The 29 Best Concerts in Seattle This Week: Dec 26-Jan 1 Black Umbrella NYE, A Shannon and the Clams DJ Night, Sloucher, And More Music Critics' Picks

Triple-threat Raz Simone and his artist management collective Black Umbrella are hosting Black Umbrella NYE , filled with impressive local talent and a night of music-community values that should prove to be some semblance of catharsis in the face of 2017.

Somehow this year is finally drawing to a close, and luckily enough for us, we have live music to usher in the ending chapter. This blessedly last week of the 2016 calendar, we've got everything from Sean Nelson's great hope for the indie rock genre to a sonic meditation on menstruation to an upwelling of solid West Coast MC gate-keepers to plenty of shows on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Check out our music calendar for more ways to pull through the finish line, and our New Year's Eve calendar for ideas on how to set it all on fire.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

DECEMBER 26

The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 13th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour with Beat Roots Revival

Reasonable expectations: There shall be rock! There shall be roll with the rock! There shall be rock with the roll! There shall be swing! There shall be sing with the swing! Folks will be swing dancing in the aisles! Possibly even in the lobby! There shall be a horn section! There shall be jumping, and jiving, to boot! The set shall consist of mostly but not entirely Christmas songs! Brian Setzer will announce the release of some new Christmas album! He already has three! Beat Root Revival, though—I’m pulling for them. They only have two people in the whole band, unless they’re smuggling in ringers, so they’ll have to make a lot of noise. They have a bodhran, though. Life’s better with a bodhran. ANDREW HAMLIN

DECEMBER 27

Machinedrum, Tom Kha Soup, Owleks

Releasing his first album under the Machinedrum moniker for Miami-based Merck Records starting in 2001 while still a teenager, Travis Stewart carved out a niche for himself with his own brand of cut-up, vocal hiphop that was all the rage at the turn of century (see also: Prefuse 73). A prolific producer with dozens of releases in his catalog, Stewart made his name as Machinedrum experimenting with a wide range of beat-oriented genres and collaborating with various vocalists and producers, including Azealia Banks and Jimmy Edgar (as the duo JETS). As Machinedrum, Stewart scored critical and popular hits with Room(s) and Vapor City, albums that married footwork rhythms with his unique vocal cut-ups. (He also plays in the popular bass-focused Sepalcure project with Praveen Sharma.) Machinedrum will be promoting his recent Dawn Richards–assisted Human Energy album alongside the new Sepalcure album, Folding Time, on Scuba’s Hotflush label. NICK ZURKO

Straight No Chaser

Straight No Chaser take their name from a Thelonious Monk blues song divided not into three four-measure segments, but two six-measure sections, because Monk couldn’t do anything the normal way, heaven cherish him. So Straight No Chaser are well-versed in not doing things the conventional way themselves. But they’re not afraid to throw in a medley of boy-band classics, spiked with Britney Spears for flavor. They’re also famous for the “12 Days of Christmas” video bit that landed in 1998, and, as of the afternoon I’m typing this, has tallied 19,824,771 views. So they’re a little white bread and they make all the percussion noises with their lips, which pisses off some people, but they’re talented, choreographed, and cute. Also, hey, Britney Spears. ANDREW HAMLIN

DECEMBER 27-28

Zony Mash, Sweeter Than The Day, V Performing "Bala"

Versatile and virtuosic keyboardist/composer Wayne Horvitz flaunts two of his many facets tonight. Sweeter Than the Day is his mostly acoustic group, an elegant foray into lyrical songwriting that skews toward the somberly beautiful. Somehow they coax melodies that seem both sleek and rococo. Zony Mash is where Horvitz gets down and dirty, channeling New Orleans funk (i.e., one of the most flavorful funks) with Meters-like tightness and lubriciousness. This might be my favorite Horvitz project, up there with Pigpen and Ponga. The big rock unit V—led by Tim Young and Paul Moore—will perform a song cycle “about the greed and avarice” of political leaders, reportedly in the magniloquent style of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass. My sweet lord, that sounds good. DAVE SEGAL

DECEMBER 28

Bløødy Wednesday

After you’ve been plagued with weeks of toxically cloying holiday music, you need a cleanse. Bløødy Wednesday arises with an abundance of artists who will take you to the dark side while also enlightening you. Chicago-via-Seattle sorceress wrtch (Ambrosia Bartošekulva) is supporting her recent Sympathy for the Creator cassette, a mesmerizing collection of eldritch incantations and ectoplasmic oscillations powered by weird dream logic. LA-via-Seattle musician White Boy Scream (Micaela Tobin) combines drone tapestries with treated operatic vocals to generate unnerving pieces that accrue a fearsome intensity the longer they go. Krist Krueger’s Yardsss takes rock to some chthonic places with a minimum of bombast. MAN is a promising newish unit featuring Monika Khot (Nordra, Zen Mother), Ambrosia Bartošekulva, and Natasha El-Sergany (somesurprises). Onward and upward to the depths! DAVE SEGAL

Forms: Zaytoven

Grammy-winning beatmaker, Gucci Mane BFF, and film score savant Zaytoven hits the Q stage with a mix of live action work and DJ selections parallel to his trap-focused sound.

