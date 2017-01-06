Your Guide To January 2017 In Seattle: 80 Concerts To Get Tickets For Now Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival, The Chamber Music Society Winter Festival, And More

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival (held January 27-28 in Leavenworth) features beautiful rustic grounds, high-quality diverse music bookings, and fun winter sports.

The holidays may be over, but, in Seattle, January is full of plenty of excellent live music to help take your mind off the freezing weather outside. We've already compiled our critics' picks for the first week of the month to help you get started, but now it's time to look ahead to all of the other shows you have to look forward to in January, which you should buy tickets for now, before they sell out. See them all below, ranging from the Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival to the Seattle Chamber Music Society Winter Festival, and from The Bad Plus to Sage The Gemini. For even more options, check out our list of 65 January arts and culture events to get tickets for now, or our complete music calendar.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

JANUARY 10

1. JACK Quartet

Babes of the contemporary classical music scene JACK Quartet take the UW campus by storm in the most genteel way possible with their string-centered program of selections by Morton Feldman, Ruth Crawford Seeger, Derek Bermel, Julia Wolfe, and Iannis Xenakis.

2. The Music of David Bowie with the Seattle Symphony

Now that we've made it through the shining moon door of New Year’s Eve/Day, it’s time to revel in some palate-cleansing joy. Seattle Symphony has decided to take the first anniversary of David Bowie’s deathday and throw a tribute worthy of classical, rock, and experimental genres. If you hate rock orchestras (my hand is currently raised), then you may also hate this. But if you love Bowie and can respect that everyone interprets his body of work differently, and that the Seattle Symphony is composed of musicians with truly out-of-this-fucking-world instrumental talents, then you may love this. Either way, feel free to zazz your face up with a lightning bolt and cry in the corner with the rest of us. KIM SELLING

JANUARY 10-11

3. Martin Taylor

According to jazz guitar virtuoso Pat Matheny, Martin Taylor is "one of the most awesome solo guitar players in the history of the instrument." Join Martin for two nights as he proves Pat right.

4. The Stick Men

Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto play bass and drums, respectively, for King Crimson—or at least, they do this week, because with Crimson, one never knows. Markus Reuter plays a stick guitar he designed himself. Levin plays bass, the Chapman stick—the gold standard of touch guitars, which can play three or four different musical parts at once—and anything else he feels like. The Stick Men’s new album is Prog Noir. So, not surprisingly, the mood’s murky, thick, stew makings tossed on a cold stove, but occasionally—gasp—a bit funky. Aliens in our midst giving away the hidden agenda. Hint: We don’t have much longer to enjoy ourselves, so cherish sunrises and hug mama while mama’s still a mammal. ANDREW HAMLIN

JANUARY 11

5. Avatar Darko, Aaron Cohen, Mpact, D Menace, Blvck Lagoon

Pair up such energy with that of Avatar Darko’s more heavy-handed and candidly sincere king-of-the-hood style that’s hard to question since all the kid wants is to hang on a beanbag full of nugs and live out the American dream of all immigrant families that’s really just a many-headed Hydra of ways to disappoint (yet corporeally imbue) your closet of post-Soviet ghosts. KIM SELLING

6. The Flat Five with The Tripwires

Chicago-based pop vocal super-group The Flat Five is comprised of Kelly Hogan, Nora O’Connor, Scott Ligon, Casey McDonough, and Alex Hall, all of whom have spent much of their time touring and recording with bands like Neko Case, The Decemberists, Andrew Bird, Mavis Staples, Iron and Wine, Jakob Dylan, The New Pornographers, and many other major acts.

7. Forms: Lex Luger

Producer and beatmaker Lex Luger shows off the talents that led him to produce for Rick Ross, Waka Flocka Flame, Slim Thug, Jay-Z, and Kanye West. He'll be joined by Tony Goods, Cell Phones, and Luna God.

8. Louis Lortie

French-Canadian pianist Louis Lortie crosses the border for an evening of explorations through the Etudes and Preludes for piano by Frederic Chopin.

JANUARY 12

9. David Bromberg

Americana godfather and stringed instrument impresario David Bromberg will share his decades of living with and playing the blues at the Triple Door.

