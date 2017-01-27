Last-Minute Plans: 107 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Jan 27-29, 2017 The Pancakes & Booze Art Show, Lunar New Year Celebrations, And More $10-And-Under Events

Shutterstock At the Pancakes & Booze Art Show on Saturday, there will be a free pancake bar, performances, and art from more than 60 artists.

If you've been putting off making plans for the weekend and are in need of some cheap, last-minute entertainment, we've got you covered. Here are all of the options that won't cost you more than $10, including Lunar New Year celebrations at Hing Hay Park and Lucky Envelope Brewing, the Pancakes & Booze Art Show, the opening celebrations for An Elegant Utility at the Northwest African American Museum and the Frye Art Museum's new exhibits, a night of musical protest and unity at Lo-Fi, and an emergency "Stand With Immigrants" protest at Westlake Park. For even more options, check out our complete Things To Do calendar, where you'll find lists including Lunar New Year events, the best movies to see this weekend, and more.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

FRIDAY

1. The Albro Swifts

Enjoy a set from a real live Seattle country all star band, including Cahalen Morrison, Dave Keenan, Mary Simkin-Maas, Ethan Lawton, and Mikel McDermott as the Albro Swifts. Dancing is both expected and encouraged.

(Lake City, $7)

2. Anthrocene, Reevolution, Antitheus, Transcribing The Necronomicon

Seeking an outlet from their crummy day jobs, the members of Anthrocene use music as a channel for rage, creating dark sludge metal with doom and progressive influences. Their underworld sound will be joined by Reevolution, Antitheus, and Transcribing The Necronomicon.

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

3. Art Encounter

This improvisational art event promises the merging of disciplines: dance by Paige Barnes, music by Evan Flory-Barnes, animation by Stefan Gruber, and poetry by Vanessa DeWolf. The experience will be "intimate and illuminating," inspired by the pulse listening method in traditional Chinese medicine, and the space will be lit by designer Amiya Brown in the style of Northwest lighthouses.

(Belltown, free)

4. Artists for Progress

Join this group of "artists for progress" in raising money for institutions whose path is made more difficult by Trump's presidency: the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. Owning local art is already a great feeling—see how much better it gets with civic engagement. Rachel's Ginger Beer will provide beverages, and everyone will gather in solidarity and persistence. They say, "We're showing the world that we won’t go silently— that progress, creativity, and judiciousness still matter in this weird, new, reality-television version of America. Because if history has taught us anything, it’s that hope never loses."

(Pioneer Square, free)

5. Astronomy on Tap: Blue Origin Takeover

Astronomy on Tap has a special guest: a dude who's actually been in space! Dr. Nicholas Patrick will share information about "Blue Origin's crewed spaceflight vehicles," while Blue Origin scientists and educators Sarah Knights and Dan Kuchan will tell you about their vision of colonizing space. Stay on for trivia and, of course, beer.

(Ballard, free)

6. Atlantic City: A Springsteen Tribute

Not to be confused with the Springsteen tribute band that almost played our Cheeto overlord's inauguration disaster, Atlantic City is an "authentic musical voyage to the backstreets of New Jersey" with a consistent drive to deliver the utmost in Boss standards.

(Downtown, $10/$12)

7. The Blue Tide Record Release Party

The Blue Tide, an acoustic blues duo, celebrate their debut record release with a night of down-home Seattle stylings in Fremont.

(Fremont, free)

8. Butterflies of Death, BOG, Difficult Children, Medium Weekend

"Doomgrass" outfit Butterflies of Death headline the Victory Lounge, with bill support from BOG, Difficult Children, and Medium Weekend.

(Eastlake, $8)

9. Claire Michelle, Tom Rhodes, Elijah Dhavvan

Having already been featured on KEXP, Seattle P.I., and Seattle Gay News, Claire Michelle utilizes her life experience to create heartfelt melodic pop music. She'll be joined by Tom Rhodes and Elijah Dhavvan.

(Columbia City, free)

10. Claudia Rowe

Hear Claudia Rowe read from The Spider and the Fly, her true crime book about her journalistic relationship with a man named Kendall Francois who murdered eight women in cold blood. In an interview with Rich Smith, Rowe shared an insight into the character of a multiple rapist-murderer: "I think [Francois] alternated between this towering narcissism, these grandiose illusions of his powerfulness, and then this deeply abject sense of himself. I think he was terrified to look honestly at himself." Join Rowe at Elliott Bay for more insights and answers to your questions.

