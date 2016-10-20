Seattle Halloween 2016: 19 Haunted Houses, Ghost Tours, And Other Scary Events

Angela Schmidt / Shutterstock

OCTOBER 20-22

1. Georgetown Haunted History Tour

Take a tour of Georgetown's spookiest corners at this 12th annual Halloween walking tour—this time, with the theme of planes, trains, and automobiles. After the tour, there will be a party with live music from the Snake Suspenderz and tarot readings. (Seattle — Georgetown)

OCTOBER 20-30

2. Haunted Nightmare at the Nile

"Seattle's Only Haunted Golf Corpse" invites you to brave ghouls and other horrors, then celebrate in Fear Garden with food trucks and booze. October 30 is a special Fright Light Night, where the whole venue goes dark and you have nothing to navigate with but a small flashlight. (Mountlake Terrace)

OCTOBER 20-31

3. Fright Factory

Get the heeby-jeebies in this mostly-indoors haunted house that was listed on Buzzfeed's "25 Haunted Houses Across America That Will Scare The Crap Out Of You." (Buckley)

4. Frighthouse Station

"Not responsible for crying, soiling oneself, or huddling prone in the fetal position." Technical question: can you be prone and fetally-arranged at the same time? Well, you are unlikely to care about the finer points if Frighthouse scares you as much as it promises. Billed as "Tacoma's longest-running event," the site offers two walk-through attractions: "Shadows" and "Haunted Hollows."(Tacoma)

5. My Morbid Mind Haunted House

For a slightly cheaper haunted experience, turn to Lacey's My Morbid Mind, which the website says was born when a porch display mutated into something big. Kids can walk through on the 29th and the 31st from 5-6:45 pm. (Lacey)

6. Nightmare at Beaver Lake

Horrible clowns and demons hound you through a 3/4 mile trail (it's mostly outdoors, so don't skimp on the warm clothes). Come for the 7 pm show for a friendlier, kiddier, cheaper option, or 8 pm and after for the full scare. (Sammamish)

7. Nightmare on 9

The folks behind Nightmare on 9 (and also the Georgetown Morgue) have worked pretty hard on their backstory. "The Snohomish Slaughter & Rendering Plant was built in 1935 by the Thomas brothers, Sam and Dean. It was closed in 1975 when one of the brothers was tragically torn in half by one of the meat grinders. There is still speculation as to whether Sam tripped or was shoved to his gruesome death." The trailer for this walk-through attraction hints at zombies, evil clowns with chainsaws, and other staples. (Snohomish)

8. Stalker Farms

Attractions at Stalker Farms (usually Stocker Farms) include walk-through mazes on the themes of a gruesome "harvest" and a demented TV show, or playing Paintball Stalker Hunt for Zombies. (Snohomish)

OCTOBER 20-NOVEMBER 3

9. Hell's Gateway Haunted House

This Tacoma haunted house is only open to those 13 and older, and under-18s have to be accompanied by an adult. Once there, with prior reservation, you can enter the "Real Fear" interactive, for which they warn: "You will have to sign and finger print a HOLD HARMLESS agreement for entrance into this event." It promises to be a nasty, messy time (they recommend you wear clothes you're willing to throw out afterwards). You can also confront the "Dark Nightmare" locked-room challenge, armed only with a glowstick. Many of the "Real Fear" nights are sold out already, but, due to popular demand, November 2 and 3 dates have been added so you can scare yourself even after Halloween. (Tacoma)

OCTOBER 21-29

10. Haunted Forest

This mile-long haunted forest trail features a $5 family-friendly period on Saturdays (5-6 pm). If being scared piques your appetite, never fear! There are on-site concessions. (Maple Valley)

OCTOBER 21-30

11. Booktoberfest

Maybe "Booktoberfest" doesn't sound as terrifying as running from zombies through a haunted field, but this October series of literary events in bars includes various scary storytelling events—including Ghastly Tales of Terror at the Georgetown Conservatory, 'Ales from the Crypt at the Canterbury Alehouse, and Hallowe'en Horror at the Tippe and Drague Alehouse—with potential to be just as scary. (Seattle — Various Locations)

12. Fright Fest

If you're willing to leave Seattle's protective confines to get your scares, head south to Wild Waves for gory haunted houses, pitch-black rides, and a safe ghost village for the kiddies. (Federal Way)

OCTOBER 21-31

13. Carleton Farm Haunted Swamp

Survive the Zombie Farm, ride a wagon and shoot the undead (with paintballs), make your way through a Haunted Swamp filled with clowns and ghost trains, or go minimalist and navigate a "no-haunt" blackout maze. Not for kids under 12, but they can come to the corn maze by day. (Lake Stevens)

14. Georgetown Morgue Haunted House

Want to grope through a pitch-black maze with a bloody clown screaming in your ear, but most likely emerge with all your important bits still attached? Cheesy as it looks, Georgetown Morgue has scared a lot of people, and may be just what you need to distract from election season. Not recommended for claustrophobes. (Seattle — Georgetown)

15. Harvest

This adults-only, immersive Halloween theater experience requires that you sign a waiver before entering, so you know it's going to be freaky. After you "soak up some liquid courage at the Doctor's cocktail party," you'll have 30 minutes to freely wander the world of "horror and intrigue" that was conceived and directed by Ali el-Gasseir and designed by Paul Thomas. (Seattle — Queen Anne)

16. Kitsap Haunted Fairgrounds

A haunted "Hospital, Asylum, & Research Facility" with demonic patients running the show, this attraction offers a lights-on hour from five to six, with the full scares after. (Bremerton)

OCTOBER 28-29

17. Market Ghost Tour

Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, you're invited to take a 75-minute evening ghost tour through Pike Place Market, and hear creepy stories about what has happened in and around Post Alley. The tours are 21+, so be prepared to stop for a drink midway through the walk. (Seattle — Downtown)

OCTOBER 28-30

18. Port Gamble Ghost Conference

Hitch a ride with your spirit guide to already-pretty-spooky Port Gamble and meet with parapsychologists, cryptozoologists, animal communicators, UFO-spotters, and other frequenters of non-rational realms. You can pay $10 for a single class or conference (plus some special $25 events such as the "Psychic Gallery Reading") or purchase a day pass for $25 or a weekend pass for $50. (Port Gamble)

OCTOBER 29

19. Capitol Hill Historical Ghost Tour

Take a tour of Seattle's spookiest and most haunted sites (shops, restaurants, and more) on this ghost tour. (Seattle — Capitol Hill)