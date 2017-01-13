Last-Minute Plans: 106 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Jan 13-15 Free State Parks, Art Walks, Dance Parties, And More Events That Won't Cost More Than $10

Roman Khomlyak / Shutterstock On Sunday (and Monday, if you have Martin Luther King Jr. Day off), you can visit the Washington State Parks for free , including Bridle Trails, pictured here.

Don't let a lack of advance planning or money get in the way of having a great weekend. See below for events that won't cost more than $10, ranging from dance nights (including the Bootie Seattle NYE Do-Over Party and The Prince and Michael Experience) to art walks (Georgetown Art Attack, Art Up PhinneyWood, and the Belltown Art Walk), and from readings recommended by our critics (Writers Resist: A Celebration of Free Speech, the Dead Dad Dining Club Volume 1 release party and potluck, and Tyler Nordgren) to Trump resistance events (Our First Stand: Save Health Care and the Resist Trump Coalition Town Hall). See our complete Things To Do calendar for even more options, including movies to see this weekend, MLK Day events, and events happening the rest of the month to plan ahead for.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

1. American Revolutionary, the Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs

Meaningful Movies presents this free screening of American Revolutionary, the Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs. The following review by David Schmader is from 2014—everything he wrote still stands, except for the fact that, sadly, Boggs passed away in October 2015. "Director Grace Lee met the subject of her latest documentary through an earlier work, The Grace Lee Project, which collected stories from women bearing that common name in hopes of refuting the stereotype of Asian American women as passive. In philosopher/activist Grace Lee Boggs, director Lee found a story that required its own film. Now 98 and still engaged in daily political and social activism in Detroit, Boggs has devoted her life to an array of US social movements: feminism, radical labor, civil rights, Black Power. As Angela Davis says in the film, 'She's made more contributions to the black struggle than most black people have.'"

(Beacon Hill, free)

2. An Acoustic Evening of Gaelic Songs and Tunes

Give your weekend that traditionalist folksy edge with an evening of acoustic Gaelic classics performed by Christine Traxler on fiddle and Eli Weinberger on cello.

(Greenwood, $10)

3. Art Up PhinneyWood

Walk around charming Greenwood/Phinney (just north of the zoo) and take in art from dozens of venues, from galleries to restaurants to bookshops, including Couth Buzzard Books, Naked City Brewery, and Push/Pull Gallery.

(Beacon Hill, free)

4. AzuQar 2017

AzuQar, a queer Latinx dance night, is back at Re-bar for four whole hours of live sets from resident DJ duo the Wonder Twins and dancing with all your favorite people.

(Downtown, $5/$10)

5. Bal-Swing

Kick off your weekend with an evening of big band California swing dance at the Swedish Club. If you're nervous/extra enthusiastic/uncoordinated, come early (7 pm) for a pre-event lesson taught by Daniel Newsome and Robin Nunnally.

(Queen Anne, $5/$10)

6. Belltown Art Walk

Wander around Belltown and check out their hyperlocal art scene amidst the waves of drinkers and clubbers. Convene at the Belltown Community Center to pick up a map (and maybe some snacks/goodies), then head out to explore nearby galleries while taking advantage of all the artists' exhibitions (and provided refreshments). This month, participating venues include the Seattle Glassblowing Studio, Theater Schmeater, and Form/Space Atelier.

(Belltown, free)

7. Bootie Seattle: NYE Do-Over Party!

Seattle's only all-mashup dance party throws down for an all-out NYE do-over complete with another midnight countdown and tons of confetti. Prep thyself for all the '00s club bangers and '10s Top40 hits you could possibly handle, with the first 100 people getting free Bootie "Best of 2016" CD compilations.

(Capitol Hill, $5 before 10pm/$10 after 10pm)

8. Breeze, Zen Mother, Nail Polish

It’s good to see the newish Kremwerk-affiliated venue Timbre Room adding more live bills and diversifying into rock—especially if it’s going to bring in acts like Zen Mother and Nail Polish. Led by Monika Khot and Adam Wolcott Smith, Zen Mother recently have enlarged to a foursome and accrued even more power in their malevolent, droning post-rock excursions. Any band can say they’re influenced by This Heat and Igor Wakhévitch; Zen Mother actually have the torrid chops and grave intensity to live up to the lofty expectations those names inspire. Nail Polish radiate insane no-wave energy and angst that amp you to patriarchy-smashing righteousness. Their chronically cranky rock careens and crunches like long-lost 1980s UK hell-raisers like bIG fLAME and MacKenzies. Scoop up Nail Polish’s two galvanizing releases—Abrupt and Authentic Living—for instant adrenaline boosts. DAVE SEGAL

(Downtown, $5-$10)

9. Chantey Sing

Every second Friday, the Northwest Seaport, a maritime heritage preservation organization that has a floating fleet moored in South Lake Union Park, has "chantey sings," when local groups sing maritime working and leisure songs aboard the ships. Participation in the singing is encouraged (but not required).

