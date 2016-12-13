86 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: Dec 13-18 A Giant Glow Sword Battle, Ugly Sweater Parties, Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, And More Unusual Picks

Our arts critics have already recommended 45 great things to do this week, our music critics have picked the 23 best concerts, and we've compiled all of the holiday concerts, performances, and makers markets happening in Seattle. But after all of that, there are still hundreds more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from a Santa Claus Conquers the Martians marathon to a flash mob pillow fight, and from a night of protest sing-alongs to plenty of ugly sweater parties.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

TUESDAY

1. 12 Randalls of Xmas

A Randall is a filter that's connected to a tap of beer to fill with flavor-enhancing ingredients, and the Pine Box will have 12 beers that have been infused with strange ingredients to try tonight. Beers will include seasonal selections from 21st Amendment Brewery, Backwoods Brewing Company, Black Raven Brewery, Floating Bridge Brewing, and more.

2. Happy Orchestra with Guests

Every Tuesday night this December, Happy Orchestra will gather to throw down hours of raucous funk and jazz, with rotating special guests and no cover every time. Their December residency will also double as a food donation drive for Northwest Harvest, so bring nonperishable food with you to each show if you're in the giving mood.

3. Holiday Music Concert & CD Release Party

Every year, Social Outreach Seattle invites local musicians to contribute tracks to a new edition of a holiday album, the proceeds from which are then directly donated to assist Seattle's homeless during the winter. This year is no different, with a live show and party for the CD release at Neighbours.

4. Last DanceCHAT of 2016

Meet the choreographers behind, among other shows, 28 Problems, Next Fest NW, and It's Not Too Late to discuss the role of dance and performance after the 2016 election. Yoga Behind Bars maven Rosa Vissers will moderate.

5. Michael Medved: The American Miracle

In this moment of uncertainty, hear Michael Medved make the case for America's great fortune and outline the ways that fate has set the country up for unexpected advantages.

6. Seattle Fiction Federation #8

The Seattle Fiction Federation is a series where local writers perform alongside open-mic readers, and the audience votes on who will be featured at the next event—Paul Constant described it as "a cross between a reading series and a literary American Idol." This time, hear from writers including Steve Sibra, Anca L. Szilágyi, Donna Miscolta, and SFF No. 7’s open mic champion, Lucy Hitz.

7. Third Annual Aston Manor Ugly Sweater Party

For the third year running, Aston Manor will host an ugly-sweater-themed Christmas fundraiser party for Seattle Children's Hospital, with drink specials, complimentary appetizers, casino tables, DJs and dancing, and a request that you purchase items off the hospital's wish list.

8. The Urbanist Monthly Meetup

Socialize with civic-minded city dwellers at this meet-up. Samuel Assefa, the new Director of Seattle's Office of Planning and Community Development, will speak about city planning and what it can do for "racial and social justice."

9. Why Do We Vote The Way We Do?

Do you always vote for the best, most rational reasons? Hanna Brooks Olsen, Town Hall's resident scholar and intellectual, will speak about the different factors that affect our vote: friends, family, talking heads, and (god help us) social media.

WEDNESDAY

10. Branagh Theatre Live: The Entertainer

Kenneth Branagh will star in John Osborne's play as a dissolute, egotistical music-hall performer with failing family relationships. The story is punctuated with such sardonic songs as "Thank God I'm Normal" and "Why Should I Care."

11. Daybreaker Ugly Sweater Holiday Jam

Daybreaker invites you morning daisies to jump out of bed, put on a hideous Christmas sweater, do yoga, and dance before most of Seattle reaches blearily for its first coffee. Snacks provided; you're encouraged to donate food to Northwest Harvest.

12. Election Poetry Night

The Sanctuary Art Center Visual Storytelling Program will share poetry and spoken-word works alongside performances by Queercore youth and comedian/activist Casey Tonnely. Join them for reflections on "oppression, homelessness and the most recent election."

13. Eric Andrews-Katz

Eric Andrews-Katz (author and contributing writer for Seattle Gay News) will sign copies of and lead a discussion about Tartarus, his epic fantasy adventure starring twins with an Olympian birthright.