(Capitol Hill, free)

11. CODA: 007

Every fourth Friday at Q Nightclub is CODA, a gathering of top-shelf bass music DJs with a rotating headliner. Experience intertwined styles of trap, hiphop, and found obscurities in the bass-inspired realm, and a collaboration of immersive visuals and resident talent, this time featuring Lourawk, Qreepz & Van Kay, Noelle Reifel, Pore Sport, and GZ.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

12. Complex: Tony Quattro

Celebrate the weekend with two whole rooms of Seattle selectors bumping house, techno, and waves of all kinds throughout a five-hour party within the Kremwerk/Timbre Room complex. Featured DJs include special headlining guest Tony Quattro, MTBTZ, Tollefsen, HYDEF, Streeter, Kloak, and Mikey Mars.

(Downtown, Free before 10pm/$10 after 10pm)

13. Date Night: Hot Foreplay Tips for Valentine’s Day

Amity Kramer of Thresholds childbirth and relationship counseling will offer advice for "couples looking to reconnect," while trusty Babeland staff will throw their best sex tips into the ring. Enjoy free cocktails, a 10% discount on Babeland goods, and possibly a raffle prize: the book Sexy Mamas: Keeping Your Sex Life Alive While Raising Kids.

(Capitol Hill, free)

14. Drawn and Quartered, SAKRIFICER, Raptor, Oxygen Destroyer

Seattle-based metal band Drawn and Quartered draw influence from the varied genres of heavy, thrash, death, speed, and black metal for a sound all their own. They'll be joined by SAKRIFICER, Raptor, and Oxygen Destroyer.

(Capitol Hill, $10/$13)

15. Edmund Wayne, Katie Kuffel, Aly Tadros

Sink into Edmund Wayne's pensive Americana with Katie Kuffel's brooding pop and acoustic stylings from Aly Tadros.

(Fremont, $10/$13)

16. Ephrata, Chris King & The Gutterballs, Temple Canyon

Sink into the weekend with swirly dream-rockers Ephrata, and support sets from Chris King & The Gutterballs and Temple Canyon in the lush trappings of the W Hotel.

(Downtown, free)

17. Exhibitions Opening Party

Make merry with the Frye as it opens two new exhibitions: the Stranger-recommended ink drawing series Jim Woodring: The Pig Went Down to the Harbor at Sunrise and Wept and the cubist sculpture of Archipenko: A Modern Legacy.

(First Hill, free)

18. Georgetown Liquor Company 10th Anniversary Party

Georgetown Liquor Company is one of those good old Seattle bars that I love but do not frequent enough. However, other people apparently do, because Georgetown's favored hangout for scrappy vegan punks and classic console gaming enthusiasts is celebrating 10 years this Friday. You can win one of those New Belgium Brewing cruiser bikes, get beer swag, gorge on Field Roast corn dogs, play Super Mario World on an actual Super Nintendo, and do it all while supporting a rad local bar. The drinks are happy hour priced all day, and there is even a raffle! TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

(Georgetown, no cover)

19. Hayan Charara and Lena Khalaf Tuffaha

Detroit-born Hayan Charara, whose parents were from Lebanon, is known for the poetry collections Something Sinister (2016), The Sadness of Others (2006), and The Alchemist’s Diary (2001). He has also edited other Arab American poets in Inclined to Speak (2008). Hear him at intimate Open Books along with local poet Lena Khalaf Tuffaha, who will soon publish her first book.

(Wallingford, free)

20. Katie Kate, Murder Vibes, SGF

Former Genius candidate Katie Kate is an exciting performer, combining rap, electronica, and R&B-lite into origami creations of encyclopedic pop music. KYLE FLECK

(Capitol Hill, $10)

21. Moon Dial, Gibraltar, Pleasures, A Breakthrough In Field Studies

The musings of Jonathan Atkins flow into a melodic state known as Moon Dial, once described by Emily Nokes as "a laid-back, indie journal-pop kind of band." He'll be joined by Gibraltar, Pleasures, and A Breakthrough In Field Studies.

(Pioneer Square, $5/$8)

22. Mud On My Bra, Merchant Mariner, Juicy Thompson

Garage rock duo Mud On My Bra journeys up to Tukwila for a headlining set at Lucky Liquor with Merchant Mariner and Juicy Thompson.

(Out of Town, $5/$8)

23. Night Shift

Night Shift is a recurring nomadic dance party with rotating special guest DJs as well as rotating locations. Tonight's event happens at the Croc with two rooms of music; featured DJs Tony Snark, Emecks, HANSM JUSTIN, Stas THEE Boss, and Young Strong play in the showroom, with DJs T.Wan B2B Hojo, Epaulets, DJ SJ, Max Taylor, and Ratha at the back bar.

(Belltown, $10)

24. Ol' Doris, Friends Like Enemies, Meece, Marv

High energy Seattle alt rockers Ol' Doris will continue to hone their sound in the dark of the Kraken with Friends Like Enemies, Meece, and Marv.

(University District, $5)

25. Season of Strangers, Retrospecter, Dusty

Seattle-based shoegazers Season of Strangers showcase their brand of dream pop on the Skylark stage with Retrospecter and Dusty.

