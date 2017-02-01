96 February 2017 Concerts In Seattle To Buy Tickets For Now Los Campesinos, A 50th Anniversary Tribute To Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Experience Hendrix, And More

Stranger music editor Eric Grandy's favorite Welsh lovelorn mope-rock band, are finally returning to Seattle this month. Los Campesinos Los Campesinos , formermusic editor Eric Grandy's favorite Welsh lovelorn mope-rock band, are finally returning to Seattle this month.

February in Seattle means more than just the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day—there are also plenty of excellent concerts to help you dance out the stress of what's going on in the rest of the world. We've already compiled a list of the best shows happening this week, but now it's time to look ahead to the rest of the month's biggest shows. Many have already sold out, so we've compiled this list of shows that still have tickets available as of February 1, but that you should buy tickets for before they sell out. See them all below, ranging from the super-group super-show Experience Hendrix to Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles, and from An Acoustic Evening with The Joy Formidable to Chicano Batman. For more options (including shows that don't require tickets and ones that are happening later than February), check out our music calendar, or see our complete Things To Do calendar for events in other genres.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

FEBRUARY 6-8

1. Masters of Hawaiian Music: George Kahumoku Jr, Nathan Aweau, & Kawika Kahiapo

George Kahumoku Jr, Nathan Aweau, and Kawika Kahiapo bring the island vibes to the main stage with a three-evening set of slack-key and slide guitar, ukulele, and songs from traditional and contemporary Polynesian musical eras.

FEBRUARY 7

2. Aluk Todolo, Insect Ark, Caligula Cartel, Serpentent

There’s a fine line between meditative and hypnotic versus just straight up repetitive and monochromatic. Black metal often aims for the former but winds up the latter. One of black metal’s biggest hurdles in that regard is making their trebly sheen of distorted guitars convey some sort of dimension. France’s Aluk Todolo understand that creating a transcendent experience requires creating an aural illusion of space. Taking structural cues from krautrock masters like Can and Neu!, Aluk Todolo find locking percussive grooves and then use those sturdy foundations to explore the abrasive textures, crusty dynamics, and dissonant melodies of kvlt metal. At a low volume, their albums are soothing. At a high volume, they induce a perpetual jolt of adrenaline. But witness them in the flesh and you’ll be transported across the astral plane. BRIAN COOK

3. Cory Hanson of Wand with Guests

Cory Hanson’s played a key role in shaping Wand into one of America’s most luminescent psych-rock groups. The LA-based vocalist/guitarist and Ty Segall accomplice in the Muggers possesses one of those dreamy, faraway voices that have levitated countless psychedelic bands over the last five decades. Over three full-lengths, Hanson helped Wand attain a perfect balance of tunefulness and trippiness. (Did you catch their spectacular set at last year’s Capitol Hill Block Party? Wowee zowee.) Hanson’s debut solo album for Drag City, The Unborn Capitalist from Limbo, swerves away from Wand’s wilder tendencies and aims for a more acoustic and orchestral sort of baroque pop that lands in the sweet intersection between the mellower moments on Love’s Forever Changes and the Left Banke’s sumptuous, overcast balladry. S’beautiful. DAVE SEGAL

4. The Gaslamp Killer with Trackstar the DJ

The Gaslamp Killer’s rise from wildly eclectic underground DJ and producer to galvanizing fixture at large EDM festivals has been a surprising but welcome development. The LA-based selector—who’s also somehow opening for Run the Jewels tonight—is a distinctively manic presence behind the decks. He gives sporadic running commentary on the cuts he’s spinning while busting extravagant interpretative moves to their exciting sounds. An epicurean vinyl hound (peep his Crate Diggers episode on YouTube) who’s championed by Britain’s esteemed Finders Keepers crew, GLK is the rare jock who can combine super-geeky knowledge of psych rock, world/library music, funk, hiphop, drum ‘n’ bass, etc. with crowd-stoking theatrics. You will leave his sets enlightened and sweaty. DAVE SEGAL

5. Mike Doughty with Wheatus

Mike Doughty, former frontman for Soul Coughing, as well as a solo artist, author, and counterpart to short-lived Elliott Smith collaborative project UUL, will take the Croc stage with one-hit wonder extraordinaires Wheatus.

6. Rah Digga & Lyric Jones with Guests

Rah Digga, first lady of Busta's Flipmode Squad, hasn't been seen around much since her debut album dropped in the early '00s, but our girl is back and (fingers crossed) better than ever, with a new album, and support set by Lyric Jones.

