Where To Eat New Year's Eve 2016 Dinner Six Picks From Food Critic Tobias Coughlin-Bogue

Oysters are on many of this year's decadent New Year's Eve menus. Shutterstock

If you're not in the mood for the crowds at these extravagant New Year's Eve parties and want a quieter celebration (or you're looking for somewhere to go out to dinner first), we've compiled a list of restaurants offering decadent New Year's Eve meals that our food critic Tobias Coughlin-Bogue recommends. Click through the options below to see the full menus and make reservations—which you're advised to do as soon as you possibly can. If you're looking for even more options, check out our complete New Year's Eve calendar, and, if all of this sounds too expensive and you'd like free tickets for New Year's Eve parties, make sure to get the Stranger Things To Do mobile app (available now on the App Store and Google Play) and enter our New Year's Eve giveaway.

1. Agrodolce

This sustainable four-course New Year's feast includes options for grilled octopus, squid ink spaghetti, marsala braised wild boar, and pear gelato. Wine pairings are $35 extra.

(Fremont, $70)

2. Babirusa

The tiny Eastlake sibling of Blind Pig Bistro is doing a five-course tasting menu that kicks off with juniper-and-horseradish-laced oysters and involves both surf (arctic char) and turf (bavette steak).

(Eastlake, $75)

3. Heartwood Provisions

Snack on Kusshi oysters paired with Ruinart Blanc de Blanc Champagne and quince burrata with Krug Grande Cuvée... and those are just what comes before your filet mignon and Meyer lemon semi freddo. If you want all the champagne pairings, you pay $95 more; otherwise, you do have a free glass of champagne at midnight with the $95 meal.

(Downtown, $95)

4. Serafina

Regional Italian food in a five-course menu; live music; a midnight countdown: what more do you need to start 2017 in style? The menu features such delicacies as oysters or beef carpaccio with Périgord truffle, king crab risotto, and chocolate ganache.

(Eastlake, $115)

5. Swedish Cultural Center

The Swedish Cultural Center is throwing a giant Nyårsfest, complete with local and Scandinavian music, three floors of dancing, and a spectacular view of the fireworks. For an extra $45, you can also have a traditional Swedish reindeer dinner and champagne.

(Queen Anne, $75)

6. Tilth

If you want a holiday menu that's both upper-snuffy and proudly local, Tilth is for you. Check out the sturgeon caviar appetizers, the Aspen hollow lamb, and the pumpkin crème brûlée. Wine pairings $50 extra.

(Wallingford, $80)