(West Seattle, $7)

26. Seattle Improv Month at the Pocket Theater

Celebrate the last weekend of Seattle Improv Month at the Pocket Theater with three shows featuring different comedy groups—#Relationshiptolls, You Asked for it, and Soloprov at 6:45 pm, Weirder Stuff at 8:30, and, at 10 pm, Love Pony, Mutton Busters, Roquette & Romaine, and 50% Less Bear.

(Greenwood, $10/$14 per show)

27. Second Sting — The Ultimate Scorpions Tribute with The JV

Get ready for some hair metal rippers as Second Sting, self-billed as "The Ultimate Scorpions Tribute" tear through their very '80s catalog, with an opening set from The JV.

(Fremont, $10/$15)

28. Shower Scum, Cozy Slippers, Stereo Kisses

Whimsical feminist punk trio Shower Scum market themselves as a happy medium between Bikini Kill and They Might Be Giants. They'll be joined by Cozy Slippers and Stereo Kisses.

(University District, $5)

29. Sight Unseen

This new regular happening asserts that VJs and light show artists deserve their place in the sun, not merely to be treated as accessories to rock shows and dance parties. This month, SCOBOT will draw and paint live in 3D light media, Jonathan Womack will whip up "code-based generative visuals," and Scott Keva James will create an "audio reactive live mural." Your donations will benefit the artists.

(Beacon Hill, $10-$15 suggested donation)

30. Silver Treason, Gallow Swings, Bonneville Power

Whether or not this is true, Silver Treason claim to have made country cool again in Spokane's music scene, with their own style of Hank Williams meets Waylon Jennings type of twang. They'll be joined by Gallow Swings and Bonneville Power.

(Georgetown, $5)

31. Sound Check Happy Hour: Craig Suede

Cali boy Craig Suede helms The Happy Heartbreak as lead vocalist, and will share tunes from that project and his solo work on the Hard Rock stage.

(Downtown, free)

32. A Story of Rats, Fake Trade, Hair & Space Museum

Between the renewed interest in John Carpenter’s music, the Goblin reunion tours, and the unexpected success of the Stranger Things soundtrack, it feels like everyone’s on board with spooky arpeggios played on vintage analog synths. Not hatin’, all that stuff is great. But if you want haunting instrumental synth voyages that don’t feel like they’re beholden to the public’s nostalgic predilections, you would be wise to investigate a Story of Rats. Synth maestro Garek J. Druss and his Rat compatriots can conjure the same tension and looming horror of your favorite Death Waltz reissue or touch upon the sublime triumphs of Vangelis over the course of a single track, all while sound like they’re looking into the future rather than basking in the past. BRIAN COOK

(Eastlake, $7-$10)

33. That Was the Year That Was Cabaret: Song, Stories, Comedy, Poems

This cabaret (named after Tom Lehrer's bizarre/beloved 1965 musical comedy album That Was the Year That Was, in turn named after the satirical television show That Was the Week That Was) will recap and roast the year we all just experienced. Hosted by Scott Katz, and featuring songs, readings, and comedy from performers including Jeffrey Robert, Matt Price, Beka Barry, David Fewster, Joe Vinikow, Linny Simkin, Kate Smith and Victoria Millard, and Theo Dzielak.

(Greenwood, By Donation)

34. Valley Maker, Rainwater, Ormonde

Austin Crane and friends will play tracks off his latest effort as Valleymaker, When I Was A Child, with opening sets from Rainwater and Ormonde.

(Ballard, $8)

35. Wicked Karma: Temple of Boom

Start the year fresh with the first Temple of Boom dance party of the year, set to Bollywood and Top40 tracks from popular desi event DJ, RDX. Everyone who claims the free online ticket will be let in no charge before 11pm, everyone else will have to pony up some cash at the door.

(Pioneer Square, free)

36. Wino Forever

Get wild in honor of the best tattoo edit there ever was with a night of fresh cuts courtesy of DJs Pony Mane (Pvssy Flxxx) and Riff Raff (Night Crush).

(Capitol Hill, free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

37. The Country Lips

Back in 2012, we profiled The Country Lips' guitarist Alex Leake in our "Men Who Rock!" issue. When asked to explain the group's success, he offered, "Well, we apparently look good enough to attract a lot of wedding gigs, but they always seem to pair us with a pig roast." But the eight men of the Country Lips are more than just pretty faces that go well with roast pork, as you'll see when they return to the Little Red Hen: they're capable of keeping dancers bounding around until deep into the night.

(Green Lake, $5)

38. Guards at the Taj

See Rajiv Singh's black and bloody comedy about two guards at the Taj Mahal, based on a 17th-century myth and directed by Samip Raval.