14. An Evening with Auntie Mame

While in the middle of my college years, I received from my roommate David something of an education in what I can only describe as gay cinema. It’s not that the films I was shown had gay people in them, but that they were held in high regard by a class of gay men. The very best of these films was Auntie Mame. I fell in love with its star, Rosalind Russell, almost at the exact moment she appeared on the screen. And David, my gay guide through this 1958 classic, had lots of information about her, her performance, and how this brilliant piece affected her life and society. To this day, I still regard Auntie Mame as one of the highest of achievements of that very American decade. CHARLES MUDEDE

15. Father Daughter 2-Year Anniversary

Nicholas and Darb look back on two years of weird ambient music combined with immersive visuals. Helping them celebrate are somesurprises, Medina Walsh, Leviathan Worship Service, Curved Graves, Wayne Horvitz, and Bill Horist, plus art by Cold Brew Collective.

16. Film Screening Benefit for Standing Rock

See the film The Cherokee Word for Water, about the "first modern female Chief of the Cherokee Nation," Wilma Mankiller. There will be a Q&A with the producer via Skype after the screening. All proceeds will be sent to Standing Rock protestors' legal defense fund.

17. For the Record: Live Stand-Up Comedy Taping

Local stand-up talent will be recorded for posterity—with your braying laugh on the live audience soundtrack. Comics include Aaron Woodall, Alyssa Yeoman, Chris Mejia, Cory Michaelis, Garth Purkett, Isaac Novak, and more.

18. Holiday Hooky Hour

Only fools work when they could shop! Skip out on your responsibilities—unless you're, like, an air traffic controller or something—and take advantage of special discounts and treats, plus a drawing, in Pioneer Square businesses. Or be a goody-goody and go after work; the events will last until 9 or whenever the stores close.

19. Hula Hula 10-Year Anniversary Party

In our Thanksgiving issue, Rich Smith praised Hula Hula's "garish tropical decor and [...] electrified drinks" and suggested that you head there to indulge in the worst Turkey Day ever: getting drunk on a booze volcano, singing solo karaoke, and "living out the touching, but ultimately dull, hipster movie of your loneliness." Sadly, Hula Hula will soon be relocating, as its sister bar, Tini Bigs, is closing after 20 years. Raise a mournful, neon-colored drink to Tini's demise. Raise a lot of glasses, if you want: tiki drinks and call booze will be half off all night.

20. Jamie Boudreau

The Seattle bar Canon has a lot to brag about: an antique cash register, a bar stained with Angostura bitters (on purpose), and an extensive and beautiful liquor collection that has won it a number of awards and accolades. At this event, hear from bartender and Canon founder Jamie Boudreau, who will share his book, The Canon Cocktail Book: Recipes from the Award-Winning Bar, which contains 100 classy, daring, and inventive cocktail recipes.

21. Karajokey

After spinning the Wheel of Misfortune, comedians find out whether they're going to perform a comedy set or sing a mystery karaoke tune. Stick around after the show for an hour of karaoke, open to everyone.

22. Lit Fix 16: Winter of Our Discontent

Combat the dark days of winter with the latest Lit Fix—Seattle's "dive-friendliest" reading and music series, which brings together books, bars, and bands all in one place. This edition will feature Leland Cheuk, Sasha LaPointe, Lori A. May, Steven Barker, and duo Shelley and Michael. All proceeds from this event will go towards Hopelink Adult Education.

23. Maker's Mark #ShareDelicious Dinner

At this four-course dinner, each dish (from roasted pork belly to bananas foster bread pudding) is inspired by Maker's Mark—and comes with a craft cocktail full of (you guessed it) Maker's Mark. All of the ticket proceeds will go towards Share Our Strength's campaign to end hunger in America.

24. MAP Theatre: Buffy the Vampire Slayer Trivia Night

Test your knowledge of Buffy the Vampire Slayer at Map Theatre's trivia night at Central Cinema. 50 brand new questions about Buffy, Angel, Willow, and the gang. Lot of prizes available for winners and losers alike.

25. "Up Your Chimney" Film Nights

Warren Etheredge of The Warren Report has curated a carefully selected—by which we mean far-out and disconcerting—set of awful/unusual holiday films to close out this awful and unusual year. This week, watch "Short Stocking Stuffers," a smorgasbord of strange shorts.

THURSDAY

26, ARCADE Iss. 34.3 Launch Party and Community Celebration

This community celebration and release party for ARCADE magazine's Winter 2016 issue (Undeniable: Edward Burtynsky's Photographs of a Changing World) promises drinks, music, light food, and a copy of the new issue of ARCADE in exchange for a $20 suggested donation.

