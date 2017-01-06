The 20 Best Movies Playing in Seattle This Weekend: January 6-8, 2017 Blade Runner, Hidden Figures, Labyrinth, And More Critics' Picks

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, which is playing at Central Cinema this weekend. "I could live here forever," says Charles Mudede about the world of, which is playing at Central Cinema this weekend.

If you're heading to the movies this weekend, there are some movies our critics recommend you skip (like A Monster Calls, in which every actor except Sigourney Weaver "throws emotions around like they’re water balloons filled with tears," and Scorsese's Silence, which isn't worth seeing unless you have a strained relationship with Jesus) but many more that they recommend seeing. See all of those options below, including a live taping of "sarcastic TV experiment" The Future is 0, a Labyrinth Quote-Along and David Bowie birthday party, sci-fi classic Blade Runner: The Final Cut, documentaries about famous photographer Harry Benson and prolific actor Toshiro Mifune, and probable Oscar winners Moonlight and La La Land. As always, check out our complete movie times calendar for more options, or our Things To Do calendar for everything happening this weekend.

Jump to: Saturday Only | Sunday Only | All Weekend

SATURDAY ONLY

1. The Future is 0

This DIY game show (filmed with a live studio audience right here in Seattle) is described as “equal parts Double Dare 2000, nihilist performance art, and sarcastic TV experiment.”

Northwest Film Forum

SUNDAY ONLY

2. Labyrinth Quote-Along and David Bowie Birthday Party

Celebrate the late David Bowie's birthday with an interactive screening of his goofy, trippy 1986 adventure/fantasy film about getting what you wish for. There will be subtitles, Whoopee Cushions for the Bog of Eternal Stench, a sock puppet creation station, and a pre-movie music video sing-along.

SIFF Cinema Uptown

3. Silent Movie Sundays: Charlie Chaplin

In 1940, Chaplin had the nuts (and wealth) to push forward with The Great Dictator, a film that aggressively lampooned Adolf Hitler and ended with a fourth-wall-breaking five-minute speech imploring the world not to accept fascism. It also represented a huge career risk, and he paid dearly for it. "I was determined to go ahead," he famously said of the film, "for Hitler must be laughed at." In just over a week, we will inaugurate a modern-day fascist, and we'd better be ready to laugh if we don't want to spend the next four years crying. Go get a stiff drink, revel in some top-notch physical comedy, and take some small pleasure in the thought of how ruthlessly Chaplin would roast Trump, were he around to do it. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

Knee High Stocking Co.

ALL WEEKEND

4. Arrival

Arrival is an ominous, thrumming, beautiful thing that starts out being about aliens who need a decoder ring. It ends up being about something quite different. Arrival is about Big Things—and the manner in which Villeneuve gets to them, as his camera slowly traces structures and landscapes both familiar and strange, can’t help but surprise and impress. Visually and aurally remarkable, Arrival sometimes unfolds like a clever puzzle and other times like a raw-nerve thriller; throughout, with heart and wit, Heisserer and Villeneuve never lose sight of the film’s characters—creatures in a situation that’s weird and mournful, exciting and threatening. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Meridian 16 & Sundance Cinemas

5. Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The three great science-fiction works of the first half of the 1980s are Blade Runner by Ridley Scott (1982), “Clear” by Cybotron (1983), and Neuromancer by William Gibson (1984). With these three we get the images of the urban future. Los Angeles is the city in the movie, Detroit is the city in the music, and Tokyo is the city at the center of the book. All of these works have withstood the test of time, and so reward frequent visits. We still have so much to learn from the sounds, words, and cinema of the post-humanist world. Blade Runner is also packed with amazing urban details: the sushi bar, the hotel room, the nightclub. I could live here forever. CHARLES MUDEDE

Central Cinema

6. Doctor Strange

The psychedelic visuals, the clever asides, the pure pleasure of having as good an actor as Cumberbatch at the center of a silly superhero epic—all of that cast a spell on me, and I came out of the theater utterly content. Doctor Strange might have a lot of baggage, but more than anything else, it’s fun. SUZETTE SMITH