(Downtown, $10)

39. Kiss Fear

Kiss Fear is a multimedia exhibit with poetry, sculpture, video, and performance—by poet Daemond Arrindell and artists Mary Coss and Holly Ballard Martz—that will present "touching, powerful and sometimes darkly humorous ruminations on America’s weapon of choice," guns. Supported in part by a grant from 4Culture.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

40. Six Degrees of Separation

John Guare's thoughtful Six Degrees of Separation, nominated for a Pulitzer in 1990, tells the story of an injured young black man who convinces an older, rich New York couple that he is Sidney Poitier's son—but what is he really up to? They say: "This funny and harrowing AEA member project code production features 17 local actors from Theatre9/12's collective."

(Downtown, pay what you will)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

41. Illumination

Take yourself on a tour around Pike Place Market's public artworks, and complement your visit with videos from artists on the Pike Place Market website.

(Downtown, free)

42. Truth B Told

Onyx Fine Arts' 12th annual juried exhibit, Truth B Told, will reveal the truth about Black artists: their strength and fragility, the variety of their styles, and the uncategorizable nature of a broad, diverse group of artists. A section of the exhibit will focus on the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, a labor organization that was instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement. On Saturday, there will be a talk about "the art of buying original art."

(Pioneer Square, free)

43. Strong Ale Fest

Stay warm and drunk at The Pine Box, which will have a variety of beers that have an alcohol content of at least 10%, including Fremont Brewing's 2016 Bourbon Darkstar, Holy Mountain Brewing's 2016 Bourbon Barrel Aged King's Head, and Lagunitas' Willet Barrel Aged Cappuccino Stout.

(Capitol Hill, no cover)

44. UTS New Works Festival 2017

Support new plays written and performed by students in UW's Undergraduate Theater Program. The playwrights this year are Brian Dang (Sonata for a Rainy Day, about a young man seeking a parental figure in his mother's boyfriend), Marisa Yamasaki (Et Tu, a musical adaptation of Julius Caesar), and Anaïs Gralpois (Truth or Dare, about a detective's investigation of a death at a boarding school).

(University District, free)

SATURDAY

45. The Acoustic Guitar Project

In an effort to showcase the creativity of Seattle musicians, five local Seattle songwriters will play a concert as the culmination of a week-long challenge, in which each artist would write an original song and record it live, simply with a guitar and a handheld recorder. Featured artists for this week's challenge will include Wes Weddell, Judd Wasserman, Nick Foster, Tekla Jasmine Waterfield, and Beth Whitney.

(Fremont, $10)

46. Benefit Show for Colectiva Legal Del Pueblo

This show will benefit the Colectiva Legal del Pueblo, a nonprofit helping undocumented immigrants get educated and work through legal issues. Shell out some cash for good and be rewarded with badass jazz and Latin music. They say, "We will also have speakers and representatives from Colectiva Legal del Pueblo on site. Please come learn, interact, and listen with us!"

(West Seattle, $10)

47. Building Community To Hold Trump Accountable

The nature of this event will depend on how many people show up—if it's a handful, they'll hold a small group discussion, and if it's hundreds, get ready for a rally. Either way, they'll set up a plan for how to resist Trump in the upcoming days and weeks (in the vein of "100 Days of Resistance") and you can meet like-minded organizers and community members.

(Phinney, free)

48. Chinese New Year Celebration: Year of the Rooster

Barry Chan's Lucky Envelope will introduce Buddha’s Hand Citron IPA (!!) and Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer (named for an archeological site in northern China and brewed with squash, millet, lily flowers, yams, and Job's tears) for the Lunar New Year. Our Lester Black tried the Mijiaya brew and called it "an incredibly balanced beer despite a pretty crazy set of ingredients [...] reminiscent of a light cream ale but with an earthier sweetness. Dried lily flowers on their own have the aroma of an earthy raisin, and those flavors really come through in his beer." The Buddha's Hand IPA, a slightly more mainstream flavor, "burst[s] with lemon-drop zest." Do yourself a favor by supporting these Chinese-American brewers and, if all that beer-swigging is hungry work, grab a hot dog from Chavoya's cart. First 30 to order a beer or cider get a special surprise in a lucky envelope.

(Ballard, free)

49. Comedy On Trial Super Special Showcase

Mary Lou Gamba will host a selection of funny people from the competitive Comedy On Trial series. Comedians include Anica Cihla, Robert Pidde, David Cannon, Evelyn Jensen, Joshua Chambers, Natalie Holt, and 2016 Comedy On Trial runner-up Cameron Mazzuca.

(Capitol Hill, no cover)

50. The Dee Dees, Pinned Red, Stuntmen

I bet this band would kick you right in the shins if you called them a "girl band." Sure, the four members of Seattle's Dee Dees have "female" checked on their respective driver's licenses, but simply "girl band" they are not. The Dee Dees are this city's premier Ramones tribute band, playing the punk classics from the '70s and beyond. KELLY O

(Georgetown, $8)

51. Django's Birthday Party

Celebrate guitar prodigy Django Reinhardt with an evening tribute by g*psy jazz musicians from all over Puget Sound gathering for what would have been Django's 107th birthday, hosted by Hot Club of Seattle and Ranger & the Re-Arrangers.

