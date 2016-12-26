57 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: Dec 26-Jan 1 The Amazing Bubble Man, The Untitled Kondabolu Brothers Project, New Year's Eve Birdwatching, And More Unusual Picks

Get ready to be astounded by gigantic, impressive bubbles at the Amazing Bubble Man show at Hale's Ales.

Our arts critics have already recommended 22 great things to do this week, our music critics have picked the 29 best concerts, and we've compiled all of the New Year's Eve parties, concerts, and dinners to plan ahead for. But after all of that, there are still many more events happening, so we've compiled some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones here to prevent them from slipping through the cracks. See them all below, from The Debaucherauntes' 5th Annual Bubbe's Old-Fashioned Hanukkah Shindig and The Untitled Kondabolu Brothers Project to New Year's Eve birdwatching and a Moulin Rouge party to polar bear plunges in Magnuson Park and Tacoma. For even more options this week, check out our complete Things To Do calendar, or our New Year's Eve calendar.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

MONDAY

1. Finnriver Bingo!

You're encouraged to drag all your weird relatives out to Schilling Cider House to participate in this boozy bingo game, where you can win discounted drinks and other fun prizes. They'll also be tapping the special "Winter Ruby" release.

2. Goat Reward & Mikey Nike

Weezer cover band Goat Reward has existed for seven years but only performed once, so they'll be showcasing their talents for a second time at a free show before GGNZLA Karaoke, with Dude York's Peter Richards' solo outfit Mikey Nike.

3. Uncle Doug with Redlich

Classic rock and bluesman Uncle Doug takes on the vast oeuvre of Neil Young for a night of Americana, with opener Redlich.

TUESDAY

4. Bad Jimmy's is Turning 3!

Celebrate 3 years of Bad Jimmy's Brewing at this party that will offer "Sad Hour" prices all day ($4 pints and $7 growler fills), bites from Nach'Yo Average Food Truck, a raffle, giveaways, and a low-key pinball contest.

5. CEOs Inc., Blake DeGraw, Uneasy Chairs with Eveline Müller

Go deep into the void with a night of new music and open experimentation from CEOs Inc. and Blake DeGraw, with a live collaboration between Eveline Müller and Uneasy Chairs.

6. Discover Tunes Tuesdays: Early 20th Century Italian/French Pop

Listen to early 20th century Italian/French pop at Seattle's not-so-secret speakeasy as part of their "Winter Cozy Fest."

7. Glow in the Dark Menorah Lighting

Witness the lighting of a huge, trippy menorah like you've never seen. Enjoy traditional treats like latkes and chocolate gelt, wave glow sticks, play the dreidel game, and perhaps even meet the mysterious Dreidel Man.

8. Happy Orchestra with Guests

Every Tuesday night this December, Happy Orchestra will gather to throw down hours of raucous funk and jazz, with rotating special guests and no cover every time. Their December residency will also double as a food donation drive for Northwest Harvest, so bring nonperishable food with you to each show if you're in the giving mood.

9. Mark Chen: Societal Benefits of Gaming

Hear from Mark Chen, a games researcher and designer and part-time professor at UW Bothell, about how games can help improve everyday life. As the event description says, "Just as exposure to art and literature increase our empathy towards others, games can help us become better learners, better citizens, and indeed, better humans."

10. Menorah Lighting

Celebrate Hanukkah with the music of the KlezKids, dreidel games, tasty gelt, and, of course, FIRE!

11. Stop Biting

Stop Biting has been a blazing hive of hiphop activity since June 2004. Every Tuesday at Lo-Fi Performance Gallery, b-boys and b-girls gather for what has become a major talent magnet in Seattle's hiphop ecology. Head to the back room and marvel as dancers twirl, headspin, giant step, shuffle, glide, spasm, uprock, pop, lock, and commit dozens of other athleticisms while DJs drop nonstop gems to inspire the action. Now organized by Mathew "Introcut" Moroni, MC Suntonio "Asun" Bandanaz, and DJ Absolute Madman, Stop Biting has become one of the most entertaining and straight-up awesome (in the truest sense of the word) music events in Seattle.

WEDNESDAY

12. A Benefit for the Legendary Stevor Compton

Help raise money for local music hobbyist Stevor Compton with this benefit show featuring Seattle talents like The True Loves, Ayron Jones, Purr Gato, The Blood Moon Orchestra, 45th St. Brass, The Black Tones, and additional guests.