Meridian 16

7. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

"I'm annoying," says Eddie Redmayne to Dan Fogler in the opening half-hour of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He’s like Doctor Who with gout, and yet—just like the good Doctor in even his lamest incarnations, there’s just enough charm glimmering beneath the surface and shining through the contrivances that you can’t write him off entirely. Fantastic Beasts, featuring an original screenplay by J.K. Rowling, is annoying in the manner of Scamander: It is eager to please and amaze, but undersells its spectacle until that spectacle becomes perfunctory. It’s a goofy blast of kid-lit in love with Looney Tunes-inspired adventure—except when it’s a sour metaphor for child abuse and intolerance that owes one hell of a debt to Stephen King’s famous prom queen. But somehow, the two stories are sewed together just tightly enough that the TV pilot-esque clumsiness of Fantastic Beasts (there will be four more of these films, likely transforming ASAP into The Dumbledore Prequels) can be forgiven for the power in its climax. BOBBY ROBERTS

Pacific Place

8. Fences

Recently, while leaving a screening of the solid and engaging film adaptation of August Wilson's play Fences, which was directed by Washington himself, a man walking behind me said to the woman walking next to him that this is not the kind of Denzel Washington film he likes. It's too act-y, it's all about the Academy Awards. Clearly, he wanted Washington to shoot more and talk less. But Fences has no guns and a whole lot of talking about life—it deals with failed dreams, race relations in mid-century America, marital problems, parenting problems, working-class problems, drinking problems, problems with debts, mental health, and, ultimately, death. What might kill the character Washington plays in Fences, Troy Maxson, is not a car chase or a shoot-out, but blocked arteries to the heart. He is a normal guy with a very standard suite of personal and social issues. The man behind me was correct: It is likely that Washington will be recognized by the Academy for this performance. And thank God! It is good to see a great actor take a break from his fall into the abyss of crap and produce something of social, artistic, and cultural value. The Academy will probably also recognize Viola Davis, who plays Rose Maxson, Troy's wife. CHARLES MUDEDE

Various locations

9. Harry Benson: Shoot First

Whether or not you've heard of Harry Benson, you're familiar with his work. From the image of Muhammad Ali standing alongside the Beatles, Ali playfully pretending to punch George Harrison's ear, to the shot of Bobby Kennedy with three bullets in him, lying on the floor of the kitchen in the Ambassador Hotel, Benson's photographs are a part of our culture, a part of us. The entertaining documentary Harry Benson: Shoot First puts together the pieces of what audiences already subconsciously know about the career of the famous photographer. Even the on-screen interviewees (active admirers of Benson's work) flip through his portfolio and exclaim, "He took this one too?" as they stop to look at yet another familiar photo. JULIA RABAN

Northwest Film Forum

10. Hidden Figures

The function of white ideology is to place the blame of black poverty on black people themselves. They are not smart enough, they are lazy, they are like children—therefore they live in the projects, they are on welfare, they perform poorly academically. But the golden bowl of this logic gets a crack whenever a person or an event makes the truth visible: Blacks are as stupid or as smart as any other group of people. This is why a movie like Hidden Figures is so important—a film about a black mathematician, Katherine Johnson (played by Taraji P. Henson), who worked for NASA and participated in its key projects in the 1960s. The mathematician was also a woman, and so she challenged not only white ideology but also male ideology. She had to be hidden twice. The movie also stars Janelle Monáe, who made her mark in the best movie of 2016, Moonlight. CHARLES MUDEDE

Various locations

11. La La Land

You guys, I LOVED La La Land, and you will too. Don’t be afraid of it just because it’s a musical about a struggling actress (Emma Stone) and a pretentious jazz musician (Ryan Gosling) who meet and fall in love and sing and dance in a romanticized, cartoony LA. Yeah, it’s splashy and grandiose and full of hazy violet Southern California sunsets, but its emotional core is genuine. Take it from shriveled-hearted me, the Unearned Sentiment Police: La La Land is a grand, over-the-top, razzly-dazzly love story that won’t make you puke one bit. It might even help you forget the horrors of reality, however momentarily—and after the year we’ve had, that practically makes La La Land a public service. MEGAN BURBANK

Various locations

12. The Last Starfighter

In this 1984 sci-fi movie with newfangled computer-generated effects, a video game whiz (Lance Guest) ascends to the heavens to fight aliens.

