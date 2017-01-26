The 24 Best Movies Playing in Seattle This Weekend: Jan 26-29, 2017 Groundhog Day, A Dog's Purpose, Julieta, And More Critics' Picks

Fanciful escape is the name of the game this weekend (and, realistically, for the next 200 or so upcoming weekends). If what you're looking for is reality, try All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Spirit of I.F. Stone—otherwise, belt out your feelings while watching Moana, check out polarizing Pedro Almodóvar's latest release, Julieta, or finally get around to seeing Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them before it leaves theaters. Our film critics have recommended these picks and more to whisk your mind off to somewhere pleasant...or at least different. You can also start preparing early for the 2017 Academy Awards by watching these nominees—or check out our complete movie times calendar and our Things To Do calendar for everything happening this weekend.

THURSDAY ONLY

1. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

"I'm annoying," says Eddie Redmayne to Dan Fogler in the opening half-hour of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He’s like Doctor Who with gout, and yet—just like the good Doctor in even his lamest incarnations, there’s just enough charm glimmering beneath the surface and shining through the contrivances that you can’t write him off entirely. Fantastic Beasts, featuring an original screenplay by J.K. Rowling, is annoying in the manner of Scamander: It is eager to please and amaze, but undersells its spectacle until that spectacle becomes perfunctory. It’s a goofy blast of kid-lit in love with Looney Tunes-inspired adventure—except when it’s a sour metaphor for child abuse and intolerance that owes one hell of a debt to Stephen King’s famous prom queen. But somehow, the two stories are sewed together just tightly enough that the TV pilot-esque clumsiness of Fantastic Beasts (there will be four more of these films, likely transforming ASAP into The Dumbledore Prequels) can be forgiven for the power in its climax. BOBBY ROBERTS

Pacific Place

2. Live by Night

Live by Night suggests that Affleck may be on one of his many upswings. It’s a far from perfect movie—I hesitate to even call it a good one—but there’s effort and care and ambition within its muddled narrative. Severely condensed from the middle volume in Dennis Lehane’s three-book gangster series (I have not read Live by Night, but its follow-up, World Gone By, is excellent), the film has all the problems inherent in cramming a 400-page epic into a two-hour runtime. Fortunately, it also hangs on to some of the things that make Lehane a superb writer—namely, a fresh framing of gangster tropes with an eye to historical accuracy, and a tight interweaving of plot and character that give stretches of Affleck’s film real momentum. There are scenes in Live by Night that’re as good as anything I’ve seen on a screen this past year. There are also numerous sequences that are flat-out baffling. NED LANNAMANN

Pacific Place & Sundance Cinemas

3. The Room

A very strange and poorly made Tommy Wiseau film, engaging without any narrative cohesion, that should probably be watched under the influence of something or other.

Central Cinema

SUNDAY ONLY

4. Dirty Dancing 30th Anniversary

Loveable though it may be, the allegedly-set-in-the-'60s Dirty Dancing is an effing mess, featuring an astonishing array of hairdos and fashion from the mid-to-late '80s. (As my guy Jake pointed out, Baby's wearing of front-seam shorts would've branded her a whore even more than her giving her hymen to the help.) And of course, the glorious finale is set to a power ballad that must have been shipped in from the future. Why none of this matters: Jennifer Grey (and Jerry Orbach and Patrick Swayze and the eternal pleasures of Cinderella stories, especially ones involving cute Jews and subtle pro-choice messages). PAUL CONSTANT

Pacific Place

5. Wings of Desire

Wim Wenders has always been good at collecting poetic and beautiful images, but he runs into trouble when he tries to add poetic and symbolically appropriate words. The conceit here is that angels hang out in Berlin listening to human thoughts. Sometimes they desire to become human. Wenders says everything he needs to with Henri Alekan's cinematography and Bruno Ganz's stoic stare, but he must not have trusted the pictures because he clutters the soundtrack with the inane and repetitive thoughts of the humans. Only Peter Falk, as a fallen angel turned movie actor, manages to capture a balance between passing thoughts and quiet observation. If you are one of many who have given up on this film since its initial release, go see it again and watch it without reading the subtitles. It's much better that way. ANDY SPLETZER