(Columbia City, Donation)

52. Dogs Of War, Heiress, Into The Storm

Dogs Of War are ready to rage in honor of the long-awaited release of their latest effort Out For Blood. They'll be joined in metalhead revelry by Heiress and Into The Storm.

(Ballard, $7)

53. Duke Evers, Jupe Jupe, The Pop Cycle

This Seattle-based two-piece guitar-and-drums band is... hey! Come back! Where are you going? Look, I know we spent the past 15 or so years drowning in bass-less rock bands (thanks, Meg and Jack!), each one diluted from the previous generation. Well, the buck stops here. Duke Evers have actual songs, with melodies and hooks and caffeinated attitude. Plus, Josh and Kyle are pretty punchy live. Isn't that what you're here for? JASON JOSEPHES

(Fremont, $8/$12)

54. An Elegant Utility: Exhibit Opening Celebration

Celebrate the opening of filmmaker and visual artist Inye Wokoma's exhibit An Elegant Utility (about his family lineage and the legacy of African Americans in the Central District) with live music from rapper Yirim Seck, community stories with the Shelf Life Community Story Booth, spoken word from Naa Akua, and free food and drink.

(Central District, free)

55. Evening Bell, Lonely Mountain Lovers, Pampa

Haunting pop weavers Evening Bell pull together sections of Western psychedelia and PNW rock & roll, in a collaboration between Ballard songwriters Hart Kingsbery and Caitlin Sherman. The dark duo will be joined by Lonely Mountain Lovers and Pampa.

(Ballard, $10)

56. Free at The Frye: Martha Masters

In this free and all-ages ongoing series at the Frye, award-winning guitarist Martha Masters showcases her experience as a solo recitalist, chamber musician, and concerto soloist around the world.

(First Hill, free)

57. Guest Directors, Salvadore Dali Llama, Trash Dogs

Dream-pop crossover rockers Guest Directors set the scene for an evening of raucous shoegaze with Salvador Dali Llama and Trash Dogs.

(Ballard, $6)

58. Hostile Makeover, Cloud Cover, For Now The Blue Moon

Hostile Makeover, Cloud Cover and For Now claim to have the kind of energy that can "punk you up" so get over to the Blue Moon for a night of rock and thrash covers.

(University District, $5)

59. Jonathan Sielaff, Million Mists, Norm Chambers

Jonathan Sielaff is perhaps best known for his bass clarinet arabesques for the ambitious cosmic-music duo Golden Retriever. (Get all of their chaotically beautiful Thrill Jockey LPs and that one on Root Strata, too.) As a solo performer, Sielaff leans toward a kind of sacred, soothing approach to his instrument, recalling Terry Riley’s hypnotic, horn-centric works and Miles Davis’s “He Loved Him Madly.” As a member of the fantastic Brother Raven, Jamie Potter helped to foster transcendent space music with bandmate and Gift Tapes/DRAFT Records boss Jason E. Anderson. His Million Mists solo project furthers Potter’s in-depth exploration of far-out synth possibilities while also delving into beat programming. Norm Chambers (formerly Panabrite) keeps improving as a synthesizer player of tonal, melodic, and rhythmic ingenuity, as proved by his recent set opening for Jonas Reinhardt. Chambers is the closest thing Seattle has to Haruomi Hosono right now. DAVE SEGAL

(Wallingford, $5-$15)

60. Kate Voss Duo

Sugar-voiced singer Kate Voss, praised by Earshot Jazz magazine and Special Mention winner at the Seattle-Kobe Jazz Vocal Queen contest, will serenade you with 1930s-inspired jazz in the cozy Fireside Room.

(First Hill, free)

61. KINGS: A Drag King Show

Flipping the traditional drag script, the Kings of Kremwerk will bring royalty to the stage, with a rotating monthly theme.

(Downtown, $7-$12)

62. Luv' Ladder: ABBA Night

Knowing me, knowing you...we're gonna be at this ABBA dance party until it's afternoon in Sweden. Wear your best sequined disco duds and join DJ Kirky at the lovely, porn-festooned Pony.

(Capitol Hill, free)

63. A Modern Legacy: Exhibition Lecture

Learn about the materials and local connections of sculptor and graphic artist Alexander Archipenko at this lecture by Alexandra Keiser, curator of the Frye's retrospective exhibit Archipenko: A Modern Legacy. Archipenko's famous sculptures often depict the human body in motion—dancing, walking, twisting, and bending, all angles and curves.

(First Hill, free)

64. Muchos Arms, Barton Carroll, Hell Mary

Enjoy a night of free music in a beloved neighborhood haunt with live sets from local rockers Muchos Arms, Barton Carroll, and Hell Mary.

