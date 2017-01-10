90 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: Jan 10-15 The Nordic Lights Film Festival, Robert Burns Night, Friday The 13th Fest, And More Unusual Picks

Our arts critics have already recommended 36 great things to do this week and our music critics have picked the 22 best concerts, but there are still hundreds more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from the Friday The 13th Fest to the Nordic Lights Film Festival, and from Robert Burns Night events to pre-inauguration resistance events. For even more options this week, check out our complete Things To Do calendar.

TUESDAY

1. At The Inkwell Seattle: Women of Speculative Fiction

Hear readings from four local female science fiction/speculative fiction writers: the much-lauded Nisi Shawl (Everfair and some excellent Stranger book reviews from way back), Raven Oak (Amaskan's Blood), G.G. Silverman (the Redvale Zombie Prom series), and Janine A. Southard (Cracked! A Magic iPhone Story). If you've got your own fiction to share, there's an open mic at the end.

2. Building ‘Resilience’ Against Childhood Trauma

This screening of James Redford's documentary Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope (a take on the long-term effects of trauma and chronic stress) will be followed by a discussion with clinical psychologist Megan Beers, Ph.D.

3. David Grinspoon

Astrobiologist David Grinspoon—who has conducted research on Earth-like and potentially habitable planets—will speak about his book Earth in Human Hands: Shaping Our Planet's Future, which uses other planets as a point of comparison to demonstrate the ways in which we've ruined (or tried to ruin) ours. Dr. Grinspoon will also be at the Pacific Science Center tomorrow for a "Science in the City" lecture.

4. Dismantling Racism: A Forum for Southeast Seattle

Meet with anti-racists for a free discussion with the Rainier Valley Historical Society, SouthEast Seattle Effective Development (SEED), and South Seattle Emerald.

5. Drama Queens

See opera divas perform live in dramatic scenes! Julia Benzinger, Serena Eduljee, and Opera on Tap's Megan Chenovick and Kim Giordano will turn your evening at the bar into a cathartic musical blast.

6. HALA Open House

HALA stands for Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda—that's what you'll be discussing at this open house hosted by offices including Seattle Parks & Recreation, Planning & Community Development, and Transportation. In addition to discussing "a more affordable, livable Seattle" (focusing on central areas like 23rd and Union-Jackson, Eastlake, First Hill and Capitol Hill, Madison Miller, and Upper Queen Anne) you can chat with organizers from The Capitol Hill EcoDistrict and Capitol Hill Renter Initiative. All ages, with free food and soft drinks; plus, there will be beer available for purchase from Optimism.

7. Joshua Mohr: Sirens

With vulnerability, grit, and hard-won humor, acclaimed novelist Joshua Mohr (All This Life, winner of the Northern California Book Award) returns with his first book-length work of nonfiction, Sirens, a raw and big-hearted chronicle of substance abuse, relapse, and family compassion published by Two Dollar Radio. Mohr will read from Sirens, followed by a book signing.

8. Pedro Noguera

Pedro Noguera—a graduate school professor of education at UCLA—will speak about the ways in which educators and administrators can improve student achievement, support teachers, and engage students.

9. The Round #140

The 140th edition of The Round features live performances by musician Matt Bishop of Hey Marseilles and special guests, sharing the stage with spoken word poet Sienna Burnett. They'll also have a live painter visually soundtracking the whole set, if music and poetry aren't your thing.

10. sound|counterpoint: The Harmonious Society of Tickle-Fiddle-Gentlemen

In an effort to plumb new realms through the performance and interpretation of classical music, sound|counterpoint presents The Harmonious Society of Tickle-Fiddle-Gentlemen. The sound|counterpoint players will showcase special arrangements of sampled pieces from the libraries of Thomas Britton and Gottfried Finger, featuring music by Locke, Purcell, Matteis, and others, with an emphasis on the musical legacy of London at the end of the 17th century.