(South Lake Union, free)

10. Charlie and the Rays, Lindstrom and the Limit

Enjoy the earnest folk-pop stylings of Charlie and the Rays, with an opening set from Lindstrom and the Limit.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

11. Coll Thrush

Academic and author Coll Thrush will read from Indigenous London: Native Travelers at the Heart of Empire, a book about five centuries of London's history from the perspective of indigenous travelers.

(Capitol Hill, free)

12. Each Both

Originally from Montana, Each Both has a fuzzed-out, dreamy vibe that feels natural to their new home, Portland. Their elegantly off-kilter phrasing and retro instrumentals draw more on alternative '60s and '70s psychedelia than on contemporary indie folk-rock. Give them a shot at their free Seattle appearance.

(Columbia City, free)

13. Easy Big Fella, The Georgetown Orbits, Skablins

Formed in the early '90s, ska-revival band Easy Big Fella is back on the Seattle sk-ircuit, headlining the High Dive with support from The Georgetown Orbits and Skablins.

(Fremont, $8/$10)

14. Elysian Capitol Hill Series Release: Peated Porter

Celebrate the release of Elysian's latest brew, the Peated Porter, while you listen to live music from Seattle band Thunderpussy and help raise money for the Plymouth Housing Group (all proceeds from the porter raised during the event will go towards them).

(Capitol Hill, free)

15. The Fellowship of Convenience

Hapless comedians will play live, goofy D&D before your eyes. Dungeon master Daniel Isherwood will guide your heroes through the perilous First Edition Island as you drink and DJ Andy Miller spins.

(University District, $5)

16. Forgetting of Being Opening Reception

Rachel Green and Daniel Salo, new media artists in residence at Jack Straw, have created a sound and visual piece about the "anatomy of memory." Tonight, there will be live performances interacting with the installation.

(University District, free)

17. The Forgotten 45's, Freeway Park, Dumb Thumbs

Young rockers The Forgotten 45's mine the eternal fount of inspiration that is cultural nostalgia for their art, claiming the '50s through the '00s as heavy influences. They'll be joined by Freeway Park and Dumb Thumbs.

(Pioneer Square, $5/$8)

18. Framing Pictures

Scarecrow Video has selected a group of experienced critics to lead this free "floating conversation" about film.

(University District, free)

19. Friday The 13th Fest

Celebrate everybody's unluckiest holiday with seven bands staggered between Black Lodge and the Victory Lounge, with live sets from Boston's Dame, Bad Future on a new-tape-release kick, Marriage+Cancer, American Nudism, A Volcano, Rile, and World Bank.

(Eastlake, $5-$10)

20. Friday The 13th Party with Bread and Butter

Throw a middle finger to the unluckiest day of the year with some '70s inspired rock and cheap beer at one of Ballard's best vintage shops.

(Ballard, free)

21. Goodship Vendor Day

The Goodship (manufacturer of elegant edibles founded by Cupcake Royale owner Jody Hall, and organizer of a heady lecture series) will visit Vela this weekend to share their goods. Meet Jody Hall, get special deals on Goodship products, help make a collage of "Good Ideas and Good Intentions," and start 2017 on a high note.

(Sodo, free)

22. Laura Anne Gilman

Nebula Award nominee Gilman will read from The Cold Eye, the second volume of the alternate history/fantasy series she began in Silver on the Road, in which a teenaged girl travels through the Territory west of the Mississippi to solve problems for her boss, the Devil—all the while trying to understand her own role as his Left Hand.

(University District, free)

23. The Legendary Bonnie and Clyde

Seattle Playwrights Salon presents this one-night-only performance of playwright Michael January's The Legendary Bonnie and Clyde, "portrayed as a modern day Romeo and Juliet."

(Georgetown, free)

24. Make Out Party!

NARK (Bottom Forty, Dickslap) will be laying down the tracks all night as you figure out the best way to ask your crush to make out (hot tip: free jello shots for loose lips). There's also a photo booth by Nark Magazine and Rachel Robinson, so go get cute.

(Capitol Hill)

25. Muldoon, Casualty of God, Blackline

Born from a decade of liquored-up jam sessions, Muldoon is finally in their solidified line-up and ready to rock you at the Skylark with Casualty of God and Blackline.

(West Seattle, $7)

26. New Year Predictions with Megan Skinner

What does 2017 have in store for your sex life? Hear some predictions from clairvoyant/astrologer Megan Skinner, presented alongside cocktails, erotic tips, and discounted sex toys.

(Capitol Hill, free)

27. Party Shark, Deer Park, Animal Backwards, RCV

1960s-influenced garage rockers Party Shark take on Lucky Liquor with Deer Park, Animal Backwards, and RCV.