10. Fruit Bats with Springtime Carnivore

Sub Pop folk-rock signee Fruit Bats have toured the world and are back in town to spread their rustic pop gospel.

11. Gazebos, Summer Cannibals, Boyfriends

Call it fate, call it fortune, call it the all-wise guiding-goddess Hand of Rock 'n' Roll, because any way you cut it, Gazebos was meant to be. Ever since the motley quartet of Seattle music-scene lifers came together in 2014, Gazebos has been a shining beacon of the city's live-music landscape, their performances raucous and cathartic and hilarious, uniting the tribes under a banner of unabashed and unabridged fun. DAVE SEGAL

JANUARY 12-15

12. Judy Collins

At 77 years young, Judy Collins (a Seattle native, by the way) still has her sterling, American voice—graceful, earthly, and full of Grammy-winning range that can bring tears to your eyes whether or not you're at your neighbor's funeral. Since her first album in 1961, A Maid of Constant Sorrow, she's released and been a part of more than 50 albums, six of them certified gold. Though she found recognition in the '60s folk revival, you can't classify her solely as a folksinger. She's an author, an activist, a guitar designer, a filmmaker, and a record-label founder. She's battled tuberculosis, bulimia, and addiction, and remained professionally active for more than 50 years. TRENT MOORMAN

JANUARY 13

13. Dwight Yoakum with Meghan Patrick

Join down-home country revival legend Dwight Yoakam for an evening of honky-tonk and tracks from his new bluegrass album.

14. An Evening with Karla Bonoff

Eternally gigging singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff will play her legendary earthy anthems of heartache and joy for an intimate evening at the Triple Door.

15. Smokey Robinson

He's the guy who suggested that Berry Gordy start his own record label, the guy with the gorgeous honey whistle of a voice, the man who led the Miracles to the top of the charts again and again and again. But most importantly, Smokey Robinson is a great motherfucking songwriter, writing or cowriting a sizable number of songs that rank with the best ever, including but not limited to "Shop Around," "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," "Ooo Baby Baby," "The Tracks of My Tears," and "I Second That Emotion." Eventually there will come a time when you can no longer go see Smokey Robinson represent his life's work at a nearby casino. But not yet. Seize the day. DAVID SCHMADER

16. Vicci Martinez with Eric Tollefson

Bronze winner of The Voice, Tacoma native, and singer-songwriter besides, Vicci Martinez headlines the Tractor with opening support from Eric Tollefson.

JANUARY 13-15

17. Luck Be a Lady: Megan Hilty Sings Sinatra & More

Bellevue-born Megan Hilty brings her Broadway chops back to the Northwest for a series of evenings focused on Sinatra classics and other jazz and cabaret greats.

JANUARY 14

18. Classic Albums Live Presents The Doors — LA Woman

Classic Albums Live is comprised of a rotating crew of professional session musicians who play, you guessed it, "the world's greatest classic rock albums live on stage." This time around they'll devote their expertise to The Doors' LA Woman.

19. Ghoulavelii, Shawn Parker, Peasant Boys, Yung Fern x Bujemane, Rude, Zoeronny

Tacoma’s Ghoulavelii blends big productions reminiscent of Clams Casino with grungy trap lyricism to create a unique hiphop sound. His instrumentals are filled to the brim with elaborate bass, dark synths, and crazy drum patterns that can become erratic at times. He is an underground talent and maintains a level of rawness that comes with recording in friends’ closets instead of big studios. His catalog provides a nice balance of in your face aggressive tracks and slower heavy anthems that feel warm and muggy like overcast summer days. His live shows are hype, so be prepared to jump around and swap some body sweat as you enjoy some of Tacoma’s finest mosh-pit trap. M. ANTHONY DAVIS

20. Musica Pacifica: Alla Napolitana

Baroque ensemble Musica Pacifica presents Alla Napolitana, a collection of rarely performed chamber concertos for recorder, violin, and continuo, by the Italian masters Alessandro Scarlatti, Nicola Fiorenza, and Francesco Mancini.