(Georgetown, free)

65. Pacific Place Lunar New Year Celebration

Starting at 1:15 pm, after the dragon and lion dance and performance in Westlake Park, there will be a (five-minute) parade leading to the Pacific Place Atrium, where there will be another dragon and lion dance, as well as a martial arts demonstration, in the red-lit atrium. While you're there, pick up a good luck Chinese calligraphy character and a Rooster Savings card for in-store discounts.

(Downtown, free)

66. The Pancakes & Booze Art Show

Yes, there is a free pancake bar at this extravaganza. Yes, it has booze and art from over 60 participants, including some creators working before your very eyes, and you even can become a living canvas. No, you can't come if you're under 21, alas.

(Eastlake, $5/$10)

67. Paper Dolls, Knights of Trash, Cheap Cassettes

Seattle quartet Paper Dolls belong to the school of music truthers, with a desire to recreate what they deem "American-minted and historically accurate rock'n'roll of the glorious three chord variety." They'll be joined by Knights of Trash and Cheap Cassettes.

(Out of Town, $5/$8)

68. The Poet Is In!

Write poetry about your home corner of Seattle with Claudia Castro Luna, Seattle’s Civic Poet.

(Downtown, free)

69. Priscilla Long: Tools for a Life in Art

Poet, writer, and teacher Priscilla Long (author of Fire and Stone: Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going? and Minding the Muse: A Handbook for Painters, Composers, Writers, and Other Creators) will speak about what we can learn from the habits of great artists, writers, and creators.

(Downtown, free)

70. Prize Fighters Album Release Party with Pamela Carter

In celebration of the release of their latest album Haunting Hearts, Prize Fighters will headline a party show at the Rendezvous with special guest Pamela Carter. They'll also be selling their CD for only five bones to everybody who shows up.

(Belltown, $5)

71. Seattle Improv Month at the Pocket Theater

Celebrate the last weekend of Seattle Improv Month at the Pocket Theater with three shows featuring different comedy groups—CSz Rec League and Bobby at 5:30 pm, Triple Negative, Frankie Says Xanax at 7 pm, Powdered Cat and Bottom Heavy at 8:30 pm, and, at 10 pm, Cage Match: Rock Bottom vs. The Improvinati.

(Greenwood, $10/$14 per show)

72. Seattle March: Stop The Trump/Pence Regime #NoFascistUSA

This march was organized in protest of the slew of executive orders from the White House this week—and as a resistance to fascism ("fascism must not be normalized.")

(Downtown, free)

73. Secondnature: Mike Gervais, Fugal, Kristen Dalen

Secondnature isn’t fucking around tonight (not that it ever is, but still…). Minneapolis producer Mike Gervais makes the sort of ominous techno that suffuses the club in a pulse-pounding paranoia. You’d think that would be a party-wrecking tactic, but you’d be wrong. For heads of a certain demeanor, Gervais’s brand of sanity-threatening dance music is just what the doctor (Strangelove, that is) ordered. Fans of the Downward and Avian labels will break out in cold sweats to Gervais’s concussive, claustrophobic tracks. Fugal (Seattle-Berlin DJ/producer Ted Shin) and Kristen Dalen should be ideal openers for Gervais, as they rank among the city’s most reliable selectors of peak-time, minimal-techno oddities that help you transcend earthly concerns. DAVE SEGAL

(Downtown, $10)

74. Skid Row Puppet Show: No Puppet, No Puppet, You're the Puppet!

This "vaudevillian cabaret," curated by Mylinda Sneed, will feature puppetry and music (from artists including Brian Kooser, Zelda Starfire, Elly Leaverton, Jess Haynie-Lavelle, Sarah Marie Andrews, Tim Marsden, Mylinda Sneed, West Cascade Puppet Brigade, and Trivia Puppet Company) that will take on the doozy of the year we've had. They add: "Disclaimer: Attendees may have their ethics & beliefs challenged, please note, this is not a test, we want you to question it, question it all..."

(University District, $10)

75. The Snohomish Groundfrog Day Celebration

Not sure whether to trust a groundhog to dole out predictions about the weather? How about a frog? A slimy local creature ("Snohomish Slew") will forecast the coming of spring at this celebration featuring kids' games, crafts, music, mascots, a frog race, and more.

(Snohomish, free)

76. Storytelling Night

Come to Pike Place's indispensable anarchist bookstore for original speculative fiction readings by "anarcho-folk" tale-spinner Cowgirl Bloodshed, kestrel cub, ~Magpie~, and local sci-fi mistress Elly Bangs.

(Downtown, free)

77. Train Car House Party: Hitgirl Collective Reunion

The residents of Train Car House Party (seemingly a group of people who like to throw parties in the train cars of Orient Express) are throwing a party (natch) to celebrate the long-awaited reunion of Hitgirl Collective, a all-lady DJ group from the late '90s/early '00s Seattle club scene. Expect many talented DJs, house rules enforced, and dancing all night long.

