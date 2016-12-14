Your Complete Guide To Light Displays, Ugly Sweater Parties, And Other Free, Cheap & Easy Holiday Events In Seattle Festive Events Happening December 15-27, 2016

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren See Santa, reindeer, and thousands of LEDs at WildLights at the Woodland Park Zoo.

The holiday season is here, and we've already rounded up all of the seasonal performances and concerts happening in Seattle, as well as all the markets and pop-ups where you can buy handmade holiday gifts. But many of those events are costly, so, here, we've compiled all of the ways you can have a good, festive time this holiday season without spending more than $10. See below for holiday light displays, Santa photo ops, ugly sweater parties, movie nights, concerts, performances, and celebrations for the winter solstice, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa that are happening December 15-27. If you're looking for even more events, check out our complete winter holidays calendar or our New Year's Eve calendar, and stay tuned for a list of cheap & easy New Year's Eve events.

LIGHT DISPLAYS

SAM Lights

As the days become shorter and darker, celebrate the holiday season with an evening of art, light, music, and community. The paths at the Olympic Sculpture Park will be lit up with hundreds of warm and inviting lights and luminarias. They encourage you to "come wearing your best light-inspired ensemble and become a part of the experience."

(Belltown, free)

Parade of Boats Night Onshore Viewing Party

From Fremont shores, watch the waterborne display of the Christmas Ship Festival and vote for the most beautiful boat. Spin a prize wheel to win gifts.

(Fremont, free)

Snowflake Lane

Get photos with Santa, then experience beautiful lights, "toy soldier drummers," animatronic characters, and pretty music in artificial snow at 7pm every night.

(Eastside, free)

Garden d'Lights

"Welcome to the garden of earthly delights / Welcome to a billion Arabian Nights," Andy Partridge sings on Oranges and Lemons. He'd probably never been to Bellevue, but it fits: Half a million tiny LEDs adorn the Botanical Garden to create outlandish forms in fairy-tale landscapes.

(Bellevue, $5)

Light Up The Night

A holiday light show will be projection-mapped on 3D on the Sixth Avenue side of Pacific Place every day at nightfall. Inside the shopping center, snow shows will occur twice nightly in the atrium, and, until December 24, live musicians will perform.

(Downtown, free)

WildLights

See the zoo in a new light—500,000 energy-efficient LEDs, in fact! See luminous animal-themed designs, have an indoor snowball fight, meet Santa and his very real reindeer and some nocturnal animals, listen to carolers, and enjoy the holiday beer garden. WildLights will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

(Phinney, $9.95)

Candy Cane Lane

Since 1949, the holiday-spirited homeowners along Northeast Park Road have collectively transformed their street into an illuminated paradise for reindeer and Christmas elves. Bring the kids to enjoy this homegrown institution.

(University District, free)

Ivar's Clam Lights

Every night, Ivar's powers up Renton's Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park with thousands of Christmas lights depicting various clammy characters. Is this where clams go to heaven after you eat them at Ivar's?

(Renton, free)

Zoolights

The wonder-workers at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will fashion giant animal scenes from lights, including "hammerhead sharks and sea turtles, carnivorous plants and their insect prey, a whimsical 30-foot-wide underwater landscape, a majestic polar bear family, and a gorgeous giant Pacific octopus." See real live fishes in the aquarium and play with goats and reindeer or ride a camel. If you get faint from all the bedazzlement, there are snacks to restore your energy. Buy a Combo Pass if you want to come early and see the terrestrial animals, who will be snoozing during Zoolights. Closed Christmas Eve.

(Tacoma, $8.50/$10)

PARTY WITH SANTA

Free Santa Photos with 21A Brewing

Have a side of Santa with your 21st Amendment Brewing pint. Kids and dogs are welcome to come pose for pictures, too.

(Capitol Hill, free)

Bon Voyage Santa Pics and Vintage Mall

Get your Polaroid with Santa, whether you're an adult, a kid, or a dog. Stay for a vintage pop-up mall and hot drinks.

(Pioneer Square, free)

Mammoth's 2-Year Anniversary Bad Santa Party

Sandwich/beer joint Mammoth will pour Epic Brewing & Deschutes beers and offer games and a Bad Santa photo booth to celebrate its anniversary. Find out what the "Human Snow Man Game" is and maybe win a raffle prize.

