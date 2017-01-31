96 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: Jan 31-Feb 5, 2017 National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day, Bloody Downton Abbey, Free Sexy Manicures, And More Unusual Picks

Shutterstock Saturday is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and Full Tilt Ballard will celebrate with a pajama party featuring breakfast-themed ice cream flavors and waffles à la mode.

Our arts critics have already recommended 48 great things to do this week, our music critics have picked the 23 best concerts, and we've rounded up all of the resistance events happening, but there are still hundreds more events in Seattle this week. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from Bloody Downton Abbey to new shows from Seattle Immersive Theatre and Seattle Experimental Theater, and from Root Pie Day to free sexy manicures at Babeland.

TUESDAY

1. Discover Tunes Tuesdays: Early 20th American Jazz

Listen to early 20th century American jazz at Seattle's not-so-secret speakeasy as part of Knee High Stocking Co.'s "Winter Cozy Fest."

2. Fireside Chat with Angela and Ethan Stowell

Angela and Ethan Stowell, the married co-founders of Ethan Stowell Restaurants, which include Red Cow, Tavoláta, mkt., Goldfinch Tavern, and other prestigious spots. They'll have a "fireside chat" with Mike Grabham of Startup Grind Seattle about entrepreneurship in the food business.

3. Introduction to Home Canning, Pickling, and Preserving

There's great satisfaction in preserving fresh foods, but you need to know how to avoid botulism. Learn "canning science and safety" from Josh Furman and go home with provisions for the rest of the winter. They'll supply materials and instruction.

4. Northside Innovation Meetup: Seattle

Find out all about how "social media influencers" are marketing their goods at this edition of the Northside Innovation Meetup, and get a free dinner with beer and wine.

5. Science in the City: Brandon Sack

Brandon Sack, a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Infectious Disease Research, will speak about the clinical advances that promise a potentially world-altering malaria vaccine. Presented as part of Pacific Science Center's "Science in the City" lecture series.

6. Stop Biting

Stop Biting has been a blazing hive of hiphop activity since June 2004. Every Tuesday at Lo-Fi Performance Gallery, b-boys and b-girls gather for what has become a major talent magnet in Seattle's hiphop ecology. Head to the back room and marvel as dancers twirl, headspin, giant step, shuffle, glide, spasm, uprock, pop, lock, and commit dozens of other athleticisms while DJs drop nonstop gems to inspire the action. Now organized by Mathew "Introcut" Moroni, MC Suntonio "Asun" Bandanaz, and DJ Absolute Madman, Stop Biting has become one of the most entertaining and straight-up awesome (in the truest sense of the word) music events in Seattle.

7. What Do We Do Now, Part 2: Creating New Narratives

The organizers of last year's experimental art and technology festival, 9e2, will hold a discussion on the theme "What Do We Do Now?"—as it relates to artists, writers, and performers—and will specifically ask the questions, “How do we create powerful and effective new narratives? How do we control the definitions of everyday life?"

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8. Forgetting of Being

Rachel Green and Daniel Salo, new media artists in residence at Jack Straw, have created a sound and visual piece about the "anatomy of memory." On Friday, there will be a special live performance interacting with the installation.

9. The Luminous Garden

This immersive art installation, brought to you by Recreational Light and Magic ("a Totally Legit LLC"), promises an "immersive, unpredictable, alien" experience, filled with excitingly strange plants and animals.

TUESDAY-SATURDAY

10. Seattle Boat Show 2017

If you're preparing to buy a recreational boat or merely dreaming about it, head over to CenturyLink Field for the "West Coast's Largest Boat Show." They've got paddleboards, inflatables, kayaks, sailboats, and yachts. Plus, you can attend free boating and fishing seminars and pick up tons of accessories. Your online ticket gets you some wild perks, like free clam chowder, one hour on a kayak, SUP, bike, or skate from Alki Kayak Tours, one year of Sea Magazine or Boating World Magazine, and $10 for Chandler's Crabhouse.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

11. #SeattleBurgerMonth: Will You Survive?