13. A Closer, Slower Look

Pivot's newest gallery attendant, Camille Coonrod, will lead this slow, deliberate tour through A Closer Look (Pivot's latest exhibit that offers a wide variety of portraiture from globally renowned artists). Coonrod will encourage participants to spend 10 minutes sitting in front of selected works—afterwards, she'll lead a discussion about "realizations, personal perspectives, and connections made to their own lives and learning."

14. Convergence Series: #28 - Rooftop & North Helpline

Watershed's "Convergence" series pairs special menu items from their kitchen with highlights from a brewery: this time, they'll feature brews from Rooftop Brewing Company. This edition will raise money for community organization/charity North Helpline.

15. EVIL HEAT

Close out this murder wagon of a year with the last EVIL HEAT night of 2016, with rotating DJs Garrett Moore, Josiah Powers, and The Ohmu playing avant-rock, dub, acid folk, and blown-out pop tunes all night.

16. Fugazi Documentary: Floradora

Watch Floradora, a mini-documentary about Washington DC post-hardcore band Fugazi, with creator Nate Berg. Donations made at the door will go to charity.

17. See the World, Feed Your Mind: Animated Shorts from Children's Film Festival Seattle 2016

Watch a selection of animated shorts—that come from a wide spread of countries, from Russia to Argentina—from the 2016 edition of the Children's Film Festival.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

18. The Untitled Kondabolu Brothers Project

Of Hari Kondabolu, our Sean Nelson wrote: "You could make the case that his asides, self-edits, and ad-libs are as funny as the individual finished bits. Though the finished work is, all in all, a whole other level of funny." Now see him with his brother Ashok as they "get into heated conversations about gentrification" or "discuss the news of the day on a poorly constructed powerpoint." Get to know the brothers in hilarious detail.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

19. Amazing Bubble Man

Get ready to be astounded by gigantic, impressive bubbles—"square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, giant bubbles, bubble volcanoes, tornados and trampolines to people inside bubbles"—at this show that combines art, science, and magic.

THURSDAY

20. Byron Schenkman & Friends: Bach & Corelli

Renowned harpsichordist and Klezmer music scholar Byron Schenkman will helm the harpsichord for an evening of duo-based music with violinist Ingrid Matthews, both performing sonatas by Johann Sebastian Bach and Arcangelo Corelli.

21. Couth Buzzard Comedy Show

Get your comedy fix (with some extra holiday cheer/gloom) at the Couth Buzzard, with a line-up featuring Rachel Walls, Max Oliver Delsohn, Marla Bardfield, Marita DeLeon, and Abraham Tadesse. They add: "All ages, though no promises that the content will be appropriate."

22. Curb Your Expectations

Local comedians will give you some free comedic relief from 2016 at this stand-up show featuring Matthew Valdespino, Lucy Tollefson, Matt Benoit, Reid Clark, and Ariel Evans.

23. The Debaucherauntes' 5th Annual Bubbe's Old-Fashioned Hanukkah Shindig

No doubt, this will be the fieriest, sexiest Hanukkah party around. There's a "fire dance menorah lighting" to kick off the festivities, burlesque from Miss Indigo Blue, Kali Von Wunderkammer, and LoLo Ramone, and music from The Mongrel Jews, Geoff Burner, the m9, and of course, the soulful klezmer Debaucherantes.

24. The Dope Show

Tyler Smith presents the Dope Show, which offers two performances by a lineup of comedians: one delivered sober, then another delivered several (smoky) minutes later, totally baked.

25. Kalya Scintilla, Subaqueous, Kozmo

This duo says they use "mythic expression to create a kinesthetic tapestry to scintillate your being awake" via world fusion beats and "infinite ripples of geometric harmonies throughout the dance floor." They invite "your soul into an alchemical experience of divine art devoted to the heart," or, at the very least, to experience "the sacred union of both orgasmic musical frequencies of crystalline sound architecture and full embodied evocative evocational performance."

26. Plant & Planet Medicine: Mercury

If you've ever railed against Mercury retrograde, check out this class: they'll teach you how to "get along harmoniously with this notoriously tricky energy field," and they'll outline the connection between plant (herbs, etc) and planet.

