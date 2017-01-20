Last-Minute Plans: 90 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Jan 20-22, 2017 Ways To Protest And Support The Local Community Without Breaking The Bank

This weekend, whether you plan to protest or to support artists and members of the local community in ways that have nothing to do with the inauguration—or both—there are events for you that won't cost more than $10. See them all below, ranging from free art exhibits (like the opening weekend of Jim Woodring: The Pig Went Down to the Harbor at Sunrise and Wept at the Frye Art Museum or MOTHA and Chris E. Vargas present: Transhirstory in 99 Objects at the Henry Art Gallery) to queer events (like the Queer Resurgence on Capitol Hill or the 13th anniversary of Inferno) to cultural celebrations (like the Duwamish Longhouse 8th Anniversary Celebration, Tết in Seattle, The UW Chinese Student Association's 50th Annual Lunar New Year Gala, or Lunar New Year events at Uwajimaya) to brewery anniversary parties (at Optimism and Lowercase) to the Womxn's March. See them all below, and, for more options, check out our lists of resistance events and food and drink specials, or our complete Things To Do calendar.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

FRIDAY

1. BAR QUEEN

"Bar queens," typically a lazy insult in drag culture, refers to queens who are low-rent enough that they only score gigs on bar tops or in deep, dark, dive corners of the local haunts. In this case, it's a celebration of sweet Seattle favorite Amoania's birthday, with performances by her and sisters Butylene O'Kipple and Cookie Couture, backed by the evening's DJs BareBacchus and Das Ding.

(Capitol Hill, free)

2. Beer & Board Games Featuring Black Raven

Taste three four-ounce beer samples from delicious Black Raven brewers. Show up early: the first 24 people win a free pint glass. Play board games all evening and try your luck in the raffle.

(Capitol Hill, free)

3. The Freams, Blacktop Deceiver, Eric Blue & The Soul Review

The Freams pride themselves on being a female-fronted hybrid band, playing blues, soul, and good old rock 'n' roll, complete with an upright bass, piano, trumpet and four-part harmonies. They'll be joined by Blacktop Deceiver and Eric Blue & The Soul Review.

(Georgetown, $5)

4. Glen Cannon, Bruce Detore, Abi Grace, Lisa Legros

Glen Cannon of Seattle hard rock band Windowpane headlines Central Saloon with a solo set and opening support from Bruce Detore, Abi Grace, and Lisa Legros.

(Pioneer Square, $8/$10)

5. Grown Folks Friday

Gather your most responsible tax payers and take them out to this 30-and-over-preferred night at the Royal Room, with Goody Bagg ripping some live funk, and DJs JP and Mr. Nyice Guy on the decks.

(Columbia City, $10)

6. Guayaba, ZELLi, Paris Alexa

Alt hiphop and psych-soul queen Guayaba takes over the Vera Project for a night of fiery sounds and visions, joined by ZELLi and Paris Alexa.

(Seattle Center, $6/$8)

7. Inauguration Day With Interesting People

On the evening that Trump will be officially inaugurated, take your mind off the (too-real) issues by watching this production of The Taming by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Erin Murray. It sounds a bit like a political version of Miss Congeniality, though that's probably only because it's about Miss Georgia "taking on the American political system" the night before the Miss America Pageant.

(Downtown, By Donation)

8. Inauguration Night: Reflect, Be Heard, Take Action

The Evergrey (a new, community-driven daily email newsletter created by Seattle journalists Mónica Guzmán and Anika Anand) will host this Inauguration Day event to chat and reflect on the fact that "a new U.S. president will take the oath of office whom 92 percent of Seattle did not vote for." Make connections and steel yourself for four years of hard work, but don't get too gloomy—this event is also your last chance to try Molly Moon's "Baracky Road" ice cream, so the evening will at least be bittersweet.

(Downtown, free)

9. The Kate Olson Ensemble

Kate Olson is an ace on the sax. Her ensemble features a rotating cast of Seattle jazz greats like Tim Kennedy, Samantha Boshnack, Naomi Siegel, Robby Beasley, Simon Henneman, Chris Icasiano, Eric Eagle, Wayne Horvitz, Geoff Harper, Andy Roth, Chris Credit, Evan Flory-Barnes, and Michael Owcharuk. Hear post-bebop, Olson-style.