27. Capitol Hill Community Council Open House

Meet friends and neighbors at this community open house, and help the Council set its priorities for the upcoming year. While you're at Vermillion, enjoy the glow and flash of the Luminous Garden exhibit.

28. Chat Room: Politics of Resistance

Chat Room is Minh Nguyen's series on the internet and its impact on art. This conversation will focus on "the creative class" and its role in society, "electronic civil disobedience," and how art can be used in resistance.

29. Debauchery

Debauchery is all about queers stripping for queers, but open to interpretation. Support sweaty, anti-oppression spaces and raise money for organizations that serve the queer community by showing up and getting ready to whip out your singles.

30. Hecklevision: Jingle All the Way

Watch the widely derided family holiday film Jingle All the Way—starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad as two dads desperately competing to buy an (almost) sold-out action figure for their kids on Christmas Eve—and don’t be afraid to voice your displeasure/amusement: This is Hecklevision.

31. Holiday Movie Night

Hide from the rain at Peddler's outdoor yet covered beer garden, where you can watch a festive holiday movie while enjoying the great outdoors. (You can even bring your dog.) Tonight, watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

32. The PNW Pledge of Resistance: Building Power in the Age of Trump

350 Seattle, an environmental organization, invites participants to pledge to fight against Donald Trump's pro-coal agenda. They say, "At this first event we will be learning about the vital importance that the Pacific Northwest plays in the fight for climate justice, as well as beginning to learn the vital skills and roles required to get involved in strategic non-violent direct action."

33. SAM Lights

As the days become shorter and darker, celebrate the holiday season with an evening of art, light, music, and community. The paths at the Olympic Sculpture Park will be lit up with hundreds of warm and inviting lights and luminarias. They write: "Come wearing your best light-inspired ensemble and become a part of the experience."

34. The Spins Featuring Nina Simone Sings the Blues

Join the crew from the record of the month club Vinyl Me, Please and DJ Nicfit for an evening set of jazz, blues, and soul with a special spotlight on the classic album Nina Simone Sings the Blues.

35. "We Shall Overcome": A Night of Protest Sing-Alongs

Gather with others in a community spirit to sing traditional protest songs (think Joan Baez, Woody Guthrie, and Nina Simone) as a group catharsis measure. Though this event is free, it will also be a fundraiser for the ACLU, and donations and memberships to this organization are encouraged.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

36. Austen Translation

This love story/improvisational comedy show is inspired by Jane Austen, and promises "stolen glances, carriage rides, and turns about the room."

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

37. Bryan Kellen

See stand-up from promising comedian Kellen, shortlisted as one of the "Top 100 Comedians" in the country by the Entertainment Business Journal.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

38. Love & Gravity

As part of the 4HIGH Circus Series from Seattle circus company Acrobatic Conundrum, performers balanced 20 feet in the air will demonstrate juggling acts, aerial and partner acrobatics, and stories about the two laws of attraction of the show's title.

FRIDAY

39. A Winter Solstice Concert with SeaMuse

If you're tired of "White Christmas" and "Chestnuts Roasting," hear something new for the holidays from Stanley Greenthal and SeaMuse, who met up with Breton guitarist Soig Siberil to learn new Celtic tunes. Greenthal, a prolific bouzouki, laouto, latva, and guitar player, will also draw on his repertoire of Balkan, Greek, Irish, and Scottish music.

40. Conjuring Nightmares

Watch a former professional magician from New York demonstrate "modern sorcery" at this show that promises "magic, mind reading and a dash of weird."

41. December Holiday Craftstravaganza

Push/Pull will provide the supplies you need to make holiday cards, ornaments, and other decorations, so you don't have to get your carpet covered in glitter. Some refreshments will be provided, as well as any artistic guidance you need.

42. The Disco Cowboys Outlaw Shanty Holiday Show

Get rowdy at local landmark the Shanty Tavern with a night of orchestrated folk and traditional holiday songs arranged and sung by the Disco Cowboys and outlaw country diva Darci Carlson.

