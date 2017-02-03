Last-Minute Plans: 82 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do In Seattle This Weekend: Feb 3-5, 2017 National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day, The Skate Like A Girl Benefit With Kimya Dawson, And More $10-And-Under Events

If you don't have plans for the weekend yet, or are looking for better ones, we've got you covered—here are 82 last-minute things you can do this weekend that won't cost more than $10. See them all below, ranging from Sex and Cannabis with Dockside Cannabis to the Ghostfish Brewing's Second Anniversary Party, and from the fourth annual Skate Like A Girl Benefit (with headliners including Kimya Dawson) to the Storyville Rising-themed speakeasy at Seattle Immersive Theatre. For more options—including places to watch the Super Bowl, the best movies playing this weekend, and events to plan ahead for in the rest of February—check out our complete Things To Do calendar.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

1. The Backslide Gospel, Cellar Bells, Teresa & The Wolves

The Backslide Gospel play what they refer to as "sifted, sauteed, flambeed, rock 'n' roll," and they'll be joined by Cellar Bells and Teresa & The Wolves.

(West Seattle, $7)

2. Black Asteroid, JGarrett, Cody Simpson, Biome

Originally a sound designer and keyboard tech for Prince, Bryan Black (Black Asteroid) has since moved on to producing his own brand of alien techno. He'll be joined by JGarrett, Cody Simpson, and Biome.

(Downtown, $10)

3. Candi Pop

If you own several glitter chokers and routinely take "Which Spice Are You" quizzes, the Candi Pop dance night at Neumos is for you. Free pizza from 9-10pm, and free entry before 10pm, with $10 entry after that. Feel free to embrace all your guilty pleasures and spread that unicorn rainbow boy band girl power magic around town.

(Capitol Hill, Free/$10)

4. Coloring & Cider

Unwind with a cold cider and a coloring page or two this weekend, and take advantage of Blue Highway's sale on books.

(Queen Anne, free)

5. Cupid Ain't @#$%!: An Anti-Valentine's Day Poetry Movement

J Mase III and "the infamous" Regie Cabico as well as their queer/trans cohorts of color are showcasing Valentine's Day angst in the form of edgy poetry—"funny, sad and just a wee bit arousing." This tour has played in many US cities and even in London.

(Hillman City, $10-$20)

6. DUG: Rare Funk Dance Party

With its funk, hiphop, uh… kids’ records, and boogie, DUG is one of my fave DJ nights in town and an all-around kickass night of dancing. MIKE NIPPER

(Eastlake, $7)

7. Forgetting of Being

Rachel Green and Daniel Salo, new media artists in residence at Jack Straw, have created a sound and visual piece about the "anatomy of memory," with some live performances interacting with the installation on special dates—including "chapter two" tonight at 7 pm.

(University District, free)

8. Free Community Talk: Activist Poetics

After the "Affect and Audience: Activist Poetics" symposium at UW during the day, there will be a free evening of intersectional, social justice-centric, poetic performance. Featured speakers—all of whom have been inspired by "the surge of public and digitally inflected social movements...such as #Blacklivesmatter, #sayhername, #blacktranslivesmatter"—will perform poems that "will add texture to the contemporary conversation in literary criticism that asks where the new avant garde in poetry is going."

(Downtown, free)

9. Fremont First Friday

Hike up and down the hills of Seattle's self-proclaimed weirdest neighborhood/center of the universe and immerse yourself in local art shows and installations, indoors and out (be sure to stop by the Troll, Lenin, and the Rocket). Food trucks will be stationed within easy reach. Venues include Canvas! Paint.Sip.Studio, ArtFX Gallery, evo Timesinfinity Gallery, and Frame-Up Studios.

(Fremont, free)

10. HEAVY: Tony Goods, Swervewon, Pat Nasty, Bgeezy

For those who like their music and visuals just a little overwhelming, this dance night features the likes of Tony Goods, Pat Nasty, Swervewon, and Bgeezy.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

11. Hella Black Hella Seattle Presents the Love Peace and Soul Party

Hella Black Hella Seattle, a podcast for local people of color, will throw a party with ace DJs from the black community like Toya B, Jus Moni, Stas Thee Boss, and J Nasty.