Lil Woody's regular menu is extravagant enough: you can always order a Painted Hills beef burger slathered in bleu cheese and pickled figs or topped with two fried eggs and bacon. In February, the cheap burger joint is adding chef specials from local stars. This week, it's Rachel Yang of Joule presenting the "Relay Burger": a third of a pound of beef with Korean pickled peppers and onions, kimchi-caramelized bacon mayo, and lettuce. You've got until February 6th to try it out.

WEDNESDAY

12. Dr. Sheldon Rubenfeld: Medicine & Medical Ethics After the Holocaust

Hear a talk on the history of bioethics and its current applications by Dr. Sheldon Rubenfeld, editor of Medicine After the Holocaust: From the Master Race to the Human Genome and Beyond.

13. Fonda Lee

Science fiction and fantasy author Fonda Lee (author of Zeroboxer), who is also a Portland-based black belt martial artist, will read from her second book, Exo, set in an alien and dystopian future.

14. Foraged Cocktails Class: Vermouth and More

Blend your own vermouth using "wild and foraged herbs," whip up a shrub, and flavor a botanical syrup at this workshop. Go home with a jar of your concoction and some recipes to delight future guests.

15. Kevin Wilson

Kevin Wilson (author of the bestselling novel The Family Fang, about children of conceptual performance artists) will read from his latest, Perfect Little World, about a potentially bizarre experiment conducted by a child psychologist.

16. The Looseleaf Reading Series: A Night of Storytelling & Music

The Looseleaf Reading Series will kick off a new night of storytelling and music with featured reader and esteemed playwright C. Rosalind Bell, additional readings by Natalie A. Martínez, Tamiko Nimura, and Renee Simms, and the evening's music provided by folk artist Kristin Allen-Zito.

17. Lunch and Learn: Carolyn Sherer—Art and Activism Through Portraiture

Meet a photographer whose portrait of a trans teenager, Lucy, 15 Years Old, is hung in The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today exhibit from the Smithsonian Gallery that's currently showing at the Tacoma Art Museum. Sherer will talk about her work portraying inequality in the Deep South. Bring your own lunch or buy some at the TAM café.

18. Restaurant After Hours 2017

Do you have the appetite of a leviathan? Hang out with the fishes and Seattle Chamber of Commerce members to graze on food from local staple restaurants and breweries/distilleries/wineries, like Honest Biscuits, Fremont Brewing, Homegrown Sandwiches, Sweetgrass Food Co., Ivar's Acres of Clams, Wilridge Winery & Vineyard, and so on. There's also a raffle and a silent auction.

19. Scotch Dinner with Alastair Menzies

Heartwood Provisions will have some high-end, aged Scotches at this posh dinner: Talisker, Oban, Caol Ila, and Lagavulin, all aged ten years or over. With food pairings ranging from steelhead roe to grilled tenderloin, this dinner bears the mark of Diageo Master of Whisk(e)y Alastair Menzies, a Glaswegian by birth who grew up not far from Johnnie Walker's origin point.

20. TBASA's Lo-Fi All Stars #86

A night of lo-fi musicians hand-picked by Tbasa of Substation, featuring Joseph Dane, David Cinnamon, She Bore Pale Desire, Jaron Yancey, and Sia Dokos.

21. Yoga at Mokedo

Clear your mind and soul with yoga and psychedelic "live kinetic visuals" by visual artists like Mokedo and anatomecha and instructor Emma Staake. Decrying the "yoga-fitness / pseudo-spiritual approach to yoga," Mokedo will offer yoga for electronic music lovers of all levels.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

22. Room Service

Taproot will revive Allen Boretz and John Murray's screwball about an acting troupe frantically putting on a play before creditors shut down the theater. The hit play was adapted into a Marx Brothers' movie in 1938.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

23. The 39 Steps

Adapted from Alfred Hitchcock's British spy masterpiece, in turn based on the exciting novel by John Buchan, this place sets its four performers the challenge of playing 150 different characters in a murder mystery "complete with an on-stage plane crash, missing fingers, and, of course, some good old-fashioned romance."

24. Bring Down the House

This epic two-part adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry VI trilogy, with an ensemble that features only women, was adapted by Rosa Joshi and Kate Wisniewski and will be directed by Rosa Joshi and produced in collaboration with upstart crow collective.

