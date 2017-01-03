The 20 Best Concerts in Seattle This Week: Jan 4-8, 2017 Our Music Critics' Picks, From David Bowie Birthday Tribute Shows To Beethoven's Ninth Symphony

George Clerk/ISTOCK To mark what would have been David Bowie's 70th birthday this week, there will be tribute shows at Tractor Tavern and the Neptune Theatre

Welcome to 2017! Start this new year off right with some live music sure to keep you warm and active in the depths of midwinter. This week we've got everything from Beethoven's final symphony to the last performance featuring our local riotous, Balkan-centric hell-raising brass band to a rehashed Blues Brother claiming former glory. See all of our music critics' picks below, find more shows on our music calendar, or check out our arts critics' picks for this week.

JANUARY 4

The Revolving Bullets, Woodgraves, Tin Foil and Tape

The Revolving Bullets in a nutshell: atmospheric brooding over the insignificance of the self in the universe, the not quite believing how very small the protagonist—and, by extension, every other protagonist—seems against the Cosmic Indifference. With a beat and some indignant stridency to make it rock and roll. Woodgraves: They finally figured out it was too scary to steal a Rolls-Royce, because they’re out in the middle of somewhere they’ve never been before and it’s way too quiet and the Rolls-Royce engine is too quiet and all they can hear is the bass beat of their heartbeats and their own thoughts for lyrics. Tinfoil and Tape: The 1980s have never really died. They just sat there waiting for their time to come around again. And the ’80s were quite a bit about alienation. And that, now, is the time. ANDREW HAMLIN

JANUARY 5

Studio 4/4: Matthew Dear

Ghostly International linchpin Matthew Dear has maintained ridiculously high quality control over the last 17 years, as both a producer and a DJ. Throughout that time, under his own name and aliases like Audion, False, and Jabberjaw, he’s found a way to forge catchy, vocal-centric tech-house numbers with crossover appeal and to grind out severely groovy minimal techno for dancers who don’t really get sweating till 4 a.m. In the DJ realm, Audion’s 2006 entry in the Fabric mix series remains a classic of taut yet hedonistic techno. Recent footage of Dear on the decks reveals a selector who keeps it cerebral and sexy while even spinning vinyl at times. (Yes, this is remarkable in the twenty-teens, sadly.) Studio 4/4 comes through with one of its hottest bookings—and in the deadest entertainment week of the year! DAVE SEGAL

Tissue, Nothing Band, Miscomings

Seattle quartet Miscomings follow in the sooty slipstream of A Frames’ glowering post-punk intensity. Like that ’00s group, Miscomings forge a bracingly thorny breed of rock that relies on repetition of cathartic riffs and powerful crescendos to prep your mind and body for battle (we’ve no shortage of them right now). Add Joe Ross’s panicky vocals to the artful cacophony and you get one of the most motivational sounds rippling through this city at the moment. Tissue are a new group featuring Stickers vocalist/saxophonist Gabi Page-Fort and Unnatural Helpers drummer/vocalist Dean Whitmore. They played their first show in November opening for Welcome and only have one song available online—a noisy, ramshackle bruiser that gives off strong Swell Maps and Scrawl vibes. But given the duo’s sterling pedigrees, you should keep Tissue on your radar for future developments. DAVE SEGAL

JANUARY 5-8

Beethoven Symphony No. 9

Things you may or may not know about Beethoven’s 9th: It was his last symphony. Other composers became scared of writing a ninth symphony because the ninth was his last. He was almost totally deaf when he conducted the premiere, so the performers had to ignore him entirely! He was so deaf he couldn’t hear the applause at the end—five standing ovations in all. A contralto named Caroline Unger had to turn him around so he could see the clapping hands and stuff thrown into the air. Caroline Unger was on the bill because Beethoven added singing to the final movement of this huge mother, which takes more than an hour to perform, post-to-post. Whew. ANDREW HAMLIN

Peter White

Contemporary acoustic jazz guitarist Peter White hits the stage for four nights with his full band in support of his new album release Groovin’, his third collection of guitar-centric interpretations of classic compositions from the '50s through the ’80s.

JANUARY 6

A Celebration of the Chinese New Year

Welcome the Year of the Rooster with Mae Lin of the Seattle Symphony as they perform the “Butterfly Lovers” Violin Concerto (梁祝), a piece "based on an eastern story about star-crossed lovers and inspired by Chinese folk music." Resonance's classical programming director, Julia Tai, will also be present, singing traditional Chinese songs.