(Capitol Hill, $2)

12. Hush

Phil Guerin's Hush is a one-hour show that sets the challenge of performing 20 silent comedy acts before the egg timer tings.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

13. Kye Alfred Hillig, Thousands, Cloud Person

Tacoma singer-songwriter Kye Alfred Hillig will share alt-country vibes on the Conor Byrne stage with Thousands and Cloud Person.

(Ballard, $8)

14. Kylle Reece, Brian Butcher, Point of Arches, James Berkley

Young alt singer-songwriter Kylle Reece brings his acoustic stylings to the Funhouse stage, with support from Brian Butcher, Point of Arches, and James Berkley.

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

15. Lola Kirke, Johanna Warren, Wyndham, Hiraeth

Singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actress Lola Kirke debuts her quadruple threat prowess at her first Seattle show, with support from Johanna Warren, Wyndham, and Hiraeth.

(Ballard, $7/$10)

16. Low Hums, Betsy Olsen, Feed

Psych-rockers Low Hums lay their fuzz-pop thick for the Blue Moon crowd, with Betsy Olsen and Feed.

(University District, $5)

17. #MuslimBan Questions

The Muslim Association of Puget Sound and CAIR will bring together concerned citizens and lawyers, so you can find out who is currently being affected by #45's ban on immigrants and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries (Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, and Syria) and get your questions answered. MAPS briefly explains why the order is so important to understand: "In the past days we have seen that in practice, this Order is affecting persons from other Muslim-majority nations as well as Muslim persons who are Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs) and even those who are dual citizens."

(Fremont, free)

18. Nacho Picasso, KID Jone$, Nikko Savage, Hampton, Mike Ramos

Nacho Picasso fulfills all the emotional dichotomies you need for Seattle’s rap scene: seducing you with synchronistic vocal talent, deep B-side humor, and a low-key approach to darker themes of abandonment and trauma cycles, meanwhile throwing down some gnarly gang-bang groupie line and casually smirking at it all. KIM SELLING

(Columbia City, $10)

19. Ottessa Moshfegh

Ottessa Moshfegh, whose celebrated novel Eileen was shortlisted for the 2016 Man Booker prize and named a National Book Critics Circle Award finalist, will read from her latest work, Homesick for Another World.

(Capitol Hill, free)

20. Poke Da Squid, Disorderlies, Amsterdam, Led Fed Infants

Get wild in the U-District with the legendary Kraken clientele and a whole night of loud and rowdy punk, reggae, and rock thanks to Poke Da Squid, Disorderlies, Amsterdam, and Led Fed Infants.

(University District, $7)

21. Quenton Baker and Fernando Pérez

Our own Rich Smith has praised local poet Quenton Baker (This Glittering Republic) for his "Baldwin-like," richly researched approach to the "unbroken chain of state and vigilante violence" against black people. Hear Baker and Andrés Móntoya Poetry Prize winner Fernando Pérez read their work at the irreplaceable Open Books shop.

(Wallingford, free)

22. Ralph Reign, Raven Matthews, K Rad

Ralph Reign ducks out the astral plane to helm a night of hazy jazz and funk-infused hiphop, with local street philosopher Raven Matthews, and K Rad.

(Columbia City, free)

23. Research: Christopher Rau

German label and Pitchfork favorite Smallville artist Christopher Rau makes his Seattle debut flanked by local hero Succubass and other guests.

(Downtown, $10)

24. reSET

Curated by Mark Haim, Babette Pendleton, and Alice Gosti, reSET is a sort of arts-share dance series put on by the Washington Ensemble Theatre. Choreographers perform new pieces using the set for whatever play the company happens to be producing at that time. The stage for Every Five Minutes will be reimagined to suit their artistic needs. RICH SMITH

(Capitol Hill, $10)

25. Seattle HER Winter Party

HER, a gigantic worldwide app helping LGBTQ+ people meet and date, is treating y'all to a party tonight where you can play Giant Jenga and other house party games, boogie to the best queer beats from Star Swagg, Lana McMullen, Kickz, and DJ Ricki Leigh, watch dance by Sabrosa Dance Company, hear spoken word by Roma Ray and Ander Lyon, and have Kiki Robinson read tarot for your queer past, present, and future. This event is particularly aimed at women/womxn, but all LGBTQ+ and allies are welcome.