THURSDAY

25. Art On The Rocks

Trinity will now serve the local art community every first Thursday with an early evening outing of art vendors, house music DJs, and custom craft cocktails of course. Featured rotating art vendors for this month's installment include Frankie Nicole, Elijah Evenson Sculpturism, live painting from Joey Masciotra, Shaun Heineken, and Juliette Olives, MEKA Clothing, Backpack Girl Bikinis, and To Catch A Ray Crystals, with a set from DJ Melton Wax.

26. Dark Heron Launch Party

In collaboration with Fremont Brewing, Emerald City Comicon will launch its official beer, Dark Heron IPA. The bottle is graced with an illustration of a butt-kicking, winged action heroine by Jen Vaughn, who'll be chilling out with you cosplayed party-goers. Keep your eyes peeled—Dark Heron herself may show up. Don't forget that Fremont Brewing is family- and pet-friendly, so dress up your progeny and your puppy too.

27. Fools Fall In Love Burlesque Show

Burlesque troupe The Titillating Sinsations are back with "Fools Fall In Love," a show designed to raise funds for the Sex Workers Outreach Project. Come out and support a good cause with a night of humor, dance, and plenty of tassels.

28. Get Nailed! Sexy Manicures With TOPCOAT and LELO

Get a free manicure, sex tips, champagne, and giveaways from ritzy nethertoys manufacturer Lelo. Be sure to show up early, because "the first twenty-five guests will receive gift bags and everyone gets 10% off purchases."

29. Groundhog Day With New Belgium

New Belgium's new Voodoo Ranger beers will be on tap: Taste Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger 8 Hop Pale, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, and Tartastic Lemon Ginger Sour. Drink up and play Rolle Bolle, the Belgian version of bocce played with wheely disks.

30. Hussy: Pink Parts & Friends

Hussy is a new party by Jodas Priest (of Chop Suey booker fame) dedicated to "punk rock ladies & queers and to the music that changed and empowered our lives." On the decks all night will be DJ Stacy Peck and Bree from Tacocat playing solid blocks of riot grrrl and queercore jams, along with some live accompaniment by Pink Parts.

31. In Their Own Words: Gender & Identity at Work

Thirteen mostly female and/or queer professionals, including a search engine optimization specialist, an opera music audio technology maven, a UX/UI designer, and a disease modeling IT expert, will share their insights on working in tech, focusing on how they present their identities, with thoughts on diversity, justice, and gender.

32. Live in the Laser Dome

Sassyblack, with her jazzy/sci-fi vibes, may be a perfect fit for the Laser Dome's light show. See her perform live along with Taylar Elizza Beth.

33. M. Jackson

Scientist and author M. Jackson's While Glaciers Slept: Being Human in a Time of Climate Change is built on the idea that watching the climate deteriorate is like watching your parents die. In the book, Jackson weaves together research on climate change with her parents' battles with cancer.

34. OpenSidewalks: Open to All?

UW's Taskar Center for Accessible Technology encourages you to ask why mobile apps still don't help pedestrians find wheelchair- or stroller-accessible pathways, and what can be done to make city walks open to bikers, people with disabilities, or anyone else who might need something other than the "standard" approach to the streetscape. Learn about some new initiatives like OpenSidewalks, AccessMap, and TactiMaps that offer greater possibilities for all.

35. Root Pie Day

Apparently, in the 1980s, Belltown Café's sign was swiped and used as a "root pie baking and serving pan." It was returned afterwards, but a tradition began. As MyBelltown puts it in endearingly intellectual terms, the sign has a "poetic utility [...] the iconic bell serves as bellwether, an aid to navigation and a call to action for the common good." Take part in the tradition of eating root pies at several Belltown locations—Local 360, Pintxo, Cyclops Café and Lounge, Mama's Cantina, Cursed Oak, and the Whisky Bar.