The Mentors with Schmidtaholics

The man who was the Mentors is dead! Eldon Hoke, aka El Duce! He got hit by a train! How can these heavy-metal shockmongers go on without him? This makes no sense! I saw him in the Kurt & Courtney documentary! He was waving a flyswatter around and growling, “Arrgh! Where’s the booze?” He swore up and down that Courtney Love hired him to kill Kurt Cobain! He couldn’t even be bothered to put on a shirt! Okay, the other two founders, Sickie Wifebeater and Dr. Heathen Scum (“Paging Dr. Scum, Dr. Scum to the ER…”), are still in the game. I still say it’s not the same. I also say, postapocalypse, we don’t need people trying too hard for outrage. We already have too many effortless practitioners. ANDREW HAMLIN

Sloucher, Bod, Drowse, Floating

One of the great pleasures of this massively pleasure-deprived year has been the discovery that Sloucher’s Certainty EP was more than just a promising debut. It has turned out to be one of the richest listening experiences available from any rock band this year, local or otherwise, and the band’s live performances bring the songs to an even deeper, more vivid life. Whatever they do next will merit close attention. The same is true of all the bands on this bill, in fact. The world may be a rusted-out truck hurtling down a 90-percent grade with four flat tires and its engine ablaze, but the Northwest is still good at melodic guitar bands, and I take hope where I can find it. SEAN NELSON

DECEMBER 29

Bad Luck, Newaxeyes, Sassyblack, Zen Mother

Outer-space jazz phenoms Bad Luck may technically be from Seattle, but they are also the stars of their own free-jazz galaxy. Tonight their cosmic jazz will be enhanced by locals Newaxeyes, who combine synthetic and live instruments to craft a dynamic and texturally enticing avant-garde soundscape. Newaxeyes and Bad Luck posted a video of a recent joint rehearsal, and if their collaboration tonight is anything similar, expect a surreal display of musicianship. SassyBlack is one “space-aged” Catherine Harris-White, formerly half of Sub Pop–backed hiphop duo THEESatisfaction and guest on two Shabazz Palaces records. SassyBlack’s first full-length, No More Weak Dates, is an interstellar funk-soul gem possessed of an infectiously badass strength and confidence. Promising local act Zen Mother and their drone-delic avant-rock experiments were recently chosen to re-score a Northwest Film Forum screening of The Holy Mountain, which could potentially be a mindfuck-redefining mindfuck. BRITTNIE FULLER

Illenium with William Black

Melodic bass producer Nick Miller performs as Illenium, acting as a weaver of complex aural arrangements for the dance party set. Opening for Illenium will be William Black.

Shannon & The Clams Present: FUCK THIS YEAR (A DJ Nite)

Shannon and the Clams are an adored Oakland trio that play a pretty solid contemporary version of pre-1964 teener vocalist and vocal groups—you know, all the classic good stuff like, pre-the Beatles! Tonight at Lo-Fi, rather than playing live, Shannon and the Clams will be DJing—using some newfangled digital device, prolly—a “Fuck This Year” dance night. I reckon they’ll playing a killer mix of their best-loved jams suited for dancing, prancing, and, maybe, just maybe… some romancing. MIKE NIPPER

Studio 4/4: Duke Dumont

Despite EDM’s rise giving his career a solid boost from becoming a dance-festival staple, Duke Dumont was here well before EDM and obviously is gunning to stay long after. He specializes in the populist, big-room tech house that features Ibiza-ready bass lines, unforgettable vocal hooks, and his own brand of controlled frenzy that will have you grinding your teeth and nodding your neck while working for the weekend at your desk job. While Dumont might not command the critical esteem of fellow UK tech-house stars like Julio Bashmore and Disclosure, he’s a producer and DJ schooled in the foundations of house and rocks a party like the seasoned veteran he is. NICK ZURKO