(Tukwila, $5/$8)

28. Paul Lynde Fan Club, Llama, The Demon Rind

Paul Lynde Fan Club joins forces with Llama and The Demon Rind for a night of appreciating the greats via classic rock and pop.

(University District, $7)

29. Ravenna Woods, Seattle Kokon Taiko, Smokey Brights

Guitar-heavy folk-rockers Ravenna Woods bring their dark and eerie Northwest sound to the Croc with Seattle Kokon Taiko and Smokey Brights.

(Belltown, $10)

30. Six-Sided Cube, Bats of Ballard, Beyond Captain Orca

Hardcore nerd reference band 6-Sided Cube headlines at Slim's, with opening sets from Bats of Ballard and Beyond Captain Orca.

(Georgetown, $5)

31. Substation Presents: David Lowe's Birthday Party!

Celebrate the birthday of one of Substation's favorite community members with a house (music) party, featuring live sets from Brian Lyons, Trinitron, Karl Kamakahi, Erin O'Conner-Drew, and the birthday boy himself, David Lowe.

(Ballard, $5 Before 11pm/$10 After 11pm)

32. Tobias the Owl, Mads Jacobsen, Kelsey Sprague

Tobias the Owl describe themselves as "an indieacoustic, folktronica, collaborative project" with a variety of entrenched genre influences. They'll be joined by Mads Jacobsen and Kelsey Sprague.

(Ballard, $8)

33. Wildlife

Q Nightclub's newest pun-tastic club night throws down tonight, and will bring some of "the biggest cats in the region" (including PHNM, Canh Solo, Sean Cee, and Blueyedsoul) together to "roar on one of the most state of the art sound systems on the West Coast." Expect to dance the night away to popular and underground club music with others in their "primal state."

(Capitol Hill, $10)

34. ZAUX with Limanjaya, ZAHARA, and Yesicant

ZAUX acts as a Seattle-based collective band featuring the gooey, soulful electro works of local songwriters and producers like ZAHARA, Limanjaya, and Cody Kilpatrick of Wandr and yesicant.

(Seattle Center, $6/$8)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

35. Each Other

In conjunction with the exhibit We Are a Crowd of Others, Tia Kramer and Tamin Totzke will present a series of public rehearsals (and one performance) that will "physicalize the reciprocal relationship between body and environment" and "examine the body as a record of lived experience and a vehicle for deep empathy."

(South Lake Union, free)

36. Knut Bell and the Blue Collars

Knut Bell sings "honkahillarockabilly" in a booming baritone at Little Red Hen.

(Green Lake, $5)

37. Seattle Improv Month Shows

Celebrate Seattle Improv Month at the Pocket Theater with three shows on Friday featuring different comedy groups—Bunker 13 and Duck Duck Scissors at 7 pm, Mr Snake and Stay Tuned at 8:30 pm, or Toast, Matt-enee, and The Play by Play at 10 pm. On Saturday, come for The Next Generation Gap and Rock Bottom at 8:30 pm or Duels! at 10 pm.

(Greenwood, $10/$14 per show)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

38. Black Bodies in Propaganda

These 33 posters dating back to the founding of the United States and from all across the world depict Black bodies in order to convince just about anyone of anything. They're motivation to watch for vicious, racist imagery crusading as patriotic in the weeks and months to come. JEN GRAVES

(Central District, $7)

39. Truth B Told

Onyx Fine Arts' 12th annual juried exhibit, Truth B Told, will reveal the truth about Black artists: their strength and fragility, the variety of their styles, and the uncategorizable nature of a broad, diverse group of artists. On Saturday, there will be an artist talk about "Carrying more than luggage: the importance of rail travel and the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters and Maids in the history of African American migration."

(Pioneer Square, free)

SATURDAY

40. Anti-Oppression Mass Incarceration Workshop

Explore the roots of mass incarceration and find out how to act against it in this racial justice workshop.

(Hillman City)

41. Antonioni, Tigers of Youth, Dusty, Monsterwatch

Antonioni, the indie acoustic folk solo project of performer Sarah Pasillas, headlines at Victory with opening sets from Tigers of Youth, Dusty, and Monsterwatch.

(Eastlake, $5)

42. Ben Union, The Hollers, BOOBOOLALA, Decent at Best

Self-appointed nightlife king Ben Union attempts his own kind of unconventional ooze-rock at his album release show, with The Hollers, BOOBOOLALA, and Decent At Best.

(Belltown, $10)

43. Bring on 2017!

Kick off 2017 by hearing the work of four fine Seattle poets from diverse backgrounds: Samar Abulhassan, Natasha Marin, Imani Sims, and Anastacia Tolbert.