36. A Very Special Western Swing Show with Deke Dickerson and Guests

Deke Dickerson, a well-respected West Coast roots guitarist, takes his live show up a notch with an all-out swing set showcasing vintage country, rockabilly, surf, blues, and garage rock styles, flanked by some special guests.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

37. Britain's Baking Challenge

During this improvised comedy show, the actors (portraying reality show contestants on the very popular Great British Baking Show) will bake real confections live on stage, which will then be evaluated by the "judges."

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

38. As You Wish

Seattle Experimental Theater's improvised take on the delightful and hilarious movie The Princess Bride will be directed by Paul Levy, and will hopefully feature some entertaining Rodents of Unusual Size and comical full-body rolls.

39. Comedian Jose Bolanos of MOVin 92.5 FM

Stand-up comic and radio personality Jose Bolanos (from MOVin 92.5 FM) will perform an evening of live comedy.

40. The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence

The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence is a strange, time-hopping, interwoven story about men and machines named Watson, written by Madeleine George. This production is the Pacific Northwest premiere of the play (which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2014) and will be directed by Steven Sterne.

41. Guards at the Taj

See Rajiv Singh's black and bloody comedy about two guards at the Taj Mahal, based on a 17th-century myth and directed by Samip Raval.

42. Lachlan Patterson

Lachlan Patterson, a runner-up on Last Comic Standing, will treat you to his comedic talents. He's also recently appeared on Tosh.O and Legit, and you can hear him on the weekly podcast Kooks of Komedy or his album Jokes to Make Love To.

43. My Man Godfrey

The 1936 screwball comedy film My Man Godfrey depicts the romance of a slightly vapid New York society girl and a vagrant whom she whimsically hires as a butler. The performers of Theater Schmeater will stage this satire of inequality that proves that "the more things change, the more things remain the same."

44. Storyville Rising

This Seattle Immersive Theatre production features burlesque, music, history, and performance that will resurrect the "infamous 'red-light' district" of New Orleans at the turn of the century, exploring themes of power, polite society, race, and sex.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

45. The Liar

See into the fascinating world of a compulsive liar in David Ives' adaptation of Pierre Corneille’s 17th century comedy.

FRIDAY

46. Cupid Ain't @#$%!: An Anti-Valentine's Day Poetry Movement

J Mase III and "the infamous" Regie Cabico as well as their queer/trans cohorts of color are showcasing Valentine's Day angst in the form of edgy poetry—"funny, sad and just a wee bit arousing." This tour has played in many US cities and even in London.

47. Devil's Advocate at Midnight

End your Friday evening with sexy, late-night burlesque starring Jax Mourningwood, Willy Nilly, Boozie Cheeks, Effie DuBois, Delicatessen, Mystic Deflowered, Foxx LaCloud, and Malibu Bambie.

48. EPIC with Sean Majors

Seattle dance music community lifer and locally beloved DJ Sean Majors is at the helm of this month's EPIC, which gives a single DJ control of the dance floor for an entire night. Visuals for this iteration of EPIC are by Pixelflip, and stage design by Celeste Cooning.

49. First Friday Lecture

One of SAM's curators will discuss the museum's latest exhibit, Jacob Lawrence's Migration Series, a 60-panel exploration of African American migration out of the deep South.

50. Happy Hour

Friday nights from mid-January to late February, enjoy "an hour full of straight up comedy cocktails, musical parody appetizers, and a bowl full of mixed character nuts" created and performed by Keira McDonald and Erin Stewart.

51. Hush

Phil Guerin's Hush is a one-hour show that sets the challenge of performing 20 silent comedy acts before the egg timer tings.

52. International Dumpling Crawl

Discover Chinatown-ID history through local dumplings on a one-mile tour combined with tasty lil' starch pillows. As the Wing Luke Museum explains, dumplings tend to crop up around Lunar New Year in great quantities, as they "represent wealth, looking similar to ancient gold ingots in some Asian Pacific cultures."

53. Laser 2016: In Memoriam

Celebrate the music of artists who passed in 2016 (including songs by Prince, David Bowie, A Tribe Called Quest, and George Michael) and cry silently as you watch the intricate projections and animations fill the ceiling of the laser dome.

54. Masters of Scottish Arts

Experience the sights and sounds of Scotland with this ode to all things tartan and brogue'd, an evening of traditional dance and music through piping, drumming, and fiddling.