Central Cinema

13. Lion

Based on Saroo Brierley’s memoir A Long Way Home, the film, an inspiring drama that earns tears without jerking them, begins with five-year-old Saroo (played by a bouncing ball of energy named Sunny Pawar) becoming separated from his mother and brother and ending up a thousand miles away in Calcutta. Saroo’s path may be unclear, but Lion’s isn’t: Like the train that took him away in the first place, the film moves steadily toward its tearful destination, propelled by sincere performances and Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran’s gently urgent musical score. Kidman shows great tenderness as the adoptive mother, underscoring the theme of “family” not being limited by biology, and Patel is serious-minded and haunted. But it’s little dynamo Sunny Pawar that you’ll remember best, his infectious cheery optimism encapsulating the film’s hopeful tone. ERIC D. SNIDER

Sundance Cinemas

14. Jackie

Natalie Portman’s portrayal of then-First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy is nothing less than amazing, perfectly capturing Jacqueline’s intense drive, strength, occasional pettiness, and overwhelming grief. She, along with director Pablo Larraín and a talented cast, go a long way to reshape our shared memories of Kennedy as simply a fashion plate in a pink pillbox hat, revealing a figure far more complicated and heroic. Jackie is a stunning, heart-wrenching meditation on truth, the American ideal, and the incredible pressure on first ladies—women who represent just as much, if not more, than their husbands. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

SIFF Cinema Egyptian & Seven Gables

15. Manchester by the Sea

In Manchester, Lee Chandler (Affleck) seems content to shovel walkways and unclog toilets for a living in Boston, until word comes that his older brother Joe (Kyle Chandler, seen in flashbacks) has died of a heart attack. Joe’s will stipulates that he wants Lee to move back to his titular hometown and become Patrick’s guardian. Lee, however, is haunted by past events and resists, with a toddler’s tenacity, every effort by the people around him to help him come to terms. I feel for the guy, and you will too, but after two hours, I wanted to grab him by the collar and tell him to buck up. After all, he’s at least going to get an Oscar nomination out of it. MARC MOHAN

Various locations

16. Mifune: The Last Samurai

Toshiro Mifune was an actor who made the very concept of 3-D seem absurd. Over the span of nearly 200 films—most notably his 16 legendary collaborations with Akira Kurosawa—Mifune presented a figure whose magnetism was off the charts, with a physicality that always seemed to be a few milliseconds ahead of conscious thought. Even in still photos, he’s somehow on the move. Mifune: The Last Samurai is a pretty good documentary about a truly great subject. ANDREW WRIGHT

Grand Illusion

17. Moana

Moana is the Disney princess movie everyone needs right now—or, at the very least, Moana is the princess I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl. Not every kindergartner can see herself in Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, or, even nowadays, Frozen. After years of witnessing people of color gunned down and beaten on-screen, having a whole movie dedicated to showcasing the knowledge and beauty of brown people felt restorative. Yes, Moana is an animated children's movie, but it is important for children of color to be able to see movie audiences sit in awe of their people's stories. Representation matters regardless of age. ANA SOFIA KNAUF

Meridian 16 & Varsity

18. Moonlight

Moonlight is a film that has all of the major film critics in the country singing the loudest praises, and is already breaking box-office records, and happens to be a coming-of-age tale of a black American male. But I want to make this clear: The director of Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, did not come out of nowhere. He also directed and wrote one of the best films of the previous decade, Medicine for Melancholy (2008). The wonder is that it took him so long to make his second feature, which will most likely make a big splash at the next Oscars. Expect Jenkins to be one of the few black Americans to win the award for best director. CHARLES MUDEDE

SIFF Cinema Egyptian & Sundance Cinemas

19. Office Christmas Party

Office Christmas Party rolls out joke after joke like an ever-patient Santa with a bottomless bag of toys—plenty of ’em don’t work, but only a Grinch wouldn’t crack a smile as the party devolves into expected chaos. McKinnon, as the office’s repressed HR rep, is an expected standout, but I was surprised by Aniston, whose unbelievably mean boss might be even funnier. You probably won’t want to talk about it the morning after, but this Office Christmas Party is a surprisingly fun time while it lasts. NED LANNAMANN

Varsity

20. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

This is one of the darkest films in the Star Wars series. In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the theology of that faraway galaxy with its Force takes a backseat, and the troubled soul of the rebellion is at the controls. The Empire is not a joke. Its economic and military power is immense, and the power of its uniformity is almost unstoppable. To challenge it, you need more than just the Force. A rebel must, above all, feel that the realization of the ideal future—here in the form of a harmonious, heterogeneous galactic society—far surpasses (1) the evils of war and (2) the self. If you miss this point, the sacrifices of a revolution, then you will not understand the greatness of Rogue One. CHARLES MUDEDE

Various locations