Pacific Place

ALL WEEKEND

6. 20th Century Women

"We are a generation of men raised by women,” sneered Fight Club’s Tyler Durden. To which Mike Mills would probably reply, “I know! Awesome, right?” Mills’s new movie is called 20th Century Women, and it’s just as much a celebration of female wisdom, power, and complexity as the title suggests. It’s set in 1979 Santa Barbara, and told mostly from the perspective of 15-year-old Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), who’s being raised by his middle-aged single mom, Dorothea. If that setup makes you worry for a moment that this is another story about women from a male perspective, you’re not alone. But thanks to a ferocious, textured performance from Annette Bening as Dorothea, and Mills’s digressive, empathetic script, the movie works. MARC MOHAN

Various locations

7. All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Spirit of I.F. Stone

All Governments Lie was released in September 2016, before we knew just how terrifyingly relevant it would be at this moment in the United States. It's a documentary about how journalists from powerful media companies hesitate to investigate or expose government corruption, and how that burden instead falls on independent journalists. The film does sound a bit paranoid—paranoid about the all-encompassing power of the government, but also paranoid about the motivations of the media—but realistically, probably not too far off base from reality.

Grand Illusion

No showtimes on Thursday.

8. Arrival

Arrival is an ominous, thrumming, beautiful thing that starts out being about aliens who need a decoder ring. It ends up being about something quite different. Arrival is about Big Things—and the manner in which Villeneuve gets to them, as his camera slowly traces structures and landscapes both familiar and strange, can’t help but surprise and impress. Visually and aurally remarkable, Arrival sometimes unfolds like a clever puzzle and other times like a raw-nerve thriller; throughout, with heart and wit, Heisserer and Villeneuve never lose sight of the film’s characters—creatures in a situation that’s weird and mournful, exciting and threatening. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Meridian 16 & Sundance Cinemas

9. Children's Film Festival

The Children's Film Festival promises a wide variety of shorts—from adorable stop-motion animals to contemplative messages about climate change and the environment to trippy fantastical voyages—plus a selection of full-length feature films appropriate for kids. The children might walk out of the theater feeling they've had a pleasant and cheery experience, or it might spark an intellectual curiosity that lasts them all year. Whatever your aim, with over 150 films from around the globe, there's plenty to choose from.

Northwest Film Forum

10. A Dog's Purpose

The trailer for A Dog's Purpose (about a dog and his many reincarnations) is basically a live-action Hallmark card, yet it still manages to tug at the heartstrings of dog-lovers. (For God's sake, the dog dies! More than once!) But now dog-lovers are upset for a different reason: a behind-the-scenes production video released of a terrified German Shepherd being forced into a rushing body of water. It's unclear if the video really depicts animal abuse—some are saying the editing is quite misleading—but it's icky enough to put many people off the movie entirely. If you can handle fictional dog death and possibly non-fictional animal cruelty, watch A Dog's Purpose for Dennis Quaid and eternal doggy devotion.

Various locations

11. Elle

Elle, Paul Verhoeven's first feature since 2006’s Black Book, is a breathtakingly twisted piece of work, utilizing a tremendous central performance by Isabelle Huppert that bridges some markedly taboo fault lines concerning power and sexuality. And somehow the damned thing is also funny, usually at the least opportune moments. Based on a novel by Philippe Djian, the plot follows a rich, gives-no-shits Parisian video game producer (Huppert), who suffers a horrific sexual assault at the hands of a masked home invader. After the attack, she proceeds to do... virtually nothing expected, investigating her friends and neighbors while moving towards an endgame that even she seems to find mysterious. Her small smile while buying an axe could launch a thousand think pieces. ANDREW WRIGHT