21. The Prince and Michael Experience with DJ Dave Paul

The ultimate tribute dance party for the angels among us, Prince and Michael Jackson. Music by DJ Dave Paul, all the way from San Francisco.

22. Sebastian and the Deep Blue, Whitney Lyman

Several recent NW vogues intersect in this musically ambitious neuftet: the thing where there are tons of people in the band, including string and horn sections, and the thing where the musical influences intermingle to include skoshes of R&B, funk, and, according to them, “afropop,” along with the thing where you get the vague sense they might have just stepped out of a church. Or maybe it only sounds like that because they can actually play. Which they definitely can. The arrangements are impressive, and the songs really move. SEAN NELSON

JANUARY 15

23. 17th Annual Expansions MLK Unity Party

In partnership with Gender Justice League, TeenTix, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, and NOOR, KEXP presents the 17th annual Expansions MLK Unity Party, a night of music, dancing, and celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with live sets from notable KEXP DJs Riz, Masa, Alex, Kid Hops, and Sharlese of Audioasis.

24. The Blow Up Birthday Party

Join in on this all-out birthday show for Chop Suey with live sets from local hiphop come-ups like SIQFUX, DoNormaal, Campana, Mic Capes, Mo$, Ca$htro, All Star Opera, and DJ QJ, with your evening's host Yohiness.

25. Dar Williams with Sherman Alexie

Noted folksy singer-songwriter Dar Williams plays two shows with a special opening reading by local favorite and nationally renowned author Sherman Alexie.

26. John Paul White of The Civil Wars with The Kernal

John Paul White of The Civil Wars takes his darkly earnest swamp rock show on a solo spin, with support from The Kernal.

JANUARY 15-17

27. Early Music Underground: The Extraordinary Ignatius Sancho

The Early Music Underground House Band and acclaimed tenor Zach Finkelstein host a night of celebration for the life and legacy of 18th century composer, author, playwright, abolitionist, and businessman Ignatius Sancho. For the January 15 event, admission includes a tasting fee for five different wines from Northwest Cellars, and, on January 17, admission includes a complimentary house beer or glass of wine from Naked City.

JANUARY 16

28. Whitney Mongé with Ayron Jones

Local alternative soul artist Whitney Mongé is also the best street performer in the Northwest, according to the Seattle Weekly in 2014. She's been busking since 2007, and will show her years of experience at the Triple Door with Ayron Jones.

JANUARY 17

29. Cate Le Bon with Tim Presley

Only a few years into her career, Cate Le Bon relocated from Cardiff, Wales, to Los Angeles. It could have marked the point at which this fiercely independent artist sold her soul to the highest bidder, but Le Bon remains the master of her musical domain. The only difference: collaborations with crafty coast-dwellers like Perfume Genius and White Fence’s Tim Presley (with whom she made the loopy Hermits on Holiday under the name DRINKS). Across four solo recordings, including this year’s Crab Day, Le Bon has found the sweet spot between acid folk and post punk. She is, by turns, a scrappy Joni Mitchell, an electrified Vashti Bunyan, and a one-woman Incredible String Band. Through it all shines her past as a country kid who grew up with woodland creatures and Velvet Underground records. KATHY FENNESSY

30. Great Good Fine Ok with Flor

Brooklyn synthpop duo Great Good Fine Ok spread their love of past beats with future vibes for a night of gauzy Coachella-ripe anthems, with an opening set by Flor.

31. Neal Morse Band

Legendary Angeleno prog-rocker Neal Morse has revamped and regathered his band for a night of power-psych exploration.

JANUARY 17-18

32. Jamison Ross

Jazzy soulman Jamison Ross is a quadruple threat: composer, arranger, vocalist, and drummer. His Grammy-nominated debut release, Jamison, presents unique offerings to the world of jazz, as he will in person during his two-night stint in town.

JANUARY 18

33. Brown Sabbath with Dust Moth

Latin funk band Brownout put on their metal hats for their Black Sabbath tribute act, Brown Sabbath, endorsed by Ozzy himself.