7. Tyvek, Fred Thomas, SSDD, Vasquez!

With a decade-plus of touring and recording under their belt, Detroit’s Tyvek are elder statesmen in punk’s establishment, and their work on last year’s Origin of What LP reveals a perpetually restless band scavenging about on the genre’s outskirts. Revolving around guitarist Kevin Boyer, the band has seen nearly 25 members to date, which speaks to Boyer’s relentless commitment to keep Tyvek’s sound equally classic and current, at times calling to mind Parquet Courts at their most unhinged. Rounding out the bill are the Ann Arbor-via-Montreal bedroom pop-rock stylings of Fred Thomas and local punk stalwarts SSDD and Vasquez! NICK ZURKO

FEBRUARY 8

8. Cherry Glazerr with Slow Hollows

Like their name might suggest, Cherry Glazerr’s music is sweet, but in a slightly cloudy way. The LA trio may be young but there is a refreshing rawness where you may expect cute. Their song “Teenage Girl” nails the female coming-of-age experience with wry critique; “Had Ten Dollaz” is an endlessly catchy, gritty pop jam. Even their early ode to grilled cheese sandwiches is intriguing in its sparse, airy dissonance. EMILY NOKES

9. Falling In Reverse, Issues, Motionless In White, Dangerkids, Dead Girls Academy

I guess I'm old, but Falling In Reverse?! What the fuck is wrong with people? Admittedly, I haven't paid attention for a LONG TIME, but it's weird to see a band on (once something of a punk label) Epitaph who are nothing but a wanna-be contemporary version of wanna-be '80s hair bands. Except where a band like Whitesnake, who were cliché, at least had some pedigree, these children have nothing. Once the jocks got let in they really did ruin the party... oh well. If you care, dare, for another taste, enjoy "Fashionably Late"...it's as smart as that silly "Friday" song from a while back. Is this what disaffected teenagers in the Midwest listen to? Who buys these downloads? MIKE NIPPER

10. Forms: Tokimonsta & Cri

LA’s TOKiMONSTA (aka Jennifer Lee) earned beat-freak cred with releases on Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder imprint and the Ramp label, but lately she’s moved up to Ultra and glossed up her sound a bit. Recent material like Half Shadows and Desiderium still sounds quirky compared with most mainstream hiphop and neo-R&B, but the guest female and male vocalists show that Lee’s angling to get higher approval ratings with norms. Nevertheless, TOKiMONSTA crafts luscious electronic music that radiates a winsome funkiness and melodic insouciance. Her work’s lost some edge, but it’s still engaging in a way that Grimes and Julia Holter fans can embrace. DAVE SEGAL

11. The Griswolds, Dreamers, Wild English

The Griswolds keep the party going with lush carefree indie rock, and will be joined by Dreamers and Wild English in opening sets.

12. Sourced

UW artist-in-residence Cristina Valdés will perform modern and contemporary music, including works by UW faculty Richard Karpen (Program Notes) and Joël-François Durand (Tombeau de Rameau). The other pieces are Petites esquisses d'oiseaux, by Olivier Messiaen, and Shimmer, Tree/In Memoriam Jonathan Harvey, by Kotoka Suzuki.

13. Theoretics, Honey Noble, Bad Luck

Five-piece free synth trip hop band Theoretics bring their jazz-electronica-groove fusion back to Barboza. They typically bring on local chanteuses and 206 rappers to bulk up their sets, with frequent guests like Whitney Lyman, Maiah Manser, and Tazlyn Gue. This time they'll be joined by Honey Noble and free jazz thrillers Bad Luck.

FEBRUARY 8-9

14. Pinback

Pinback have a sound that exists in its own vacuum. A clean, well-ordered, and precise sound. The San Diego duo of Rob Crow and Zach Smith fold and unfold an audible origami. Vocals are placid and sedate, guitar strings are muted with palms; they pick through sequences, pinpoint and serene. TRENT MOORMAN

FEBRUARY 8-11

15. Tower of Power

The '70s soul and funk icons Tower of Power have been performing for over 40 years. They bring their decades of genre-blending skill back to Seattle for four evenings of unparalleled groove and rhythm.

FEBRUARY 9

16. Acapulco Lips, Great Spiders, Snuff Redux, Happy Times Sad Times

I haven’t been able to get anyone excited about Acapulco Lips—what a goddamn shame. Except for my mother. I gave her the band’s CD for her birthday, and she says she loves it and cruises around listening to it for her cruising music. They hollow out the Shangri-Las and pour in some spiky surf chords, some Jesus and Mary Chain fuzz, a drummer going Keith Moon–crazy on the fills, and a vocalist (Maria-Elena Juarez) who sounds like she’s singing into a pay phone receiver dangling from its metal cord across the boardwalk from the beach while the sun goes down and the sinister stars wink in. Sometimes she makes sense and sometimes she doesn’t. But with all that going for them, who needs puny sense? Hi, Mom! Tach it up! ANDREW HAMLIN