(Sodo, free)

78. Trashlord, Young Jesus, Goon, Southworth

Indie sludge rockers Trashlord headline the Victory with opening support from Young Jesus, Goon, and Southworth.

(Eastlake, $5)

79. Truth To Power: A Night of Musical Protest and Unity

Proceeds from this show—which will feature music from locals Liam Lawe, RL Heyer & Friends, Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme, and Blubber—will be donated to the ACLU "to help fight the inevitable injustices and rights abuses from the incoming administration." The organizers say this event will be a place to "discuss, educate, organize, and (of course) boogie down."

(Eastlake, $10)

80. Vaudeville Etiquette with The Ramblin' Years

Eclectic and eccentric indie folk troupe Vaudeville Etiquette will headline at Barboza with a live set of their own brand of psych-cabaret Americana, with support from The Ramblin' Years.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

81. A Very Vintage Market

This pop-up flea market promises a wide variety of antique and vintage goods from 40 different vendors—plus food from Mystery Bay Coastal Cuisine, as well as tarot card and numerology readings.

(North Seattle, $3)

82. What’s Your Story? An Afternoon with Author Donna Miscolta

Juan Alonso Studios invites you to share and make up stories with Cuban-born author Donna Miscolta, whose recently published book Hola and Good-bye depicts the lives of Latina women and families. Pick up a copy of the book and/or bring home a souvenir mirror.

(Downtown, free)

83. XL Bear Bust - Anew!

Spend an affectionate evening with the big, hairy men and the cuddly cubs you love. Bear happy hour will last until 11 p.m., and "Drink specials, jello shots, hugs, and beard rubs" will go on all evening.

(Capitol Hill, free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

84. 2017 Mariners FanFest

Appreciate our scrappy hometown team with baseball activities, autograph-gathering, and zooming around on the zipline. Kids under 14 enter for free.

(Downtown, $10)

SUNDAY

85. Asia Talks: Bruce Lawrence with Miriam Cooke

Two authors will visit the Asian Art Museum as part of the "Asia Talks" series: Bruce B. Lawrence (Who Is Allah?, which explores "how the very name of Allah is interwoven into the everyday experience of millions of Muslims") and Miriam Cooke (Dancing in Damascus: Creativity, Resilience, and the Syrian Revolution, which emphasizes the perspective of artists, filmmakers, and writers in respect to the civil war).

(Capitol Hill, free)

86. Chinatown-International District Lunar New Year Festival

After the Wing Luke Museum's New Year Fair on Saturday, the Chinatown-International District will continue its Lunar New Year celebration with a full day of activities at Hing Hay Park. There will be traditional dragon and lion dances, taiko drumming, martial arts, a children's costume contest, and a food walk, in which a variety of food items from local restaurants will be available for $3—and if you collect stamps from at least five of them, you'll be entered in a drawing for round-trip tickets on Delta Airlines.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

87. Free Weekend Walks

Conifers—from Douglas Firs to Hemlock to Cedar—are a vital part of the Pacific Northwest landscape. Many Conifers are green and look alive all year; we could stand to learn a thing or two from them. Learn more about these trees at this free weekend walk through the arboretum.

(Madison Park, free)

88. Ilen Halogram, Vanilla Sugar, Levels of Movement, La Fonda

Festival mainstay Ilen Hologram weaves multi-disciplinary performances based in fantasy, with vocal, musical, and dance elements. They'll be joined by Vanilla Sugar, Levels of Movement, and La Fonda.

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

89. The Jelly

The Jelly crew invites all participants to put their names in a hat for a chance to participate in improvised shenanigans.

(Greenwood, free)

90. John Dillon, Ohtis, Levi Thomas & The Mercury

John Dillon is a band made up of previous Tomten and Kithkin members playing the folk-pop songs of Dillon Sturtevant. They'll be joined by Ohtis and Levi Thomas & The Mercury.

(Fremont, $6/$8)

91. Kathleen Tracy CD Release Party

Indie folk artist Kathleen Tracy will be joined by ukulele trio The Blue Janes and special musical guests Bill Corral, Larry Jones, Brian Kent, Steve Kim, and Linda Severt in a showcase of songs off her latest album.

(Columbia City, $10)

92. Kelly Van Camp & Jukehouse Hounds

End your weekend with honky tonk from some of Seattle's most reliable country musicians.

(Green Lake, $3)

93. King of Hawaii, Ottoman Empire, The Lower Heights

King of Hawaii play instrumental surf music with a rotating crew, and will be joined by Ottoman Empire and The Lower Heights.

