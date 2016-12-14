31 Extravagant New Year's Eve 2016 Parties In Seattle To Buy Tickets For Now Celebrate The End of 2016 With Open Bars, Massive Dance Floors, Live Performances, And More

You have over 100 options for spending your New Year's Eve this year (all of which you can find on our New Year's Eve calendar), but only some of them promise options like an Absolut open bar, a see-through dance floor, or an up-close view of the fireworks. Make sure to buy your tickets for these extravagant New Year's Eve parties (with ticket options above $50) as soon as possible—you deserve it after the year we just had.

1. Año Nuevo en el Sur 2017: NYE Latin Gala

Amidst a sea of NYE events, Club Sur promises a "Latin Twist" on the holiday, with live music from Seattle bands Orquesta Cambalache and SonCafe and rotating DJs Maki Katt and Dlion, sandwiched by a three-course dinner and complimentary breakfast buffet, free midnight champagne toast with party favors, and a special NYE photo booth. Optional upgrades include dinner and VIP booths. ($40-$500)

2. Baltic Room NYE 2017

Do New Year's Eve right with a full Absolut-hosted bar and all-night-long dance music from DJ Famous, with a complementary midnight champagne toast, and breathtaking views of the Space Needle fireworks from the Baltic Room's north end. Optional upgrades include a private VIP bar and complementary bottles of champagne. ($50-$350)

3. Bollywood New Year's Eve

Wicked Karma has taken over the New Year's Eve-iest venue in town, the Fremont Foundry, to throw its Bollywood vibes across the the upstairs penthouse, rooftop, and atrium with see-through dance floor. Shake it out all night to DJ RDX playing Seattle's best Bollywood, with a midnight champagne toast, food trucks, party favors, and more. ($27-$57)

4. Cirque Glow New Year's Eve 2017

Drink, dance, and bowl at this Lucky Strike bash. You'll have cocktails, arcade games, and lanes to choose from, and they promise that "your senses will be stimulated throughout the evening" with performances from acrobats, hoop artists, and stilt walkers, plus DJs. For $300, you and seven other friends will receive VIP tickets and skip the line. Or get 100 friends together and spring for the $10,000 ticket, which includes four private lanes, a private bar, 12 bottles of champagne, and VIP tickets for your 100 closest friends. ($30-$10,000)

5. Indulgence New Year's Eve Bash

At "Seattle's biggest New Year's Eve bash," you can explore MoPOP, check out a comedy stage, get drunk, and even hear music at three live performance stages. If you haven't brought anybody to smooch, check out the Singles Mingle and you may be mashing lips by midnight. Optional upgrades include special snacks by Wolfgang Puck Catering, a private lounge, and private restrooms. ($79/$450)

6. Illumination New Year's Eve Celebration

Party with DJ Skratchy at the Snoqualmie Casino at this "over-the-top" party that will feature drink specials, live performers, a "champagne garden," and an "unbelievable midnight extravaganza." The $500 VIP ticket includes six admission tickets, two bottles of Veuve Cliquot, and your very own drinks waiter. ($40/$500)

7. Jet City Improv New Year's Eve Extravaganza

Ring in the new year with several hours of comedy from Jet City, hors d'oeuvres, dessert, party favors, prizes, and dancing on stage after midnight—plus four champagne or apple cider toasts ("one for every midnight that hits the continental US"). ($59)

8. Joey Jewell's Sinatra at the Sands, with Jim Kerls' Swingin' Sixties Orchestra

The classiness of Sinatra's mob-approved croon tunes will never dissipate, and Joey Jewell will do his best to honor that classiness in his rendition of a full Vegas melee, with Jim Kerls's orchestra bringing the swinging sixties to a loud, layered, big-band jazz reality. As Dan Murphy of KIXI Radio said, "The show is smart, funny, and a wonderful tribute to the lost art of livin' it up." Tickets for the all-ages 7 pm show are available as a $100 dinner package (complete with a three-course dinner and champagne toast) and tickets for the 21+ 10:30 pm show are available as a $75 dessert package (with small bites, desserts, and a champagne toast). ($75/$100)