55. Shlong Song

Woody Shticks, one of the interarts storyteller troupe known as the Libertinis, will put on a frenetic one-man show about "his days inside a Puritan cult" and "his nights inside consenting adults" at the new theater space 18th & Union.

56. Through the Eyes of Art

This event in the MoPOP Sky Church asks a difficult question and follows up with musical celebration: How can we build a firmer black economy? After a talk from CNN correspondent Angela Rye, jazz trumpeter Owuor Arunga and singer Josephine Howell will perform, followed by reunited rapper duo Ghetto Children. Ezell's Famous Chicken's founders Lewis Rudd, Darnell Rudd, and Faye Stephens will also be on hand to accept the Servant of the People Award.

57. Trash Talk: The Road to Filth

This night features hot, flexible people dancing and saying dirty, trashy things, led by the indomitable Daisy O'Day.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

58. Louie Anderson

Three-time Emmy winner and Family Feud host Louie Anderson (also seen in Baskets and Life with Louie) will make Tacoma laugh with the routines that have made him "One of 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time," according to Comedy Central.

59. Six Degrees of Separation

John Guare's thoughtful Six Degrees of Separation, nominated for a Pulitzer in 1990, tells the story of an injured young black man who convinces an older, rich New York couple that he is Sidney Poitier's son—but what is he really up to? They say, "This funny and harrowing AEA member project code production features 17 local actors from Theatre9/12's collective."

60. Through the Plot Hole

This meta fairytale play follows Elana, a princess who becomes aware of her status as a character and feels the urge to escape—and maybe she will, with the help of the mysterious Cat. They bill it as "a combination of Inception and Who Framed Roger Rabbit."

61. Truth or Dare

Play Truth or Dare with the intrepid actors at Unexpected Productions. Go wild, but note that the show is family-friendly.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

62. Smash Putt

Smash Putt is back and better than ever, with a new location downtown and all the drunken mini-golf with strange and mysterious obstacles you could hope for, including robots, lasers, and other hopeful putters vying for more booze.

63. Twisted Cabaret: My Twisted Valentine

One-man vaudeville/varieté circus Frank Olivier performs a cabaret based on the premise that he's the only performer who'd shown up and has to do everything himself: juggling, acrobatics, unicycling, fire acts, tongue contortionism, and stuff you've never heard of. Olivier has been performing for decades, from The Johnny Carson Show to Broadway to the BBC, and he's like a clown car of talents—just when you think you've seen him do it all, another bizarro delight comes tumbling out. His specialty is making it look like he's completely losing control when in fact he is a fine-tuned genius.

SATURDAY

64. Band It LIVE

Skylark will host the big Band It monthly show with a variety of genre and artist tribute performances. Three bands throughout the night will play selections originally by Garbage, Rolling Stones, and Green Day, with a mini cover band taking on the best of southern rock standards for a greasy '70s vibe.

65. Black Artists Lead: Creative Education for Liberation & Survival

Black artists will show their willingness to take the lead in creatively "promoting healing, building community, and fighting injustice in these times." Shontina Vernon will moderate.

66. Coffee Home Brewing 101

Going out for coffee in Seattle is the city's primary sport, but it gets expensive. With demos and tastings, Lorrie Mahieu at Ada's will teach you how to get excellent results at home using the Aeropress, Chemex, or Clever Pour Over. Your ticket includes a bag o' beans.

67. The Definitive Pearl Jam Tribute: Washed In Black with Past Curfew

Do you miss grunge? So do these guys. "Definitive" Pearl Jam tribute group Washed in Black are back to pay homage to the music of Pearl Jam, with support from Past Curfew.

68. Elly Swartz

Elly Swartz will read from her new novel Finding Perfect, which captures the voice of an obsessive-compusive twelve-year-old girl who strives to conquer her anxieties to win her school's slam poetry contest.