11. Trivia Tuesday: The Office

Compete in your knowledge of the hit show about awkwardness, romance, dumb bosses, and petty turf wars. Drink specials are on offer and prizes are for the winning.

TUESDAY-SATURDAY

12. Utopia Neighborhood Club: A Student Response

In September, Jacob Lawrence (the gallery) opened a forward-thinking exhibition to celebrate the 100th anniversary of (the person) Jacob Lawrence's birth. Utopia Neighborhood Club promised a series of exhibits and programs that emphasize participation, and imagine the possible (even utopian) future of this art gallery. This iteration offers responses from students—and invites "proposals for events that could take place in the Jake, new ideas for the operation of the Jake, manifestos concerning the Jake's stated goals, etc." The opening reception will feature remarks from curators and artists, performances, and a quilting session.

WEDNESDAY

13. 2016 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

An indie short showcase from none other than Sundance, featuring 95 minutes of new works that may well launch a few filmmaking careers. The styles range from "wild comedy to reflective poetry" in animation, documentary, and fiction storytelling.

14. Aesthetic Mess

Post-punk synth mutant minimal wave freaks DJ Jermaine and DJ Goo Goo get it going real weird for Aesthetic Mess, now at Timbre Room, but still once a second Wednesday every second Wednesday. Each iteration celebrates new and different special guest DJs, experimental electronic and post-punk artists, and live synth instrumentation from Goo Goo himself.

15. Alexandra Wolfe: Valley of the Gods

Learn about the culture of Silicon Valley—from flip-flop culture to cutesy, kitschy snack choices—from Alexandra Wolfe, author of Valley of the Gods: A Silicon Valley Story.

16. Annual SLU Business & Community Awards Celebration

The South Lake Union Chamber of Commerce will fete the best businesses and nonprofits in the area. Enjoy food and drink (one drink included in the price) and bid on Cinerama passes, food gift baskets, Beecher's cheese, fancy hotel stays, and more.

17. Here We Are Now: Suicide Squeeze DJ Night

Head to Georgetown for your nighttime fix of beer and waffles and a live DJ set from the higher-ups at local label Suicide Squeeze. No charge at the door, as $1 from every beer sold during the evening will be donated to #Shoutyourabortion, the movement co-launched by Amelia Bonow and Lindy West as a response to the House of Representatives voting to defund Planned Parenthood.

18. Home Island Bye Bye

The latest Vignettes exhibition will take place off-site from their usual location at El Capitan, and will feature work by poet and visual artist Leena Joshi. Joshi writes: "My fondness for aging (the deeper, softer, squelches of my own hand reaching inside my thoughts to withdraw the good stuff) is sharpened by how growing up means now understanding sadness. It’s time for an art show; my heart is broken and I’m at my most depressed."

19. Irish Network Seattle: Discussion with Dara Murphy, T.D.

Irish Minister of State Dara Murphy will visit Folio to speak about “Brexit, Data Control, and the EU: European Business in the New, Old World." In addition to learning about the economic and social fate of Europe, you can soothe your nerves with Coole Swan Irish Cream Liqueur—and ask questions of/hear opinions from moderator Steve Lenox (International Strategic Communications Firm Lenox Consulting and President of Irish Network USA), and panelists Bill Way (Associate General Counsel for Privacy at Amazon), David Doyle (Open Data Program Manager for the City of Seattle), and Páraic Hayes (SVP of West Coast USA at IDA Ireland).

20. January Castalia

Members of the University of Washington MFA program in creative writing gather to share their work at this monthly event, from graduate students to faculty to notable alumni. In January, hear from first-year poet Garrett Evans, second-year poet Maria Mills, second-year prose writer Daniel J Cecil, alumnus Jim Snowden, and faculty member Pimone Triplett.

21. Mindfulness Meditation

End your day with a 30-minute meditation session in the Chihuly Glasshouse, led by a meditation instructor from Be Luminous Yoga.