9. MisBEAhavin' on New Year's Eve

Jackie Bea, author of MisBEAhavin' in the Kitchen, will host a massive party in the Triple Crown Ballroom of Embassy Suites, stacked with food, drinks, and live entertainment from sultry jazz musician Danny Welsh, neo-soul singer J Charles, and late-night DJ Peg on the decks. Upgrades include a guest room at the Embassy Suites for the night, reserved tables, and a twilight after-party. ($65/$75)

10. Moisture Festival New Year's Eve Extravaganza

This New Year's spectacular features a variety show, live music, complementary appetizers, a champagne toast, minimalist comedian Godfrey Daniels, and a cascade of big red balloons at midnight. ($65/$75)

11. New Year's Eve 2016 Party at Century Ballroom

With two rooms for dancing (live salsa with Buena Vibra and kizomba from DJs Mary and Nick) and a fancy five-course dinner option, Century Ballroom is pulling out all the stops for this New Year's Eve. Whichever options you pick, you'll get a free champagne toast at midnight. ($90/$120)

12. New Year's Eve 2017 with Yellow Claw

Foundation will host a massive New Year's Eve party soundtracked by DJ and producer duo Yellow Claw, with support from Bandit and Rohry. Formal wear is not required, but highly suggested for the end-of-the-year party vibes. ($55/$65)

13. New Year's Eve 2017 at Suite Bellevue

Celebrate the end of this year with a massive party at Suite Lounge, with dinner, drinks, and dancing to sets by DJs Kryspin and Harmony Soleil, and a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast to mark the occasion. General admission tickets are sold out, but tickets for the "Wintergarden VIP Experience" (complete with an appetizer buffet, party favors, a complementary glass of champagne, and a private bar) are still available, as are reserved tables with a private show from Cyrcus and Seattle Aerial Arts. ($60-$1250)

14. New Year's Eve at Thompson Seattle

Start your New Year's Eve with a prix fixe dinner at Scout (described as "a tale of Northwest bounty, bound by ocean and earth") then move upstairs to really start the party. On their tented rooftop, find a DJ, photobooth, and decor provided by Moët Hennessy. At the rooftop countdown, you can dance and enjoy two drinks (included in your ticket price). ($250)

15. New Year's Eve Celebration at 88 Keys

Dueling piano bar 88 Keys will be pulling out all the stops this New Year's Eve with a full buffet dinner, a midnight champagne toast with party favors, smooth dinnertime jazz from Brooks Giles, and their renowned dueling piano show from 9:30pm to 1:30am, with a special song when the clock strikes twelve. ($50/$90)

16. New Year's Eve Classical Soul of Motown

Witness the Seattle Symphony parade through the New Year with Broadway stars Capathia Jenkins and Darius de Haas, and guitarist Michael Nicolella, as they play orchestral interpretations of Motown and soul classics. After the performance, stick around for a party that will include a glass of champagne, another live performance, and dancing into 2017. ($56-$154)

17. New Year's Eve Fireworks Boat Party V

Watch fireworks from the Islander yacht and experience their reverberations on the open water. Music from DJ Seattle’s Fynest and others will accompany you on the dance floor and to the full bar. They say, "Dress to impress!" ($199)

18. New Year's Eve pARTy

Chihuly Garden and Glass promises an arty take on New Year's Eve—as well as appetizers, desserts, music by the Craig Lawrence Band, and a champagne toast. You'll also get an impressive, up-close view of the fireworks through the building's glass ceiling. ($170)

19. New Year's Eve Party at Frolik

Frolik's New Year's Eve party promises music all night long (live band from 7-9 pm, DJs from 9:30 pm-1:30 am), appetizers, and fancy cocktails. You can also book a private VIP booth—with bottle service and special amenities—for $2,000. ($55+)