(Capitol Hill, $10/$15)

26. Spin the Bottle

This is Seattle's longest-running cabaret and has seen just about everything—dance, theater, comedy, paper airplanes, tears, stunts, music, romance—from just about everyone.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

27. Teen Feed Benefit with Wild Powwers, Actionesse, Zen Mother, Crawl

Teen Feed provides meals, supportive connections, basic needs items, and access to health and advocacy services to youth every day around the Puget Sound. Raise money for Teen Feed at Black Lodge with sets from unleashed rockers Wild Powwers, Actionesse, Zen Mother, and Crawl.

(Eastlake, $8-$10)

28. Tell Me A Story, Danny & The Good Intensions, Janitors of Chaos

Alterna-rockers Tell Me A Story spread their progressive vibes at Slim's with Danny & The Good Intensions and Janitors of Chaos.

(Georgetown, $5)

29. The Tzar Turns 6

As you check out Fremont's neighborhood art spots during Fremont First Friday, stop in for dinner at Pel'Meni for eastern European potato or meat dumplings with traditional or inventive toppings. This is Pel'Meni's sixth year as Fremont's favorite late-night calorific starch bowl spot (not far from the Lenin statue, incidentally), so they're giving out free cake and wine. приятного аппетита!

(Fremont, free)

30. Strong Suit Trio, The Service Providers, VanityMirrors

Sexy "heavy glam" from VanityMirrors will have you head-banging your feathered locks all night. See them with superband the Service Providers and "the last rock band on the planet," Strong Suit, a line-up of versatile Seattle musicians Sean Bates, Justin Davis, and Chris Friel (Star Anna et. al.).

(Up North, $8)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

31. Andrew Hoeppner Exit Show

Heads, Faces, and Vases, a solo exhibit by Andrew Hoeppner to commemorate his two-year artist residency at Pottery Northwest, will offer loose interpretations of the self portrait. The opening reception will be on Friday night.

(Seattle Center, free)

32. Nonsequitur: 32nd Seattle Improvised Music Festival

See visiting musical improvisers like flautist Nicole Mitchell, pianist Lisa Cay Miller, and jack-of-all-instruments Douglas R. Ewart as they join local players to create brand-new and unique musical configurations. Concerts begin at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm, but there's more to the festival: come at 6pm for the "Improvised music merch mart," where you can buy (or sell!) recordings; on Saturday, attend a free (but limited-space) workshop on improvisation and dance; meet other enthusiasts and discuss the future of the festival at a potluck from 5-7pm on Saturday.

(Wallingford, $5-$15 donation)

33. Six Degrees of Separation

John Guare's thoughtful Six Degrees of Separation, nominated for a Pulitzer in 1990, tells the story of an injured young black man who convinces an older, rich New York couple that he is Sidney Poitier's son—but what is he really up to?

(Downtown, pay what you will)

34. Truth B Told

Onyx Fine Arts' 12th annual juried exhibit, Truth B Told, will reveal the truth about Black artists: their strength and fragility, the variety of their styles, and the uncategorizable nature of a broad, diverse group of artists. At the closing reception on Saturday, there will be food and drinks, Ekphrastic poetry read by members of the Seattle African American Writers' Alliance, and dance performances featuring the Northwest Tap Connection.

(Pioneer Square, free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

35. Seattle Rising

A worker-owned media cooperative is asking citizens to share their thoughts and concerns on the new regime at a downtown rally/forum every day this weekend. Their goal: to make your stories heard and continue the fight for "people of color, immigrants, first nations, LGBTQA, women, disabled folks, and people experiencing poverty and/or houselessness." Sign up at the tech table for your three minutes of talking time.

(Downtown, free)

SATURDAY

36. Alice in Rollerland: Rainier Rollergirls Bout 2

Rainier Roller Girls will fight their ruthless challengers, the Aftershocks Roller Rebels, in the land of the Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit! Watch these bad ladies skate and patronize the beer garden, bake sale, and merch tables. Tickets are five dollars more at the door.

