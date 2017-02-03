34 Places To Watch The 2017 Super Bowl In Seattle Parties With Food & Drink Specials, Puppies, Big TVs, And More

The Seahawks may not be playing, but there are still plenty of Seattle bars playing the Super Bowl this Sunday. From our Super Bowl calendar, here are 34 places that will have food and drink specials, giant TVs, puppies, and more.

Jump to: Ballard | Beacon Hill | Belltown | Capitol Hill | Central District | Downtown | Fremont | Georgetown | Greenwood | Pioneer Square | Sodo | South Lake Union | University District | West Seattle | Bellevue | Tukwila

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

BALLARD

1. Kickin' Boot

Kickin' Boot will offer special food and drinks and host games and giveaways (including some weird Falcons and Patriots skull memorabilia things) for the game.

2. Molly Maguires

Bring a dish to this Super Bowl viewing party/potluck. They'll have three screens plus a big projector to watch the game.

3. Purr

The Falcons and the Patriots will slug it out (and Lady Gaga will belt it out) on 15 screens at Purr while you enjoy food and drink specials.

4. Stoup Brewing

Watch the game on big screen at Stoup and drink delicious beer. Buy a snack from Anchor End Pretzel Shoppe and grab a free special STOUPerbowl sticker for a keepsake.

BEACON HILL

5. Tippe & Drague

Get some free corn with your beer and food and drink specials at Tippe & Drague, and play games for prizes.

BELLTOWN

6. The Crocodile

Free pizza will greet your delighted maw at the Crocodile's Super Bowl viewing party, so get there early and drink specials all day from Tito and Rainier.

CAPITOL HILL

7. Capitol Cider

Take advantage of Capitol Cider's "food, and booze" and "HUGE projector to watch the game."

8. Comet Tavern

While football players tackle each other onscreen, amuse yourself with cornhole and solo cups at the Comet and snag some giveaways from Budweiser. There will be $10 pitchers of Bud and a $4 "taco bag buffet."

9. Corvus and Co.

Corvus and Co. is advertising "Big screen, Happy hour, + 2 teams we don't care about." Their words! Not ours! Don't send us angry emails if you're reading this from Boston or Atlanta. Drink $4 wells, $4 Draft Beers, $4 house wine, and $2 tall boys of Hamms.

10. Dino's Tomato Pie

Dino's will mark game day with specials on slices and Buffalo Garlic Knots. 21+.

11. Hopvine Pub

Spend your Sunday afternoon amidst like-minded fans, and pizza and beer specials, at the Hopvine Super Bowl viewing party.

12. Motley Zoo Presents: Puppy Bowl

There is some sort of ovoid-projectile-related event hoop-de-doo this Sunday, it appears. If you're not a sportsball person, perhaps you could be persuaded to join the fun with... pups? They'll be showing the game and acquainting you with baby dogs. Drink $3 tall boys, $4 wells and house wines, and dollar-off drafts. Don't forget to donate to Motley Zoo, the no-kill shelter who's bringing the little furry fellas. 21+.

13. Pine Box

The denizens of the classily morbid Pine Box public house will be watching the Super Bowl.

14. Poco

Watch the big game and buy cheap(er) wine: "50% off select bottles of wine and drink specials inspired by the matchup."

CENTRAL DISTRICT

15. Central Cinema

Need to see the Super Bowl on a proper movie screen? Go to Central Cinema and order some drinks and chow. Doors open at 3 p.m., and you might not want to dawdle too long to get seats.

DOWNTOWN

16. Frolik

Head to Frolik for tailgate drink specials as you watch the game.

17. Hard Rock Cafe

The Hard Rock downtown will have six big TVs, drink specials, and raffle prizes at this Sunday's Super Bowl. No kiddies allowed.

FREMONT

18. Nectar

Play "Super Bowl Squares" for a $500 prize at Nectar, which will be projecting the game on its 12-foot HD projector and on three other HDTVs.

GEORGETOWN

19. Seattle Tavern & Pool Room

Bring your own dish and enjoy happy hour and during the game and free pool the whole day.

GREENWOOD

20. Naked City Brewery

Stranger-approved Naked City has certain priorities: "Now let's make fun of some silly, ridiculously expensive commercials! And, watch some football." Dine on one of their tasty salads or sandwiches while you watch.

PIONEER SQUARE

21. FUEL

This sports bar will sell food and drink specials like the "Red Falcon Shooter and a Patriots Bomb."

22. Quality Athletics

Quality Athletics will celebrate the clash of the Falcons and Patriots with ribs and "bacon potato salad, baked beans and honey crisp apple BBQ sauce" for $18.

23. Box House

There will be 18 HDTVs plus a 15-foot projector and Game Day food specials for the Super Bowl.

SODO

24. 88 Keys

The piano bar promises "big screens, projectors, great food and drinks" for the game.

25. Elysian Fields

Celebrate the Super Bowl with paradisiacal deals—$10 pitchers of Immortal IPA, Mens Room Red, or Zephyrus Pilsner plus food specials—and watch the game on the big screen.

SOUTH LAKE UNION

26. Bar Harbor

If you wish to inhale a lobster roll or oysters while you watch the Pats battle the Falcons on a big projection screen, this bar is for you.

27. Sam's Tavern

"Hipsters" and their dogs are welcome at this Bloody-Mary-ful Super Bowl festivity, also featuring burgers, a 15-foot projector, nine ancillary HD screens, and the musical selections of DJ EPop. 21+.

28. The Spirit 76 Yacht

The Spirit of 76 will be hung with HDTVs for the big game. Take a break from watching and dance to DJ Gorilla's Top 40 tunes and get food from the buffet; order yourself a $25 beer or wine bucket too.

29. Teku Tavern

TeKu will be screening the big game, and Bread and Circuses food cart will have a special menu, including Candy Butcher hot dogs.

UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

30. Junction U District

20 TVs on the Junction's two floors will be blasting the game while you watch raptly or play foosball, shuffleboard, or pool. For $80, get two pitchers of beer, potato chips, french fries, a "full order of wings, mozzarella sticks & popcorn shrimp," and eight sliders.

WEST SEATTLE

31. Ounces

Reserve a spot at this all-ages West Seattle taproom, which will have indoor and outdoor TVs and food trucks to satisfy your game day hunger.

BELLEVUE

32. Stone Lounge

The Stone Lounge boasts 100- and 70-inch screens, including some in private rooms.

33. Suite Lounge

Watch New England vs. Atlanta at this Bellevue joint. Call (425) 679-6951 to reserve.

TUKWILA

34. Lucky Liquor

Lucky Liquor will show the game on four screens and offer 50-cent wings and $8 pitchers of PBR.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.