(Eastlake, free)

SantaCon 2016

Dress up as you know who and drink some you know what. (If you don't know: Santa; beer.) SantaCon is very emphatic that this is "much more than a pub crawl"; it's an occasion to fan "cheer and goodwill" across the city, so be nice to all the other Santas and anybody fortunate enough to get in your path.

(Across Seattle, free)

Sitting with Santa

Get a photo with your pet—and Santa! Your $9.99 suggested donation will go towards local rescues, and you'll walk out with a framed pic of you and your pooch (or lizard, who knows). Coffee and cookies will be provided.

(Capitol Hill, $10 Suggested Donation)

The Sixth Annual March of the Mistletomosexuals

They gather quietly at first, with little more sign of their approach than the crunch of frost under their dark leather boots and the gasp of the wind in their beards. By the time the horde of gay Santas has descended on Capitol Hill, it is too late for any drunken frat bros to grab a cheap red hat and ruin the fun, and so begins the March of the Mistletomosexuals: perhaps the only remaining Santa pub crawl in the world that is not a horrible mess of belligerent vomiting amateurs. Bring your costumes, your manners, and a stocking stuffer or two for this annual rechristening of the neighborhood’s gayest gay bars. MATT BAUME

(Capitol Hill, No Cover)

Miracle on 34th Street & Troll Santa Photos

Snap the most impressive photo with Santa of all, in which The Big Guy is played not by somebody's fakebeard uncle but by Fremont's famous VW Beetle-clutching bridge troll. They'll have a photobooth set up for your convenience, along with free cider to warm you up if you're still shopping at the Fremont Sunday Market. The admission price: "Bring a can of food or a wool blanket for us to donate."

(Fremont, donation)

Drunk Santa's Christmas Party

Don your gay apparel for Linda's annual Drunk Santa's Christmas Party, with eggnog drink specials, prizes for the ugliest holiday getup, holiday music, and a photo booth featuring Drunk Santa, his Angry Elf, and Sexy Reindeer.

(Capitol Hill, free)

UGLY SWEATER PARTIES

Inferno: Sexy Sweater Party

Recurring queer ladies' night Inferno jumps on the holiday-sweater-themed-wagon with a seasonal dance night. Good luck finding sweaters that are both ugly and sexy.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

Bad Santa Ugly Sweater Party

DJ Danger from LA will play at this ugly sweater carouse-a-thon by Party Animal, which also features a photobooth and $5 drink specials.

(Belltown, free)

Foolish: Holiday Sweater Party

Fridays at Timbre Room are FOOLISH, a chance to sweat out your weekday worries to a different featured DJ each week. This week will feature a gathering of the ugliest holiday sweaters in town, with sets by MTBTZ, Hydef, Meistro, and Old English.

(Downtown, $5/$10)

Session Fridays Ugly Sweater Party Edition

Session Fridays offer late-night classic cuts and Top 40 club bangers for your dancing pleasure. This month, wear your most grotesque woolies.

(Capitol Hill, free)

Total Request Live Night: Ugly Sweaters Edition

The Croc joins in on the ugly sweater phenomenon with a very '90s, very holiday edition of their storied "Total Request Live" night, with sets from local indie rockers American Island, and DJs Indica Jones and Pryme. Ugly sweaters are, obviously, encouraged.

(Belltown, $7)

'Twas the Night Before Xmas Ugly Sweater & Pajama Party

At home, not a creature is stirring, not even a mouse. At C.C. Attle's, beefy guys are stuffing their stockings, wrapping up their goodies, and doing other Christmas-themed euphemisms we may or may not come up with later. Join Mark "Mom" Finley as they recite the beloved Santa poem and chooses the "Most Festive Package Under the Tree."

(Capitol Hill, free)

HOLIDAY MOVIE NIGHTS

Hecklevision: Jingle All the Way

Watch the widely derided family holiday film Jingle All the Way—starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad as two dads desperately competing to buy an (almost) sold-out action figure for their kids on Christmas Eve—and don’t be afraid to voice your displeasure/amusement: This is Hecklevision.