(White Center, $10/$15)

37. Ancient Warlocks, TeePee Creeper, The Sun Giants, Sower

As long as there are stoners (they don’t seem to be diminishing in number much around here), there’ll be a need for stoner rock. When it’s done well, stoner rock is very satisfying, like being swaddled in blankets made out of woolly mammoth pelts while the earth rumbles moderately in the distance. It’s down-tuned ecstasy in (almost) slow motion. Seattle’s Ancient Warlocks do this low-slung, methodical grind with requisite swagger, and vocalist Aaron Krause’s ravenous yowl makes him a dead ringer for Monster Magnet’s Dave Wyndorf—a great thing in any sensible person’s book. DAVE SEGAL

(Ballard, $8)

38. Arthaus 3.0: Broken Hearts Club!

Version 3.0 of Kremwerk's drag-queen battle royale/dance party is upon us. Teams of hilarious and artsy queens will compete for bragging rights, shade throwing rights, and the right to play puppet master at the following year's Arthaus series. As I predicted, Betty Wetter, Cookie Couture, Miss Americano, and Khloe5X of Halfway Haus won the series last year, and they'll be hosting and picking the themes this year. For this broken hearts' club party, LightHaus and Henny & The Jets will compete, with Halfway Haus hosting and performance by Cookie Couture, Betty Wetter, Americano, Old Witch, and Butylene O'Kipple. French Inhale will DJ. Drinks will be had. RICH SMITH

(Downtown, $7/$9)

39. Band It LIVE

Skylark will host the big Band It monthly show with a variety of genre and artist tribute performances. Three bands throughout the night will play selections originally by Garbage, Rolling Stones, and Green Day, with a mini cover band taking on the best of southern rock standards for a greasy '70s vibe.

(West Seattle, $7)

40. Bearracuda Seattle Underwear Night Upgraded with GROWLr

Stick your duds in the clothing check—all you need are your skivvies and your dance moves. Join your host Matt Bearracuda (his real name!) and DJs Matt Stands and Freddy KOP; enjoy good company and hot go-go boys.

(Capitol Hill, $6/$8)

41. Bellevue Collection Lunar New Year

This day-long culture fest will usher in the Lunar New Year with dance, Chinese opera, crafts for all ages, dumpling samples, and demos in calligraphy and martial arts. See a performance by the South Puget Sound Chinese Language School Lion Dance Troop, hear music from the Washington Chinese Youth Orchestra or from Shirley Wang on the venerable stringed guzheng, and don't miss the big parade from 2-3 pm.

(Bellevue, free)

42. Bloody Downton Abbey

This interactive murder mystery show takes its inspiration from the overly pristine world of Downton Abbey and adds mayhem. Written by Karen Polinsky, Sarah Steinberg, Jillian Channing, and Mark Coulter. Can't you just hear that tinkling piano theme music... of DEATH.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

43. Charlie Finn, Claire Michelle, JNAII

In celebration of the release of Charlie Finn’s newest album, P.S. I’m Gay(ish), Rendezvous will host a night for pride and community allyship, and centering queer artists. Charlie's upbeat alt-pop sound will be joined by Claire Michelle and JNAII.

(Belltown, $8)

44. "A Closer Look" with Marsha Burns

Painter/photographer Marsha Burns—whose work is featured in Paul Allen's collection of portraits displayed in A Closer Look alongside that of famous artists like Seurat, Renoir, and Adams—will guide you through the exhibition as well as its sister show, Implied Fictions.

(South Lake Union, $5 gallery admission)

45. The Definitive Pearl Jam Tribute: Washed In Black with Past Curfew

Do you miss grunge? So do these guys. "Definitive" Pearl Jam tribute group Washed in Black are back to pay homage to the music of Pearl Jam, with support from Past Curfew.

(Fremont, $10/$15)

46. Demun Jones

Crowing without being militant, Demun Jones's southern hiphop pays tribute to his home state of Georgia.

(Eastlake, $10/$12)

47. Fire Safety and Other Stories

Music and storytelling from Seattle tale-spinners and musicians, including readers John Mullen and Barbra Earl Thomas and instrumentalist Kate Farrell.

(Columbia City, free)

48. Free First Saturday for Kids: Lunar New Year

Celebrate the Lunar New Year (and the Year of the Rooster) at this day of activities inspired by Tabaimo's exhibit of video installations, Utsutsushi Utsushi. At the event, they promise live music, martial arts performances, dress up, story time, family tours, and drop-in art activities.

(Capitol Hill, free)

49. Free Paramount Tour

Start your Saturday with an exploration of the old building, which opened in 1928 and probably houses plenty of histrionic ghosts.