(First Hill, free)

10. Kesselgarden

Take a break from the Inauguration Day nonsense and rewind a hundred years or so for an evening of Klezmer music form Kusselgarden, who will perform two sets of Eastern European Jewish dance music from countries like Poland, Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, and many more post-Soviet outposts.

(Greenwood, free)

11. LaVon Hardison with Alex Chadsey

Renowned local jazz vocalist LaVon Harrison will, with the accompaniment of pianist Alex Chadsey, weave an evening of originals and songbook standards, as well as her own eclectic arrangements of popular songs.

(First Hill, free)

12. Life As Cinema, American Island, Moments, Tiger Rider

Life As Cinema plays darkly emotional rock, drawing comparisons to and influence from bands like Coheed & Cambria, Thrice, and Minus the Bear. They'll be joined by local indie rockers American Island, Moments, and Tiger Rider.

(Fremont, $8/$10)

13. Mint: Henski, 100Proof, Pat Nasty, Jerry Wang

Mint is a fresh (minty, see?) spin on Seattle nightlife that hits the ground every third Friday at Q Nightclub, with fully-fleshed out party vibes thanks to open format spinners like DJs Henski, 100Proof, Pat Nasty, and Jerry Wang, who throw down a high energy blend of "classic jams, current hits, remixes and forward thinking sound."

(Capitol Hill, $10)

14. Nicholas Russell Band, BRIEL, Benni James, Barnes BBQ

The Nicholas Russell Band blends rock melodies with funk grooves and pop hooks to tell stories of "lost loves, texting fights, crazy fantasies, searching for one’s soul, and the challenges of being a touring musician." They'll be joined by BRIEL, Benni James, and Barnes BBQ.

(Columbia City, $10)

15. Not My President: An Anti-Inaugural Fundraiser

Flash a couple choice fingers in the direction of our nation's capitol this Inauguration Day by attending an anti-inaugural fundraiser and show, featuring the musical talents of Wreckless Freeks, Convictions, Sciatica, and Slow Elk, with a portion of the evening's proceeds going to supporting the rebuild of the Islamic Center of Bellevue.

(Eastlake, $8)

16. Resist Trump: Occupy Inauguration!

Seattle citizens are planning a mass demonstration to protest Trump's "racism, sexism, and Islamophobia."

(Downtown, free)

17. Seattle Has A Ball: A Benefit for Our Friends and Community

The crowd at Conor Byrne will spurn the coverage of the presidential inauguration in favor of live music and hits from the '90s and aughts. This night's proceeds will benefit the local chapters of the NAACP's ACT/SO youth program and Planned Parenthood.

(Ballard, $8)

18. Seattle Improv Month at the Pocket Theater

Celebrate Seattle Improv Month at the Pocket Theater with three shows featuring different comedy groups—Time's Arrow at 7 pm, Eye Contact and Yes And Dystopia at 8:30, and, at 10 pm, Last Call, featuring longform improvisation from three different teams and "pay what you want" drinks.

(Greenwood, $10/$14 per show)

19. Shrinky Drink #7

Revert to childhood as you experience the magic of Shrinky Dinks. Entry cost covers a full sheet of Shrink Film, coloring supplies, and snack/refreshments (but BYOB). Buy more sheets for $5 and go crazy. They'll have a toaster oven handy, so you can walk out with some artistic masterpieces or a brand new box of very classy jewelry.

(Ballard, $10)

20. Soul-Fi

Get your weekend started right with Soul-Fi, bringing you everything soul, R&B, funk, hiphop, disco, house, dancehall, reggae, and more, with DJs Sleep Steady, Riff Raff, Hotep, and Reverend Dollars (Darqness/Soul-Fi) on the decks all night long.

