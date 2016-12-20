40 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: Dec 20-25 Holiday Sing-Alongs, Nerd Nite, Smash Putt, And More Unusual Picks

Our arts critics have already recommended 34 great things to do this week, our music critics have picked the 19 best concerts, and we've compiled a list of cheap holiday-themed events, as well as all of the holiday concerts, performances, and makers markets happening in Seattle. But after all of that, there are still many more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from drunken mini-golf to a non-holiday-themed dragstravaganza to sing-alongs (with Fiddler on the Roof, Christmas-themed music videos, or White Christmas).

TUESDAY

1. Brewing Resistance: Building Community Around Climate Action

Talk about goals for climate action during the impending Trump administration over a beer at Optimism with members of nonprofit climate action/environmental organization 350 Seattle. Take inspiration from the brewery's name and put forth your most ambitious plans.

2. DJ Veins @ Nacho Borracho

Stranger music guru Dave Segal hits the Borracho decks as DJ Veins for a night of synthy weirdouts from his vast vinyl collection.

3. Handmade Happy Hour

Enjoy hot toddies, snacks, and a tasting flight from Letterpress Distilling and Timber City Ginger Beer while you craft personalized leather coasters and tree ornaments at this "Handmade Happy Hour."

4. Happy Orchestra with Guests

Every Tuesday night this December, Happy Orchestra will gather to throw down hours of raucous funk and jazz, with rotating special guests and no cover every time. Their December residency will also double as a food donation drive for Northwest Harvest, so bring nonperishable food with you to each show if you're in the giving mood.

5. Holiday Party: Girls Night Out

The wonderful humans of Tacocat (who made the most of the worst year ever) will spin some tunes at this Girls Night Out. Moe Bar promises all-night PBR specials—and, when you purchase a PBR, you'll get a raffle ticket to potentially win a Christmas gift. Plus, it's also Trivia Tuesday, so show up early to test your knowledge of The Princess Diaries.

6. Live From Second Avenue

Local burlesque performers will record their auditions for burlesque festivals in front of a live studio audience.

7. Nerd Nite Seattle: Star Wars Holiday Special

Celebrate the upcoming release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at this Nerd Nite event featuring filmmaker Don Thacker and software engineer Evan Witt. You'll have a chance to learn about the technical production and musical scores featured in the acclaimed series.

8. Paul Bannick: A Year in the Lives of North American Owls

Conservation photographer Paul Bannick will speak about how owls survive each day and progress through life in the context of his book Owl: A Year in the Lives of North American Owls, including "courtship, mating, and nesting in spring; fledging and feeding of young in summer; learning independence in fall; and, finally, winter’s migration."

WEDNESDAY

9. Belgian Beers Release

Try two new Belgian beers (both of which will be featured at next month's Belgian Beer Festival) at this release party. You'll get the first peek at the "Mossback Monk Belgian-Style Tripel" and "Mystic Lamb Lavender Saison."

10. Brainthaw

High Dive goes full black velvet with Brainthaw, their recurring (every third Wednesday) evening marketed as a "high-energy psychedelic happening of sound, visuals, and performance." This iteration will feature the efforts of Wall of Ears, Shit Ghost, Kevin Blaquies, Ryan Medlin, and additional guests.

11. Dancing with the Stars Live

Watch celebrities excel (or make fools of themselves) at dance performance in this edition of ABC's Dancing with the Stars Live, featuring Lindsay Arnold, Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten, Hayley Erbert, and more.

12. Greg Bear

Science fiction and fantasy author Greg Bear (The Way, Queen of Angels, Blood Music, Darwin's Radio, and more) will share his latest work, Take Back the Sky, the conclusion to his War Dogs trilogy.

13. "Up Your Chimney" Film Nights

Warren Etheredge of The Warren Report has curated a carefully selected—by which we mean far-out and disconcerting—set of awful/unusual holiday films to close out this awful and unusual year. For the final edition, watch Santa Claus Conquers the Martians.