22. New Order for the Ages: The Many Meanings of the American Revolution

In this University of Washington lecture series, learn how revolutions in Europe and the USA have affected global history. This first lecture touches on the American Revolution and its establishment of a "a pattern for modern revolutions across the globe."

23. Rebecca Walker

Internationally sought-after speaker, Walker, author of Black, White, and Jewish and Baby Love: Choosing Motherhood After a Lifetime of Ambivalence, will lecture on present-day feminism.

24. Robert Burns Night and Scotch Ale Release

At this event hosted by whateverandeveramen. to celebrate Scottish poet Robert Burns' birthday, you'll hear sung settings of Burns' poetry and traditional drinking songs and drink Naked City Brewing's special "Scotch Wha Hae" ale. This event is currently sold out, but there is a wait list.

THURSDAY

25. 30th Annual MLK Celebration

Remember the man for whom our county is named and keep his legacy alive at this official King County Equity & Social Justice event. The keynote speaker at this celebration will be Alexs Pate of the Innocent Classrooms program, which strives to help teachers reach students of color. Seattle Women's Steel Pan Project will bang out some rousing percussion.

26. Citizen Journalism: Mechanics of Pre-Production

At this citizen journalism workshop, learn how to prepare for video production (building a shot list, choosing editing tools), how to interview, and how to research and write your story. Guests include director, producer, and nonprofit collaborator Matt Chan, Travis Quezon (Editor in Chief of the International Examiner), and Enrique Cerna (KCTS 9).

27. Climate Civic Action Training

This is a great first step in getting involved in climate justice before the Trump administration officially begins. 350 Seattle (a nonprofit climate action/environmental organization whose activists have protested Shell's arctic drilling rig and attempted to shut down tar sands pipelines in North Dakota, among many other actions) will walk you through pressing local issues, and offer participants chances to get involved, including joining a civic action team to lobby elected officials on climate policy.

28. COLLECT with Special Guest Chef Tarik Abdullah

This edition of "COLLECT" (a roaming art-shopping tour that features delicious dishes from Tarik Abdullah) will begin at Sunny Arms Artist Cooperative, in the studio of artist Kate Sweeney. Then they'll head to the Seattle Art Museum, where they'll check out Jody Bento's Art Collecting 101 workshop and the SAM Gallery exhibit Start Now.

29. Douglas Preston

Author Preston, co-creator of the suspenseful/campy Pendergast series and formerly a writer for the American Museum of Natural History, will read from his new book, The Lost City of the Monkey God, on the real-life scientist-adventurers who embarked on a quest to find a buried city in the Honduran interior.

30. Harold

A mere word suggested by the audience fuels a series of comedic games, monologues, and scenes, according to improv master Del Close's method known as the Harold. Let Improv Anonymous enact your stories through free association, ingenuity, and silliness.

31. Hearing Aids and the Brain

Dr. Christi Miller and Dr. Kelly Tremblay of University of Washington will explain why no two hearing loss sufferers are alike, even if they have lost hearing to the same degree. Learn about the "technology behind hearing aids and the way our brains work" and what the future holds for treating hearing loss patients.

32. The Heart of Seattle Awards and Launch Party

Recognize excellence in local business at this party and awards ceremony for the Chinook Book Heart of Seattle Awards ("designed to recognize Seattle retail and service businesses that set a high bar for what good business should be") featuring food, drink, art, performances, vendors, and more.

33. Mentalism and Hypnotism with Maritess Zurbano

Magician and hypnotist Zurbano will impress you skeptics with her mind mastery and tips for better mental performance.

34. Noir At the Bar

Spend a moody evening curled in front of the fire with a cocktail and a gritty/spooky/earthy/horrific story read out loud. Readers are Scotti Andrews, Arthur Coburn, Curt Colbert & Waverley Fitzgerald, Nick Feldman, Pierce Hansen, Skye Moody, Kat Richardson, Jim Thomson, Brian Thornton, Will Viharo, and James Ziskin.