(Downtown, $0-$10)

21. STILL HERE.

On Inauguration Day, gather with organizers, artists, and community members to reaffirm everyone's basic human dignity, and warm your cold heart in an atmosphere of respect and hope. They'll have three rooms—for entertainers, accomplices, and collaborators—and you'll have a chance to donate to local non-profit groups. They ask just one thing of attendees: "Please acknowledge and commit to demonstrating respect for the groups of people this event is designed for - women, PoC, undocumented and documented immigrants, LGB/Trans/Queer, disabled and differently abled people, and all marginalized, disenfranchised peoples and communities. We will have designated people at the event ensuring respectful behavior, but your help as a participant goes a long way in creating and ensuring a safe space."

(Capitol Hill, $5-$20 Donation)

22. Suck it Trump! An Inauguration Day Call to Action!

The Hideout is sounding a rallying cry in defiance of our new Cheeto overlord's inauguration and decreeing that 10% of their proceeds from their Inauguration Day drink sales will go to the Ingersoll Gender Center, with the evening soundtrack provided by TUF DJ I VDA at the helm.

(First Hill)

23. U-District Art Walk

This art walk happens the third Friday of every month and features art in cool funky business of the U-District such as Chaco Canyon, Cafe Solstice, Gargoyles Statuary, Moksha, and Trabant Coffee & Chai. This month, check out the opening reception for Beasties at Gargoyles Statuary and Moksha Fest.

(University District, free)

24. Women's Blues Jam

The neighborhood of Hillman City is home to a growing number of great places to eat and drink, such as Big Chickie, Tin Umbrella Coffee, Union Bar, and the brand-new Slow Boat Tavern. It’s also home to Spinnaker Bay Brewing, Washington’s only 100-percent women-owned microbrewery. Owners Janet Spindler and Elissa Pryor don’t hold back, brewing robust, flavorful—and strong—beers. The brewery’s monthly All-Star Women’s Jam features a rotating roster of female blues musicians. Guys are welcome too, but to just to be clear, “the priority is for the women.” ANGELA GARBES

(Hillman City, free)

25. WORK! Presents Pezzner

Dogged determination over many years can pay off in the dance-music realm—especially if you have an abundance of talent, as demonstrated by the career of Seattle’s Dave Pezzner. He’s been a key mover and shaker of music that inspires moving and shaking since 1998, both as a member of left-field-house duo Jacob London and as a solo performer and DJ. In 2016, Pezzner ascended to yet a higher level, releasing music on revered labels like Get Physical and Dirtybird. He’s continued to refine his sleek production style, which balances unusual tones with unerringly sensual rhythms. His tracks are the aural equivalent of weird sex, with all the attendant thrills that this implies. DAVE SEGAL

(Downtown, $5-$15)

26. Zachary Auburn

The Portland Mercury's Suzette Smith writes, "Over the years, Zach Auburn self-published under many assumed names—’90s preteen Joshua Chapman for his series Field Guide to the Aliens of Star Trek: The Next Generation, just “Anonymous” for his Choose Your Own Adventure-style novella Love Is Not Constantly Wondering If You Are Making the Biggest Mistake of Your Life—but the moment you talked to him (he was a regular fixture at Portland’s small press/zine events) there was little mystery as to the identity of the author of so many varied, funny, and endearing projects. When the $2 zine How to Talk to Your Cat About Gun Safety, purportedly distributed by the American Association of Patriots (AAP), began shooting off the shelves of stores that carried it, Auburn surprised everyone by finally using his own name—albeit still affecting a kind of character pseudonym as president of the AAP." At Elliott Bay, Auburn will speak about How to Talk to Your Cat About Gun Safety: And Abstinence, Drugs, Satanism, and Other Dangers That Threaten Their Nine Lives.

(Capitol Hill, free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

27. Moksha Fest

Moksha is closing up their run in the UD and moving to Chinatown this spring to open a full venue space. In celebration of their new life, they'll be throwing a two-day music festival with some local heavy-hitters. Friday will be hiphop themed, and Saturday will have a line-up of all femmes in honor of the Womxn's March Seattle.