Grand Illusion

12. Fences

Recently, while leaving a screening of the solid and engaging film adaptation of August Wilson's play Fences, which was directed by Washington himself, a man walking behind me said to the woman walking next to him that this is not the kind of Denzel Washington film he likes. It's too act-y, it's all about the Academy Awards. Clearly, he wanted Washington to shoot more and talk less. But Fences has no guns and a whole lot of talking about life—it deals with failed dreams, race relations in mid-century America, marital problems, parenting problems, working-class problems, drinking problems, problems with debts, mental health, and, ultimately, death. What might kill the character Washington plays in Fences, Troy Maxson, is not a car chase or a shoot-out, but blocked arteries to the heart. He is a normal guy with a very standard suite of personal and social issues. The man behind me was correct: It is likely that Washington will be recognized by the Academy for this performance. And thank God! It is good to see a great actor take a break from his fall into the abyss of crap and produce something of social, artistic, and cultural value. The Academy will probably also recognize Viola Davis, who plays Rose Maxson, Troy's wife. CHARLES MUDEDE

Various locations

13. Groundhog Day

Bill Murray stars in this surprisingly light-hearted yet existential classic about time and death and consequences with Punxsutawney Phil. Bill Murray bears repeating.

Central Cinema

No showtimes on Thursday.

14. Hidden Figures

The function of white ideology is to place the blame of black poverty on black people themselves. They are not smart enough, they are lazy, they are like children—therefore they live in the projects, they are on welfare, they perform poorly academically. But the golden bowl of this logic gets a crack whenever a person or an event makes the truth visible: Blacks are as stupid or as smart as any other group of people. This is why a movie like Hidden Figures is so important—a film about a black mathematician, Katherine Johnson (played by Taraji P. Henson), who worked for NASA and participated in its key projects in the 1960s. The mathematician was also a woman, and so she challenged not only white ideology but also male ideology. She had to be hidden twice. The movie also stars Janelle Monáe, who made her mark in the best movie of 2016, Moonlight. CHARLES MUDEDE

Various locations

15. Jackie

Natalie Portman’s portrayal of then-First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy is nothing less than amazing, perfectly capturing Jacqueline’s intense drive, strength, occasional pettiness, and overwhelming grief. She, along with director Pablo Larraín and a talented cast, go a long way to reshape our shared memories of Kennedy as simply a fashion plate in a pink pillbox hat, revealing a figure far more complicated and heroic. Jackie is a stunning, heart-wrenching meditation on truth, the American ideal, and the incredible pressure on first ladies—women who represent just as much, if not more, than their husbands. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Various locations

16. Julieta

Julieta is the newest release by the polarizing Pedro Almodóvar (described by Sean Axmaker as "Spain's master of the overheated melodrama with a sexy cast, a screwball soul, and an overcharged emotional atmosphere of obsessive desire, bad behavior, and worse judgment") and looks to be one of his darker films, dealing with grief, family, and abandonment.

Seven Gables & Guild 45th

No showtimes on Thursday.

17. La La Land

You guys, I LOVED La La Land, and you will too. Don’t be afraid of it just because it’s a musical about a struggling actress (Emma Stone) and a pretentious jazz musician (Ryan Gosling) who meet and fall in love and sing and dance in a romanticized, cartoony LA. Yeah, it’s splashy and grandiose and full of hazy violet Southern California sunsets, but its emotional core is genuine. Take it from shriveled-hearted me, the Unearned Sentiment Police: La La Land is a grand, over-the-top, razzly-dazzly love story that won’t make you puke one bit. It might even help you forget the horrors of reality, however momentarily—and after the year we’ve had, that practically makes La La Land a public service. MEGAN BURBANK

Various locations

18. Lion

Based on Saroo Brierley’s memoir A Long Way Home, the film, an inspiring drama that earns tears without jerking them, begins with five-year-old Saroo (played by a bouncing ball of energy named Sunny Pawar) becoming separated from his mother and brother and ending up a thousand miles away in Calcutta. Saroo’s path may be unclear, but Lion’s isn’t: Like the train that took him away in the first place, the film moves steadily toward its tearful destination, propelled by sincere performances and Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran’s gently urgent musical score. Kidman shows great tenderness as the adoptive mother, underscoring the theme of “family” not being limited by biology, and Patel is serious-minded and haunted. But it’s little dynamo Sunny Pawar that you’ll remember best, his infectious cheery optimism encapsulating the film’s hopeful tone. ERIC D. SNIDER