35. Pitch & Pour: A Community Gathering

Pitch local interest stories to editors from the Seattle Globalist, Seattle Weekly, and the South Seattle Emerald (plus special guests from Uncoded Media—"a weekly series documenting the presence, global influence, and varied interests of African Americans today") at this community gathering.

36. Ramen v3.0

Handmade ramen and art! It's already hard to say no to noodles, but when you pair them with the Capitol Hill Art Walk and a DJ, you've got yourself an unmissable evening. Enjoy "locally-sourced" noodles and extra toppings. Your $10 reservation guarantees you a seat and will be deducted from your final bill.

37. Susan Dennard and Alexandra Bracken

This double appearance will feature biologist and novelist Susan Dennard with her newest work Windwitch alongside Alexandra Bracken with her time-traveling adventure Wayfarer.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

38. Britain's Baking Challenge

During this improvised comedy show, the actors (portraying reality show contestants on the very popular Great British Baking Show) will bake real confections live on stage, which will then be evaluated by the "judges."

39. Open to All

Our society (from structures to roadways) is not always accessible to people whose bodies and abilities don't conform to "the standard." This exhibit will hold up design innovations that aim for inclusivity—creating spaces made for everyone, including people with disabilities.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

40. Nordic Lights Film Festival

The Nordic Heritage Museum will take you on a cinematic tour of Scandinavia with films from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and even the Faroe Islands. Come for the opening night party after the premiere screening of the Icelandic film Reverse and meet its director, David Hansson. See films from up-and-comers or big names like Thomas Vinterberg (who did The Hunt and Festen) and Tobias Lindholm (director of A Hijacking, writer on Borgen; his film at this festival, A War, is Denmark's 2016 submission to the Oscars). See our festival guide here.

41. The Trojan Women

Caroline Bird's take on Euripides' The Trojan Women is set in the present day, in a prison hospital. Madness, suffering, and the feeling of being powerless in the face of great danger are transformed into horrifying and modern reality.

FRIDAY

42. Beer Tasting Cruise with Hellbent Brewery

Cruise Lake Union and Lake Washington while sitting at your own private table and tasting four Hellbent Brewery beers, each paired with a different dinner course.

43. Bootie Seattle: NYE Do-Over Party!

Seattle's only all-mashup dance party throws down for an all-out NYE do-over complete with another midnight countdown and tons of confetti. Prep thyself for all the '00s club bangers and '10s Top40 hits you could possibly handle, with the first 100 people getting free Bootie "Best of 2016" CD compilations.

44. The Fellowship of Convenience

Hapless comedians will play live, goofy D&D before your eyes. Dungeon master Daniel Isherwood will guide your heroes through the perilous First Edition Island as you drink and DJ Andy Miller spins.

45. Forgetting of Being

Rachel Green and Daniel Salo, new media artists in residence at Jack Straw, have created a sound and visual piece about the "anatomy of memory," with some live performances interacting with the installation on special dates.

46. Friday The 13th Fest

Celebrate everybody's unluckiest holiday with seven bands staggered between Black Lodge and the Victory Lounge, with live sets from Boston's Dame, Bad Future on a new-tape-release kick, Marriage+Cancer, American Nudism, A Volcano, Rile, and World Bank.

47. Laura Anne Gilman

Nebula Award nominee Gilman will read from The Cold Eye, the second volume of the alternate history/fantasy series she began in Silver on the Road, in which a teenaged girl travels through the Territory west of the Mississippi to solve problems for her boss, the Devil—all the while trying to understand her own role as his Left Hand.

48. Matia Dinner

The traveling chefs of Matia will offer an elaborate dinner with rockfish, persimmon mochi, beets, chicken liver, and more delicacies.