(Wallingford, free)

44. Christopher Shaw Artist Talk and Roundtable Discussion

If you haven't already, here's a perfect chance to check out Christopher Shaw and Red Square's installation The Tea Library III—and to hear from Shaw himself. In addition to the artist talk, there will also be a community round table on "Contemporary Issues in the Tea Community" featuring Cinnabar Wright (Phoenix Tea), Christopher Shaw, Glen and Lamu Bowers (Crimson Lotus Tea) and Shiuwen Tai (Floating Leaves Tea). The panel will delve deeper than most discussions about tea—they'll talk about "issues related to fair trade and tea farming, commercialization and objectification of tea cultures, and an exploration of what makes Pacific Northwest tea community unique." Tea will also be served, of course.

(Pioneer Square, free)

45. Chrome Lakes, Charms, Grenades

Seattle quintet Chrome Lakes claim influence by math rock, hardcore, punk, and other progressive movements. Their aggressive sound base will be added to by local psych-experimentalists Charms and Grenades.

(Ballard, $10)

46. Civic Saturday

This free community event, hosted by founder Eric Liu, is described as "a civic analogue to church" and promises music, readings, and friendly chatter.

(Central District, free)

47. Comedy of Terrors, The Fuzz, BALL BAG, Dustin Hays

Comedy of Terrors, are NOT a comedic revamp of the old SoCal punk band, Tales of Terror, but rather a solid, heavy, late-80s-style metal group. They'll be joined by The Fuzz, BALL BAG, and Dustin Hays. MIKE NIPPER

(Shoreline, $6)

48. The Conclave Sessions

This event offers a series of classes in the afternoon, then a dinner break followed by two hours of performance ("live ambient sounds and light auras set in intimate, relaxed environments"). Mix and match what parts of the event you wish to partake in—you can learn about building a narrative with visuals or composition systems in electronic music before your ears take in the ambient sounds, or just come for the performance.

(Beacon Hill, $8 for performance only)

49. Dear Nora, iji, Stephen Steinbrink, Younger Shoulder

Lauded as "anti-folk," Katy Davidson's emotive nature-pop sound project Dear Nora is touring in support of the re-issue of their 2004 LP, Mountain Rock. They'll be joined by iji, Stephen Steinbrink, and Younger Shoulder.

(Eastlake, $5-$10)

50. Different Drummer: Hott Trash!

Pony's occasionally recurring event Different Drummer pits DJs against each other for a night of thematic mashing. This evening's iteration features Kate and Sling Dion as HOTT TRASH, a duo that promises underground gay classics, proto-techno, first wave house, mutant dance, and plenty more gems of music nerdery.

(Capitol Hill, free)

51. El Steiner, Sleep Pilot, Shagnasty

Purveyor of posi vibes El Steiner headlines at Slim's with a whole lot of hippie rock to warm up the neighborhood, and opening sets from Sleep Pilot and Shagnasty.

(Georgetown, $5)

52. Free Moore Tour

Tour a Seattle landmark from 1907.

(Belltown, free)

53. Geoff Ryman

In Ryman's reworking of The Wizard of Oz, entitled Was: A Novel, Dorothy is a farm girl suffering the sexual abuse of Uncle Henry. Her story is intertwined with that of a modern-day actor, his therapist, and Judy Garland. Ryman will read and sign afterwards.

(University District, free)

54. Georgetown Art Attack

Once a month, the art that resides in the tiny airport hamlet of Georgetown ATTACKS all passersby. In more literal terms, it's the day of art openings and street wonderment. During January's event, check out Many Lands at Bridge Productions, (in)compatible at Interstitial, Jordan Spade's 120 Paintings at Base: Experimental Arts + Space, the release party for The Life and Legend of Wallace Wood at Fantagraphics, and Resistance: Art as Advocacy at Equinox Studios.

(Georgetown, free)

55. Ghoulavelii, Shawn Parker, Peasant Boys, Yung Fern x Bujemane, Rude, Zoeronny

Tacoma’s Ghoulavelii blends big productions reminiscent of Clams Casino with grungy trap lyricism to create a unique hiphop sound. His instrumentals are filled to the brim with elaborate bass, dark synths, and crazy drum patterns that can become erratic at times. He is an underground talent and maintains a level of rawness that comes with recording in friends’ closets instead of big studios. His catalog provides a nice balance of in your face aggressive tracks and slower heavy anthems that feel warm and muggy like overcast summer days. His live shows are hype, so be prepared to jump around and swap some body sweat as you enjoy some of Tacoma’s finest mosh-pit trap. M. ANTHONY DAVIS

(Seattle Center, $8/$10)

56. Heat Records: nxmxgxldx, N SO, Wristboi, Korma

Young Seattle imprint label Heat Records showcases local producers with a night at Vermillion featuring live sets by nxmxgxldx, N SO, Wristboi, and Korma.