Sundance Cinemas & Meridian 16

19. Manchester by the Sea

In Manchester, Lee Chandler (Affleck) seems content to shovel walkways and unclog toilets for a living in Boston, until word comes that his older brother Joe (Kyle Chandler, seen in flashbacks) has died of a heart attack. Joe’s will stipulates that he wants Lee to move back to his titular hometown and become Patrick’s guardian. Lee, however, is haunted by past events and resists, with a toddler’s tenacity, every effort by the people around him to help him come to terms. I feel for the guy, and you will too, but after two hours, I wanted to grab him by the collar and tell him to buck up. After all, he’s at least going to get an Oscar nomination out of it. MARC MOHAN

Various locations

20. Moana

Moana is the Disney princess movie everyone needs right now—or, at the very least, Moana is the princess I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl. Not every kindergartner can see herself in Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, or, even nowadays, Frozen. After years of witnessing people of color gunned down and beaten on-screen, having a whole movie dedicated to showcasing the knowledge and beauty of brown people felt restorative. Yes, Moana is an animated children's movie, but it is important for children of color to be able to see movie audiences sit in awe of their people's stories. Representation matters regardless of age. ANA SOFIA KNAUF

Note: starting on Friday, Varsity will also host Moana sing-along screenings.

Various locations

21. Moonlight

Moonlight is a film that has all of the major film critics in the country singing the loudest praises, and is already breaking box-office records, and happens to be a coming-of-age tale of a black American male. But I want to make this clear: The director of Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, did not come out of nowhere. He also directed and wrote one of the best films of the previous decade, Medicine for Melancholy (2008). The wonder is that it took him so long to make his second feature, which will most likely make a big splash at the next Oscars. Expect Jenkins to be one of the few black Americans to win the award for best director. CHARLES MUDEDE

Various locations

22. Office Christmas Party

Office Christmas Party rolls out joke after joke like an ever-patient Santa with a bottomless bag of toys—plenty of ’em don’t work, but only a Grinch wouldn’t crack a smile as the party devolves into expected chaos. McKinnon, as the office’s repressed HR rep, is an expected standout, but I was surprised by Aniston, whose unbelievably mean boss might be even funnier. You probably won’t want to talk about it the morning after, but this Office Christmas Party is a surprisingly fun time while it lasts. NED LANNAMANN

Varsity

23. Paterson

Paterson is beautiful throughout—visually, in how Jim Jarmusch and cinematographer Frederick Elmes capture the wondrousness of an urban morning, and aurally, with Paterson's poems (written by Ron Padgett) becoming as much a part of the film as Laura's bulletproof optimism or the rumble of the 23. But there's something else beautiful about Paterson: Jarmusch's clearheaded, straightforward reminder that the most worthwhile art is made by those who scrounge, who have day jobs, who are the same as us: the people who drive and ride the bus, or who try to take up guitar and wonder if they can sell their cupcakes, or who hone their rhymes while waiting for the washing machine. The people who get through each day, finding and sharing bits of hope and truth as the world crumbles around them. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Meridian 16

24. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

This is one of the darkest films in the Star Wars series. In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the theology of that faraway galaxy with its Force takes a backseat, and the troubled soul of the rebellion is at the controls. The Empire is not a joke. Its economic and military power is immense, and the power of its uniformity is almost unstoppable. To challenge it, you need more than just the Force. A rebel must, above all, feel that the realization of the ideal future—here in the form of a harmonious, heterogeneous galactic society—far surpasses (1) the evils of war and (2) the self. If you miss this point, the sacrifices of a revolution, then you will not understand the greatness of Rogue One. CHARLES MUDEDE

Pacific Place & Sundance Cinemas