(University District, $10 one-day pass)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

28. Henry Art Gallery Free Weekend

The Henry Art Gallery will have free admission from January 20-21, "honoring our commitment to open dialogue about contemporary art and ideas." (Sundays are always free.) In addition to the discussions they'll have on Sunday (featuring micha cárdenas and Chris E. Vargas), you can check out their regular exhibits, including Chuck Close Photographs, Gregor Schneider: Haus ur Amateur, MOTHA and Chris E. Vargas present: Transhirstory in 99 Objects, and James Turrell's Light Reign.

(University District, free)

29. Inaugural Bawl

Gather with friends and enjoy art at this exhibition, Inaugural Bawl, which will offer "a place for people to gather to share ideas about our call to AWAKE," and which references Toni Morrison's quote, “This is precisely the time when artists go to work.” Featuring work by John Lucas, Karen Gjelsteen, Claudia Hollander-Lucas, Kate Grieshaber, Julia Belcher, Jessica Christiansen, Jennifer Law, Gina May, and Alexis Prall.

(Mount Baker, free)

30. Seattle Art Museum Three-Day Free Day

This weekend, the Seattle Art Museum invites everyone to "connect with the diverse art and ideas represented in our collection"—for free (instead of their regular $19.95 admission fee). This coincides with the opening of Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series, an exhibit that will feature all 60 panels of Jacob Lawrence's paintings of the Great Migration—for the first time in two decades on the West Coast. Be advised that the exhibit doesn't open until Saturday, though admission to SAM will be free starting on Friday (with advance RSVP). This weekend is also a great chance to check out their ongoing exhibits, including African Renaissances and Jennifer West's large-scale installation of manipulated 70mm filmstrips..

(Downtown, free)

31. Shellfest

Ray's will serve fresh shellfish dishes at decent prices (starting at $6), including prawns, shrimp tacos, Dungeness crab bisque, a pound of Manila clams with pork belly, mussels marinara, and snow crab legs.

(Ballard, $6+)

32. Truth B Told

Onyx Fine Arts' 12th annual juried exhibit, Truth B Told, will reveal the truth about Black artists: their strength and fragility, the variety of their styles, and the uncategorizable nature of a broad, diverse group of artists. A section of the exhibit will focus on the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, a labor organization that was instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement. On Saturday, there will be an artist talk called "Truth We See, Truth We Tell," featuring the winners of each exhibited category.

(Pioneer Square, free)

33. Who Arted? (The Show Formerly Known as Too Much Light)

The Core Ensemble of Cornish College will valiantly attempt to put on 30 plays in one hour in Room 102, so this is a VERY efficient way to cram a lot of theater into your life.

(Belltown, free)

SATURDAY

34. The 50th Annual Lunar New Year Gala

UW's Chinese Student Association will host this festive gala to celebrate the Lunar New Year, with performances including a variety of dance (from traditional Chinese dance to hiphop), Chinese yo-yo, martial arts, and Chinese flute—plus a photobooth, crafts table, and chances to win prizes.

(University District, $5)

35. Archaeology Day

See ancient artifacts and learn how humans lived thousands of years ago through Burke's archaeological expertise at this annual family-friendly event.

(University District, $10)

36. Beta Rocket, Bad Saint, The Good

Dark wave indie dance-rockers Beta Rocket bring their synth pop party vibes to Substation, with Bad Saint, The Good, and a post-show DJ set.

(Ballard, $6)

37. Bird Focus Guided Walk: Woodpeckers

Tock, tock, tock! Look for and learn about woodpeckers in the woods. You may see species like Downy, Northern Flicker, and Pileated knocky birds. They provide binoculars.

(Columbia City, $5)

38. Bushwick Book Club

The Bushwick Book Club writes original songs based on their reading selections. This night is centered on books about water by local authors: Daniel James Brown (The Boys in the Boat); Jennie Shortridge (Love Water Memory); and Jim Lynch (Before the Wind). Meet the three authors, get your books signed, and enjoy music by Wes Weddell, Ben Mish, Julia Massey, Joy Mills, Kimo Muraki, Emily Westman, Annie Jantzer, Amanda Winterhalter, and Reggie Garrett.