49. School of Rock: 21st Century R&B

Watch the tiny musical treasures of the future play pieces by the rhythm & blues relics of this century, with School of Rock Seattle's tribute to 21st century R&B legends like Amy Winehouse, Joss Stone, Aloe Blacc, Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, and many more.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

50. The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence

The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence is a strange, time-hopping, interwoven story about men and machines named Watson, written by Madeleine George. This production is the Pacific Northwest premiere of the play (which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2014) and will be directed by Steven Sterne.

51. Each Other

In conjunction with the exhibit We Are a Crowd of Others, Tia Kramer and Tamin Totzke will present a series of public rehearsals (and one performance) that will "physicalize the reciprocal relationship between body and environment" and "examine the body as a record of lived experience and a vehicle for deep empathy."

52. Nomads

Dancers will use ballet, modern dance, and martial arts to explore the natural environment (a land without the rigid confines of cities, highways, and endless concrete) and to ask: "Who are we on untamed ground?" Featuring music by local musicians Serge Gubelman and Erin Jorgensen, and New York sound artist Stephen Vitiello.

53. Truth or Dare

Play Truth or Dare with the intrepid actors at Unexpected Productions. Go wild, but note that the show is family-friendly.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

54. RustyCon 34

A science fiction and fantasy convention that spans writing, science, art, costuming, and gaming. Look forward to nightly movie screenings, multiple dances, a masquerade, concerts, casinos, and special guests like Robin Hobb, Michaela Eaves, and Bill Doran.

SATURDAY

55. Anti-Oppression Mass Incarceration Workshop

Explore the roots of mass incarceration and find out how to act against it in this racial justice workshop.

56. The Breakfast Club '80s Brunch

Celebrate the '80s with tunes, cocktails (featuring St-Germain), and a photographer to take your glamour pics.

57. Bring on 2017!

Kick off 2017 by hearing the work of four fine Seattle poets from diverse backgrounds: Samar Abulhassan, Natasha Marin, Imani Sims, and Anastacia Tolbert.

58. Chance Fashion's 7th Annual Artist of the Year Awards

Chance Fashion will showcase the work of their winners of Designer, Menswear, Womenswear, Photographer, Hair Stylist, and Makeup Artist of the Year. Enjoy the runway show and awards ceremony to celebrate these creative folks. The winners this year include Jersey Virago, Mac Fashion House, BubbleGunk, Fl3715j Gear, Vian Hunter House of Fashion, and more.

59. Christopher Shaw Artist Talk and Roundtable Discussion

If you haven't already, here's a perfect chance to check out Christopher Shaw and Red Square's installation The Tea Library III—and to hear from Shaw himself. In addition to the artist talk, there will also be a community round table on "Contemporary Issues in the Tea Community" featuring Cinnabar Wright (Phoenix Tea), Christopher Shaw, Glen and Lamu Bowers (Crimson Lotus Tea) and Shiuwen Tai (Floating Leaves Tea). The panel will delve deeper than most discussions about tea—they'll talk about "issues related to fair trade and tea farming, commercialization and objectification of tea cultures, and an exploration of what makes Pacific Northwest tea community unique."

60. Civic Saturday

This free community event, hosted by founder Eric Liu, is described as "a civic analogue to church" and promises music, readings, and friendly chatter.

61. Classic Albums Live Presents The Doors — LA Woman

Classic Albums Live is comprised of a rotating crew of professional session musicians who play, you guessed it, "the world's greatest classic rock albums live on stage." This time around they'll devote their expertise to The Doors' LA Woman.

62. The Conclave Sessions

This event offers a series of classes in the afternoon, then a dinner break followed by two hours of performance ("live ambient sounds and light auras set in intimate, relaxed environments"). Mix and match what parts of the event you wish to partake in—you can learn about building a narrative with visuals or composition systems in electronic music before your ears take in the ambient sounds, or just come for the performance.

63. Daybreaker SEA: January Jammy Jam

Go straight from bed to beatz and party in your PJs at this not-horribly-early Daybreaker party. An hour of yoga with Kevin Ng will be followed by a dance party with DJ Kryspin. They also tease "Live Performances & Special Surprises," plus free coffee and breakfast snacks.