Cry-Day Night Emo Dance Party

DJ Baby Van Beezly takes on the power genres of emo, screamo, and pop-punk with a DJ night share to get your feelings out. Throw on all those rubber bracelets you've been saving and head on out to Nectar for a loud and proud cry-fest.

Midge Ure

“This means nothing to meeeeee! Ahhhhhhhhh, Viennaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!” If you weren’t listening to music in the 1980s, go ahead and look up Ultravox’s “Vienna.” The rest of us know what it was like. A synth bass sitting in judgment of some too-pretty keyboard parts floating by. Lyrics sensual but sad. And Midge Ure with that huge high note, and a few others, too. He rebuilt Ultravox after they fell apart. After Ultravox fell apart again, he went solo. Oh, and he co-masterminded Band Aid, Live Aid, and Live 8, three of the hugest charity concerts in history. On a more personal note, I’d like to thank him for Ultravox’s “Reap the Wild Wind.” That one helped me imagine, at least, that somebody understood. ANDREW HAMLIN

Perturbator with GosT

Parisian James Kent produces electronic music under the pseudonym Perturbator. Inspired by anime and channeling the propulsive Italian disco of Giorgio Moroder, his latest record, The Uncanny Valley, takes the synth-wave fad and gives it a shot of nerdy adrenaline. He’s playing his first-ever US show at upper-tier metal and punk venue the Highline, whereas most electronic musicians would probably book a date at Q Nightclub down the street. That comes as no surprise, though; Kent’s been distributing his music in unconventional circles from the beginning. He contributed to the soundtracks of the first Hotline Miami video game before releasing his first tape, and then signed to black-metal label Blood Music, which also signed GosT, who will open the show. JOSEPH SCHAFER

Research ft. White Material

Research presents a night of adventurous dance music with a showcase of selectors and producers repping White Material, the "critically acclaimed label pushing the 'working man’s techno' sound." DJs for the evening include DJ Richard, Alvin Aronson, Cleanser, and DØD, and Succubass and Kinda in the Timbre Room.

JANUARY 6-7

Fourth Annual Big Ass Boom Box Festival

Get wild at a free and all ages music fest that's now in its fourth year. This time around at Big Ass Boom Box Festival, enjoy live sets from a giant group of local and touring artists like The Hoot Hoots, Golden Idols, Vibragun, Bleachbear, Wild English, Season of Strangers, Skates!, DangerBird, John Dillon, Sleeping Lessons, Breakthrough in Field Studies, Actionesse, LocoMotive, and Christa Says Yay.

JANUARY 7

Benefit For ReWA with Good Person Recordings

Reigning noise-punk live spectacle Health Problems played some of the fiercest and most memorable shows in Seattle from 2012 to 2015. Although not technically active, they still grace us with their freaky live presence when East Coast–dwelling bassist Dan Shaw returns to town; this is a rare chance to see their feral, finessed punk experimentation. Premier “powerviolence shoegaze” local champs Dreamdecay haven’t released anything since their excellent 2013 LP NVNVNV, but they recently previewed a track from their upcoming album on Iron Lung, YÚ, due out in early 2017. “Ian” is a certifiable slow-burner with a punishing, arty noise-rock atmosphere (their label quaintly refers to it as “dirge pop”). Seattle-based Casual Hex play Devo-esque, sass-filled, and dystopian punk songs as eerie as they are catchy. All proceeds from the show benefit ReWA, a local multiethnic, nonprofit organization assisting refugee/immigrant women and their families. BRITTNIE FULLER

Bowie's Birthday Bash with Bowie Vision and Jealous Dogs

BowieVision are an eight-person group featuring members of local lounge-pop mainstays the Dudley Manlove Quartet and new-wavey electronic act Purr Gato that amply plays David Bowie covers, but one-ups the traditional tribute-band formula with a projected video backdrop as part of the show. Their rumored set list goes deep into the catalog, way past the “Rebel Rebels” and “Suffragette Cities,” even past the “Space Oddity” and “Life on Mars,” well into the “Young Americans,” “Ashes To Ashes,” and “China Girl.” It all sounds like a hell of a night for Bowie diehards. MIKE RAMOS