69. Exploring Seattle’s First Boom (and the Party Thrown in its Aftermath)

Whence came our fair city? What traces can be found from the days of the Gold Rush and the World's Fair? This walking tour, led by university, city, and park historians, will take you from the library to Pioneer Square to University of Washington (by the light rail) and back downtown again. Participants will receive a commemorative copy of an original 1909 pin from the University of Washington’s Special Collections, who are benefiting from a portion of Obscura's proceeds for the tour.

70. Flemish Music for the House of Habsburg

Hark back to the peak of Austria's dynasty age and the flourishing musical climate of the 16th century with this program featuring Flemish music associated with monarchs Maximilian I and Charles V.

71. Frost Fest

Revisit the classic tale of Cinderella set in the Spanish city of Barcelona with this modern, bilingual performance of Cinderella en España, geared towards children and families and featuring the Youth Opera Choruses.

72. Gateway Show

One: four comics on top of their mental game will do their sets. Two: these four comics get very, very stoned. Three: you watch the poor bastards attempt to tell more jokes while their brains swim around somewhere in the upper mesosphere. It's kind of like that experiment where they gave spiders THC and watched them make some pretty awful webs. The comedians this go-round are Matt Eriksen, Brent Flyberg, Maddie Downes, and Sam Tallent.

73. Guilty Pleasures: Booze Cruise!

Miss Boozy Cheeks, Willy Nilly, and their Devil's Advocates will perform a boat-party-themed show that will tan your cheeks and set your heart a-rockin'. Featuring "Stage Kitten" Foxx LaCloud, Malibu Bambi, Delicatessen, Hersera, Jax Mourningwood, Tout d'Lou, Mystic Deflowered, and Effie DuBois.

74. Meet The Authors: Odes For You

Gay City brings you a "two-woman poetry performance" by Shira Erlichman and Angel Nafis, exploring the "endless objects, behaviors, languages, impulses, people, obscenities and rituals of our everyday world."

75. The Mom Show!

Five performers (Molly Tellers, Woody Shticks, Brittany Tipton, Missy Lacy, and Sara Porkalob) will tell stories about their mothers. Hosted and produced by Kara O'Connor.

76. More Fats More Femmes Witch Market 2.0

Shop for jewelry and plus size vintage clothing and enjoy the ethereal wisdom of tarot readers at this market hosted by Indian Summer owner Adria Garcia, ex-IS manager (and current Stranger music calendar editor) Kim Selling, and current IS shopgirl Abby Cooke.

77. National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Pajama Party

In honor of this special faux holiday, Full Tilt Ballard will open early and invite breakfasters to chow on waffles à la mode and breakfast-themed ice cream flavors and play pinball in pajamas. All jammie-becostumed customers ("footies encouraged!") will be entered into a raffle, and there will be coffee and mimosas for your breakfast delectation. If ice cream for breakfast is too much for you, they'll also have "crowd favorite cereals."

78. Pizza Klatch: A Slice of the Good Life

Pizza Klatch is a non-profit that encourages LGBTQ+ youth leadership and protection through high school support groups. Join them at their benefit "gayla" with Rufus Wainwright, photobooth fun, pizza (for a low price), and an auction.

79. Portrait Workshop Series with Seth Goodkind

This three-hour workshop with Seth Goodkind will cover portraiture basics including anatomy, light and shadow, and composition.

80. Saturday University: Islam After the Mongols

If you went to American high school, chances are you may not have studied the tremendous effects of the Mongols' execution of the last Abbasid Caliph of Baghdad in the 1400s. (If you did, consider us impressed.) Dr. Azfar Moin of the University of Texas will catch you up on a fascinating and pivotal movement in history that help explain why, in the next 400 years, the Mongols' actions led to such titanic consequences as the conversion of Iran to Shi'ism and the artistic movements that shaped the Taj Mahal.

81. SIN: Fetish February

This recurring DJ night at Kremwerk has fetish performances, drink specials, and dancing. SIN on February 4 will feature the talents of DJs Shane and Eyktan, spinning the best of EBM and Industrial, plus gogo-ing and fetish performances.

82. Still Ill vs Rollin Old School DJs

Both rooms of Lo-Fi will be taken over by this all-out hiphop party in which the front room will cater to '90s and '00s throwback jams and some current gems thanks to DJs Paco and Chetbong, and in the main room old school '80s and '90s hits will resign supreme, courtesy of DJ Hefe and Cucuy.