(Capitol Hill, free)

57. Idle No More: Decolonizing Our Activism

Learn how to be a better ally to Native American activists and community leaders at this workshop designed to foster group discussions as well as quiet introspection.

(University District, free)

58. La Traviata Previews

Professional singers and accompanists will offer you a sneak peak of Seattle Opera's La Traviata, Giuseppe Verdi's tragic and hugely popular opera about a lovelorn courtesan. The hour-long presentations will teach you opera basics and preview the story and music you'll see in the full production.

(West Seattle, free)

59. Margin Shift Presents: Cynthia Spencer, Shankar Narayan, and Carol Guess

Warm your spirit with poetry and warm your body with wine at this Margin Shift poetry reading featuring Cynthia Spencer (Girl Tramp), Pushcart Prize nominee Shankar Narayan, and Carol Guess (Doll Studies).

(Belltown, free)

60. M.G. Hennessey, Brie Spangler, & Kristin Elizabeth Clark

All three of these authors are parents or allies of transgender children and families, and will read from their new books about transgender teens—M.G. Hennessey’s The Other Boy, about "a baseball player whose secret (that he was born a girl) is about to be revealed in his new school"; Brie Spangler's Beast, featuring a fifteen-year-old who "while attending a therapy group for self-harmers, meets Jamie, a beautiful and amazing person he doesn't know is transgender"; and Kristen Clark's Jess, Chunk, and the Road Trip to Infinity, about "a male-to-female transgender teen and her best friend, Chunk, taking a road trip across country to attend Jess's father's wedding to her mother's former best friend."

(Capitol Hill, free)

61. Nick Droz & The Lost Cause, Amanda Winterhaller, Thedrifterluke

Local singer-songwriter Thedrifterluke will be joined by Nick Droz & The Lost Cause's drawl-pop and Amanda Winterhaller's hazy rock stylings for a night of driftwood Americana at the Blue Moon.

(University District, $5)

62. Opera Workshop: Mozart Scenes

Dynamo soprano Cyndia Sieden and conductor/lutenist Stephen Stubbs will work with UW vocal students on some of the greatest music ever written for singers. Hear what goes into a top-tier performance of Mozart.

(University District, $10)

63. Oral Sex Secrets

This free mini-workshop will reveal some oral sex secrets—but the event will appeal to even oral sex experts, because they're serving up "Babeland Bubbly," and giving away goodie bags and a few toys to early birds and lucky ducks.

(Capitol Hill, free)

64. Pacific Echoes, The Adnas, Dan Marshall

Upbeat PNW rockers Pacific Echoes will play a live set with The Adnas and Dan Marshall.

(Ballard, $6)

65. PissWand and The Great Goddamn

Enjoy some heavy riffs and sludgy punk from local bands PissWand and The Great Goddamn while you sift through some gently (or roughly) used shtick at Seattle's only trailer park mall.

(Georgetown, free)

66. The Prince and Michael Experience with DJ Dave Paul

The ultimate tribute dance party for the angels among us, Prince and Michael Jackson. Music by DJ Dave Paul, all the way from San Francisco.

(Fremont, $8/$10)

67. Rapture

Oh sure, you've been to more than your share of drag shows with lip-synching and wigs and princess gloves. But where are the fringed monsters, the viscous fluids, and the couture that you initially mistake for a pile of abandoned construction equipment? Kick-start your weird Saturday with Rapture, hosted by unidentified frocking object Arson Nicki. Expect to see the avantest of the avant-garde creatures, peculiar performances, and a runway that may double as a portal to the Negaverse. You will be unable to forget any of what you see—or to make anyone believe that it happened. MATT BAUME

(Downtown, $8)

68. Remy Martin x Socialites 2017[38] Day Party

Celebrate the arrival of 2017 with some 1738—The Socialites promise day drinking, dancing, and "great vibes," plus $5 1738 shots and $7.38 cocktails.

(Capitol Hill, $5/$10)

69. Reptile Man

In their Second Saturday series, University Heights Center presents Reptile Man with a whole host of reptiles to educate and entertain—including an African desert tortoise, American alligator, cobra, rattlesnake, and large Burmese python.

(University District, free)

70. Resist Trump Coalition Town Hall

Prepare for Trump's inauguration day (and the protests that will accompany it) at this planning-oriented meeting hosted by Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. Sawant writes: "We don't have a moment to waste in getting organized against Trump's racist, misogynistic, anti-immigrant, anti-muslim, anti-lgbtq rhetoric, proposals, and cabinet members. Join the Resist Trump Coalition and my office at City Hall to help build the biggest possible protests against Trump on January 20th and 21st."