43. Foolish: Death Star Disco Edition

Fridays at Timbre Room are FOOLISH, a chance to sweat out your weekday worries to a different special guest DJ each week. This week will feature a gathering of all Star Wars fans across the galaxy in celebration of the release of Rogue One this week. So come dressed in your spacey best, and dance to live sets by DJ ShmeeJay, Erin O'Connor Drew, Chris Tower, and James Sorrell.

44. Iliza

Super-productive comedian Iliza (Excused, Separation Anxiety, Freezing Hot, and the 2008 winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing, among many other credits) will perform her wry stand-up in Seattle for one night only.

45. Julebukking: A Norwegian Christmas Tradition

Norwegian quiz! Is "Julebukking" a) doing your holiday accounting before the year's up; b) Scandinavian rodeo or c) a cross between caroling and trick-or-treating that possibly originated in Thor cosplay in pagan Northern Europe and featured a procession of people carrying goat heads? It's c, but the Ballard Elks are going with the more contemporary version and keeping things blessedly decapi-goat free: just a charming Christmas "village" in the Lodge Hall where "shopkeepers" will hand you food and drink as holiday music plays. All nourishment is covered by the $20 admission.

46. Kivi Rogers

The Parlor welcomes Kivi Rogers of The West Wing and Everybody Loves Raymond.

47. A Tribute to the Loft and David Mancuso

DJs Riz, J-Justice, and Carlos R. will throw down consecutive live sets, spinning classics inspired by (and in honor of) David Mancuso, resident DJ of the Loft, a legendary New York venue. This event will also be raising funds for the ACLU to support the civil rights of all Americans.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

48. Each Other

In conjunction with the exhibit We Are a Crowd of Others, Tia Kramer and Tamin Totzke will present a series of public rehearsals (and one performance) that will "physicalize the reciprocal relationship between body and environment" and "examine the body as a record of lived experience and a vehicle for deep empathy."

49. Glimpse 3

This series of two-hour improvised performance installations is described as a mix between "a 3D moving art installation, a visit to the zoo, and your living room," and will feature music performed by Mike Vargas.

50. Short Shorts

Parley will present an evening of truly short shorts: each play clocks in at 9 minutes or less, and deals with the idea of "peace." See new work by playwrights Tré Calhoun, Elizabeth Coplan, Ryan Nole Fields, Amber Hughes, Barbara Lindsay, Susan McNally, Hannah Merrill, Nelle Tankus, and Celeste Mari Williams.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

51. Elf with the Sugarplum Elves

See Will Ferrell romping around in an adorable elf costume, winning over everyone he meets with his naiveté. At this screening, you can also meet the Sugarplum Elves: a local group that delivers festive singing telegrams.

52. Iolanta

This workshop production of Iolanta (a one-act lyric opera by Tchaikovsky) is choreographed by Donald Byrd and will feature the company and students of Spectrum Dance Theater.

53. The One-Act Fair Play Festival

The One-Act Fair Play Festival will feature six new, original short works by local playwrights including Leonard D Goodisman, Josie DeLellis, Jorj Savage, Wendy Joseph, Jordan Kerbs, Chris Mathews, and Patty Carlson.

SATURDAY

54. BarkHappy Seattle: Santa Pup Crawl Benefiting Emerald City Pet Rescue

This festive pub crawl for you and your pooch will travel to three pet-friendly stops: Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill & Irish Pub, then The Central Saloon, and finally, the Flatstick Pub. They promise a bunch of freebies (including pet health products, pet photography, dog massages, and gelato for dogs) plus booze (available for purchase) for the human in attendance. Wear an ugly sweater—or put one on your dog—to get an extra raffle ticket and the chance to win even more prizes.

55. Cats of Valiant Cosplay

This December, Valiant started a revolution in comics publishing by releasing special editions of its titles—with cats. Yes: real, live, cosplaying nerd cats on each cover! And you can meet these fearless felines at Comics Dungeon for a signing (with human author Ben Fisher, Dynamite's Grumpy Cat) and release party! Will your life ever be the same again? As a bonus, there are special sales on the Cat Cosplay covers, and part of the profits go to the Brooklyn Animal Rescue Coalition.

56. Drunk High Advice

Why get advice from your dumb friends when you can benefit from the thoughtful words of "an inebriated panel" of comedians? Once you've heard the panel's council on your problem, a group of improvisers will act out the possible consequences of the advice.