17. An Evening with Dark Star Orchestra

Dark Star Orchestra keep the indomitable legacy of the Grateful Dead twinkling with their spot-on tribute concerts. They plunder the mother lode of the jam-band progenitors' vast output for Deadheads who miss the real deal or for those unfortunates who never had the chance to witness them live. DSO's MO is to replicate momentous Dead set lists from the group's deep archives, and then nail every facet of the music. Clearly, DSO have their inspiration's wonderfully tight/loose chops, fluid sense of time and space, and that all-important stamina to keep on truckin' through the transitive nightfall of diamonds. DAVE SEGAL

FEBRUARY 9-12

18. Hilary Hahn in Recital

Hilary Hahn may only be 34, but she has already garnered many awards of renown, and has been an international violin sensation for years. On this tour stop, she will perform selections from Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony to Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1.

FEBRUARY 10

19. Bushwick Book Club: Original Music Inspired by Americanah

Performers including JR Rhodes, Goodsteph, Nottingham/Wicks, and Shontina Vernon will perform music based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah, a book about which, in August 2013, Paul Constant wrote, "This isn't the kind of book that Barnes & Noble's marketing staff would sell as a 'summer read.' But I can't imagine a more perfect book for this summer, when George Zimmerman walked free and in so doing revealed all the maggoty harm hiding just beneath the surface of America."

20. Dancing on the Valentine 12: Always In Our Hearts

Préparez vos mouchoirs—get out your handkerchiefs, fellow bereaved. KEXP will pay homage to David Bowie, Prince, Sharon Jones, Leonard Cohen, and George Michael, with proceeds benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Come see Smokey Brights, Golden Gardens, Hotels, Wild Powwers, Gibraltar the Band, Trick Candles, and Wiscon for a cathartic musical evening.

21. Galactic with The Bright Light Social Hour

Everyone’s favorite New Orleans jam band is back, no doubt revitalized by this month’s Mardi Gras celebration. With 20 years of recording behind them, Galactic have honed a polyglot approach to moving bodies and inspiring smiles, as they cook up a bouillabaisse of funk, blues, rock, jazz, and hiphop while strutting with marching-band brio. Their 2015 album, Into the Deep, is a slick reiteration of their strengths and includes guest vocals by Macy Gray and Mavis Staples. It’s doubtful those distinctive divas will join the group tonight, but Galactic are such a galvanizing live enterprise, that should be a moot point. DAVE SEGAL

22. Leonidas Kavakos & Yuja Wang in Recital

Encounter the sensitive interplay of violin and piano in sonatas from Debussy and Bartók, performed by internationally renowned musicians Leonidas Kavakos and Yuja Wang.

23. Oliver Mtukudzi, Anzanga Marimba Ensemble, Naomi Wachira

Zimbabwe has only two global-level Afropop stars. One is, of course, Thomas Mapfumo, and the other is Oliver Mtukudzi, who performs tonight with Anzanga Marimba Ensemble and Naomi Wachira. Mtukudzi, like Mapfumo, is a master musician, has recorded lots and lots of albums and hits, and represents the great future that the small, landlocked country failed to realize after the War of Independence. Mapfumo’s best tune is “Shumba” (“Lion”) and Mtukudzi’s is “Seiko” (“I’m Just Asking Why”). The beauty of the sadness in that tune has no equal in Zimbabwean culture. CHARLES MUDEDE

24. Prokofiev & Tchaikovsky

Joseph Swensen returns to the stage both as conductor and principal violinist for a program of three masterpieces of violin literature composed by Dvořák, Prokofiev, and Tchaikovsky.

25. Revenge, Weregoat, Drawn and Quartered, Bloody Master

Alberta black metal boys Revenge take over Highline for a night of dark noise with Weregoat, Drawn and Quartered, and Bloody Master.

26. Strings Attached

Emerald City Music will explore four unique combinations of stringed instruments. This program includes works by composers Dvorak, Arensky, Martinu, and Brahms, arranged for a string sextet and a string quartet with two cellos.

27. Zoolab, NAVVI, DoNormaal

Zoolab (Seattle producer Terence Ankeny) is part of Seattle's recent wave of young producers working in the hazy realm where hiphop entwines with nightbus, that vaporous, downcast strain of bass music birthed from Burial's fertile imagination. Zoolab's music makes you nod your head while befogging it with gray clouds of synth, although ebullient rays sometimes shoot through the mist. DAVE SEGAL

FEBRUARY 11

28. Ace Frehley with Enuff Z'Nuff

KISS guitarist Ace Frehley eventually took off his Spaceman costume but continued to make hard-hitting guitar-based rock music for the ages. He'll be joined by Enuff Z'Nuff.

29. Andre Feriante: The Four Seasons of Love

Much-laureled guitarist Andre Feriante will team up with pianist Overton Berry, tenor Steve Thoreson, Paraguayan dancer Stella Rossi, and tabla drummer Anil Prasad to perform selections from classical and folk repertoires as well as original Latin-influenced pieces.