83. Storyville Rising-Themed Speakeasy—The Few Clothes Cabaret

After the Storyville Rising immersive theater show finishes, swing by for a special burlesque/cocktail party with a five-piece jazz band and performances by a lightly garbed dancing troupe.

84. Switchfoot and Relient K

Somehow in their second decade of existence, San Diego group Switchfoot are back in town for a night of true throwbacks and posi vibe alt rock, with also not dead yet band Relient K at their side.

85. Twerk Contest: Battle of Seattle 2017

Show off all you've learned in your Studio 206 classes at this major twerking competition, or be one of the very lucky audience members watching this all go down. No dance moves, no cheerleading routines, just straight twerking for the gold (that is, $500 in prize money).

86. Vinyl Church

Every first Thursday (or Saturday in the case of February), enjoy some "fresh cuts, classic hits, rare gems, and forgotten crowdpleasers" from resident DJs Patrick Phelan, Philip Yovetich, and Beakr playing only vinyl all night long in the Crocodile Back Bar with drink specials and pizza for all.

87. Wheel of Tease: Improvised Burlesque to Live Music!

Wheel of Tease expands their repertoire for a night of burlesque improvised on the spot to live music for a sometimes wild, sometimes funny result. This evening will feature eight performers, including burlesque stars from Portland as well as some fresh faces, for spontaneous performances using props and songs chosen by members of the audience.

88. Yes No Wait Maybe

Under-21 Maddy Bennet and Yotam Ofek "have performed everywhere from teen centers, to bars, to comedy clubs." Come out and see: the kids are all right.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

89. Bloody Downton Abbey

This interactive murder mystery show takes its inspiration from the overly pristine world of Downton Abbey and adds mayhem. Written by Karen Polinsky, Sarah Steinberg, Jillian Channing, and Mark Coulter. Can't you just hear that tinkling piano theme music... of DEATH.

90. The I Hate Children Children's Show

Because who doesn't? Naw, we kid. Named "Best Children's Show" at the Edinburgh Festival, this spectacle invites every child to participate in a fun trick (even if you buy your little angel the cheapest ticket available). There will be beer and champagne for adults, hot dogs and pretzels to buy for everyone. Ages eight and up.

SUNDAY

91. Basic Puppet Building: Animals

Make a friendly puppet (Dog, Cat, Bear, Bunny, or Unicorn, or something else) to cover your "sad, naked hand." You'll gain experience in puppet construction under the tutelage of an experienced puppet-fashioner. All materials are provided.

92. Bob Marley Birthday Party

Celebrate the man, the myth, the ganja at this birthday party for reggae pioneer Bob Marley, with live performances by King Ilabash, Fyaworks, Ras Biruk Barky, and K-Boy Kano, all backed by the Royal Band, and live dance music sets by DJs Bekalu and Ron, with your host DJ Smokie Dan.

93. Bunny Love Yin Yoga

They mean what they say: yoga with real bunnies, in case you need extra stress-relief. So get your sweet fill of cuniculus with your Chaturanga Dandasana.

94. Ladies' Night Out: After Hours at Chocolopolis with Babeland

When all the kiddies have gone home, sexy chocolate-lovers mingle for sexy talk at Chocolopolis. Enjoy tastings selected by "Chief Chocophile" Lauren Adler and sex tips from Babeland staff. You'll take home some hot goods, and you may win a luxury toy and sweets. As you would expect from emphatically queer-friendly Babeland, people of "all genders and sexualities" in any sort of relationship configuration (or none) are welcome.

95. Raisins in a Glass of Milk

The Raisins ensemble will present scenes and monologues in a one-act play about being actors of color. Their goal: "[T]o show that People of Color should finally be seen as a standard, essential part of storytelling as opposed to stereotypes, controversies, and out-of-date statements."

96. Weird and Awesome with Emmett Montgomery

On the first Sunday of each month, comedy, variety, and "a parade of wonder and awkward sharing" are hosted by the self-proclaimed "mustache wizard" Emmett Montgomery.