(Central District, $9)

Holiday Movie Night

Hide from the rain at Peddler's outdoor yet covered beer garden, where you can watch a festive holiday movie while enjoying the great outdoors. (You can even bring your dog.) On December 15, watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and then see Love Actually on the 22nd.

(Ballard, free)

Elf with the Sugarplum Elves

See Will Ferrell romping around in an adorable elf costume, winning over everyone he meets with his naiveté. At this Central Cinema screening, you can also meet the Sugarplum Elves: a local group that delivers festive singing telegrams.

(Central District, $8)

Glitterbeast: Secret Santa

Catch a viewing of all the teaser videos from each Glitterbeast performance, with special content from Haus member Jenna St. Croix, and live moments courtesy of Jenna St. Croix, Sharon Taint, Lasaveona Hunt, Apollo Vidra, Old Witch, Abbey Roads, and Shelita Potroast, as they perform to tracks chosen ("gifted") by each other.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians Marathon

MoPOP will screen what they themselves describe as "one of the worst films ever made," Santa Claus Conquers the Martians. Yes, indeed, we know you needed to be told that a 1964 film about Santa being kidnapped by Martians to bring joy to the Red Planet is not your typical critical darling. But did you know that MoPOP is playing it three times in one day? Screenings will be at 11:00 am, 12:30 pm, and 2:00 pm. Stay for all three to achieve your quite literal holiday madness.

(Seattle Center, free)

"Up Your Chimney" Film Nights

Warren Etheredge of The Warren Report has curated a carefully selected—by which we mean far-out and disconcerting—set of awful/unusual holiday films to close out this awful and unusual year. On December 21st, watch Santa Claus Conquers the Martians.

(Fremont, $5)

WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATIONS

A Bonsai Solstice

Celebrate the winter solstice by wandering through the Pacific Bonsai Museum as it's lit by candlelight. Bring your own flashlight and explore as you sip on cocoa or coffee from Caffe D'Arte, or munch on a crepe from the Crisp Creperie food truck. If you make a $5 donation, you'll take home a commemorative votive.

(Federal Way, free entry)

Solstice Garden Gathering

This quiet and introspective solstice gathering promises gently flickering lights, warm beverages, and community readings in the dark garden.

(University District, free)

Winter Solstice Celebration

It's the shortest, darkest day of the year. Get it over with in good company, with sugar cookies to nosh, Schooner Exact beer to swill, and paper snowflakes to artfully cut. Plus, Happy Hour will last the whole pitch-black night!

(Capitol Hill, free)

HANUKKAH CELEBRATIONS

Menorah Mania

Make your own Menorah to musical accompaniment by The Klezmatics and the Shul of Rock. Decorate cookies, play with a huge dreidel, and buy food onsite from Napkin Friends and others. Don't forget to bring some toiletry supplies to donate for the homeless.

(Mercer Island, free)

Hanukkah Potluck

Latkes, noodle kugel, and klezmer music are the highlights of this friendly Hanukkah gathering. Dance and celebrate the Festival of Lights. Drinks will be available for purchase.

(Greenwood, free)

Light the Night: An LGBTQ Hanukkah Celebration

On the fourth night of Hanukkah, celebrate with Jewish groups PAVE, Jconnect Seattle, and Kolenu. Play dreidel games, munch kosher latkes, and light the candles to the accordion tunes of Cantor David Serkin-Poole.

(Capitol Hill, free)

KWANZAA CELEBRATIONS

Kwanzaa at NAAM

The whole family can make decorations and participate in Kwanzaa storytelling while enjoying refreshments. Free with Northwest African American Museum admission.

(Central District, $7)

HOLIDAY MUSIC

The Cloud Room Holiday Sing-a-long

Led by local songstress and Cloud Room member Shenandoah Davis, the Cloud Room Holiday Sing-a-long promises tunes from the classic holiday songbook, and craft cocktails from the bar to keep you warm.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

The Disco Cowboys Outlaw Shanty Holiday Show

Get rowdy at local landmark the Shanty Tavern with a night of orchestrated folk and traditional holiday songs arranged and sung by the Disco Cowboys and outlaw country diva Darci Carlson.

(Lake City, free)

Substation Holiday Party

Get into the holiday spirit with the Substation crew and live sets from Americana rocker and singer-songwriter Jay DLay & The Haze, The Black Clouds, and Dearheart.

