While you can't do anything to change the hot weather currently plaguing the city, you can at least eat a frozen treat to help stay cool. Coincidentally, one of Seattle's most anticipated ice cream shops will have free ice cream today, an ice pop shop is having its grand opening this weekend, and three other ice cream places have brand-new August flavors and creations that we think you should know about. Read on for more details—just be prepared for lines.
1. Free Ice Cream at the future site of Salt and Straw
Salt and Straw is a much-raved-about Portland creamery. Lucky Seattle—we're going to get one of our own. And today, in front of their soon-to-be-open shop, they'll be giving out Freckled Woodblock Chocolate, Double Fold Vanilla, and Roasted Strawberry Coconut scoops (complete with "a cute wooden spoon under the lid") for free, while it lasts.
Hello, #Seattle! We are so excited to get to know you....so, we thought we'd come up your way to treat you to some FREE ice cream at a little surprise Beat the Heat ice cream pop-up! Tomorrow we'll provide some sweet relief from the heat for our soon to be Capitol Hill neighbors. Beginning at 2 p.m. we'll be in front of our upcoming shop location at 711 E Pike St to hand out delicious little cups of Freckled Woodblock Chocolate, Double Fold Vanilla and Roasted Strawberry Coconut (v)....complete with a cute wooden spoon under the lid! We’ll be sticking around until they’re gone...be sure to come by early before we run out! Hope to see you! Thanks for the photo! @_phkim
2. Grand Opening of Seattle Pops
After gaining popularity at farmers' markets, Seattle Pops is finally opening their brick-and-mortar location in Wallingford today, at 5 pm, just in time for the heat wave. Their menu, which includes new flavors, features $4 fruity and creamy options like strawberry lemonade, mango chile, avocado, chocolate banana, and blueberries and cream. They'll also have giveaways all weekend.
It's finally happening! . GRAND OPENING🎉!!! Aug 4th 5pm-11pm . We will have all your favorite flavors plus more! . The first 25 customers Friday and Saturday will get a special giveaway! . Can't wait to see you guys there and thank you for all your support to make this happen! . . . . . #seattlepops #seattle #seattlepopsicles #popsicle #buzzfeast #eater #eaterseattle #eatfamous #eatingfortheinsta #eatlocal #supportlocalbusiness #eattheworld #feedyoursoull #foodbeast #foodspotting #f52grams #heresmyfood #huffposttaste #instadessert #myfab5 #paletas #seattlecatering #seattleeats #seattlefood #seattlewa #wa #spoonfeed #pnw
3. Dessert Month at Li'l Woody's
Every weekend this month, the popular local burger chain will have a different Instagram-worthy dessert (literally—they partnered with popular food Instagrammers to create them). First up is the Feed the Pudge Shake, a Full Tilt Mint Chip ice cream shake with crushed Andes mints and a Cupcake Royale Peppermint Party cupcake on top.
This weekend's dessert special: #FeedThePudgeShake — 💚 Full Tilt Mint Chip ice cream milkshake #CupcakeRoyale Peppermint Party cupcake whipped cream crushed #AndesChocolate 💚 It's available starting today - til supplies last! Available at all 4 locations. Very limited quantity! #lilwoodysdessertmonth
4. August Menu at Central District Ice Cream Company
This shop is known for their unusual flavors, and this month's are no different—Pineapple Li Hing Mui, Philz Mint Mojito, Chicken & Waffles, Beastmode, Black Sesame, Fruity Pebbles, Chai Latte, and, perhaps most anticipated, Ube Cheesecake.
5. Eclipse Ice Cream at Frankie & Jo's
This new plant-based ice cream shop on Capitol Hill is gearing up for the total solar eclipse on August 21 with a new August flavor that has toasted coconut and dark chocolate ice cream with chocolate-covered sunflower butter cups.
ECLIPSE: a swirl of toasted coconut ice cream with the darkest chocolate ice cream representing the dance of light and dark. then, we fold house-made sunflower butter cups that are covered in chocolate, like the sun eclipsed by the moon. be sure to check out our beautiful custom pint labels too! we are SO proud of this beyond creamy flavor. prepare to have your mind blown ✌🏼🍦🌒 available in scoops & pints all month!
Want more options? Check out our ice cream shop directory.