30. Ayron Jones & The Way, Vaudeville Etiquette, Real Don Music, DJ Indica Jones

Local heavy-hitting singer-songwriter Ayron Jones will bring his blend of soul, blues, hiphop, pop, rock, and just about everything else into a live set at the Croc with Vaudeville Etiquette, Real Don Music, and DJ Indica Jones.

31. Clinton Fearon Acoustic Trio with Naomi Wachira and Adrian Xavier

Revered reggae icon Clinton Fearon will play a Nectar set with his acoustic trio and support from folk-pop beauty Naomi Wachira and Adrian Xavier.

32. Kinski, Dreamsalon, Pink Parts

I used to sit with the members of Kinski at the Monkey Pub, debating anything musical under the sun. Guitarist/vocalist Chris Martin loves krautrock but not prog rock unless krautrock is prog rock. I told him my two favorite albums were Bat Out of Hell and Astral Weeks, which he dubbed “ludicrous albums.” We were loud, but we had some beer-soaked fun. I lost track of them after a while, still miss ’em. They muster the mating of noise to drone to groove to Matthew Reid Schwartz’s once-in-a-while flute, and just generally out-Sonic Youth Sonic Youth. I foolishly assumed they’d taken a pop turn more recently. I tried the latest album, 7 (Or 8). I was wrong. I’m very glad to be wrong. ANDREW HAMLIN

33. Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag, Ballyhoo!, Pkew Pkew Pkew

What is it about third-wave ska that makes it so universally deemed uncool? Is it the horn section? Is it the muttonchops, Hawaiian shirts, and porkpie hats? The gimmicky jokes? Okay, I’m pretty sure it’s all of the above that keeps the genre pretty widely reviled by cool kids—but to middle-school me, this era of ska was everything. Reel Big Fish sing about angst and unrequited love in gleeful, super-catchy melodies, enthusiastically proclaiming that everything sucks, belting out odes to selling out and being a misunderstood, dateless loser kid in the world. When I was an awkward just-barely teenager, these bands were a palatable entrance into punk, shows I could get dropped off at with posi vibes and geeky acceptance. Are legions of 13-year-olds still getting into this stuff? I’m finally no longer embarrassed to admit that it still strikes a totally dorky, precious chord in my heart. ROBIN EDWARDS

34. Svet the Violinist

Electro-hiphop violinist Svet moves from America's Got Talent to the Hard Rock stage.

35. USC Loves You 2017

USC Events will shower their fans with love and the thumping EDM of DVBBS, Rain Man, Darrius, Johnny Monsoon, Just One, Beauflexx, Lady Auds, Erich Brown, Coltan Johnson, and Rohry.

FEBRUARY 11-12

36. Surfer Blood with Sloucher

Hailing from West Palm Beach, Florida, Surfer Blood are the indie-rock mainstay responsible for 2011's generally beloved Astro Coast and 2013's Gil Norton–produced follow-up, Pythons. DAVID SCHMADER

FEBRUARY 11-14

37. Early Music Underground: Baroque 'n' Hearts

The Early Music Underground House Band with acclaimed soprano Linda Tsatsanis will host the third annual tribute to "love gone wild, love gone wrong, love gone mad, and love just plain gone," with selections from composers Monteverdi, Vivaldi, Purcell, Strozzi, and Koczwara. Each of the three shows will take place at different venues—Resonance at SOMA Towers on February 11, Northwest Cellars on February 12, and Naked City on February 14.

FEBRUARY 12

38. The Music of Arvo Pärt: Adagio

Sink into an intimate evening of modern minimalist music from Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, as conceived by Brooks Tran on piano, Luke Fitzpatrick on violin, and Rose Bellini on cello.

39. Nearly Dan

Cover enthusiasts Nearly Dan play a set of Steely Dan classics (so really anything from Aja) with a full twelve-piece band well-versed in jazz, R&B, blues, and rock traditions at the ready.

40. White Lies with VOWWS

Post-punk Londoners White Lies will tour to Nectar in support of their latest album Friends, with an opening set from VOWWS.

FEBRUARY 13

41. The-Dream with Guests

R&B genius The-Dream (who has co-written platinum hits like "Umbrella" and "Single Ladies") will come to the Croc, presented by Capitol Hill Block Party.