(Ballard, $8)

Sounds of the Season: Pipe Organ Foundation, Classics on a Vintage Pipe Organ

Enjoy the light, cheery sound of the organ at this old-school holiday concert to accompany your shopping.

(Downtown, free)

Carrie Clark & The Lonesome Lovers with Von Piglet Family Players

Oregon native Carrie Clark takes on indie pop, folk, and big band jazz with her band The Lonesome Lovers at this annual "holiday hootenanny and sing-a-long." Opening will be the Von Piglet Family Players, an eclectic duo of folksy crooners.

(Ballard, $10)

2nd Annual Kristin Chambers Snow Globe

Now in its second year, the Snow Globe will bring a flurry of holiday spirit with a live soundtrack provided by Kristin Chambers's dulcet tones, and the Mack Grout Trio playing Vince Guaraldi's score from A Charlie Brown Christmas. Get into the rhythm of season's givings by bringing some non-perishable food items for Northwest Harvest.

(Columbia City, $10)

Caribbean Holiday Party

Dance to pan-Caribbean beats and get as hungry as you can: Taste of the Caribbean's kitchen will be open late.

(Central District, $10/$15)

Bluegrass Christmas

Celebrate Christmas the down-home way with a night of bluegrass from Jim Faddis, Cort Armstrong, Rick Meade and John Pyles in an acoustic quartet. They'll be showcasing their smooth country harmonies as FarmStrong, with opening sets from Todd and the Toots, The Mighty Dreadful Stringband, and Bluesy Santa.

(Fremont, $8/$12)

KEXP Deck the Dock: A Kids' Dance Party

Dash and prance to live music and special KEXP DJs' cuts at this family-friendly waterfront party.

(Downtown, free)

Opera on Tap Christmas Special

In their annual holiday show, the professional singers of Opera On Tap will bring Christmas to the masses, hosted by Managing Divo Robert McPherson.

(University District, $5)

Table & Chairs Holiday Show

In an effort to combat anti-semitism and Islamophobia and open this season up to more than simply Christian holiday values, Table & Chairs will present an inclusive fundraiser show and party with performances by Christian Pinnock, People People, Katie Jacobson, Corned Beef Grindwich, Santa Neil and the Kringles, and Luke Bergman of Heatwarmer, with all proceeds going directly to the Council on American–Islamic Relations and Jewish Voice for Peace.

(University District, $5-$15)

The Music of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and Holiday Sing-Along

Because the Royal Room does the music of Charlie Brown every year, I every year have to write this love poem to the core tune, 'Christmastime Is Here (Instrumental),' of this masterpiece of American culture. It is, I think, one of the most beautiful pieces of jazz ever composed. Listening to it is like watching falling snow through a window. The room is warm, something is roasting in the oven, and outside, the flakes are falling faintly through the universe and upon the trees, the hedges, the water gutters, the telephone poles, and the rooftops of a thousand apartment buildings. This is where you want to be forever. This is Vince Guaraldi's "Christmastime Is Here (Instrumental)." It opens with a trembling bass, like someone coming out of the cold, stamping their feet, brushing the snow off their shoulders, hanging their winter coat, rubbing and blowing on numb fingers, and entering the living room where there is a window, watching the flakes falling faintly upon all the buildings and the living. CHARLES MUDEDE



After the Vince Guaraldi lovefest, stick around for a holiday sing-along at 7:30pm with eight-part harmony group Sing Noel (also known as the 32nd Street Singers) as they lead the room in singing interactive and traditional holiday favorites, plus some classic drinking songs, with a full audience participation 12-part version of "The Twelve Days of Christmas."

(Columbia City, $5)

Sundae + Mr. Goessl Holiday Extravaganza

Agile-voiced Sundae and swinging guitarist Mr. Goessl make the musical equivalent of shiny-wrapper candy scattered on a coffee table: light, sweet, glittery, and dangerously inviting to sample before dinner. Join them for a presentation of holiday classics, as well as a sweater contest, a bake sale, and raffle prizes.

(Ballard, $8)

Massy Ferguson Christmas in Ballard with The Swearengens and Jackrabbit

Americana-rich bar band Massy Ferguson celebrates the season with The Swearengens and Jackrabbit in tow.