64. Geoff Ryman

In Ryman's reworking of The Wizard of Oz, entitled Was: A Novel, Dorothy is a farm girl suffering the sexual abuse of Uncle Henry. Her story is intertwined with that of a modern-day actor, his therapist, and Judy Garland. Ryman will read and sign afterwards.

65. The Life and Legend of Wallace Wood

Celebrate renowned comic book artist Wallace (a.k.a Wally or Woody) Wood, known for his prolific career and his work on EC Comic's Mad and Marvel's Daredevil. This is a release party for the book The Life and Legend of Wallace Wood (co-edited by J. Michael Catron, who will speak during the party at 7 pm) and will feature a wide selection of Wood's illustrations and comics.

66. Lynn Brunelle

Lynn Brunelle (who has written for Bill Nye the Science Guy) will speak about her new book for kids and parents: Big Science for Little People, which offers hands-on learning opportunities and the chance to engage people of all ages in scientific discovery.

67. Margin Shift Presents: Cynthia Spencer, Shankar Narayan, and Carol Guess

Warm your spirit with poetry and warm your body with wine at this Margin Shift poetry reading featuring Cynthia Spencer (Girl Tramp), Pushcart Prize nominee Shankar Narayan, and Carol Guess (Doll Studies).

68. Odd Babes Present: Amy Miller with Val Nigro and Special Guests

Miller, recently seen on Last Comic Standing, was recently named "Portland’s Funniest Comedian" in Helium Comedy Club’s contest. Witness her "alpha female" comedy as presented by Seattle Comedy Nest's founders, Odd Babes.

69. Opera Workshop: Mozart Scenes

Dynamo soprano Cyndia Sieden and conductor/lutenist Stephen Stubbs will work with UW vocal students on some of the greatest music ever written for singers. Hear what goes into a top-tier performance of Mozart.

70. The Prince and Michael Experience with DJ Dave Paul

The ultimate tribute dance party for the angels among us, Prince and Michael Jackson. Music by DJ Dave Paul, all the way from San Francisco.

71. Rat City Rollergirls Season Opener Bout 1

Watch a home team rollerskating match between members of the Rat City Rollergirls: Sockit Wenches vs. Throttle Rockets, Derby Liberation Front vs. Grave Danger.

72. Resist Trump Coalition Town Hall

Prepare for Trump's inauguration day (and the protests that will accompany it) at this planning-oriented meeting hosted by Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. Sawant writes: "We don't have a moment to waste in getting organized against Trump's racist, misogynistic, anti-immigrant, anti-muslim, anti-lgbtq rhetoric, proposals, and cabinet members. Join the Resist Trump Coalition and my office at City Hall to help build the biggest possible protests against Trump on January 20th and 21st."

73. School of Rock: '60s & '70s Garage Rock

Watch the tiny musical treasures of the future play pieces by the garage rock relics of the past, with School of Rock Seattle's tribute to '60s and '70s garage rock legends like The Kinks, The Trashmen, and more.

74. Seattle Made Pop-Up

The holidays are kinda over, so maybe it's time to get something selfish for you? You'll be supporting local artisans, so it's not mere capitalistic hedonism, it's benevolent, useful, community-centric capitalistic hedonism. Sound & Fog'll have Caphiera soaps and body products, Dolcetta sweets, Filigree Parfums scents, Moss & Branch silver and gem jewelry, and Up & Undies wacky underwear.

75. State of Africatown 2017

Now in its fourth year, the State of Africatown conference offers "presentations on the accomplishments of the last year as well as vision, opportunities and challenges" for the African and African American community (particularly in the Central District).