(Downtown, free)

71. Robert Millis with Le Sang Song and RobZTV

Guitarist for mercurial, proto-post-everything group Climax Golden Twins, globe-trotting audio archeologist, and 78s expert Robert Millis released an album last year on Abduction Records titled The Lonesome High. It may strike longtime fans as paradoxically strange, as it’s his most conventional, song-based work to date; the closest comparison might be CGT’s 2004 CD Highly Bred and Sweetly Tempered. On The Lonesome High, Millis evokes the menacing blues rock of Nick Cave and the stark folk rock of the Walkabouts, while occasionally slipping in a beautiful acoustic-strum-along like “Charming Chisel,” channeling his inner Gordon Lightfoot (compliment!). Aided by the stalwart drumming of Diminished Men/Master Musicians of Bukkake’s Dave Abramson, the album proves that an inveterate experimenter like Millis can excel in the straight world when he sets his ingenious mind to it. DAVE SEGAL

(Belltown, $8)

72. Seattle Made Pop-Up

The holidays are kinda over, so maybe it's time to get something selfish for you? You'll be supporting local artisans, so it's not mere capitalistic hedonism—it's benevolent, useful, community-centric capitalistic hedonism. Sound & Fog'll have Caphiera soaps and body products, Dolcetta sweets, Filigree Parfums scents, Moss & Branch silver and gem jewelry, and Up & Undies wacky underwear.

(West Seattle, no cover)

73. Sebastian and the Deep Blue, Whitney Lyman

Several recent NW vogues intersect in this musically ambitious neuftet: the thing where there are tons of people in the band, including string and horn sections, and the thing where the musical influences intermingle to include skoshes of R&B, funk, and, according to them, “afropop,” along with the thing where you get the vague sense they might have just stepped out of a church. Or maybe it only sounds like that because they can actually play. Which they definitely can. The arrangements are impressive, and the songs really move. SEAN NELSON

(Capitol Hill, $8)

74. Second Saturdayz Market

This handmade and vintage market (offered every second Saturday through May) promises "fine tastes and curious treasures."

(Beacon Hill, $2/$5)

75. Select Level, Ghost Girls, Termination Dust, Polarizer

Multi-instrumentalist Andy Sells takes the Central Saloon stage with his pop-beats sound project Select Level playing with a supporting backing band, and opening sets from Ghost Girls, Termination Dust, and Polarizer.

(Pioneer Square, $5/$8)

76. State of Africatown 2017

Now in its fourth year, the State of Africatown conference offers "presentations on the accomplishments of the last year as well as vision, opportunities and challenges" for the African and African American community (particularly in the Central District).

(Central District)

77. Tomten, K. Skelton, Luz Elena Mendoza, Ben Von Wildenhaus

Tomten are still killin' it with their dreamy yet razor-sharp ’60s pop (sike). I LOVED their first record, Wednesday's Children, and their latest LP, The Farewell Party, has a bit more of a lysergic atmosphere. Tho’ Tomten are self-described as “baroque pop,” their baroque-ness, while ’60s-infused, isn't reliant on the period's thick harmonies and harpsichord. MIKE NIPPER

(Fremont, $8/$12)

78. Tyler Nordgren: Sun Moon Earth

You need to start making plans for August 21, 2017. On that day there's going to be a total eclipse of the sun, a celestial effacement that hasn't occurred in over 40 years. You need to prepare in a number of ways. (1) Reserve a campsite on a mountain. You'll going to want to be in the "path of totality" so that you can see the full eclipse, and you'll going to want to be high up so you can have the best view. (2) Lube up. There's going to be a lot of people flying in from places that aren't in "The Path," lots of hippy outdoor parties, and lots of witchy orgies. (3) Go to this talk and listen to astronomer Tyler Nordgren read from Sun Moon Earth, a new book about the way ancient and modern scientists from all over the world view this awe-inspiring phenomenon. RICH SMITH

(First Hill, $5)

79. We Have A Dream: A Restorative Justice Workshop

This community workshop (presented in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day) will explore issues related to the juvenile justice system, like disproportionate sentences for minority kids and the resulting socioeconomic disparity—and potential improvements including arts-based restorative justice and Peacemaking sentencing. Guest speakers include Judge Wesley Saint Clair (Chief Juvenile Judge, King County Superior Court), Saroeum Phoung (Peacemaking Circle Facilitator, CEO and Founder of PointOneNorth Consulting Consulting LLC), Jason Clark (Equity and Justice Advocate, King County Superior Court), and Marcus Stubblefield (Systems Integration Coordinator, King County Youth Service).

(West Seattle, free)

80. Wicked Karma: Bollysutra

Start the year fresh with this all-white-dress-code dance party set to Bollywood and Top40 tracks from popular desi event DJ, RDX.