57. Flash Mob Pillow Fight

Smuggle a pillow into a to-be-announced public space. At the signal, start whalin' away! (Not too hard though, and remove your glasses before you start.)

58. Glow Sword Battle

Celebrate the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at this "ultimate nocturnal showdown" that will be split, naturally, into two teams: good and evil. You can reserve a saber here, and 10% of all proceeds will go towards the Fire Relief Fund for Victims Oakland Ghostship Fire.

59. The Green Show

Come to the Atlas Theatre in "high spirits" (no smoking or vaping allowed inside) to enjoy this 21+ improv comedy show by, about, and for people who are thoroughly stoned.

60. Inferno: Sexy Sweater Party

Recurring queer ladies' night Inferno jumps on the holiday-sweater-themed-wagon with a seasonal dance night. Good luck finding sweaters that are both ugly and sexy.

61. Joe's Pub

Teatro ZinZanni and NYC's Joe’s Pub at the Public present this monthly late-night series highlighting performance artists. The final show in December will feature Molly Pope, who Time Out New York named a Top Ten Cabaret Act in 2008 and 2012 and who Village Voice included in their "Best of NYC" in 2011 for “Best Singer to Turn Life into a Cabaret."

62. Lake View Cemetery Walking Tour

The Obscura Society Seattle will lead this tour of "Seattle's most famous cemetery," where pioneers including the Dennys, Mercers, Yeslers, and Chief Seattle's daughter, Princess Angeline, are buried. Other highlights of the tour include Seattle's Madam Damnable, Japanese American veterans, the brother-in-law of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, and Bruce and Brandon Lee.

63. Living Voices

Through a combination of live theatrical performances and archival film, learn about the story of a family struggling to leave the Oklahoma Dustbowl for the green landscapes of Washington State during the Great Depression.

64. Morning Treats and Tweets

Start your Saturday by drinking coffee, eating doughnuts, and searching for birds. This class, led by naturalist Ed Dominguez, is aimed at beginning and intermediate birders.

65. Parlour Tricks with Aaron Wheeler

From his stint at the Grand Canyon Dinner Theatre comes Aaron Wheeler, with a one-man comedy magic show that promises "a world of laughter and amazement."

66. Punch to Kill 2 Release Party: City Scum Edition!

Meet Marc J Palm, Kevin Clarke, and Wil Long, the creators of Seattle's gore-soaked, iconic martial arts comic Punch to Kill, now releasing its second issue.

67. Recharge & Restore, An Emotional Rescue Workshop

This one-day workshop promises alluring, soothing draws including emotional restoration, self-care, mindfulness, and empathy.

68. Reunited: An Actor and Drama Teacher Compare Notes

Explore "two very different lives in the arts" through a story featuring a high school drama teacher and a New York actor.

69. SantaCon 2016

Dress up as you know who and drink some you know what. (If you don't know: Santa; beer.) SantaCon is very emphatic that this is "much more than a pub crawl"; it's an occasion to fan "cheer and goodwill" across the city, so be nice to all the other Santas and anybody fortunate enough to get in your path.

70. Saturday Morning Cartoons: The Snowman & The Snow Queen

Saturday Morning Cartoons will bring you and your kid respite from the 103rd screening of Frozen with a program of international animated films. This month, they'll have a magical Soviet telling of The Snow Queen. If this doesn't sound inviting, just know that Soviet cartoonists were producing films for the whole family, since many people lived in tiny apartments: they took care to make these kids' flicks beautiful and sophisticated enough for adults. The second film is Raymond Briggs' short "The Snowman." Stay on after the films for snacks and a discussion.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

71. Diving Santa

Actually, Santa doesn't live on the North Pole. He's gotten nervous about global warming so he's relocated to an underwater base camp, visible from the 120,000-gallon Window on Washington Waters in the Seattle Aquarium. Just kidding! This is a fun photo op, an extra perk for your weekend Aquarium visit, where Santa will swim with the fishes and you can take pictures from the dry side of the glass. Donations during the event will help fund DreamNights, an event for children with special needs or chronic illnesses.

72. GE2 Gaming

This festival focuses on everything gaming, VR, tech, and digital. Participate in a maker throw-down, watch drone racing, play enhanced dodgeball, and augment reality. The brand-new event looks to draw 10,000 players and makers.

