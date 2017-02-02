The 20 Best Movies To See In Seattle This Weekend: Feb 3-5, 2017 The Royal Tenenbaums, I Am Not Your Negro, And More Film Critics' Picks

See Wes Anderson's hilariously funny, dryly tender, and impeccably designed The Royal Tenenbaums at Central Cinema this weekend.

It's been a long week. You deserve some escapist entertainment this weekend, particularly in the form of hiding out in a movie theater and watching one of these films recommended by our critics. Skip Gold (mostly "a deeply unpleasant experience") and instead watch films like Emily (with cast and crew in attendance), the new James Baldwin documentary I Am Not Your Negro, or Academy Award-nominated Hidden Figures. Click through the links below to see specific movie times and see trailers. If you're looking for another film, check out our complete movie times calendar, or see our Things To Do calendar for everything happening this weekend.

NEW RELEASES

1. I Am Not Your Negro

Sixteen years after Lumumba, Raoul Peck, who is Haitian, has directed I Am Not Your Negro, a documentary about one of the greatest writers of 20th-century America, James Baldwin. Now, it's easy to make a great film about Baldwin, because, like Muhammad Ali, there's tons of cool footage of his public and private moments, and, also like Ali, he had a fascinating face: the odd shape of his head, the triangle of hair that defined his forehead, and his froggy eyes. Just show him doing his thing and your film will do just fine. But Peck blended footage of Baldwin with dusky and dreamy images of contemporary America. These images say: Ain't a damn thing changed from the days of Baldwin and the Civil Rights Movement. But they say this with a very deep insight about the nature of time. CHARLES MUDEDE

SIFF Cinema Egyptian

Note: Panelists are scheduled to be in attendance for a discussion following the 7pm screening on Feb 3.

2. The Space Between Us

This is a teenage love story directed by Peter Chelsom, who is known for iffy romantic comedies like Shall We Dance? and Serendipity. But in The Space Between Us, the protagonist is a sixteen-year-old boy who happens to be the first person born and raised on Mars. The film's got space travel, cheesy interplanetary internet romance, and Gary Oldman.

Pacific Place & Varsity

LIMITED RUNS

FRIDAY

3. The Prison in Twelve Landscapes

The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world, with 670 people in prison out of 100,000 U.S. residents. This collection of documentary vignettes shows the effects that the massive prison system has on different communities and individuals—including people hoping that a federal prison will re-open so jobs will flood back and a woman threatened with jail time because she couldn't afford the fine for an improperly maintained garbage can. Jeanette Catsoulis of The New York Times calls it "an unsettling mural of systemic damage."

Northwest Film Forum

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

4. The Jerk

In 1979's The Jerk, Mr. Bringing Down the House plays Navin R. Johnson, a huge moron who was "born a poor black child." Only he's white—incredibly so. It's dead-on hilarious slapstick, social commentary, and—most of all—shows Steve Martin's comic skills chopping like a damn Ginsu knife. Just lava-hot funny. Insert cliché about the mighty falling here. ADAM GNADE

Central Cinema

ALL WEEKEND

5. Emily

Emily, the feature length debut from director Ryan Graves, takes a tiny-by-design story and earnestly goes deep, exploring the destructive impulses, badly timed stabs at nobility, and increasingly mixed signals of a couple on the brink. Without showy declarations of intent or roof-raising histrionics, it captures how people can be perfect together, until they aren’t. Set in Portland, the plot follows a young married couple (Michael Draper and Rachael Perrell Fosket) seemingly content with their extremely Northwest careers—technical writing for him, coffee shop for her—and hosting the occasional Bible study night in their realistically cramped apartment. Then he begins to question things. Everything, really. ANDREW WRIGHT

Grand Illusion

Note: On Friday Feb 3 and Saturday Feb 4, director Ryan Graves, producer Kelly Morgan McCrillis, and lead actors Rachael Perrell Fosket and Michael Joseph Draper will be in attendance at Grand Illusion.