(First Hill, $10)

39. Duwamish Longhouse 8th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate the eighth anniversary of this Duwamish Longhouse—the first "since the last one was burned down in West Seattle in 1894 to push the Duwamish off their land." They promise a premiere of a new Duwamish documentary, Promised Land, as well as storytelling, song, dance, and special guests.

(West Seattle, free)

40. Escape To The Underground: A Night of Neon

Join the Underground for an evening dedicated to all things neon, with sets by Soaked Up, Chvsm, Anthony Bullis, and Doozy, with light effects provided by Brellin Supply CO. and Flow Arts Lounge. UV clothing is encouraged, as are gloves, poi, hoops, and any LED toy you can think of.

(Pioneer Square, $10)

41. An Evening with J. Charles

Local soulman J. Charles will set the mood for a lucky audience at Frolik, with smooth grooves and expressive vocals, and best of all, no cover.

(Downtown, free)

42. Inferno: 13th Anniversary Party

Recurring queer ladies' night Inferno celebrates its 13 year anniversary with an all-out dance night soundtracked by new resident DJ Tony Burns.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

43. La Famille Léger

La Famille Léger will put on a night of "old kitchen party music" and Eastern Canadian ballads, enhanced with crankies—story scrolls using puppets and paper cutouts. Hear fun tunes with charming old-school visuals.

(First Hill, Free for kids/$5 for adults)

44. Little Sara & The Night Owls

Shake off this week with a night of moving and grooving to sultry soul-rockers Little Sara & The Night Owls.

(Greenwood, $8)

45. Lowercase Brewing 3rd Anniversary and Taproom Opening

Come to Lowercase's celebration of its move to Georgetown. With the $10 price, you get two tickets for beer or food in a welcoming, music-filled space.

(Georgetown, $10)

46. Mixed Bag

At this edition of the monthly variety show Mixed Bag, expect new music from The Drop Shadows, a didgeridoo performance by Zach Bainter, a new stop-motion video from Steve Mauer, and comedy sketches about the electoral college and the nuances of a name. Jeanine Walker will host, and actors include Johnny Horton, Mike Kent, and Amelia Peacock.

(Columbia City, $5-$20 Suggested Donation)

47. New Year Student Show

Watch people fly through the air with apparent ease—the students of Emerald City Trapeze Arts will perform trapeze, aerial, and circus stunts at this free show.

(Sodo, free)

48. Optimism Turns One!

It's weird that Optimism Brewing has only been around for a single year, because already they've made their mark—for their inclusive bathrooms, their thoroughly dog- and kid-friendly policies, and their expansive space that serves as a meeting area for a wide range of groups (including the upcoming ConsentFest 2017). Celebrate a whole year of Optimism at this event that will offer a new beer release, brewery tours (from 1-3 pm on the half hour), a free glass for the first 100+ guests, and bites from the Wood Shop BBQ food truck. A portion of proceeds will go towards The Seattle Times's Fund for the Needy.

(Capitol Hill, free entry)

49. Q Dot, ZNi, Square Bizz, The Gifted Program

A night of thoughtful, heartfelt hip hop from Q Dot, ZNi, Square Bizz, and The Gifted Program.

(Pioneer Square, $5/$8)

50. Rally for Cascadian Independence

The Cascadia Independence Party will host this rally to show support for "Cascadia," the Western region (encompassing Washington and Oregon, plus parts of California, Alaska, Montana, Idaho, and British Columbia) that—for a long time, but especially since Trump's election—has been fighting for independence from the United States and Canada. They say: "This rally is for the people who are fed up with hate, tired of imperialism and done with American corruption! We intend to go our own way to do what the rest of the nation holds us back from."

(Downtown, free)

51. Roast Beef

Find out who can roast the most in this head-to-head comedy tournament, featuring Genevieve Ferrari vs. Matthew Valdespino, Anica Cihla vs. Caroline Smith, and Joshua Chambers vs. Eden Nault. Hosted by Erin Ingle and featuring special guest Yogi Paliwal.

(Capitol Hill, $5 suggested donation)

52. Rock the Status Quo!

Angry feminist punk and blues for your post-Inauguration Day weekend. Heart Shaped Boxes, an all-woman Nirvana tribute band, will headline. Thursday Night Book Club's "gritty blues" and The Morning After's ferocious punk beats to follow.