27. Shelita Potroast's Moist

Shelita Potroast will fete her 30th birthday and kick 2016 in the rear on its way out, with the help of sexy friends like DonnaTella Howe, Butch Alice, Hellen Tragedy, Fraya Love, and Londyn Bradshaw. Wear something "stupid and campy" and dance yourself into a new year.

28. What Feels Most True: A Dream Hypnosis for Radical Awakeness

Vignettes will present this one-night-only, two-channel, "quasi-narrative" exhibition of found photographs with audio of an "urban ghost town" by Lauren Cassidy and Erin Sullivan.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

29. Twisted Flicks: Rudolph's Shiny New Year

Improvisers re-dub cheesy "B" movies (in this case, the 1976 animated stop-motion special, Rudolph's Shiny New Year), according to audience suggestions.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

30. Volume 4: High Caliber Cabaret

Soar and flip into the new year with Acrobatic Conundrum's athletic cabaret.

FRIDAY

31. The Bobs After Christmas Show!

A cappella quartet The Bobs perform vocal renditions of everybody from Bach to Hendrix. They'll take on a holiday oeuvre for a post-Christmas show at the Triple Door.

32. Classics For A Cause

In support of the victims of the Oakland Ghost Ship fire, Seattle Trance Alliance and Seattle Psy Ops will join forces to present Classics For A Cause, a benefit event and dance party with DJs playing all vinyl sets from the golden age of dance music, featuring Johnny Monsoon, MarQ, Captain Tripps, and Technohippy.

33. Jai Ho! Bollywood Masquerade Pre-New Year's Eve Party with DJ Prashant

Jai Ho throws down for New Year's Eve Eve for the fifth year running with a masquerade-themed dance party within their wild Bollywood zone. Expect high energy house, bhangra, and other Indian-flavored beats at an all-night dance party with DJ Prashant, along with a free mask with ticket, henna by donation, and a bhangra dance lesson at the beginning.

34. La Petite Mort's Anthology of Erotic Esoterica

See "the darker side of performance art" at this eerie, secretive variety show with circus arts, burlesque, music, and more.

35. Sandbox Radio: New & Improved

Look forward to new plays, songs, poetry, adaptations of classic literature, and appearances by special guests at this episode of Sandbox Radio, a podcast combining radio, theater, and music.

36. Stories of Standing Rock

Indigenous artists will support Standing Rock by selling their work, and you can help by buying it. The proceeds will be used to buy firewood for the camp. Other attendees will share stories from the site so you can keep abreast of the struggle.

37. Voices Raised: Some Things Gotta Be Said

This concert—featuring musicians David Guilbault, Val D'Alessio, Jeremy Serwer, Andy Roo Forrest, Claire Michelle, and Saint John—will be a rumination on the state of the world and nation. They say, "Don't agonize. Organize. Be the resistance. In the spirit of Sixties hootenannies, let's raise our voices in song. Come join your neighbors for live local music that lives in the truth."

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

38. Smash Putt

Smash Putt is back and better than ever, with a new location downtown and all the drunken mini-golf with strange and mysterious obstacles you could hope for, including robots, lasers, and other hopeful putters vying for more booze.

SATURDAY

39. 2016 X-Treme New Year's Theatresports

This "comedy improv battle" aims to make you laugh until you forget your dread of 2017. Twenty improvisers face off in four teams, and it's the audience's job to score their antics. They'll bring gifts, festive hats, streamers, and champagne for the stroke of midnight.

40. Abney Park with Soul of the Gypsy's Temple and DJ Jordan B

Start the new year off the most peculiar way possible with an evening of post-apocalyptic steampunk outfit Abney Park, with burlesque servers, Soul of the Gypsy's Temple, and DJ Jordan B.

41. Blue Year's Eve Show

See 2016 in raunchy style with improvisers inspired by the grossest, nastiest, bawdiest topics suggested by the audience—then revel in champagne, music, and dancing.

42. Christmas Bird Count

Take part in scientific research with the Audubon Society, whether you're an experienced birder or a total beginner. The Bird Count dates back to 1900, making it the "longest running citizen science survey in North America." Coordinators lead teams of bird counters in 14 separate areas of the city to collect this ecological data and see lovely birds (no, they are not all crows and pigeons, we promise). Be prepared to meet at dawn, dress warmly, and don't bring young children.