DECEMBER 30

Fang, The Stuntmen, Breaker Breaker

Fang is a polarizing band. It would be impossible to write a piece on the Bay Area punks without mentioning the fact that their vocalist, a man who legally changed his name to Sammytown, served six years in prison for killing his girlfriend, Dixie Lee Carney, in 1989. So there’s that. If you can look past that piece of information, there’s no denying that Fang are highly influential—so much so that both Green Day and Nirvana were known to cover the band back in the early 1990s. They continue to play raw, unapologetic punk rock and don’t shy away from their sordid past. KEVIN DIERS

Quannum MCs with Blackalicious, Lyrics Born, Latyrx, Gift of Gab, Chief Xcel, and Lateef

Underground kings Quannum Projects (originally called Solesides, reborn in 1997 with glorious purpose) have consistently held down this side of the world (via the Bay Area) with their soulful left-leaning hiphop. Quannum MCs consist of the two core Quannum groups: Blackalicious (Gift of Gab and Chief Xcel) and Latyrx (Lateef and Lyrics Born)—who also perform separately and in new groups (Lateef and Chief Xcel are also known as Maroons). Expect breathless virtuosity (especially from Gift of Gab/Blackalicious) and big, party-rocking jams, especially from Lyrics Born and Latyrx. The latter’s classic “Lady Don’t Tek No” was an unexpected hit in the midst of their label’s underground renaissance—which pushed their trajectory overground. Expect to hear every loving word from the crowd. LARRY MIZELL JR.

Regal Hag Dizko

This looks like a gathering of free witches if I ever did see one. First off, you got the hilariously creepy drag stylings of disaster casserole (thanks, Kim) Jackie Hell. Other performance offerings include L80 and Sol Dea. If you're too shy to slam dance to riot grrrl and queercore DJ sets from Kook Teflon and Niki Sugar, then grab a waffle and a beer and have your tarot read in the corner of the Funhouse. You'll need some guidance to navigate the darkness descending everywhere in 2017. RICH SMITH

A Tribute to The Music of Leonard Cohen and Leon Russell

Okay, we got a righteous cause (the show is a benefit for Standing Rock), and we got an all-star (local) cast including but not limited to Ian Moore, Robin Holcomb, Danny Newcomb, Jeff Fielder, Luke Abbott, Eli West, Alex Guy, and Annie Ford. “Hallelujah,” we’ll probably get that—I don’t mind, I think it changes with each performer who’ll challenge Leonard Cohen’s classic, as opposed to submitting. Two Cohen requests, folks! “Nevermind,” the narrator from our apocalyptic times, the monster laying out its agenda in its diary, and “Please Don’t Pass Me By,” which becomes anything tossed into its soup. ANDREW HAMLIN

Vivaldi Untuxed

Enjoy the four violin concertos of Vivaldi's Four Seasons during a special edition of "Untuxed," a low-key, no-intermission way to enjoy the Seattle Symphony without worrying about what the bourgeoisie will think of your hat and tails.

DECEMBER 30-31

Thunderpussy with Guests

The last time I saw a Thunderpussy show, they made a fan out of me. The funky rock quartet played a tough slot, sandwiched between Rose Windows and a headlining set from Reignwolf. Time has been on Thunderpussy’s side since; Rosehttp://www.thestranger.com/events/24742748/new-years Windows split and Reignwolf still haven’t released that long-delayed first record, but Molly Sides and company are playing headlining slots this year. Two in fact. The first night with similarly high-energy rock support from Wild Powwers and Naked Giants. Let’s hope Thunderpussy will bring out some new tracks from their newly recorded (but still unreleased) debut album. (Also playing December 31 with Porter Ray and J GRGRY, 21+.) JOSEPH SCHAFER

DECEMBER 31

2016 Can Kiss My You-Know-What: Emerald City Soul Club & DUG NYE Party

Two long-running Lo-Fi DJ nights will join forces to kick this year out the door and ring in the new one, with an all-night dance party of vinyl-only tunes helmed by the DUG! crew and Emerald City Soul Club.

Beats Antique with Thriftworks

Get to your ethnotronic-groove happy place tonight. Oakland troupe Beats Antique embrace musical influences from the Middle East, Africa, Central Europe, East Asia, and London to create hybrids to which folks can shake their dreads and swing their gauged ears. DAVE SEGAL

Black Umbrella NYE with Sam Lachow & Raz Simone

Let’s get one thing straight first: New Year’s Eve is the Valentine’s Day of holidays—it has so much promise and potential heaped onto it by idealistic hopefuls, and it never fails to disappoint. If you go into this evening just wanting to have a good time with some buds, then you’ll be fine, and linear time will continue as it always does. Tesla-charging triple-threat Raz Simone and his artist management collective Black Umbrella are hosting one of the many shows around town this 31st, and they’ve managed to rise above the pack with impressive local talent (looking at you, Franceswa), a shit-eating grin you can see from space (Lachow), and a night of music-community values that should prove to be some semblance of catharsis in the face of 2017. KIM SELLING

Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, DJ Paces Lift

You can always count on Eldridge Gravy & the Court Supreme for a GOOD god-damn time; they never fail to brang it, swang it, and then hang it out to dry. I’d rate ’em as some kinda Seattle institution. Seriously. MIKE NIPPER

Hell's Belles with Black Sabbitch

World-famous all-female AC/DC tribute band Hell's Belles kick off the new year with a night of loud, wild rock and roll, with an opening set from Black Sabbath obsessives, Black Sabbitch.

New Year's Eve 2017 with Yellow Claw

Having formed around the turn of this decade, Dutch DJ duo Yellow Claw—founding member MC Bizzey exited the group this past summer—rose to prominence early on in the Netherlands and Belgium with their trendy blend of trap beats, EDM-friendly melodies, and crowd-rousing rhymes. Signing to Diplo’s Mad Decent imprint in 2013, the group has gained a new legion of fans on this side of the pond over the past few years, working with such big-name rappers as Tyga and Ty Dolla $ign in addition to DJ Mustard on their 2015 debut album, Blood for Mercy. There will certainly be little mercy during their New Year’s Eve set at Foundation as DJs Nizzle and Jim Aasgier bring their festival-ready sound for a night that is sure to be a rager. If you’re looking for fist-pumping and booty-shaking dance music to serve as your NYE soundtrack, then this is the event for you. NICK ZURKO

New Year's Eve Gala Concert

If you don’t want to spend New Year’s Day puking into your own hands, consider spending the evening listening to the St. James Cathedral Cantorei and Chamber Orchestra bust out some heart-cracking, Trump-transcendent Handel. Dr. Paul Thornock will conduct the choir and Joseph Adam is on the pipes. Dixit Dominus is on the playlist. I mean, when was the last time you heard a choir do Dixit Dominus? Never? That shit is lively, except for the overlapping soprano parts about 23 minutes in, which will Windex your soul with spiritual sadness. Get high, bliss out, bring a friend to kiss, wake up early. RICH SMITH

NYE with Bread and Butter, Great Spiders, and Head Band

Shake it out for the new year with rock revivalists Bread and Butter, Great Spiders, and Head Band.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Yes, I know, they're cheesy in the extreme and not even actually from Siberia, but Trans-Siberian Orchestra's jolly blend of electric-guitar shredding and Christmas music is like the flu: It comes around every year and it's extremely catchy. That being said, if I'm going to be afflicted with pinch-harmonic-inflected cheer, then I'm at least going to focus on the upside. Which is, TSO formed from the remains of the excellent and under-appreciated power-metal outfit Savatage, whose interpretation of Edvard Grieg's "In the Hall of the Mountain King" probably sparked the whole classical-music-meets-metal fad. Now if only they still had Alex Skolnick from Testament in the band. JOSEPH SCHAFER

JANUARY 1

The Breakfast Club with DJ Assault — New Years Day 2017

Trying to think of who’s going to be up on January 1 for a DJ Assault set may break your brain… But kudos to anyone with the energy and/or strategic savvy to truck over to the Monkey Loft to catch this party-starting, decorum-wrecking disc jockey from Detroit. Assault was one of the prime movers of ghettotech, a jittery brand of electro that surface in the mid 1990s. The genre is marked by bpms in the 145 to 160 vicinity, aggressive clapping, rude bass pressure, and repetitive XXX-rated exhortations guaranteed to offend sensitive folk. Assault has been pushing this style for about 20 years, and if you’re into Chicago’s footwork scene, you may find his set copacetic for your fast-twitch moves and profanity needs. DAVE SEGAL

Cracker with Camper Van Beethoven

I have personally smoked a large quantity of marijuana while listening to Cracker’s “Can I Take My Gun Up to Heaven.” I was so busy smoking marijuana and laughing at the chorus, I never dug on the lyrics—the forsaking of any woman for the gun. The friend who smoked me out was later busted for gun possession in Buffalo, Wyoming. He needed bail money. A genius friend of ours, scary-smart quadratic-equations-in-his-head guy, went down to Western Union and sent the money to Buffalo. New York. Oh, and the woman I probably should have married remembers me running around campus frantically calling out for a tape of Camper Van Beethoven doing Status Quo’s “Pictures of Matchstick Men.” CVB and Cracker offer sharp observations on carbon-based life in North America, with the former differing from the latter by employing crafty fiddlers. ANDREW HAMLIN