FEBRUARY 14

42. Austra, The Range, Year of Death

During a summer afternoon at 2011's Capitol Hill Block Party, I staggered into the sauna known as Neumos and encountered Austra, a female-dominated Canadian group who were singing the heaven out of emotionally fraught, goth-inflected electronic tunes—while busting graceful, fluid moves. What a pleasant surprise amid the indie-rock hegemony of that day. In a Line Out review of that performance, I wrote that Austra came off "like three Kate Bushes if they were recording for 4AD circa 1984." With their album, Olympia, Austra come close to exuding the grandeur of Zola Jesus. This isn't really a dance record as much as it is a showcase for Austra's chilly, gorgeous compositional skills and vocal dramaturgy. They're a class act. DAVE SEGAL

43. DeVotchKa, Vince Mira, Circus Contraption Band, Can Can Cabaret, Jason Webley

DeVotchKa are "G*psy punk," according to the internet, or "a four-person band that plays peaceful, old-world folk with a bunch of crazy instruments, like theremin and bouzouki and violin," according to me. A stoner turned me on to them. A stoner who likes Burning Man and used to be homeless. DeVotchKa began as a backing band for burlesque shows, they get their name from the word for "little girl" in that language from A Clockwork Orange, they scored the soundtrack to Little Miss Sunshine, they have six albums to date, and they will sound beautiful. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

44. An Intimate Night with Rome

When searching for a sexy night of music to treat your sugar for Valentine's Day, you might not immediately think "dueling piano bar!" That's your mistake. 88 Keys will host boudoir-burning R&B singer Rome at this ritzy "red carpet atmosphere" event with dinner, appetizers, professional photos, and music from the star plus J Shep and guests.

45. Lemolo with Natasha Kmeto, Headwaves

Sweetly meditative Lemolo, chosen as one of the Top Bands Rocking Seattle by Seattle Magazine, returns to play dreamy, melancholy songs from their second album, Red Right Return.

46. Love & Liquor with Maiah Manser, Saint Claire, Scarlet Parke, and Dream Journal

Wrench those heartstrings around with a night of booze & croons thanks to Do206's Love & Liquor, presenting live sets from local electro-pop beauty Maiah Manser, flanked by Saint Claire, Scarlet Parke, and Dream Journal, as well as a selfie photobooth, a valentine-making station, and the fanciest of cocktails.

FEBRUARY 14-19

47. Mindi Abair and the Bone Shakers

Contemporary sax thriller Mindi Abair rips through Seattle with her bluesy, jazzy band of bad boys, the Bone Shakers.

FEBRUARY 15

48. Naturally 7

These a cappella guys, led by Roger Thomas, have performed with Michael Bublé and Ludacris and been guest musicians with Coldplay. Now they'll show their musical chops on their own.

49. Robby Krieger Band

Soloist and ex-Doors guitarist Robby Krieger will visit the Neptune while on tour with his backing band and guest vocalist Waylon Krueger in celebration of 50 years of The Doors.

FEBRUARY 16

50. Paris Combo

The chanteuse-led quintet Paris Combo blends jazz, French pop, cabaret, g*psy, and Latino and Middle Eastern rhythms for a sprightly and eclectic sound.

51. Taylor Hicks

Emerging from the catacombs of American Idol-era pop culture, Taylor Hicks (Season 5 winner for you neophytes) will take the stage at Benaroya for an evening of sultry Southern soul and blues rock.

FEBRUARY 17

52. Matt Pond PA, Flinn, Completions

I wonder if I could get into Matt Pond PA now if I listened to the first 30 seconds of a song on Spotify. This is the kind of indie-rock/chamber-pop band I soaked in easier as a teenage Barnes & Noble CD section regular, poring through jewel cases for my next favorite album. I can’t remember why I picked up the band’s 2004 record Emblems (did it have a RIYL Death Cab for Cutie note on it?), but I spent my bagel-shop-job money and immediately put it on heavy CD Walkman rotation. Then, buying music felt like an investment, so even if something didn’t hit me at first, I continued to listen over and over to find the meaning in the literary lyrics and meandering melodies. These songs are perfect for driving around when you’re not sure exactly where you’re going, for feeling vaguely listless. It’s a band whose music takes time to sink in, but when it does, it’s a comforting, melancholy gem. ROBIN EDWARDS

53. Peter Cetera's Timeless Tour

"Light rock, less talk" pioneer and ex-Chicago frontman Peter Cetera shares his legacy of soft favorites on his Timeless tour.