14. Winter Solstice: Breakfast for Dinner

The shortest day of the year will make anyone feel a little out of whack—embrace the mood by eating breakfast for dinner at the lovably kitschy Coastal Kitchen. They'll serve up a meal of Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict, fresh-shucked oysters, and booze.

WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY

15. Holiday Parade of Lights Festive Dining Cruise

Graze a Christmas buffet on board a brightly lit ship as the vividly decorated Boat Parade sails you around Lake Union and Lake Washington. The price includes a champagne or cider toast, food, and a private table.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

16. White Christmas Sing-Along

Get some free jingle bells and start off the screening with a Christmas sing-along. Then, watch one of the great holiday film classics. The plot's a little flimsy, but it's directed by Michael Curtiz (who did Casablanca), has songs by Irving Berlin, and stars none other than Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye (Singing in the Rain).

THURSDAY

17. C.L.I.T. (Consciously Learning Intimacy Together)

C.L.I.T. (short for "Consciously Learning Intimacy Together") is a series "for womyn who love womyn (and those who feel at home in those spaces)" presented by Sapphic Roots and Earth Pearl Collective, that aims to make conversations and workshops about sex accessible, friendly, and easy. Come this time to participate in a hands-on cuddle fest, plus take in a performance and panel discussion.

18. Medical Records RX

Medical Records RX is a monthly party inviting local DJs to spin an all-vinyl set. DJ Troy of Medical Records, along with DJ Shi-TR and Lord Phatrick, will serve up some stylish synth oddities.

19. A New Gaze at Shoe Wave

In A New Gaze at Shoe Wave, individual musicians and local groups will perform their own interpretations of trip-hop, post-rock, post-punk, and "post-office sounds," with featured sets by Father Lewd Read of Red Martian, House of Light, Levels of Movement, and Jeff Mccullough of Blackpool Astronomy.

20. Stripper Circus with Kennedy Davenport

Enjoy the "Dirtiest Show on Earth" with Drag Race favorite Kennedy Davenport, the boys and girls of Stripper Circus, DJ Richard J Dalton of C89.5, and drink specials from Absolut and Fireball.

21. Throwback Thursday: A First Taste in Drag

Ignore your surroundings with this non-holiday-themed dragstravaganza that begs the question of many locally renowned runway stars: "Where were they then?" All your favorite drag babes will gather under one roof to perform one number apiece, which must be the first song they ever performed, with retro slayage from Arson Nicki, Butch Alice, Butylene O'Kipple, Cookie Couture, Isis Lagarce, Mercury Divine, Mona Real, Veronica Electronica, and more.

22. The Totally Christmas Sing-Along

Central Cinema hosts one of their signature sing-alongs, this time featuring over 25 Christmas-themed music videos.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

23. Andrew Sleighter

Stand-up comedian Andrew Sleighter (former regular on the MTV prank show Money From Strangers who has also appeared on Conan) promises a clever and laid-back show full of laughs.

24. Austen Translation

This love story/improvisational comedy show is inspired by Jane Austen, and promises "stolen glances, carriage rides, and turns about the room."

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

25. Tommy Davidson

Tommy Davidson of In Living Color, the indie film Black Dynamite, and Sharknado 4 will share his wit.

FRIDAY

26. 1999 Throwback Techno and House Night

Take it all the way back to 1999 with this night of tech and house jams from featured guest DJ Wesley Holmes and resident selectors David Lowe, Julie Herrera, and Trinitron playing vinyl-only gems.

27. Adam Ray

Actor and comedian Adam Ray has had roles in the new Ghostbusters, Silicon Valley, and The Heat, and he's coming to Seattle to deliver a super-set of modern everyman stand-up.

28. Astrol Waters with Guests

Astrol Waters is a psych-jazz collective that never performs the same music twice. They'll seek to pull you into their orbit with additional guests this Christmas Eve Eve.

