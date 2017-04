Your Guide To April 2017 Events In Seattle The Arts, Performance, Books, Music, Food & Drink Events You Should Get Tickets For

There are lots of excellent events in Seattle this April, and many of them are likely to sell out. We've compiled three lists of the biggest ones, which we advise you to buy tickets for as soon as possible, if you're planning to go:

110 Concerts (From Bastille to The Weeknd)

92 Art, Performance, And Book Events (From Alec Baldwin To The Seattle Erotic Art Festival)

53 Food & Drink Events (From The Bacon And Beer Classic To The Cheese And Meat Festival)

As always, for even more events, check out our complete Things To Do calendar, or download our free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—from which you can save your favorite events for later, easily get Google Maps directions, and more.