54. Sallie Ford with Jenn Champion

Portland artist Sallie Ford on the bill is almost too good to take. Ford’s album Slap Back, on which she metamorphosed from very-good-singer-songwriter-with-a-country-bent to garage-soul-psych-rocker (who still writes fantastic songs), has made the past year a lot more bearable. SEAN NELSON

55. WORK!: Derrick Carter

What happens when Kremwerk hosts Chicago house-music titan Derrick Carter? Droves of zealots come out to raise the roof and burn thousands of calories to the man's expertly mixed and selected sets, honed over the last quarter century or so. But he's no purist. Carter's sets usually branch out into disco, soul, jazz, and electro pop, connecting the dots with these styles and the spiritual funkiness of house music proper. DAVE SEGAL

FEBRUARY 17-18

56. Cloud Nothings with Itasca

Cleveland foursome Cloud Nothings have perhaps the archetypal band name for this precise moment of MP3 disposability. Hearing that name, one has to try to muster the energy to shrug. Fortunately, Cloud Nothings' album, Attack on Memory, is not the expected spindly, third-generation Xerox of second-tier '90s lo-fi, but rather, aggressive, heart-on-sleeve post punk. They're at their best when they accelerate with amphetamine verve, as on the Dream Syndicate–like epic of scorching guitar fury called "Wasted Days" and the speed-demonic Feelies-esque rock of "Separation." DAVE SEGAL

57. Joshua Bell with Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto

Renowned violinist Joshua Bell will perform Russian master Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Czech composer Dvořák’s uplifting Eighth Symphony.

FEBRUARY 17-19

58. Branford Marsalis Quartet with Kurt Elling

The great saxophonist Branford Marsalis, who is a member of jazz's royal family (the Marsalises—Ellis, Wynton, Delfeayo), is famous for participating in Sting's only decent solo album, The Dream of the Blue Turtles, leading the band on Jay Leno's show in the mid-'90s, and working with DJ Premier on jazz/hiphop collaboration Buckshot LeFonque. He is less well known for the ribbons upon ribbons of beauty extracted from Igor Stravinsky's "Pastorale"—a piece on the album Romance for Saxophone. Branford Marsalis is also known for upsetting his more famous brother Wynton. Branford loves popular culture; Wynton hates it. CHARLES MUDEDE

FEBRUARY 18-19

59. Resonance: A Celebration of Black American Composers

Formerly a singer and guitarist in world-pop mavericks Pollens, Hanna Benn is an exceptional vocalist with ties to the classical, avant-garde, and pop worlds. She'll be premiering her new work Sankofa ("Go back and get it" in the Twi language of Ghana) through NOCCO, with text and film by C. Davida Ingram, and additional music by Alex Guy.

FEBRUARY 19

60. Deep Listening: Masaru Higasa

Gather in James Turrell's permanent exhibition Light Reign at the Henry Art Gallery, a warm sky-viewing room, and immerse yourself in Masaru Higasa's multi-instrumental soundscapes. Higasa plays guitar, hang drum, and Native American flute, he will explore the space with his musicality for a meditative experience.

61. Experience Hendrix

Celebrate the music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix with Experience Hendrix, a super-group super-show in which scads of renowned artists gather for a night of glowing tribute. Featured musicians for the evening include Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa, Keb' Mo', Chris Layton, Mato Nanji, Noah Hunt, The Slide Brothers, and Henri Brown.

62. Sham 69, The Creepshow, Gallows Bound, Junto

Hersham punks Sham 69 got their act together in 1976, and managed to rise to the top of the ranks for punk bands in the United Kingdom, achieving five Top 20 singles. The original unit broke up in 1979, but they're back with a new line-up forty years after their inception to rock the Highline.

63. Vetiver, Kacy & Clayton, Guests

Back in March 2015, when few people were paying attention, Bay Area collective Vetiver released one of the year’s loveliest albums. Seven records into a career, most bands have a formula down, but too many rehash old moves to diminishing effect. Complete Strangers won’t upend anyone’s expectations about the Bay’s indie-folk scene; it’s just that everything comes together so nicely: Andy Cabic’s translucent vocals, the spiraling rhythms, the chiming guitars, and the subtle brass touches that recall such seemingly divergent acts as the Byrds and Stan Getz and João Gilberto. It’s the Platonic ideal of the Summer Record. Granted, it gets a little sleepy at times—like a nap on a gently swaying hammock—but there are no sharp edges to wreck your flow; just soft, cottony bliss. KATHY FENNESSY

FEBRUARY 20

64. Los Campesinos! with Crying

Former Stranger music editor Eric Grandy's favorite lovelorn mope-rock band Los Campesinos! are finally back in town after years of ignoring their sad sack PNW fans, and they'll be crashing their sounds against opener Crying (natch).

65. Marduk, Incantation, Svart Crown, Guests

Formed in 1990, Marduk exists as an intent to create the most blistering and blasphemous metal ever. They'll be joined in that goal by Incantation, Svart Crown, and more guests.

FEBRUARY 21

66. An Acoustic Evening with The Joy Formidable

For those who find the xx too reserved to compel full engagement, the Joy Formidable are here to fill your guitar-based art-pop hole with an impressive droney racket. DAVID SCHMADER

67. Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles

Rain is a "psychedelic" multimedia tribute to the musical legacy of The Beatles and the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band—a note-for-note theatrical reproduction of the album in its entirety that's as close as you can get to seeing the real thing without having to resurrect anybody.