29. BodyRock Ten Year Anniversary Party

Hit up this hybrid event with a dual purpose: celebrating the 10 years that BodyRock has been getting us on the dance floor, and raising money for the Seattle Children's Hospital. Five bones gets you in the door for live sets from local DJ talents like Aaron Simpson, Aksion, Charly, Tony Goods, Kat1lyst, and many more.

30. The Dirtball (Kottonmouth Kings), JNX, Severed The Impaler, Toxic Leaf, Dylan Tha Kid, Mota Mouth Jones

The Dirtball, of Kottonmouth Kings punk-hop fame, headlines with support from other Inland Empire bangers like JNX, Severed The Impaler, Toxic Leaf, Dylan Tha Kid, and Mota Mouth Jones.

31. Hysteria & The Infinity Project

Two hugely enthusiastic Def Leppard and Journey tribute bands (Hysteria and the Infinity Project, respectively) will take over the stage at Capp's.

32. SIN: Darkness & Decadence - Gothic Pride Fundraiser

This recurring DJ night at Kremwerk has fetish performances, drink specials, and dancing. SIN on December 23 will double as a fundraiser for Gothic Pride Seattle, and feature the talents of DJs Shane and Jasyn of God Module, spinning the best of EDM and industrial, plus performances by sideshow act Wreckless Freeks, belly dancers Kinesics, Stephen Adams on rope suspension, Ryan of Morgue Anne Burlesque, and hosted by Little Bear the Bearded Lady. Come early for Squall — Noise Happy Hour.

33. Still Ill vs Rollin Old School DJs

Both rooms of Lo-Fi will be taken over by this all-out hiphop party in which the front room will cater to '90s and '00s throwback jams and some current gems thanks to DJs Paco and Chetbong, and in the main room old school '80s and '90s hits will resign supreme, courtesy of DJ Hefe and Cucuy.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

34. Smash Putt

Smash Putt is back and better than ever, with a new location downtown and all the drunken mini-golf with strange and mysterious obstacles you could hope for, including robots, lasers, and other hopeful putters vying for more booze.

SATURDAY

35. Chosen: Experimental Shenanigans

This performance promises "experimental shenanigans, weirdo drag queens," and possibly even some nudity—all of which will be thoroughly free of any Christmas spirit. Come here to escape the holiday cheer and revel in regular cheer instead.

36. Diving Santa

Actually, Santa doesn't live on the North Pole. He's gotten nervous about global warming so he's relocated to an underwater base camp, visible from the 120,000-gallon Window on Washington Waters in the Seattle Aquarium. Just kidding! This is a fun photo op, an extra perk for your weekend Aquarium visit, where Santa will swim with the fishes and you can take pictures from the dry side of the glass. Donations during the event will help fund DreamNights, an event for children with special needs or chronic illnesses.

37. The Innit vs. Onset Christmas Eve Special

Get all your holiday stress out one day early with this two-room tech house and drum & bass party on Christmas Eve. DJ Flave and The Onset Crew will have dominion over the Timbre Room, with Eugene Fauntleroy, Olivia Bee, and Nikolay Cloud taking over the Kremwerk floor.

38. Merry Sithmas! Star Wars Christmas Eve

The holiday season is a time ripe for many possibilities, so why not a celebration of true nerdery, like a Star Wars-themed dance party aimed at releasing your winter stress with dark, thumping beats from DJ Hana Solo. Don your best galactic cosplay and escape your family dinner for the dark side.

SUNDAY

39. Fiddler on the Roof Sing-Along

Actually, this is not just a sing-along: there's a full klezmer concert before the screening at noon and Leah's Gourmet Kosher Foods to provide free food (you may know of the ancient Jewish tradition of ordering Chinese takeout on December 25th). After you've had your fill, sing along with Tevye and his family as they cope with hardship, prejudice, and changing times in their Ukrainian shtetl.

40. Kung Pao Christmas: The Search for General Tso

Celebrate Christmas (and, of course, the second night of Hanukkah) in the tradition of American Jews: with Chinese food and a movie. Watch culinary/historical documentary The Search for General Tso while you eat his chicken.