(Ballard, $10)

Talcum Christmas Soul Dance

What a nice holiday gift! Those super-obsessive northern soul DJs from Emerald City Soul Club are making a comeback appearance on Capitol Hill for the first Talcum party since January 2015. People who love to move to the grooves of rare soul 45s (original pressings only, of course) should get their toned asses to Chop Suey and sweat away the toxins of this cursed year. Selectors include George Gell, Gene Balk, and The Stranger’s own ribald-humor machine Mike Nipper—three of the most knowledgeable and passionate American ambassadors of this uplifting music. DAVE SEGAL

(Capitol Hill, $5)

13th Annual Blue Moon Christmas Pageant

Celebrate Christmas with a ragtag bunch of local folk-rockers at Blue Moon's annual pageant, with live sets from The Yule Loggers, Butt Dial, Best Band From Earth, The Donner Vixens, and many more to sling holiday cheer your way. Even better, proceeds from the door go to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

(University District, $5)

A Very Squirrelly Christmas

Join old-timey blues-folk duo Squirrel Butter and friends on Christmas Eve for a potluck and cozy live performance.

(Ballard, free)

HOLIDAY PERFORMANCES

A Christmas Story: Live Reading

Celebrate the holidays at West of Lenin with this live reading/performance of A Christmas Story, the beloved holiday movie about a kid dreaming of a B.B. gun. All proceeds will go toward the Red Badge Project.

(Fremont, $10 suggested donation)

A Christmas Memory

This is Betty Campbell and Patrick Lennon's fourth annual holiday reading of Truman Capote's sad and sweet short story A Christmas Memory, directed by Julie Beckman.

(Capitol Hill, pay what you will)

Christmas S***show

Baby Jesus & co. ring in the holiday season with a "peyote-fueled" romp, and you're invited to participate in the festivities with a drinking game.

(Greenwood, $10)

Blood Squad

This one-night-only Christmas horror story—inspired by the likes of Black Christmas, Silent Night, Deadly Night and Gremlins—will feature local comedians Molly Arkin, Jon Axell, Brandon Felker, and Elicia Wickstead improvising sub-genres of horror films based on movie titles given by the audience.This one-night-only Christmas horror story—inspired by the likes of i>Black Christmas, Silent Night, Deadly Night and Gremlins—will feature local comedians Molly Arkin, Jon Axell, Brandon Felker, and Elicia Wickstead improvising sub-genres of horror films based on movie titles given by the audience.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

AND MORE HOLIDAY CHEER

Hometown Holidays

While you shop for the holidays, West Seattle Junction will have various festive events, including caroling on Dec 15, a Caspar Babypants performance on Dec 17, and a cocoa and coat drive on Dec 18.

(West Seattle, free)

December Holiday Craftstravaganza

Push/Pull will provide the supplies you need to make holiday cards, ornaments, and other decorations, so you don't have to get your carpet covered in glitter. Some refreshments will be provided, as well as any artistic guidance you need.

(Ballard, $10 suggested donation)

Holiday Cheer on Broadway

Multiple performances and happenings will mark Capitol Hill's celebration of the season all week long. Ginger Bread Lane and the The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence will carol in front of Lifelong Thrift Store on the 17th; Santa will pose with you at Homestreet Bank between noon and 4 p.m. on the 17th and 18th; and you'll take advantage of local business sales and gaze at murals painted last weekend around the Hill.

(Capitol Hill, free)

Seattle Center WinterFest

If you find yourself on the Seattle Center campus at any point before December 31st, prepare yourself and your senses because you are entering a winter wonderland. From an ice rink to ice sculpting, all things ice will be present, whether or not (most likely not) there is snow. The classic Winter Train & Village will be set up in the Armory, where hundreds of performances—including dance, music, and comedy—will also be featured throughout the winter season.

(Seattle Center, free)

Gingerbread Village

Here's a corner of Seattle untouched by construction and traffic. The Sheraton's chefs work every year with architects to confect fanciful houses and structures that are sure to make you wish we had a Candy Witch Urban Planning Committee. It's free to view in the Sheraton's lobby, it's always open, and you can vote for your favorite house. The theme of this 24th annual edition is "Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays," so expect Harry Potter-themed houses.

(Downtown, free)