43. Copious Love’s Midnight Masquerade

You must wear a mask at this champagne-soaked ball that also promises music from DJs K Relly, S**tbox, and special guests, plus a cocktail bar and a giant chandelier.

44. Kiss the Green Fairy New Year's Eve Celebration

It's time to meet the Green Fairy and face "her absent look and her absinthe iris," to quote French songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. Head to Absinthe Bar for a taste of authentic wormwood. Other drink specials include a bottle of Chandon Brut for $35, $9 Death in the Afternoon cocktails (champagne and absinthe), and $20 house champagne bottles.

45. Moulin Rouge! New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in the new year dramatically and musically with Baz Luhrmann’s ode to Paris, Nicole Kidman’s consumption, and Ewan McGregor’s brow. This SIFF screening will include free bling rings, a complimentary glass of "liquid diamonds" (sparkling wine), a music video countdown, and a location that's close enough to see the fireworks at the Space Needle "while shouting 'Rooooooxannnne!' at the sky."

46. New Year's à la Française

The virtuosi of local company Puget Sound Concert Opera will perform beloved French arias and scenes.

47. New Year's Eve Snap 90s Dance Party

Remember when Y2K seemed like a scary way for the world to end? Return to those nostalgic times with the DJs of Trashy Trash and "party like it's 1999." Featuring Freaky Outty, Nathan Detroit, Colin Jones, MADMAX, Introcut, Ben Meadow, and DJ AC Lewis.

48. New Year's Eve with The Room — in 4D

Ring in the new year while watching a very strange and poorly made Tommy Wiseau film, engaging without any narrative cohesion, that should probably be watched under the influence of something or other. This screening will be in 4D so you can really "feel" what's happening, so come prepared.

49. Polar Bear Plunge & BBQ

Wash yourself clean of this past year in Lake Union's scarily cold water with other lunatics brave folks. Show up at noon, jump in your bathing suit at 1, and spend the rest of the evening re-stoking your body heat with tasty barbecue. And for god's sake bring a change of clothes.

50. Speakeasy New Year's Eve

Take it all the way back to the '30s with Capitol Cider's Prohibiton-era festivities, complete with a "speakeasy" theme, free sparkling cider toast, live music from the Nikki Dee Jazz Quartette and Holy Pistola, specialty cocktails, and large screens to watch the Space Needle fireworks.

51. Super Geek League New Year's Eve Super Party

Super Geek League will be celebrating New Year's Eve the only way they know how, with a night of "SciFidelic Action Adventure Rock" and their massive punk rock circus live show.

52. Under the Big Top New Year's Eve Party

Rhein Haus's big New Year's event is not just about sausage 'n' beer, although there will be plenty. Come for burlesque and acrobatics from The Shanghai Pearl, an ice luge sculpture, free photobooth, and a midnight balloon drop to mark our entry into 2017.

SUNDAY

53. Happy Hollandaise New Year's Day Brunch

Noshes, beautiful dancers, and complimentary mimosas will lure you into the New Year at Can Can Cabaret. This is a totally family-friendly show; in fact, kids under 12 enter free (but do not receive a mimosa). Just good, clean dance and comedy alongside local Pike Place Market food.

54. Knew Year's Day Celebration with Knowmads and Guests

Seattle-bred rap duo Knowmads headline the New Year's Day party at Nectar, with supporting sets from All Star Opera, Karma & Nobi, and DJ Indica Jones.

55. Polar Bear Plunge

Refresh your body with a dive into the cold, cold Sound. Kids jump at 11:30, adults at noon. Defrost afterwards with free hot drinks.

56. Records, Pancakes, & Bach

Brunch unconventionally with a pancake breakfast and morning interlude of six of Bach's most famous cello suites played by marimbist Erin Jorgensen in the OtB lobby.

57. Resolution Run 5K & Polar Bear Dive 2017

Let your first act of 2017 be a totally crazy (though healthy) one! Run or walk 3.1 miles, then dive into Lake Washington just 'cuz. You can choose the "dry" option if for some reason you don't feel like letting the frigid waters close over your fragile body. (They say that the water's actually warmer than the air at this point, but this sounds suspiciously optimistic to us.) Free chili, cocoa, and coffee await you after the ordeal.