(Belltown, $8/$10)

53. Saturday Morning Cartoons: Watership Down

This month, Push/Pull's international animated children's film series will screen Watership Down, a film that will (they warn, in so many words) traumatize anyone under 12. Scratch that: anyone with a pulse. Still, if you have never seen a saga of anthropomorphic, warlike rabbits on a desperate journey to find a new home when their old warren is destroyed, check out "this seminal animated feature that contrasts a lush, verdant British landscape and touchingly human-like bunnies with raw fights for survival, horrifying betrayals, and harsh violence." So yeah, only for your steeliest, most hard-bitten child. As usual, there will be breakfast snacks and coffee in exchange for a donation, and blankets and pillows are provided for hiding your eyes from the terror.

(Ballard, free)

54. School of Rock West Seattle: Best of the Northwest

Watch the tiny musical treasures of the future play the industry relics of the past, with School of Rock West Seattle's tribute to the best and most well-known bands of the Northwest.

(Belltown, $10)

55. Seattle Improv Month at the Pocket Theater

Celebrate Seattle Improv Month at the Pocket Theater with four shows featuring different comedy groups—Trust and Hot Toddys at 5:30 pm, Captain and Boots & Cats at 7 pm, Cevin Kostner and Spalding at 8:30 pm, and, at 10 pm, Funbucket, when improvisers invite audience members to put any item of their choice in the mysterious Funbucket...except liquids or anything that comes from a body.

(Greenwood, $10/$14 per show)

56. Seattle Sub Sessions: Mr. Yukk

Seattle Sub Sessions, a monthly dubstep night at Contour, presents a headlining live set from Pittsburgh's Mr. Yukk, with support sets from Akronym vs. SweetTooth, THIQ JAMES, and Physix.

(Pioneer Square, $10)

57. Selassie I Soldier with Guests

Selassie I Soldier plays world music for earnest fighters. They'll be joined by special guests and friends throughout the evening.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

58. Sightseer, Leanne Wilkins & The Weathered, Andrea Peterman Band

Sightseer pull stories of love and loss out of six different instruments for a soulful variation on heartland rock. They'll have opening support from Leanne Wilkins & The Weathered and the Andrea Peterman Band.

(Ballard, $8)

59. Snap! '90s Dance Party

The longest running '90s dance party on the West Coast comes back to Lo-Fi with a funky vengeance.

(Eastlake, $10)

60. So Pitted, Charms, Deadbeat Club, Babe Waves

So Pitted’s sludgy take on post-punk has been winning them fans around Seattle for quite some time, and for good reason. Their songs bristle with a nervous, jangly energy—the vocalist mutters about "spewing while [he] speaks," while the drums barrel on with paranoid skittishness and atonal guitars squeak out diseased-sounding earworms. Bad vibes equal good times. KYLE FLECK

(Tukwila, $8)

61. Stiff Spirit, Thrift Store Brats, Dogstrum

Stiff Spirit plays infectious and unpretentious rock and roll, and they'll share that common man vibe with Thrift Store Brats and Dogstrum at the Blue Moon.

(University District, $5)

62. Sugarbush, Wages of Sin, Madcap Pusher

Proud of their sweat, Sugarbush play rough and loud blues rock for the beer and whiskey crowd. They'll be joined at Slim's with Wages of Sin and Madcap Pusher.

(Georgetown, $5)

63. Tango Alpha Tango, Gravelroad, Low Hums

Portland indie rockers Tango Alpha Tango spin their guitar talent into a fusion of blues and rock with active bass lines and psychedelic key work. They'll be joined by Gravelroad and Low Hums.

(Ballard, $10)

64. Waking Things, FairLady, Yr Parents

Seattle hard rockers Waking Things incorporate strokes of prog rock, pop, heavy metal, and post-hardcore for an intense live show experience. They'll be joined by FairLady and Yr Parents.