68. Schubert Octet

An octet of Seattle Symphony musicians will play night music selections from the repertoires of Franz Schubert and William Bolcom.

FEBRUARY 21-22

69. John Scofield's 'Country for Old Men' with Vicente Archer, Larry Goldings, and Bill Stewart

Master improviser and instrumental jazz legend John Scofield showcases his latest project, Country for Old Men, a reimagining of the music of Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Bob Wills, and other country greats with a support band of longtime genre notables, including organist Larry Goldings, bassist Vicente Archer, and drummer Bill Stewart.

FEBRUARY 22

70. Alter Bridge, NONPOINT, Andrew Boss

On their The Last Hero Tour, forceful hard rock quartet Alter Bridge will promote their latest album of the same name, with NONPOINT and Andrew Boss.

FEBRUARY 22-25

71. Los Lobos with Future Stuff

I’ve maintained a low-key love of East LA’s Los Lobos for three decades after having, um, accidentally witnessed them playing on the Mall in DC. Thankfully, loving them since has never been a stretch, as they’ve proven to have remarkably consistent top-class songwriting skills. They have a relatively new album out called Gates of Gold, and that is prolly the reason they’re playing a short Seattle residency. Gates is a good album full of classic Los Lobos: a mix of rock, soul, and Tejano jams. Live, I reckon they might play their hit(s), but if they choose to play their new album straight through, you will forgive them for not trotting out “La Bamba.” MIKE NIPPER

FEBRUARY 23

72. Born Of Osiris, Volumes, Oceans Ate Alaska, Within The Ruins, Fire From The Gods

Chicago progressive deathcore metalheads Born Of Osiris take their New Reign tour to Studio Seven, with support sets from Volumes, Oceans Ate Alaska, Within The Ruins, and Fire From The Gods.

73. Chicano Batman, 79.5, Sad Girl

Fuzzed-out sonic soul provocateurs Chicano Batman bring their funky, exotica-tinged sound to the Crocodile with 79.5 and Sad Girl.

74. Dude York, Mommy Long Legs, Lisa Prank

Halloween 2014 I saw Seattle hook masterminds Dude York cover songs from the excellent Josie and the Pussycats soundtrack and now every time I see them I can't help but draw that comparison—their songs are completely anthemic, heart-soaring pop ragers that belong in the headphones of millions of teenagers. This show is gonna rule. ROBIN EDWARDS

75. Lucero

Twangy and expressive Lucero from Memphis provides an appropriate soundtrack for a good cry, but their time-tested punkish sound is great for any mood, really.

FEBRUARY 23-26

76. Bobby Caldwell

Longtime soulful crooner Bobby Caldwell, best known for his 1978 song "What You Won't Do for Love," brings his smooth talents for jazz and R&B back to town for a four night set.

77. Wintergrass Music Festival 2017

Bring the whole family and warm up to bluegrass tunes. Artists include Hot Rize, Tim O'Brien, Turtle Island String Quartet, and dozens of others.

FEBRUARY 24

78. Dawes

The intellectual folk-rockers from L.A., fresh from the September release of their new album We're All Gonna Die, will play their rich acoustic Americana.

79. Electric Guest with Nine Pound Shadow

Electronic R&B duo Electric Guest find their stride in their latest album Plural, from which they'll be showcasing new music, with Nine Pound Shadow.

80. Hippo Campus with Magic City Hippies

Experience the lush confounding of youth through baby-faced indie rockers Hippo Campus and Magic City Hippies at the first show kick-off for the newly renovated Neumos.

81. William Singe & Alex Aiono

The fresh-faced R&B duo, spectacularly popular with the Youth of Today, has been selling out shows all over the world with smooth grooves.

FEBRUARY 25

82. Blake Shelton with Raelynn

Dad-joke-shiller and ex-mulleted country crooner Blake Shelton will bend the Tacoma Dome to his Top40 appeal with special guest and The Voice star Raelynn on their Doin’ It To Country Songs tour.

83. Riff Raff with DJ Afterthought, Owey, Dollabill Gates, Komplex, youngster jiji, Nauticult

Inexplicable pop culture juggernaut Riff Raff takes his candy-colored interpretation of hiphop culture to the Croc stage, with extensive bill support from DJ Afterthought, Owey, Dollabill Gates, Komplex, youngster jiji, and Nauticult.

84. Super Diamond

The Surreal Neil, Randy Cordeiro, is apparently a vocal dead ringer for Neil Diamond, who was impressed enough to perform twice with the tribute band named in his honor. Expect loads of glitter and throaty vibrato.

85. Temples, Night Beats, Deap Vally, Froth, JJUUJJUU

Neo-psych outfit Temples journey from the Midlands to bring their sunshine warp to this rain-soaked land. They'll be joined on their "Desert Daze" tour by Night Beats, Deap Vally, Froth, and JJUUJJUU.