(Downtown, free)

50. Frost Fest

Revisit the classic tale of Cinderella set in the Spanish city of Barcelona with this modern, bilingual performance of Cinderella en España (targeted at kids and families) featuring the Youth Opera Choruses. Prior to the 2pm curtain call, join with other families in the lobby at 12:30pm for interactive, all-ages activities.

(Seattle Center, kids free/adults $5)

51. Ghostfish Brewing's Second Anniversary Party

Ghostfish Brewing is celebrating its second birthday with an Anniversary Wood-Aged Imperial Brown Ale, which it will sell at a discount at this party. Also on the agenda: cake, street tacos, brats, and tastes of the new beers Shrouded Summit Belgian White Ale and Meteor Shower Blonde Ale.

(Sodo, no cover)

52. Goawaysun, Oliver Elf Army, Dada Fructose, Nail Houses

Glitch-tronica artist Goawaysun headlines at the Blue Moon with support sets from Oliver Elf Army, Dada Fructose, and Nail Houses.

(University District, $5)

53. Leopold & His Fiction, The Hollers, James Anaya & The Current, Hillside '77

Bare bones ex-Detroit rocker Daniel James of Leopold and his Fiction bring a '70s energy to his live sets. He'll be joined by The Hollers and James Anaya & The Current.

(Pioneer Square, $7)

54. Mastering the Hustle: Workshops to Empower Artists Pursuing a Career in Music

It's a sad, age-old truth: Talent is no guarantee of being heard if you have no business smarts. KEXP, Upstream Music Fest + Summit, and MoPOP will lend a hand with their "Mastering the Hustle" series, inviting industry professionals to speak to aspiring musicians about finding their way. It's free, but show up early; space may be limited even if you RSVP.

(Seattle Center, free)

55. The Mom Show!

Five performers (Molly Tellers, Woody Shticks, Brittany Tipton, Missy Lacy, and Sara Porkalob) will tell stories about their mothers. Hosted and produced by Kara O'Connor.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

56. More Fats More Femmes Witch Market 2.0

Shop for jewelry and plus size vintage clothing and enjoy the ethereal wisdom of tarot readers at this market hosted by Indian Summer owner Adria Garcia, ex-IS manager (and current Stranger music calendar editor) Kim Selling, and current IS shopgirl Abby Cooke.

(Capitol Hill, free)

57. National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Pajama Party

In honor of this special faux holiday, Full Tilt Ballard will open early and invite breakfasters to chow on waffles à la mode and breakfast-themed ice cream flavors and play pinball in pajamas. All jammie-becostumed customers ("footies encouraged!") will be entered into a raffle, and there will be coffee and mimosas for your breakfast delectation. If ice cream for breakfast is too much for you, they'll also have "crowd favorite cereals." The full menu will be available during the event and the pajama party will continue all day long, but the special ice cream flavors and waffles will only be available while supplies last in the morning.

(Ballard, free entry)

58. Night Crush

Night Crush is a recurring dance party night for queers that centers people of color to maintain a safe space for QPOC, trans people, people of varying abilities, and all bodies (and if you don't identify as such, be very aware of the space you're taking up). Enjoy jams on jams on jams from resident babe DJ Riff-Raff (with a special rotating DJ guest every month), a crew of dancers, and a whole queerio crowd ready to go buck. Re-Bar is not a scent-free space, but it is wheelchair accessible.

(Downtown, $0-$20)

59. Pat Todd & The Rankoutsiders, The Lovesores, Communist Eyes

Los Angeles underground rocker Pat Todd, previously of The Lazy Cowgirls, gets back on stage with his own band, Pat Todd & The Rankoutsiders. They'll be joined by The Lovesores and Communist Eyes.

(Eastlake, $8)

60. The Prids, Shadowlands, Fotoform

The Highline brings you the punk-lite vocals and low-key riffs of Oregon's The Prids (Mistina La Fave, David Frederickson, Tim Yates, Gordon Nickel).