6. The Royal Tenenbaums

Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Luke Wilson, Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Owen Wilson, and Bill Murray (rocking a Professor Barnacle beard) are an extended family of neurotic geniuses whose bastard of a patriarch (Hackman) wants to bring them closer together. Too bad they hate his guts. The film is hilariously funny, dryly tender, and impeccably designed. SEAN NELSON

Central Cinema

CONTINUING RUNS

7. 20th Century Women

"We are a generation of men raised by women,” sneered Fight Club’s Tyler Durden. To which Mike Mills would probably reply, “I know! Awesome, right?” Mills’s new movie is called 20th Century Women, and it’s just as much a celebration of female wisdom, power, and complexity as the title suggests. It’s set in 1979 Santa Barbara, and told mostly from the perspective of 15-year-old Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), who’s being raised by his middle-aged single mom, Dorothea. If that setup makes you worry for a moment that this is another story about women from a male perspective, you’re not alone. But thanks to a ferocious, textured performance from Annette Bening as Dorothea, and Mills’s digressive, empathetic script, the movie works. MARC MOHAN

SIFF Cinema Uptown & Guild 45th

8. Arrival

Arrival is an ominous, thrumming, beautiful thing that starts out being about aliens who need a decoder ring. It ends up being about something quite different. Arrival is about Big Things—and the manner in which Villeneuve gets to them, as his camera slowly traces structures and landscapes both familiar and strange, can’t help but surprise and impress. Visually and aurally remarkable, Arrival sometimes unfolds like a clever puzzle and other times like a raw-nerve thriller; throughout, with heart and wit, Heisserer and Villeneuve never lose sight of the film’s characters—creatures in a situation that’s weird and mournful, exciting and threatening. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Meridian 16 & Sundance Cinemas

9. A Dog's Purpose

The trailer for A Dog's Purpose (about a dog and his many reincarnations) is basically a live-action Hallmark card, yet it still manages to tug at the heartstrings of dog-lovers. (For God's sake, the dog dies! More than once!) But now dog-lovers are upset for a different reason: a behind-the-scenes production video released of a terrified German Shepherd being forced into a rushing body of water. It's unclear if the video really depicts animal abuse—some are saying the editing is quite misleading—but it's icky enough to put many people off the movie entirely. If you can handle fictional dog death and possibly non-fictional animal cruelty, watch A Dog's Purpose for Dennis Quaid and eternal doggy devotion.

Pacific Place & Varsity Theatre

10. Fences

Recently, while leaving a screening of the solid and engaging film adaptation of August Wilson's play Fences, which was directed by Washington himself, a man walking behind me said to the woman walking next to him that this is not the kind of Denzel Washington film he likes. It's too act-y, it's all about the Academy Awards. Clearly, he wanted Washington to shoot more and talk less. But Fences has no guns and a whole lot of talking about life—it deals with failed dreams, race relations in mid-century America, marital problems, parenting problems, working-class problems, drinking problems, problems with debts, mental health, and, ultimately, death. What might kill the character Washington plays in Fences, Troy Maxson, is not a car chase or a shoot-out, but blocked arteries to the heart. He is a normal guy with a very standard suite of personal and social issues. The man behind me was correct: It is likely that Washington will be recognized by the Academy for this performance. And thank God! It is good to see a great actor take a break from his fall into the abyss of crap and produce something of social, artistic, and cultural value. The Academy will probably also recognize Viola Davis, who plays Rose Maxson, Troy's wife. CHARLES MUDEDE

Pacific Place & Sundance Cinemas

11. Hidden Figures

The function of white ideology is to place the blame of black poverty on black people themselves. They are not smart enough, they are lazy, they are like children—therefore they live in the projects, they are on welfare, they perform poorly academically. But the golden bowl of this logic gets a crack whenever a person or an event makes the truth visible: Blacks are as stupid or as smart as any other group of people. This is why a movie like Hidden Figures is so important—a film about a black mathematician, Katherine Johnson (played by Taraji P. Henson), who worked for NASA and participated in its key projects in the 1960s. The mathematician was also a woman, and so she challenged not only white ideology but also male ideology. She had to be hidden twice. The movie also stars Janelle Monáe, who made her mark in the best movie of 2016, Moonlight. CHARLES MUDEDE

Various locations

12. Jackie

Natalie Portman’s portrayal of then-First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy is nothing less than amazing, perfectly capturing Jacqueline’s intense drive, strength, occasional pettiness, and overwhelming grief. She, along with director Pablo Larraín and a talented cast, go a long way to reshape our shared memories of Kennedy as simply a fashion plate in a pink pillbox hat, revealing a figure far more complicated and heroic. Jackie is a stunning, heart-wrenching meditation on truth, the American ideal, and the incredible pressure on first ladies—women who represent just as much, if not more, than their husbands. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Various locations

13. Julieta

I was excited to see the hot, gender-bending lava of Pedro Almodóvar’s filmmaking meet the cold, austere, ocean-like resilience of Alice Munro and her refusal to let her characters get worked up. HISSSS! I was not disappointed. Julieta is great. It’s still very Almodóvar (The sets are RED and people are FIGHTING!), but it’s pared back in a way that recalls 2006’s restrained Volver more than 2011’s bonkers The Skin I Live In. Almodóvar’s Julieta is like a cover; a rock or emo version of Munro’s cool, classic folk song. SUZETTE SMITH