(Pioneer Square, Free/$5)

81. Winter Open House

This free open house—in celebration of founder Cynthia Sears' birthday and BIMA's 250,000th guest—will offer live music, the chance to meet and quiz local artists including Carolyn Terry, Catherine Alice Michaelis, and Annette Fourbears, an "Eye on Artist" lecture from Michaelis, and two participatory projects (crafting handmade bookmarks and an activity titled "Welcome to the Plastisphere").

(Out of Town, free)

82. Zeptology with Odds & Sods

Led Zeppelin tribute group Zeptology seek to ascend the "Stairway to Heaven" with their covers. They'll be joined by The Who cover band Odds & Sods.

(Eastlake, $10/$12)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

83. New and Newer Festival

Ideal for anyone who longs for an update of the standard musical theater canon, this show delivers local actors singing new songs from new musicals, including "[title of show], Edges, Heathers, Wave, and many more!"

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

84. Queer & Trans Clothing Exchange

Queer and trans folks, get your clothing altered, your hair cut, and your face primped this Sunday while you pick up new (or, more likely, gently used) duds. You can come on Saturday too, of course, but they advise: "Saturday will be a set up day, anyone is welcome to come shop and/or help, but things won't be set up perfectly until that afternoon/evening. Saturday will be geared toward folks with noise and crowd sensitivity." Members of the community are urged to donate before the 12th.

(Central District, pay what you can)

SUNDAY

85. 17th Annual Expansions MLK Unity Party

In partnership with Gender Justice League, TeenTix, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, and NOOR, KEXP presents the 17th annual Expansions MLK Unity Party, a night of music, dancing, and celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with live sets from notable KEXP DJs Riz, Masa, Alex, Kid Hops, and Sharlese of Audioasis.

(Central District, $10)

86. ArtVenture: Toy Transformation! with Michelle Hagewood

Michelle Hagewood will lead this "ArtVenture" family-focused workshop where participants can create or alter toys as an artistic endeavor. The exercise is inspired by Paul McCarthy's exhibit White Snow, Wood Sculptures, a series of oversized sculptures (Jen Graves called them "blown-up tchotchkes") based on the Snow White story. This is also your very last chance to see White Snow on display at the Henry.

(University District, free)

87. The Blow Up Birthday Party

Join in on this all-out one-year birthday show for artist cultivation spot The Blow Up with live sets from local hiphop come-ups like SIQFUX, DoNormaal, Campana, Mic Capes, Mo$, Ca$htro, All Star Opera, and DJ QJ, with your evening's host Yohiness.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

88. Cine-City: A Community Exposé

See local film shorts at this bi-monthly event and help out the non-profit group Ardor Creative Media. Keep the film community alive in Seattle!

(Greenwood, $8/$10)

89. Closer To Clouds, Pine Box Drive, Griptape, Haven Cody, Greater Space

Seattle pop-punks Closer To Clouds bring their alternative spin to the Funhouse with Pine Box Drive, Griptape, Haven Cody, and Greater Space.

(Eastlake, $10/$12)

90. Dead Dad Dining Club Volume 1 Release Party and Potluck

The cookbook that this potluck is honoring is the culmination of "We Are What Eats Us," a series of dinners held as part of the ongoing We Are a Crowd of Others exhibition at MadArt. Attendees each prepared a meal that reminded them of a father who was either dead or absent. It's some heavy shit, but it's also guaranteed to be some interesting, thought-provoking shit. Like "Footlong Chili Cheese Dog / Cherry Limeades (Sonic)" by interesting, thought-provoking Michelle Peñaloza, who did a whole series on loss during her residency at Hugo House. Thankfully, my pops is still kicking, but if he got run over by an absentminded soccer mom, I know exactly what I'd make: slightly undersalted lima beans, Ore-Ida frozen fries, and steak tenderized with a cute little mallet for 10 minutes. So many fond memories of him pounding away at those cheap cuts in our Lake City basement apartment. I think most of us have fond food memories of our dads, and thus this event has universal appeal. Go and raise a glass of cherry limeade to your old man. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

(South Lake Union, free)

91. Free Weekend Walks

Conifers—from Douglas Firs to Hemlock to Cedar—are a vital part of the Pacific Northwest landscape. Many Conifers are green and look alive all year; we could stand to learn a thing or two from them. Learn more about these trees at this free weekend walk through the arboretum.

(Madison Park, free)

92. Homesafe, Life Lessons, Chase Huglin, JV

Chicago rockers Homesafe headline the Vera Project with opening sets from Life Lessons, Chase Huglin, and JV.

(Seattle Center, $10/$12)

93. Honky Tonkers

The Honky Tonkers will put a spring in your step. Arrive early (at eight) for a free country dance lesson.

(Green Lake, $3)

94. Hymn & Her, Ian Jones, Hailpreacher

Indie singer-songwriter Casey Ryan unveils his solo project Hymn & Her on the Sunset stage, with support from Ian Jones and Hailpreacher.