(Capitol Hill, $10/$12)

61. Queer Scouts Seattle: Knot Tying

When has there ever been a better time to brush up on survival skills? The Queer Scouts are an innovative group of skill-sharing LGBTs, pleasantly offering volunteer opportunities and free lessons in everything from automotive repair to filmmaking to baking. This month's lesson is knot-tying, a skill that is likely to come in handy when you least expect it. If you've always dreamed of executing the perfect sheepshank or double carrick, now's your chance to learn—and then pass the knowledge along so we're all prepared for whatever lies ahead. MATT BAUME

(Rainier Valley, free)

62. Robert Francis Flor with Michelle Penaloza, Victor Pineda and Emily Lawsin

Robert Francis Flor is a poet, playwright, and activist who has long encouraged the flourishing of Asian American arts and culture. His new chapbook, Alaskero Memories, "recounts his coming of age during the four summers he worked in the salmon canneries in King Cove, Alaska in the early 1960s." Join him for a reading and contributions about Filipino workers from Michelle Penaloza, Victor Pineda, and Emily Lawsin, plus music by Roger Rigor et. al. This event is co-sponsored by the Seattle Filipino Arts organization Pinoy Words Expressed Kultura Arts (PWEKA) and Elliott Bay Book Company.

(Capitol Hill, free)

63. Rock N Rollers: The 4th Annual Skate Like A Girl Benefit

I hope we can all agree that sexism is ridiculous, stupid, and harmful, which is why organizations like Skate Like a Girl are essential; its chief focus is promoting women’s skateboarding at a community level as an early push for female empowerment and leadership. Local bands have joined up to support the cause at a benefit show that boasts a superior lineup to much of what’s been cobbled together this winter. Enjoy sets from abstract elevators of garage punk Wimps, beach day retro whoopers Acapulco Lips, up and coming sunshine-poppers Fine Prince, and a headlining set from reigning folk-pop queen Kimya Dawson. KIM SELLING

(Seattle Center, $10/$15)

64. Science March: Ask a Scientist Nature Walk

This informal nature walk, organized by the Science March, invites citizens of all ages to meet scientists and learn about "Pacific Northwest Habitats." Take the kiddos and enjoy the beautiful park while arming your brain with knowledge.

(North Seattle, free)

65. Sex and Cannabis with Dockside Cannabis

Discover how to enjoy far-out CBD-enhanced sex with "libido-enhancing strains, lubes, and edibles." (Check out Tobias Coughlin-Bogue's article on weed lube and its supernatural awesomeness for vaginas as a brief introduction.) As you get educated, sip champagne and enter in a raffle or two.

(Capitol Hill, free)

66. SIN: Fetish February

This recurring DJ night at Kremwerk has fetish performances, drink specials, and dancing. SIN on February 4 will feature the talents of DJs Shane and Eyktan, spinning the best of EBM and Industrial, plus gogo-ing and fetish performances.

(Downtown, $5)

67. Songwriters in Seattle Monthly Showcase

This wide-ranging songwriting circle (boasting 3,000 members in many genres) will meet for performances of their original music at the folksy bookstore/venue/café.

(Greenwood, donation)

68. Spectral Waves, Upwell, Nosretep

Local psych-rockers Spectral Waves bend gravity at Slim's with Upwell and Nosretep.

(Georgetown, $5)

69. Squall — Noise Happy Hour

Hark, a rare live appearance by Spacement (aka Jeff Brown) is upon us. His 2015 album on local label Further, Detonation Waves, spurred flashbacks to the equilibrium-subverting, dystopian synth (de)compositions of Nik “Pascal” Raicevic and Gil Mellé’s Andromeda Strain score. Spacement’s latest release, 2016’s Progress Between Wars, steers away from the malevolent turbulence of Detonation Waves and embraces a stately ambience that recalls somber, placid Brian Eno LPs like On Land and Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks and the interstellar zone-outs of Pete Namlook. With his exceptional output over the last few years, Brown has ascended to the upper reaches of Seattle’s ambient-music ecosphere, along with Raica, Norm Chambers, and Gel-Sol. DAVE SEGAL

(Downtown, $5)

70. Still Ill vs Rollin Old School DJs

Both rooms of Lo-Fi will be taken over by this all-out hiphop party in which the front room will cater to '90s and '00s throwback jams and some current gems thanks to DJs Paco and Chetbong, and in the main room old school '80s and '90s hits will resign supreme, courtesy of DJ Hefe and Cucuy. Chamillionaire cocktails (sake Jell-O shot/ champagne) will be available for $7.