FEBRUARY 26

86. Banners

Cedric Diggory-lookalike Banners will croon in romantic falsetto backed by gentle acoustic riffs.

87. Handel's Tenor: Beard's Beauties

English tenor James Beard acted as Handel's vocal muse, as many pieces were written with his talents in mind. This artistic partnership will be showcased here, with Grammy Award-winning tenor Aaron Sheehan taking over Beard's role in illustrating the most glorious moments of the English Oratorio.

88. Pickwick, Telekinesis, Porter Ray, Jason Dodson, Grand Hallway, Erik Blood, Beat Connection

Tender-hearted, soulful-toned indie rockers Pickwick take on the Croc for a night of expansive Northwest talent, with support from Telekinesis, Porter Ray, Jason Dodson, Grand Hallway, Erik Blood, and Beat Connection.

FEBRUARY 27

89. Kevin Abstract

Kevin Abstract (aka Kevin Simpson) writes poetic, personal hiphop that has garnered praise from music blogs and magazines since his 2014 debut album, MTV1987. Catch his Death of a Supermodel tour along with an opener by Northern Ireland's Bearface.

90. Mykki Blanco with Cakes Da Killa

Performance artist and drag-rapper Mykki Blanco will hit our fair city in a flurry of breathtaking gender fluidity, queer culture hits, and incredible style. Their High-ness will be joined by past Mo-Wave thriller, Cakes Da Killa.

91. Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

Tommy Castro and his band the Painkillers will throw down a live set of Southern soul, with a healthy dose of bluesy rock added for an extra thrill.

92. Vince Staples: The Life Aquatic Tour

Thoughtful hiphop artist and all-around intersectional guy Vince Staples grapples with fame, religion, and madness in his latest tour.

FEBRUARY 28

93. Adia Victoria, DoNormaal, Reverend Dollars

“I don’t know nothin’ ’bout Southern belles, but I can tell ya ’bout Southern hell,” Adia Victoria sings lightly and melodically over a hazy, menacing blues guitar line on “Stuck in the South” from her debut album, Beyond the Bloodhounds. It’s the sort of album that seeps into your tissue and fascia and then shakes you from the inside out. Comparisons to other artists are lame and reductive, I know, but Victoria’s vocals take me back to early Cat Power records, and her screaming guitar makes me want to drag my body across a dirt floor the way PJ Harvey’s does. The similarities go beyond sound, to the spell-like manner in which these women entirely transport you to their singular worlds. Victoria’s interior Southern soundscape has range, drawing from country and pop, but it also reaches back, deep and far, through darkness—to muddy Mississippi Delta blues, yes, but also the dusty groans of the genre’s West African roots. Go to this show and you’ll probably be haunted for days. ANGELA GARBES

94. Bash & Pop

Tommy Stinson of the Replacements got his Bash & Pop band back together in 2016. He'll bring his show to Chop Suey for a second take on rough power punk.

95. An Evening with the James Hunter Six

Bluesy Englishman Jame Hunter takes over the Triple Door with his genre fusion charm and his band "the Six" for a night of soul, blues, and jazzy big band rock.

96. Tennis with Guests

Husband/wife duo Tennis burst onto the Pitchfork-led indie-blog scene in 2010 with runaway hit "Marathon," a simplistic, lo-fi, retro-sounding song that was all jangly pop chords and warm girl-group "oohs" and "ahhs." Though catchy as hell, the song seemed flimsy, and the band's merit appeared to be bolstered mostly by a conveniently marketable backstory (which always generates buzz regardless of musical quality) about some yuppie dream-vacation sailing trip the couple had just gone on. Six-plus years, three full-lengths, and a few EPs later, Tennis have yet to match "Marathon"—which was probably bitten from some obscure '60s cut anyway—but is probably a great band to see if you enjoy safe, "refined" things like tennis and sailing. MIKE RAMOS

*These shows are sold out, but resale tickets may be available: Deep Sea Diver with Guests (February 2-4), Run The Jewels with Gas Lamp Killer, Gangsta Boo, Nick Hook, Cuz (February 7), NerdNightOut with The Doubleclicks, Joseph Scrimshaw, and Guests (February 11), Cody Jinks, Paul Cauthen, Ward Davis (February 11-14), Air Supply (February 14), J Boog, Jo Mersa Marley, Jemere Morgan, Westafa (February 16), Ugly God x Wintertime (February 16), JoJo (February 17), Little Big Show #17: Angel Olsen, Chris Cohen, Sloucher (February 18), David Duchovny (February 19), Thundercat with Guests (February 19), Clipping. with Baseck (February 21), and William Singe & Alex Aiono (February 24).

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.