34. Dave Alvin & Christy McWilson with The West Seattle Two

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Dave Alvin disseminates the barroom gospel in a way only country singers can, with decades of Americana guitar experience and Christy McWilson by his side.

35. Sage The Gemini

Bay Area emcee and chart-topper Sage the Gemini has helmed the Top40 with hits like "Red Nose" and "Gas Pedal," and will showcase new work at the Croc.

36. Udo Dirkschneider with Zone Down

Heavy metal lifer Udo Dirkschneider (of U.D.O., natch) shares their unmistakably gritty voice and roughly hewn sound with Zone Down and the El Corazon crowd.

JANUARY 19

37. Aaron Carter with Guests

Experience the true glory of candy-desiring national pop culture treasure Aaron Carter, with bill support from (of course) boy band cover band ALL4DORAS, Amanda Markley, Stay Tuned, and Joaquin Rosee.

38. Ash Borer, Bell Witch, Hissing

Atmospheric black metal band Ash Borer spreads their dark vibes at the Highline with Bell Witch and Hissing.

39. The Bad Plus

The one thing I can say about the Bad Plus, a technically sophisticated but open-minded jazz trio (piano, bass, drums) from Minneapolis, is that their rendition of Tears for Fears new-wave classic "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" proves that great musicians are defined not so much by their ability to play difficult music in a canon but to raise simple music, pop tunes, to the level of a high and difficult art. CHARLES MUDEDE

40. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie hits the Croc stage on his West Coast "TBA Tour" with friends and guests (who are also TBA, naturally).

41. An Evening With Holly Bowling

Classically trained pianist Holly Bowling wants to bring the music of Phish and the Grateful Dead to the world, with a singular devotion to transcribing their work and arranging each song for solo piano. Her work stands as a tribute to the ultimate jam bands, as well as a series of fully developed classical pieces on their own.

42. Heatwarmer with Guests

Prog rock is such a scarce commodity in the Seattle music scene that when solid specimens of it turn up, one tends to get carried away with joy. (I used to DJ a prog night, and it was the sort of quixotic venture that could crush your spirit if you weren’t careful.) Anyway, local group Heatwarmer is fighting the good prog fight in an environment not exactly welcoming to the genre. Led by Luke Bergman, Heatwarmer play melodically rich, rhythmically complex songs that swoop and pirouette in unpredictable and pretty patterns, topped by Bergman’s wonderstruck vocals that give Yes’s Jon Anderson a run for their wide-eyed money. DAVE SEGAL

43. Hullabaloo! A Benefit for Cycle For Survival

As a benefit for Cycle For Survival, an organization that focuses on rare cancer research, local bands like Motopony, The Warren G Hardings, Adam Williams & Friends, and additional special guests will gather for a dinner and music show to raise money and awareness for their cause.

44. Icy Hot: Feel The Cool Burn with Greta Matassa & The Susan Pascal Quartet

In a dual performance at Resonance, Greta Matassa and the Susan Pascal Quartet will combine their jazzy vibes and warm tones for a night of wintery comforts.

45. Ranky Tanky

Ranky Tanky is a) according to the website, the Gullah term for "Get funky!" and b) a group of South Carolinian musicians who are reviving music from African American Gullah culture, which emerged in communities of former slaves on the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and northeast Florida. Hear this unique and influential music as performed by Clay Ross (guitar, vocals), Quentin Baxter (drums), Kevin Hamilton (bass), Charlton Singleton (trumpet, vocals), and Quiana Parler (vocals).

JANUARY 19-20

46. Shostakovich Concerto Festival

Benaroya presents a two-night series of Shostakovich's instrument-specific concertos, beginning, naturally, with the First Cello Concerto, widely considered to be one of the most difficult concerted works for cello. The second night will feature the First Violin Concerto and Second Cello Concerto.

JANUARY 19-22

47. Will Downing

Known widely as "The Prince of Sophisticated Soul," legendary singer Will Downing will showcase his talents for interpreting soul, jazz, and R&B classics for a four-night stint in support of his latest release, Black Pearls.

JANUARY 20

48. Black Box Jazz: David Deacon Joyner

Professional vocalist David Deacon-Joyner uses his skills as a composer and arranger to perform a live set of contemporary and classic jazz.

