and you're invited to participate in the festivities with a drinking game.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.