(Ballard, $5)

94. Knot Your Average Sunday

As part of the Seattle Boat Show, Lisa Vizzini of Port Townsend Rigging will lead participants in an attempt to set the world record for the largest knot tying lesson (there is no current Guinness World Record for this). If the prospect of glory isn't enough to tempt you, the first 500 to arrive will get free admission to the show and a special hat for the occasion.

(Downtown, free)

95. Kortney's (Stand-Up Style) Comedy Show

Kortney Shane Williams, winner of many a comedy contest, hosts and produces this recurring comedy show at Naked City. This time, the featured headliner is Gabriel Rutledge (who won the Seattle International Comedy Competition in 2004) and he will be joined by political comedian/talk-show host Brett Hamil and comedian Erin Ingle.

(Greenwood, $10)

96. Lincoln District Lunar New Year: Year of The Red Rooster

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a street festival in Tacoma's Lincoln District with delicious Asian food, lion dancer performances, games, firecrackers, and shopping booths.

(Down South, free)

97. Meet and Greet with Krizz Kaliko of Strange Music

Get ready for the Nectar show with this free meet and greet with Krizz Kaliko of Strange Music, DJ Thay, and Michael Winslow. If you don't yet have a ticket to their show, you'll be able to grab one at Herban Legends (along with some refreshments for the show, most likely).

(Downtown, free)

98. Micah B, New Track City, Ill Writers Guild, Call

Up and coming Tacoma MC Micah B will hit the Barboza stage in an eclectic echo of his main influences, artists like Kendrick Lamar, Chance The Rapper, and Kid Cudi. He'll be joined by New Track City, Ill Writers Guild, and Call.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

99. On Translation: Don Mee Choi and Sho Sugita

Translation is tough already—but how do accomplished translators tackle poetry, a form that is so rooted in the cadence of its native language? Deborah Woodard will moderate this discussion with Don Mee Choi (author of Hardly War, a book of challenging but powerful political poetry) and poet and professional translator Sho Sugita.

(Wallingford, free)

100. Piggyback

Stand-up comedy and improv will merge at this weekly show, where a stand-up comedian will be the first event, followed by an improvised narrative based on the comedian's set (performed by a group of improv artists). Tonight's headliner will be Cris Rodriguez.

(Downtown, $10)

101. The Pizza Pulpit: Openhouse, Joe August, Zach Caldwell

This edition of The Pizza Pulpit (always free, all ages, and at the Back Bar of the Croc) features live sets from bluesy party rockers Openhouse, journeyman groover Joe August, and folk-rocker Zach Caldwell.

(Belltown, free)

102. Seattle Revolution Softball Fundraiser

Kaleena Markos and Abbey Roads will host a drag show with Deb Leigh, Syra St. James, and Vivien Gabor to raise money for a new softball team. There's also a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

103. Seattle Writes: Residencies Revealed

Are you a current or aspiring writer who just needs some gosh dang peace and quiet to get some work done? Find out about writers' residencies—how to apply and what will happen when you get there—from writers and residency representatives like Cara Diaconoff, Karen Finneyfrock, Gabriela Denise Frank, Jay McAleer, and Anastacia Tolbert.

(Downtown, free)

104. Stand with Immigrants! - Emergency Protest

Given Donald Trump's executive orders this week on immigration (publicizing "Crimes Committed by Removable Aliens," restricting immigration from majority-Muslim countries, building the wall, etc.), many Seattleites, led by Americans for Refugees & Immigrants, are ready to show their opposition. They say, "Seattle has been a beacon as a Sanctuary City for immigrants and Refugees. Now is the time that we must stand up and RESIST these orders, defend our communities, and fight for our immigrant family."

(Downtown, free)

105. Timberfoot, Crash Landing, Johnny Hoffman & The Residents

I know there are a ton of local bands around, like these three groups, yet even with the now-obligatory, easy-to-access internet presence, and with some solid gigs, they still end up always being peripheral. Well, if you get the chance, make tracks to Frelard hot spot Substation and dig their action. Timberfoot and Crash Landing both produce some slightly dreamy, sometimes noisy, but very songwriterly indie-rock clatter, while duo Johnny Hoffman & the Residents, at least live, play some cheeky, snotty punk. Oh, and they’re from goddamn Everett! And yes, I know this is a Sunday night. Take Monday off. Y’all all deserve a three-day weekend! MIKE NIPPER

(Ballard, $8)

106. Under the Bridge: The Criminalization of Homelessness

This 2015 documentary addresses the all-too-relevant problem of cities' criminalization of homelessness through the story of Maurice, the "unofficial 'mayor' of the Davidson St." tent city, which was bulldozed by Indianapolis police.

(Ballard, free)

107. UW Lunar New Year Festival

FIUTS, the Foundation for International Understanding Through Students, will throw a Lunar New Year bash with "traditional dragon and lion dances, Japanese Taiko Drumming, martial arts and other cultural performances on the Lion Stage."

(University District, free)