49. Chris Friel Orchestra: Rolling Stones Extravaganza

Rock and roll drummer Chris Friel takes on the prolific discography of the Rolling Stones with his backing orchestra.

50. Glamorama, The Shanghai Pearl, The Fabulous Downey Brothers

Inauguration Day is almost here, and we're desperately thinking of ways to distract ourselves from it. In a glitter-cannon blast of escapism, Glamorama will land for a night of high-energy glam rock and burlesque from The Shanghai Pearl, with an opening set from The Fabulous Downey Brothers, known for their nonsensical costumes and laser effects.

51. The Intelligence, MASZER, Psychic Death

It’s been way too long since smarty-pants post-punks the Intelligence have played in a proper club in Seattle. After touring behind their excellent album Vintage Future in 2015 with Franz Ferdinand and cult heroes Sparks, the Intelligence will return to the Northwest for a quick appearance with (as always) mastermind Lars Finberg at the helm, and current players Dave Hernandez, Drew Church, and Kaanan Tupper. You’d be wise to catch these guys right here, hometown-style, while you can. KELLY O

52. MarchFourth

Big band explosion MarchFourth consists of a brassy foundation of saxophones, trombones, trumpets, a drum and percussion corps, and a wireless electric bass. Their live musical theatrics are physically matched by an assemblage of stilt-walkers, acrobats, fire-spinners, and dancers performing original routines inspired by Bollywood, burlesque, cheerleading, hiphop, jazz, and ballroom dance traditions.

JANUARY 20-29

53. Seattle Chamber Music Society Winter Festival

The Seattle Chamber Music Society presents its winter season program with a two-weekend festival of six concerts flanked by free pre-concert recitals. Nineteen acclaimed musicians are featured this year, including internationally renowned soloists, principals with major US orchestras, and top competition winners, like violinist Sean Lee, cellist Denis Brott, and pianists Anne-Marie McDermott, Anton Nel, and Orion Weiss.

JANUARY 21

54. Cornish Presents: Concrete - Lines - Fluid - Curves

Spotlighting five new compositions for chamber jazz ensemble, this performance, curated and composed by Chris Stover, incorporates spoken word, found sounds, and dance in a spread inspired by the Brazilian poets Ana Cristina Cesar, Angélica Freitas, and Augusta de Campos.

55. Entombed A.D., Full of Hell, Turbid North, Deathraid

Stockholm death-metalers Entombed A.D. swarm the Highline with Maryland doom rockers Full Of Hell, Turbid North, and Deathraid.

56. The First Annual Cannabis Winter Ball

Celebrate the very first annual Cannabis Winter Ball with live music and performances by The Polyrythmics, Pezzner, Kadeejah Streets, and DJ Care, with "Hoop Duality Aerial Performance" by Jody Poth and Kierra Lein, and visuals by Audrey Lane. The evening is sponsored by “The Truth” and their artisanal cannabis line.

57. So Pitted, Charms, Deadbeat Club, Babe Waves

So Pitted’s sludgy take on post-punk has been winning them fans around Seattle for quite some time, and for good reason. Their songs bristle with a nervous, jangly energy—the vocalist mutters about "spewing while [he] speaks," while the drums barrel on with paranoid skittishness and atonal guitars squeak out diseased-sounding earworms. Bad vibes equal good times. KYLE FLECK

JANUARY 22

58. Albert Cummings

Blues singer and guitarist Albert Cummings uses his decades of experiences to impart true stories and hardened tales of the genre.

59. Bear's Den with Guests

British folk rock duo Bear's Den bring their cross-pond interpretation of Americana to the Tractor.

JANUARY 23

60. Devendra Banhart

Venezuelan-American folk-rocker and modern faux-shaman Devendra Banhart will swing by Seattle on his 2017 tour with his patented neo-psych journeyman stylings.

JANUARY 23-25

61. Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

Wild trumpeter Herb Alpert will play his legendary brass for three nights of hits from his classic album Whipped Cream & Other Delights and later projects for an evening of Latin-inspired instrumental jazz and pop, with retro tracks and '60s soundtrack notes, and support from his wife, Grammy-winning vocalist Lani Hall.