(Ballard, $8)

95. Kareem Kandi

Kareem Kandi is an excellent jazz saxophonist who is based in Tacoma and received his advanced education in music at Cornish College of the Arts. He performs regularly around town, and engages with free jazz, trad jazz, modern jazz, funk, and blues. To get a good idea of his talent (he has a smart, swift, agile sound), download the album See What I'm Saying or Guess Again. CHARLES MUDEDE

(Capitol Hill, free)

96. Lightworks and Guests

El Paso artist Eric Trejo interprets electro-pop in his solo project Lightworks, and will be passing through Seattle on his tour stop to promote his latest album Sleepover.

(Pioneer Square, $5)

97. Match Game

Audience contestants try to guess local celebrities' answers to silly questions for a ribald evening. The January edition will be "'celebrating' teen idols and past and future presidents," and you're encouraged to wear stars and stripes ("rainbows and sequins").

(Downtown, $10)

98. Nerd Grinder

Nerd Grinder is a swap meet/market offering comics, movies, toys, games, and more.

(Ballard, free entry)

99. Niagara Moon, Sal & Shannon, History of Time

Join retro melodic electronica group Niagara Moon at the release show for their upcoming album Eating Peaches, with Sal & Shannon and History of Time.

(Eastlake, $8)

100. Our First Stand: Save Health Care

React to Trump's impending inauguration—and implore him not to cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and Planned Parenthood—at this health care-focused rally featuring speakers Rep. Pramila Jayapal, SEIU 775 President David Rolf, Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action President Robby Stern, Plum Bistro owner Makini Howell, Sea Mar Community Health Centers Dr. Julian Perez, and Planned Parenthood volunteer Tatiana Perkins.

(Downtown, free)

101. Piggyback

Stand-up comedy and improv will merge at this weekly show, where a stand-up comedian will be the first event, followed by an improvised narrative based on the comedian's set (performed by a group of improv artists). Tonight's headliner will be Alycia Wood.

(Downtown, $10)

102. Rooster Crow, Western Centuries, Slow-Motion Cowboys

Blue-collar Americana folk-rockers Rooster Crow share their Olympia struggle ballads at the Blue Moon (natch), with opening sets from Western Centuries and Slow-Motion Cowboys.

(University District, $5)

103. RP Boo, Leonce, Slantooth, Howin, DJ2

It’s time to grab your dancing shoes when legendary footwork pioneer RP Boo comes to town. After all, the second his rapid-fire beats hit, you will likely find your feet moving in some very unusual ways. Considered by many to be the godfather of footwork, RP Boo is widely credited with pioneering the fast-paced and rhythmically diverse genre, which has the ability to shift from drum-and-bass-like beats to heavy trap and rap while keeping energy levels high at all times. Since cutting the first footwork track in the late 1990s, Boo has seen his style of music embraced by a whole new generation of dancers and producers, most notably the Teklife crew cofounded by the late DJ Rashad. Having released two albums on Mike Paradinas’s Planet Mu label, whose Bangs & Works comps greatly increased footwork’s global profile, Boo brings his explosive DJing style to Seattle for the first time. NICK ZURKO

(Downtown, $10)

104. Say My Name - Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic

If your legal identity doesn't match up with your gender, this event may be very important for you. The Gender Justice League, Q-Law Legal Foundation, and the King County Bar Association will help you file paperwork to change the name and gender marker on your driver's license, your social security card, your passport, your birth certificate, and other documents. There will also be a photographer for on-site passport photos.

(Capitol Hill, free)

105. State Parks: Free Days

Celebrate Martin Luther King Day, Veteran's Day, and even National Get Outdoors Day with the Washington State Parks. They'll waive their usual $10 entrance fee, and you can enjoy the wonder of the Columbia Gorge, Olympic Rainforest, or Deception Pass for free.

(Various locations, free)

106. Writers Resist: A Celebration of Free Speech

This is the first installment of an exciting new series called Writers Resist, which is dedicated to resisting inequity in all of its forms through language. The inaugural event aims to extol free speech, and everyone who you should be reading will be reading everyone who you should've already read. State-approved literary ambassadors including Washington State poet laureate Tod Marshall, Seattle civic poet Claudia Castro Luna, and youth poet laureate Angel Gardner will read selections from Martin Luther King Jr. (it IS his birthday), Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass, Thomas Paine, Angela Y. Davis, Susan Sontag, Malcolm X, Cesar Chavez, and others. Other notable writers will help out, too, including Stranger Genius Award finalist Robert Lashley, Jess Walter, Imani Sims, Elissa Washuta, G. Willow Wilson, Jane Wong, and the list goes on. There will be bar, in case you need any more fuel for your righteous flame. RICH SMITH

(First Hill, $5)