Guild 45th

14. La La Land

You guys, I LOVED La La Land, and you will too. Don’t be afraid of it just because it’s a musical about a struggling actress (Emma Stone) and a pretentious jazz musician (Ryan Gosling) who meet and fall in love and sing and dance in a romanticized, cartoony LA. Yeah, it’s splashy and grandiose and full of hazy violet Southern California sunsets, but its emotional core is genuine. Take it from shriveled-hearted me, the Unearned Sentiment Police: La La Land is a grand, over-the-top, razzly-dazzly love story that won’t make you puke one bit. It might even help you forget the horrors of reality, however momentarily—and after the year we’ve had, that practically makes La La Land a public service. MEGAN BURBANK

Various locations

15. Lion

Based on Saroo Brierley’s memoir A Long Way Home, the film, an inspiring drama that earns tears without jerking them, begins with five-year-old Saroo (played by a bouncing ball of energy named Sunny Pawar) becoming separated from his mother and brother and ending up a thousand miles away in Calcutta. Saroo’s path may be unclear, but Lion’s isn’t: Like the train that took him away in the first place, the film moves steadily toward its tearful destination, propelled by sincere performances and Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran’s gently urgent musical score. Kidman shows great tenderness as the adoptive mother, underscoring the theme of “family” not being limited by biology, and Patel is serious-minded and haunted. But it’s little dynamo Sunny Pawar that you’ll remember best, his infectious cheery optimism encapsulating the film’s hopeful tone. ERIC D. SNIDER

Sundance Cinemas & Meridian 16

16. Manchester by the Sea

In Manchester, Lee Chandler (Affleck) seems content to shovel walkways and unclog toilets for a living in Boston, until word comes that his older brother Joe (Kyle Chandler, seen in flashbacks) has died of a heart attack. Joe’s will stipulates that he wants Lee to move back to his titular hometown and become Patrick’s guardian. Lee, however, is haunted by past events and resists, with a toddler’s tenacity, every effort by the people around him to help him come to terms. I feel for the guy, and you will too, but after two hours, I wanted to grab him by the collar and tell him to buck up. After all, he’s at least going to get an Oscar nomination out of it. MARC MOHAN

Various locations

17. Moana

Moana is the Disney princess movie everyone needs right now—or, at the very least, Moana is the princess I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl. Not every kindergartner can see herself in Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, or, even nowadays, Frozen. After years of witnessing people of color gunned down and beaten on-screen, having a whole movie dedicated to showcasing the knowledge and beauty of brown people felt restorative. Yes, Moana is an animated children's movie, but it is important for children of color to be able to see movie audiences sit in awe of their people's stories. Representation matters regardless of age. ANA SOFIA KNAUF

Note: starting on Friday, Varsity will also host Moana sing-along screenings.

Varsity

18. Moonlight

Moonlight is a film that has all of the major film critics in the country singing the loudest praises, and is already breaking box-office records, and happens to be a coming-of-age tale of a black American male. But I want to make this clear: The director of Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, did not come out of nowhere. He also directed and wrote one of the best films of the previous decade, Medicine for Melancholy (2008). The wonder is that it took him so long to make his second feature, which will most likely make a big splash at the next Oscars. Expect Jenkins to be one of the few black Americans to win the award for best director. CHARLES MUDEDE

Various locations

19. Office Christmas Party

Office Christmas Party rolls out joke after joke like an ever-patient Santa with a bottomless bag of toys—plenty of ’em don’t work, but only a Grinch wouldn’t crack a smile as the party devolves into expected chaos. McKinnon, as the office’s repressed HR rep, is an expected standout, but I was surprised by Aniston, whose unbelievably mean boss might be even funnier. You probably won’t want to talk about it the morning after, but this Office Christmas Party is a surprisingly fun time while it lasts. NED LANNAMANN

Varsity

20. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

This is one of the darkest films in the Star Wars series. In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the theology of that faraway galaxy with its Force takes a backseat, and the troubled soul of the rebellion is at the controls. The Empire is not a joke. Its economic and military power is immense, and the power of its uniformity is almost unstoppable. To challenge it, you need more than just the Force. A rebel must, above all, feel that the realization of the ideal future—here in the form of a harmonious, heterogeneous galactic society—far surpasses (1) the evils of war and (2) the self. If you miss this point, the sacrifices of a revolution, then you will not understand the greatness of Rogue One. CHARLES MUDEDE

Pacific Place & Sundance Cinemas