76. Zeptology with Odds & Sods

Led Zeppelin tribute group Zeptology seek to ascend the "Stairway to Heaven" with their covers. They'll be joined by The Who cover band Odds & Sods.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

77. Model Railroad Weekend

See the American public transit dream that could have been, if only in miniature. There will be interactive trains, many tiny landscapes, and opportunities to rendez-vous with the engineers of these tiny technologies. There will also be a screening of Rocky Mountain Express on the first transcontinental railway.

78. New and Newer Festival

Ideal for anyone who longs for an update of the standard musical theater canon, this show delivers local actors singing new songs from new musicals, including "[title of show], Edges, Heathers, Wave, and many more!"

79. Queer & Trans Clothing Exchange

Queer and trans folks, get your clothing altered, your hair cut, and your face primped this Sunday while you pick up new (or, more likely, gently used) duds. You can come on Saturday too, of course, but they advise: "Saturday will be a set up day, anyone is welcome to come shop and/or help, but things won't be set up perfectly until that afternoon/evening. Saturday will be geared toward folks with noise and crowd sensitivity." Members of the community are urged to donate before the 12th.

80. Visit Hawaii in Your Own Backyard!

Put on your best Aloha-style shirt and check out the Aquarium's aquatic Hawaiian flora and fauna. They promise "Hawaiian entertainment, hands-on activities and special diver shows" as well.

SUNDAY

81. Cine-City: A Community Exposé

See local film shorts at this bi-monthly event and help out the non-profit group Ardor Creative Media. Keep the film community alive in Seattle!

82. DanceCrush Celebration

The first annual DanceCrush award ceremony will honor local standouts in dance performance—including PEImo, Randy Ford, Rachael Lincoln, Ella Mahler, Scotty Flores, What's Poppin' Ladiez, KT Niehoff, Jade Solomon Curtis, and Paige Barnes. This is a great chance to catch up on some great local dance that you may have missed in the past year, and to get a sense of what kind of cool projects choreographers are working on in your city.

83. Early Music Underground: The Extraordinary Ignatius Sancho

The Early Music Underground House Band and acclaimed tenor Zach Finkelstein host a night of celebration for the life and legacy of 18th century composer, author, playwright, abolitionist, and businessman Ignatius Sancho. Admission includes a tasting fee for five different wines from Northwest Cellars.

84. Festál Turns 20 Fête

Festàl, Seattle Center's festival of cultural and ethnic events, will represent all 24 of its fests in one night with "food, drink, décor, performance, dance, art, exhibits, and music." Origami, lei, and Marita Dingus dolls are just some examples of the crafts on offer. Eat Japanese, Mexican, Arab, African American, and Italian goodies, taste wine, see global fashion, and finish up with a good strong Turkish coffee.

85. Match Game

Audience contestants try to guess local celebrities' answers to silly questions for a ribald evening. The January edition will be "'celebrating' teen idols and past and future presidents," and you're encouraged to wear stars and stripes ("rainbows and sequins").

86. Nerd Grinder

Nerd Grinder is a swap meet/market offering comics, movies, toys, games, and more.

87. Robert Burns Supper

The annual Robert Burns supper—presented in honor of the 18th-century Scottish bard—promises Chef John Sundstrom's unique take on haggis as part of this one-night only menu (also featuring dishes including black cod, lamb chop, rockwell bean, and toasted oats). You'll also get all-you-can-drink beer and wine, and a glass of scotch.

88. Say My Name - Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic

If your legal identity doesn't match up with your gender, this event may be very important for you. The Gender Justice League, Q-Law Legal Foundation, and the King County Bar Association will help you file paperwork to change the name and gender marker on your driver's license, your social security card, your passport, your birth certificate, and other documents. There will also be a photographer for on-site passport photos.

89. Seattle! Our First Stand: Save Health Care

React to Trump's impending inauguration—and implore him not to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid—at this health care-focused rally organized by Our Revolution Washington, and featuring keynote speaker Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

90. Westward + St-Germain Brunch

On the third Sunday of the month, Wallingford's on-the-water restaurant Westward will have St-Germain-themed decor, food, and signature St-Germain drinks.