Jack Beats

Saturday night at Q is no time for subtlety. The swarming masses clamor for those 4/4 bangers with motivational vocal samples that make one feel as if one has consumed Tony Montana–level mounds of Bolivian marching powder or a grip of MDMA pills. Which is why Q called on London duo Jack Beats to catalyze the club’s spacious dance floor and test its powerful sound system with their bulbous bass frequencies and pugilistic beats. Talk about an efficient way to get out of your workaday mind through your spazzing body. DAVE SEGAL

Jim Belushi & The Sacred Hearts

I don’t know, man. I saw this show listed and instantly thought how easy it would be to say something mean about it, given that actors doing bands is nearly always a bad idea, and also given the fact that this is clearly a third-generation variation on the Blues Brothers concept, without the only two elements (Stax’s greatest players, Belushi’s late brother) that made that project defensible. But then I looked at the group’s picture and listened to their music and suddenly felt so bad for everyone involved—the band members, the roadies, the engineers, the personal assistants, the bus driver, the musicians, even the lead singer, to say nothing of the casino bookers, the casino servers, the casino patrons. It wasn’t easy being alive in 2016. It’s not going to be easy in 2017. Why should that be any different for Jim Belushi and the Sacred Hearts? SEAN NELSON

Orkestar Zirkonium Farewell Shebang

Sprawling local brass band Orkestar Zirkonium are hanging it up after 13 years of riotous, Balkan-centric hell-raising. Maybe you caught them on Pike Street on Capitol Hill in uproarious, celebratory mode the night Obama won the 2008 election. Maybe OZ spun your head around with a swiftness at Folklife, Bumbershoot, Moisture Festival, or Pride Parade with their whirlwind flourishes, breakneck and woozy rhythms, and florid, old-world melodies. They’ve been a near-ubiquitous street presence at many of Seattle’s most momentous happenings, adding bold exclamation marks to whatever scene they inhabit. For this going-away party, OZ will feature all 25 musicians from various incarnations of the group. Expect to wring out your clothes after this one. DAVE SEGAL

Poison Idea, The Derelicts, Channel 3, Toe Tag, Millhous

Holy SHIT! Kings of punk Poison Idea are STILL going, and with Jerry goddamn A still fronting the band. The last time I saw them play live was their last Seattle show, when the original, re-formed 1980s lineup played their “last show” sometime in the late 1990s. But making tonight even more nuts, well-loved (by me, anyway!) early-’80s SoCal hardcore band Channel 3 are playing, too! They still got it, and from the pictures I’ve seen, most members still have their natural hair, as well! Rockin’ along on tonight’s sweaty, mossy mosh bill are locals the Derelicts, playing their punk version of rock and roll, Toe Tag with their raw, ’80s-sounding hardcore, and ’90s-style, metal-tinged hardcore from Millhous. MIKE NIPPER

A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile

This live performance of NPR's variety radio show A Prairie Home Companion will feature mandolinist Chris Thile, who is taking over for Garrison Keillor, along with live segments from indie rockers The Shins, post-Soviet singer-songwriter darling Regina Spektor, and touring comedian and local favorite Hari Kondabolu.

Sound Bath Experience with Daniella White, Daniel Blue, and Luk Will

Don't miss out on live music just because you can't stand the (sometimes) hectic energy of concerts in Seattle. This Sound Bath gives you the opportunity to lie on the floor and drink tea while taking in an improvised performance—instead of jumping around, or even quietly nodding your head and "dancing." Look forward to relaxation and healing at this phone and camera-free event with sound bath facilitator Daniella White, Daniel Blue of local band Motopony, and singer-songwriter Luk Will, and remember to bring your own yoga mat.

JANUARY 8

Star Anna & Synergia NW Orchestra Perform Ziggy Stardust

In a fitting beginning to 2017, Star Anna brings her rough-around-the-edges roadhouse pop sensibilities to the Neptune, where she’ll perform the entirety of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars with accompaniment from the Synergia NW Orchestra. The immersive concept album choice is apt, as Star Anna’s been a lifer of the Seattle music scene and extreme Bowie fandom for decades now (on both counts), always a little on the fringes but powering through with earnest offerings soaked in sweet grit and mossy Americana aplenty. January 8 would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday, so do the man a solid and don your best Ziggy-era gear to honor our fallen icon. KIM SELLING