(Eastlake, $5)

71. Storyville Rising-Themed Speakeasy—The Few Clothes Cabaret

After the Storyville Rising immersive theater show finishes, swing by for a special burlesque/cocktail party with a five-piece jazz band and performances by a lightly garbed dancing troupe.

(Queen Anne, $10/$75/$175)

72. Vinyl Church

Every first Thursday (or Saturday in the case of February), enjoy some "fresh cuts, classic hits, rare gems, and forgotten crowdpleasers" from resident DJs Patrick Phelan, Philip Yovetich, and Beakr playing only vinyl all night long in the Crocodile Back Bar with drink specials and pizza for all.

(Belltown, $2)

73. Yes No Wait Maybe

Under-21 Maddy Bennet and Yotam Ofek "have performed everywhere from teen centers, to bars, to comedy clubs." Come out and see: the kids are all right.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

74. America's Largest Antique & Collectible Show

Who knows what possibly haunted treasure you'll find at this twice-yearly consortium of rare and antique books, toys, clothing, jewelry, housewares, furniture, and more? Shop over 400 booths for a new piece of history to take home.

(Puyallup, $6)

SUNDAY

If you're not going to a Super Bowl party, consider:

75. Black Nite Crash, Blackwater Prophet, Blackpool Astronomer

Alternative outfit Black Nite Crash, who refer to themselves as "the shoegaze Replacements," take on the High Dive with name twins Blackwater Prophet and Blackpool Astronomer.

(Fremont, $6/$8)

76. February Swedish Pancake Breakfast

Tuck in to Swedish pancakes with ham and lingonberries for your pre-Super Bowl breakfast. (As the Swedish Club points out, pancakes are more of a dessert dish in the old country, but no one seems to have too many objections to an early-in-the-day carb feast). Kids can eat for only $5. Stay afterwards for dancing and live music.

(Queen Anne, $9)

77. Fresh Look

This workshop offers the chance for loving and helpful critique of the artwork (sketches, scripts, paintings) you've been stressing about. BYOB.

(Ballard, free)

78. Morning Star Shop Local x Pop-Up Brunch (February Edition)

This iteration of local chef Tarik Abdullah's brunch pop-up at Royal Room will feature such delights as jumbo prawns 'n' grits with squash, fennel, and tabil roasted tomato sauce, and house-made biscuits with zaatar lamb and roasted pepper gravy. Though she praises his food as "bold and wide-ranging," Stranger food writer emeritus Angela Garbes says it's primarily about the pop-up's positive vibes. "Food aside, the vibe at Morning Star is what makes it truly great," she wrote last June. "The music is always what you want to be listening to, and the crowd—lots of black, brown, and white folks—is diverse and joyful." In that same spirit of joy and diversity, Abdullah is soliciting donations this time around to help rebuild the Bellevue mosque that was the victim of arson in January. I dunno about you, but dropping a tenner in the jar, ordering up some braised chicken in saffron butter sauce, and thinking about how bummed Trump would be that a racially diverse crowd of brunch-loving Seattle liberals are raising money to rebuild a mosque sounds like a perfect meal to me. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

(Columbia City)

79. Motley Zoo Presents: Puppy Bowl

There is some sort of ovoid-projectile-related event hoop-de-doo this Sunday, it appears. If you're not a sportsball person, perhaps you could be persuaded to join the fun with... pups? They'll be showing the game and acquainting you with baby dogs. Drink $3 tall boys, $4 wells and house wines, and dollar-off drafts. Don't forget to donate to Motley Zoo, the no-kill shelter who's bringing the little furry fellas. 21+.

(Capitol Hill, free)

80. Turbo Turkey

At this show, Turbo Turkey promises long form improv, short form improv games, and sketch comedy.

(Belltown, $5)

81. TV Girl, Poppet, Hello, I'm Sorry

TV Girl (Brad Petering and Jason Wyman) will play their blend of nostalgic "‘60s French pop"- and "southern California soul"-influenced hiphop.

(Ballard, $10)

82. Weird and Awesome with Emmett Montgomery

On the first Sunday of each month, comedy, variety, and "a parade of wonder and awkward sharing" are hosted by the self-proclaimed "mustache wizard" Emmett Montgomery.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.