(Seattle Center, $5)

65. Womxn's March Seattle: Washington State

The day after the inauguration of Donald Trump, "ALL women, femme, trans, gender non-conforming, and feminist people (including men and boys) are invited to march... [in] support for the community members who have been marginalized by the recent election." This event will take place in solidarity with the Million Women March being planned for the same day in Washington, DC. Check out carpool information here, and get updates on the route here. You can also read Rich Smith's take on the debate over whether the march should be silent.

(Rainier Valley, free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

66. Jim Woodring: The Pig Went Down to the Harbor at Sunrise and Wept

Jim Woodring's meticulous and inventive comics earned him a Stranger Genius Award in literature in 2010. About his first full-length graphic novel, Weathercraft, Paul Constant wrote, "Because of Woodring's dense, obsessive line work—the man can't even draw a sky without adding 37 meticulous squiggles dancing from the top of the panel to give the impression of a distant haze—his stories feel longer, and maybe more involved, than they really are." This solo exhibition, opening today at the Frye, will feature a series of large ink drawings created using a comically oversize fountain pen (that Woodring made himself).

(First Hill, free)

67. Tết in Seattle

Over two days, revel in Vietnamese music, food, performance, and art at this Tết (Lunar New Year) festival.

(Seattle Center, free)

SUNDAY

68. Armed For Apocalypse, Witchburn, Deathbed Confessions, Mother Crone

Chico lifers Armed for Apocalypse rip some sludgy metal-edged rock on tour across the country. They'll be joined by Witchburn, Deathbed Confessions, and Mother Crone.

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

69. Conversation with Chris E. Vargas

Bellingham-based artist Chris E. Vargas (organizer of the "imaginary" Museum of Transgender Hirstory and Art, and creator of the exhibit Trans Hirstory in 99 Objects) will speak immediately after micha cárdenas' reading of Este suelo secreto (To Be Human Once More). Vargas will "expand upon themes of intergenerational connection raised in this reading and also speak to the process of bringing past and present together within the exhibition."

(University District, free)

70. Davanos

Taste of sophisticated Seattle country rock. Come at eight for a free country dance lesson so you're prepared to cut capers.

(Green Lake, $3)

71. Denny Blaine, The Moonspinners, Guests

Acoustic pop duo Denny Blaine will provide the soundtrack to a night out at the High Dive, with The Moonspinners and guests.

(Fremont, $6/$8)

72. Este suelo secreto (To Be Human Once More)

micha cárdenas will read from Esdras Parra’s Este suelo secreto (To Be Human Once More); Parra was a Venezuelan trans woman poet, essayist, and translator, and cárdenas is a formidable artist and theorist who contributes regularly to the arts in Seattle.

(University District, free)

73. Fraktured

Fraktured is a new Kremwerk night on Sundays centered on bringing the best in breakbeats to a Seattle audience, with drink specials like $1 beers and $4 shots. Enjoy sets by Flave, Rhines, Mind Bender, and Miss Min.D.

(Downtown, free)

74. Free Weekend Walks

Conifers—from Douglas Firs to Hemlock to Cedar—are a vital part of the Pacific Northwest landscape. Many Conifers are green and look alive all year; we could stand to learn a thing or two from them. Learn more about these trees at this free weekend walk through the arboretum.

(Madison Park, free)

75. Fynnie's Basement, Alex Profane, The Revolving Bullets

Seattle-based rockers Fynnie's Basement find their strength in change, with an open door policy for other musicians who want to join in for singular jam sessions, and switching instruments between band members to mix things up. They'll be joined by Alex Profane and The Revolving Bullets.

(Ballard, $8)

76. Glitterbeast: To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Revisit the underground classic To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar through the critical lens of drag, with the Haus of Glitterbeast hosting a viewing of the film along with commentary and stage work by Shelita Potroast, Klaudya Markos, and Urina L'Dor. Tickets are $10 at the door, with prizes for anyone who wears a "Say Something Hat."

(Capitol Hill, $10)

77. Harrison B with Shiver Twins

Tennessee native Harrison B weaves conflicting influences into a semblance of new reggae and progressive American soul. He'll be joined by Seattle locals The Shook Twins.

