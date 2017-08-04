Seattle Frozen Dessert News: Five Treats You Need To Know About to Beat the Heat Free Ice Cream, An Ice Pop Shop Opening, And New August Creations

Courtesy of Seattle Pops The much-anticipated brick-and-mortar location of Seattle Pops will open this weekend.

While you can't do anything to change the hot weather currently plaguing the city, you can at least eat a frozen treat to help stay cool. Coincidentally, one of Seattle's most anticipated ice cream shops will have free ice cream today, an ice pop shop is having its grand opening this weekend, and three other ice cream places have brand-new August flavors and creations that we think you should know about. Read on for more details—just be prepared for lines.

1. Free Ice Cream at the future site of Salt and Straw

Salt and Straw is a much-raved-about Portland creamery. Lucky Seattle—we're going to get one of our own. And today, in front of their soon-to-be-open shop, they'll be giving out Freckled Woodblock Chocolate, Double Fold Vanilla, and Roasted Strawberry Coconut scoops (complete with "a cute wooden spoon under the lid") for free, while it lasts.

2. Grand Opening of Seattle Pops

After gaining popularity at farmers' markets, Seattle Pops is finally opening their brick-and-mortar location in Wallingford today, at 5 pm, just in time for the heat wave. Their menu, which includes new flavors, features $4 fruity and creamy options like strawberry lemonade, mango chile, avocado, chocolate banana, and blueberries and cream. They'll also have giveaways all weekend.



3. Dessert Month at Li'l Woody's

Every weekend this month, the popular local burger chain will have a different Instagram-worthy dessert (literally—they partnered with popular food Instagrammers to create them). First up is the Feed the Pudge Shake, a Full Tilt Mint Chip ice cream shake with crushed Andes mints and a Cupcake Royale Peppermint Party cupcake on top.

4. August Menu at Central District Ice Cream Company

This shop is known for their unusual flavors, and this month's are no different—Pineapple Li Hing Mui, Philz Mint Mojito, Chicken & Waffles, Beastmode, Black Sesame, Fruity Pebbles, Chai Latte, and, perhaps most anticipated, Ube Cheesecake.

#NationalCheesecakeDay they say... and since u all have been so patient...we've decided along w/ our PAMILYA @hoodfamousbakeshop that TODAY would be the perfect day to re-launch this match made in...Seattle! CD or Ballard..we got u!

A post shared by CD ICE CREAM (@cdicecream) on Jul 30, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT



5. Eclipse Ice Cream at Frankie & Jo's

This new plant-based ice cream shop on Capitol Hill is gearing up for the total solar eclipse on August 21 with a new August flavor that has toasted coconut and dark chocolate ice cream with chocolate-covered sunflower butter cups.

Want more options? Check out our ice cream shop directory.