20. New Year's Eve with The Poncho Sanchez Latin Jazz Band

Poncho Sanchez, whose band won a Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album in 2000, is one of the foremost, if not the biggest, percussionists in Latin jazz right now. Package options for this performance, the last in his five-night Seattle run, include a four-course dinner, dessert, or both. ($50-$180)

21. Ninth Annual Shelley & The Curves New Year's Eve Party

Swing in the new year with hours of pop and rock classics sung by Shelley & The Curves, preceded by a prime rib and salmon dinner, and a champagne toast at midnight. ($110)

22. NYE Comedy Classic with Dov Davidoff, Jubal and Friends

Laugh your way into the new year at this "comedy extravaganza" featuring Dov Davidoff (who starred in Disney's Invincible, and appeared on TV shows from The League to The Tonight Show) alongside Jubal, from the morning radio show Brooke & Jubal on Movin 92.5. Scoot down to Parlor if you're looking for a combination comedy show/swanky NYE party in their "Ultralounge Nightclub." ($50/$60)

23. NYE Masquerade 2017

Ring in 2017 with a massive masquerade dance party worthy of royalty, soundtracked by DJs Hyperfunk, Dio, and Sharps, VIP packages with private seating areas, and bottle service. ($50/$70)

24. Nyårsfest 2016

The Swedish Cultural Center invites you to a night of local and Scandinavian music with three floors of dancing. Champagne, favors, and a view of the fireworks included. For an extra $45, have a traditional reindeer dinner. ($30-$75)

25. One O’Clock Jump – Seattle’s Swingin’ NYE Bash!

Rock in the new year with Seattle’s premier big band jazz bash, One O'Clock Jump, an all-night-long dance party at the red-carpeted, historic Washington Hall, where legends including Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday performed. There will be live swing-era music and dance performances, a photo booth, vintage-inspired cocktails, a complimentary noisemaker and glass of champagne for everyone, and a beginner drop-in dance lesson at the start taught by Savoy Swing Club. The VIP hour includes hors d'oeuvres and drinks. ($55-$125)

26. Resolution 2017

A gargantuan EDM bash as 2016 kicks the bucket, with acts from Above & Beyond, Adventure Club, Yellow Claw, Tritonal, and more. VIP tickets (21+) include a gift bag, private lounges and viewing areas, and meet-and-greets. ($97-$167)

27. Ringing in the New Year with Bubbles, Bass, and Class

Pennyroyal, Shaker + Spear, Palladium Hotel, and Seattle Humane Society have joined forces to throw a New Year's Eve bonanza, with live music, a midnight ball drop, dancing, house-made cocktails, high-end liquor selections, liberal amounts of champagne, and a Shaker+Spear signature menu of hors d'oeuvres. ($150)

28. Shine

Shine is "a party dedicated to all things that shimmer, sparkle, glitter & glow!" Dress like the scintillating person you are and drink cocktails during the free cocktail hour, dance in three rooms of hiphop, funk, disco, house, and soul music, share a complimentary midnight champagne toast, take photos in the photo booth, and kick up your heels into the wee hours. The club stays open until five! ($45-$350)

29. Soirée in the Sky

Celebrate the transition to 2017 with a spectacular view of the city from the Space Needle, a ten-course dinner by chef Jeff Maxfield, live piano performance by Jason Coult, dancing on the observation deck, and at midnight, party favors and a champagne toast. ($275)

30. Spectra 2017: New Year's Under the Arches

Hang out in the Pacific Science Center's exhibits, planetarium, and Laser Dome while you sip drinks and dance to KEXP DJs. At midnight, watch the fireworks in their nifty be-sculptured courtyard. VIPs get access to an open bar, snacks and desserts, a private lounge, champagne, and more. Reserved tables are also available. ($80-$175)

31. Wonderland New Year's Eve

The semi-clothed denizens of Wonderland at Can Can Cabaret will help you end the year in sinful fashion. The 6 and 8:30 pm shows (17+) include options for a four-course dinner menu, and the 11 pm show (21+) includes a champagne toast and party favors. ($55-$150)