JANUARY 24

62. One OK Rock

Fusion rockers One OK Rock meld emo, rock, and metal into a loud and surging live act performed in both English and Japanese.

63. Shy Girls, The Last Artful, Dodgr

Electro-soul synther Dan Vidmar returns to Seattle with his one-man avant-soul-EDM-whatever effort Shy Girls, with enough modulated vocals and bleep bloops to keep you dancing through the winter.

64. Talib Kweli, Styles P, K'Valentine

On the track “Moment of Clarity,” rap entrepreneur Jay Z claims, “If skills sold, truth be told, I’d probably be, lyrically, Talib Kweli.” Jay Z is right that skills do not sell. But he’s dead wrong in thinking that lyrically he could be an equal to Kweli. Jay Z simply does not have the brainpower to match Kweli, one of the founders of NYC’s underground and a collaborator on the hiphop classic Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star. Kweli not only has skills but also intellectual substance—he consistently raps about the real world, global and local issues, and the political concerns of those who have to struggle to make ends meet. Kweli is also great on Twitter. CHARLES MUDEDE

JANUARY 26

65. Childbirth with DoNormaal

It’s a Girl!, the first album by low-key super group Childbirth (Julia Shapiro of Genius nominees Chastity Belt, Pony Time drummer Stacy Peck, and Tacocat’s Bree McKenna), contained the surprise viral hit “I Only Fucked You as a Joke.” The song was so catchy, cruel, and crass, and encapsulated so much about modern “romance” that it gained the trio national attention. I wondered if their sophomore album Women’s Rights would find the band “maturing,” à la Chastity Belt’s Time to Go Home. It would appear my instincts were off, as the record doubles down on the wry, snarky anthems of It’s a Girl!: These are some “nasty girls” indeed, and thank goddess for that. KYLE FLECK

66. JAUZ

Up and coming pop-electronica hybridist JAUZ keeps climbing the ranks of EDM festival-crowders like Zedd and Skrillex with a show at Showbox Sodo on his Off The Deep End Tour.

67. Sango

Sango's favela-informed funk is nimble and infectious, endlessly listenable unadorned but also pure MC candy, by far one of this city's most exciting exports. LARRY MIZELL JR.

68. ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Since 1995, ZOSO has been promising audiences an almost-like-the-real-thing experience of the extensive Led Zeppelin catalog. They rock, they roll, they've got hella long hair, and they're here to play you some covers.

JANUARY 27

69. Katie Kate, Murder Vibes, SGF

Former Genius candidate Katie Kate is an exciting performer, combining rap, electronica, and R&B-lite into origami creations of encyclopedic pop music. KYLE FLECK

70. Martin Sexton

New York-based journeyman Martin Sexton infuses jazz and soul into his homey Americana-tinged storytelling musical style.

71. Mozart Birthday Toast

Pianist Byron Schenkman and other musicians will honor the prodigious composer with performances of pieces like March in C Major, K. 408/1, Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 378, and Piano Trio in E Major, K. 542. Stay for chocolates and bubbly all around.

72. Schubert Untuxed

Enjoy the endless current of melody that is the Fifth Symphony of Schubert during a special edition of "Untuxed," a low-key, no-intermission way to enjoy the Seattle Symphony without worrying about what the bourgeoisie will think of your hat and tails.

JANUARY 27-28

73. Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival

It’s counterintuitive to hold a music festival in the dead of winter, but Timbrrr! has turned a seeming con into a pro by attracting music lovers to Leavenworth, Washington’s beautiful rustic grounds for high-quality diverse music bookings and extracurriculars like can tobogganing, skiing, and snowboarding. The 2017 likneup consists of Portland pop-punk luminaries the Thermals, Karen Dalton-esque singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus, tuneful electro-goths Crater, adventurous hiphop eccentric DoNormaal, saucy instrumental-soul revivalists Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, topically humorous punks Wimps, slacker-rock champs Sloucher, and more. Timbrrr! looks like a solid bet to lay waste to your seasonal affective disorder. DAVE SEGAL