SUNDAY

73. A Bonsai Solstice

Celebrate the winter solstice by wandering through the Pacific Bonsai Museum as it's lit by candlelight. Bring your own flashlight and explore as you sip on cocoa or coffee from Caffe D'Arte, or munch on a crepe from the Crisp Creperie food truck. If you make a $5 donation, you'll take home a commemorative votive.

74. Burlesque Marathong

Cheer for the PNW's fabulous burlesque dancers in this live taping; the recorded acts are destined for "burlesque festivals around the world." Support the likes of Maggie McMuffin, Scandal from Bohemia, Lexi Luthor, and other skin-baring luminaries.

75. Christmas is Cancerred

"Too young to die, too poor to fight. Daniel needs your help!" With this rallying cry, Daniel Carroll's friends (Erin Ingle, Geoff Brousseau, Anica Cihla, Dustin Hempstead, Scott Losse) summon you to a comedy to help their stand-up pal pay his medical bills after having a tumor removed. Support their comedic solidarity.

76. Comedy Roast of Tyler Lockett

Seahawk Tyler Lockett will get (playfully) knocked down by his colleague Michael Bennett, two ESPN commentators, local comics like Drew Barth, and other funny people itching to land a punch, like Kivi Rogers and Comedy Central's Ashley Barnhill. If you don't have $120 to spend, join the $15 official viewing and after-party to watch on the big screen.

77. The Eyes of the Totem

There's some extra-cool local history behind this screening of a 1927 silent film shot in Tacoma. The studio behind The Eyes of the Totem lasted only four years and produced just two other films. All three were presumed lost until Tacoma Historic Preservation Coordinator Lauren Hoogkamer stumbled across a copy of Totem in New York. Catch a glimpse of vanished Tacoma in this evening of film history, which also includes a panel discussion with local movie preservationists and the composer of the film's new score.

78. The Final JK Pop!

Go wild at the last iteration of JK Pop, a high-energy dance party facilitated by DJ HOJO and filled with Top40 J-Pop and K-Pop bangers, with support from Bishi, BLC, HOSTBOI, Firedrill, and DJAO.

79. Glitterbeast: Secret Santa

Catch a viewing of all the teaser videos from each Glitterbeast performance, with special content from Haus member Jenna St. Croix, and live moments courtesy of Jenna St. Croix, Sharon Taint, Lasaveona Hunt, Apollo Vidra, Old Witch, Abbey Roads, and Shelita Potroast, as they perform to tracks chosen ("gifted") by each other.

80. Holiday Xtravaganza 2

Rendezvous' sketch troupe Turbo Turkey counts down to the holidays with funny scenes and long- and short-form improv.

81. Match Game

Audience contestants try to guess local celebrities' answers to silly questions for a ribald evening. This month, the theme is a twofer: Star Trek and the holiday season. Feel the inexorable pull of the "Wormhole of Comedy."

82. Opera on Tap Christmas Special

In their annual holiday show, the professional singers of Opera On Tap will bring Christmas to the masses, hosted by Managing Divo Robert McPherson.

83. Rusted Vase Co. Holiday Workshop

Make your own wreaths and garlands with florist Carlee Donnelly.

84. Santa Claus Conquers the Martians Marathon

Here in the calendar department, we refrain from passing editorial judgment, so here's MoPOP describing their own event: "Take a break from decking the halls to join MoPOP for a holiday tradition: back-to-back screenings of one of the worst films ever made, Santa Claus Conquers the Martians. " Yes, indeed, we know you needed to be told that a 1964 film about Santa being kidnapped by Martians to bring joy to the Red Planet is not your typical critical darling. But did you know that MoPOP is playing it three times in one day? Stay for all three to achieve your quite literal holiday madness.

85. Say My Name: Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic

If your legal identity doesn't match up with your gender, this event may be very important for you. The Gender Justice League, Q-Law Legal Foundation, and the King County Bar Association will help you file paperwork to change the name and gender marker on your driver's license, your social security card, your passport, your birth certificate, and other documents. There will also be a photographer for on-site passport photos.

86. Solstice Celebration

The North Corner Chamber Orchestra performs lovely classical music in a "fairytale" church to lighten the darkest days of the year. Hear Stravinsky's Octet, Respighi's Ancient Airs and Dances, Bach's Orchestral Suite no. 3, plus a work by Seattle's own Angelique Poteat, Floral Interactions.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.