(Ballard, $8)

78. Improvathon

This improv event starts in the early afternoon—but who knows how long it will go, because their goal is pack as many comedians as possible into one room, and challenge them to improvise for as long as possible. They'll have pizza and drinks to keep morale high; come by anytime after 2 pm to check it out.

(Greenwood, free)

79. It Came Up Heads

Written by Caitlin McCown and directed by Kevin Harland, It Came Up Heads is a play about "Being and Not, who decide to combat the boredom of eternal life by dividing up the everything in the universe," and is based on a 1977 poem by Clint McCown. Get a sneak peek of the play at this free staged reading.

(Fremont, free)

80. Movie Night: Blazing Saddles

Come in for Cleavon Little as a resourceful black sheriff and Gene Wilder as his amiable sharpshooter friend in Mel Brooks's vulgar, nonsensical, and warm-hearted western Blazing Saddles. Enjoy the campfire fart scene in a classy setting with Poco's truffle popcorn and cheaper-than-usual wine and cocktails.

(Capitol Hill, free)

81. Northern Thorns, Pwrhaus, Noonmoon

Seattle soukous rockers PWRHAUS are kicking off their debut tour down the West Coast and will be celebrating their release into the wild with a show at Vermillion flanked by Northern Thorns and Noonmoon.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

82. Paula Becker

Hear about Paula Becker's new book, Looking for Betty MacDonald: The Egg, the Plague, Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle, and I, which explores the life of the Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle author through her Seattle homes.

(Capitol Hill, free)

83. Piggyback

Stand-up comedy and improv will merge at this weekly show, where a stand-up comedian will be the first event, followed by an improvised narrative based on the comedian's set (performed by a group of improv artists). Tonight's headliner will be Hans Kim.

(Downtown, $10)

84. Queer ASL Social

Communicate in or pick up some American Sign Language in a queer-positive gathering for friendly deaf and hearing participants.

(Capitol Hill)

85. Queer Resurgence on Capitol Hill

Starting today, Seattle Poetry Slam is organizing three days of queer poetry-related activities for the LGBTQ community of Capitol Hill. The organizers write that, "With the recent changes in the city, we are committed to reclaiming the neighborhood that was once Queer and bringing art back into Capitol Hill." In addition to the poetry slam (featuring 32 queer poets competing in bouts over three days for the $1,000 grand prize), there will also be workshops, panels, performances, and open mics led by artists from the LGBTQ community—today, check out Decolonize Your Sex Life and The Language of Tarot and Poetry at Gay City, and Qomedy: Comedy Open Mic & Showcase at Wildrose.

(Capitol Hill, free)

86. School of Rock West Seattle: Green Day

Watch the tiny musical treasures of the future play the punk rock relics of the past, with School of Rock West Seattle's tribute to the kings of dookie, Green Day.

(Seattle Center, $10/$12)

87. Seattle Festival Orchestra: Russian Masterworks

Join the Seattle Festival Orchestra at their new location for a program of Russian masterworks helmed by conductor Wesley Schulz, who will be facilitating the performances of pieces by composers Mussorgsky, Tchaikovsky, and Kalinnikov.

(Downtown, $10)

88. The Swapping Dead - Lucky 7!

A "swap meet and film fest" focusing on the weirder side of the film catalogue: horror, exploitation, and vintage oddities. Trade your gory treasures and watch films like Dolly Deadly and "Trinity of Decay" at the city's beloved video rental palace, Scarecrow.

(University District, free)

89. Temple Canyon, Wooky, Dante & The Mirrors

Temple Canyon is a four-piece country-fried rock band that focuses on deep-seated '70s musical traditions from folk, classic rock, and psychedelia. They'll be joined by Wooky and Dante & The Mirrors.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

90. WeatherFest

Every year for the past 16 years, the American Meteorological Society has held a conference for all ages to learn about climate, weather, power, and the environment. Bring a sci-curious kid or network with science, education, and environmental organizations. Check out exhibits from NASA, the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service, the Pacific Science Center, the Seattle Astronomical Society, the Aerospace Corporation, and so many more.

(Downtown, free)

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.