JANUARY 27 & 31

74. Those Who Remain: After Hours

The installation of Those Who Remain: Concerto for Installation and Improviser—on view during museum hours at Seattle's Asian Art Museum—will be animated by four separate performances, each with different artists and musicians: Wayne Horvitz on keyboards, Skerik on saxophone, Beth Fleenor on clarinet, and Yukio Suzuki as lead dancer on January 27; Stuart Dempster on trombone, Greg Campbell on percussion, and Suzuki on January 31; violinist Alex Guy, trumpeter Ray Larson, and Suzuki on February 3; and Ivan Arteaga on saxophone, Peggy Lee on cello, and Suzuki on February 4. The piece was created by Seattle's Horvitz with the Japan-based artists Suzuki (dancer/choreographer) and video artist/VJ Yohei Saito. JEN GRAVES

JANUARY 28

75. Infected Mushroom

Psychedelic trance innovators Infected Mushroom are a rare duo, combining live performance as a concert band with new explorations in electronica and dance music. They'll take the Showbox stage on their Return To The Sauce Tour.

JANUARY 29

76. Bi-2

Bi-2, basically Russia's version of U2 in style influences, lasting popularity, and name similarity alike, take on Seattle in their nationwide tour.

JANUARY 30

77. Juicy J, Belly, Project Pat

Juicy J of pioneering Southern rap group Three 6 Mafia is headlining the Rubba Band Business Tour at Neptune. Like many rappers in their late 30s, he has contributed some crucial '90s material—I first remember him as the guy with the fangs in the video for historic 'Nawlins/Memphis collab "Hypnotize Cash Money," and the following year's "When the Smoke Clears," which contained another superb Southern posse cut, blew my middle-school mind. But unlike many older rappers, Juicy J was able to get a younger, Tumblr-using generation of fans behind him by adapting his forever drugged-up lyrics for a molly-popping underage audience: "I don't go to college," he brags, "but the dormroom is my domain." MIKE RAMOS

JANUARY 31

78. Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best known for their contributions to Paul Simon’s 1986 album Graceland, the South African a cappella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo already had a long career by then, having been founded in the early ’60s by a man named Joseph Shabalala. His all-male choir—which has featured many of his relatives over the years and is now led by one of his sons—popularized a Zulu vocal style called isicathamiya, whose call-and-response and richly textured vocal harmonies induce whole body vibrations. Their performances are engaging, too—with elements of storytelling, synchronized dance (reminiscent of stepping), audience participation, and hambone—and a reminder of what a powerful instrument the human body really is. KATHLEEN RICHARDS

79. The Lemon Twigs with Savory Motel

The rare American band signed to England’s 4AD label, the Lemon Twigs have mastered the art of sounding like a shit-hot, flamboyant ’70s pop-rock combo; think Big Star, Sparks, Something/Anything-era Todd Rundgren, Badfinger, et al. Yes, many current bands go for this sort of power-pop/glam resurrection, but the Lemon Twigs’ songwriting chops surpass most others’. Check their Jonathan Rado–produced debut album Do Hollywood for proof. DAVE SEGAL

80. Less Than Jake & Pepper, Kash'd Out, Red City Radio

What is it about third-wave ska that makes it so universally deemed uncool? Is it the horn section? Is it the muttonchops, Hawaiian shirts, and porkpie hats? The gimmicky jokes? Okay, I’m pretty sure it’s all of the above that keeps the genre pretty widely reviled by cool kids—but to middle-school me, this era of ska was everything. Less Than Jake sing about angst and unrequited love in gleeful, super-catchy melodies, enthusiastically proclaiming that everything sucks, belting out odes to selling out and being a misunderstood, dateless loser kid in the world. When I was an awkward just-barely teenager, these bands were a palatable entrance into punk, shows I could get dropped off at with posi vibes and geeky acceptance. Are legions of 13-year-olds still getting into this stuff? I’m finally no longer embarrassed to admit that it still strikes a totally dorky, precious chord in my heart. ROBIN EDWARDS

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.