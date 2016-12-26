45 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do For New Year's Eve 2016 In Seattle Free Fireworks, Champagne Toasts, Music, And More

Just because you don't have loads of money doesn't mean you can't have free champagne at a masquerade party.

If these extravagant parties aren't in your budget, there are still lots of things to do for New Year's Eve that won't cost you more than $15. See all of your options for welcoming 2017 without breaking the bank below, including Prohibition New Year's Eve at the Barrel Thief, a no-cover mini golf party at the Flatstick Pub, a party with a free Belgian Champagne beer toast at Optimism Brewing, and fireworks at the Seattle Center New Year's Eve celebration. If you want to splurge a little more, check out our complete New Year's Eve calendar for many more options.

Jump to: Ballard | Capitol Hill | Central District | First Hill | Fremont | Georgetown | Greenwood | Green Lake | Madrona | Pioneer Square | Queen Anne | Seattle Center | South Lake Union | University District | Wallingford | West Seattle | Shoreline | Bellevue | Tacoma

BALLARD

1. '80s/'90s NYE Party

Live performances from '80s cover outfit Aqua-Flannel (a hybridization of local groups Aqua-Net and Smashing Flannel), Lo5, and Rain City Rewind will keep the evening festive.

($10)

2. Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Trio

Prep thyself for the new year with an evening of smooth, complex jazz from Jose "Juicy" Gonzales and his trio, including Michael Marcus on bass and Matt Jorgensen and drums.

($15)

3. Macleod's New Year's Eve

Celebrate Hogmanay the Scottish way with bagpiping, singing "Auld Lang Syne," and a champagne toast.

(Free)

4. NYE with Bread and Butter, Great Spiders, and Head Band

Shake it out for the new year with rock revivalists Bread and Butter, Great Spiders, and Head Band at the Sunset.

($10)

5. Old Pequliar New Year's Eve Bash

DJ Justin will spin some tunes at this cover-free, 21+ New Year's Eve bash.

(Free)

CAPITOL HILL

6. Big Mario's New Year's Eve

Celebrate New Year's Eve with your best friend: pizza. Also $1 Hi Life Ponies, music, specialty cocktails (dedicated to some of the celebrity gems we lost in 2016—the event is also being described as a "festive funeral"), and a complimentary "champagne (of beers)" toast.

(Free)

7. Comet Tavern New Year Party

Dance the last few hours of 2016 away at the Comet Tavern with music from DJ Damaged Goods and a "champagne of beers" toast.

(Free)

8. FuKR Seattle New Year's Eve Bash

What more could you want on New Year's Eve than men and music, with DJs spinning all night, and a midnight champagne toast with party favors.

($7)

9. The Hasslers

Have a rockabilly New Year's Eve at the Hopvine with the small-town, big-heart Hasslers. Toast with them at midnight!

(Free)

10. Neighbours New Year's Eve

Celebrate a New Year at Seattle's tried-and-true gay bar, with drag diva Aleksa Manila leading the festivities. Champagne, hats, favors, the requisites. After 2 a.m., 18+ are welcome.

($15)

11. New Year's With Optimism

Bring the family (pup included!), hang out, and toast with free Belgian Champagne beer at midnight. Watch the ball drop and fireworks on the big screen. If your kiddos get droopy, celebrate New Year's Eastern Standard time at 9 pm and go to bed early.

(Free)

12. Poco New Year's Eve

This New Year's Eve party boasts no cover charge, and promises small plates, a roaring fire, festive music, and lots of bubbly beverages including sparkling cocktails.

(Free)

13. Pony New Year's Eve

Local drag favorites Betty Wetter and Arson Nicki will host this party featuring a "disco/synth/house/techno" soundtrack by DJ Sling Dion and Dee Jay Jack, go-go babes, and complimentary champagne at midnight.

(Free before 9/$5 after)

14. Purr New Year's Eve

VJ Brandon Rust will play this year's hits until midnight, when there will be a champagne toast and balloon drop.

(Free)

CENTRAL DISTRICT

15. New Year's Eve with The Room — in 4D

Ring in the new year while watching a very strange and poorly made Tommy Wiseau film, engaging without any narrative cohesion, that should probably be watched under the influence of something or other. This screening will be in 4D so you can really "feel" what's happening, so come prepared.

($15)

16. Ring in a Year of Rebellion!

This cover-free New Year's Eve house party (which will double as a benefit for Radical Women and the Freedom Socialist Party) will offer a no-host bar, a $10 buffet with Middle Eastern appetizers and desserts, party favors, and a "seditious countdown." Bring your badass self and maybe a radical woman will kiss you at midnight.

(Free)

DOWNTOWN

17. Ceremony: New Year's Eve Edition

Re-bar's monthly DJ night focusing on '80s, industrial, and goth tunes turns it up a notch for the new year, with spins by resident DJ Evan Blackstone.

($10)

18. New Year's Eve Masquerade Party

Lots o' craic at this party with DJ Doogie, masked revels, and fre champagne at midnight. Bring your own mask or ask nicely for one of Fadó's at the door.

($10 advance/$15 doors)

FIRST HILL

19. New Year's Eve in the Fireside with SWING 3PO

Swing in the new year with a live evening set in the Fireside Room with Swing 3PO, a lively swing and jazz trio featuring Kevin Connor, Lamar Lofton, and Joseph Moscorella.

(Free)

20. Richie Aldente & Guests

Richie Aldente and special guests will jazz up Vito's with holiday-centric electro-pop and soul tailored to the evening crowd for New Year's Eve.

(Free)

FREMONT

21. '80s Invasion New Year's Celebration

Take off your Clubmasters and get a good look at the biggest '80s music fanatics in town: '80s Invasion. They're an '80s cover band (natch), and they're not afraid to tell you all about it, or sing a few songs to describe their constant nostalgia. Join in on their New Year's Eve celebration, sure to be very neon.

($10 advance/$15 doors)

22. Red Door New Year's Eve Party

You're invited to toast the New Year's at midnight with the best kind of champagne—the free kind. Plus 22 local brews and a late-night menu.

(Free)

23. Prohibition New Year's Eve

This "Prohibition Era" bash promises a special cocktail menu, Swing Era tunes, champagne tasting flights, and a free sparkling wine toast at midnight.

(Free)

GEORGETOWN

24. Georgetown Liquor Company New Year's Eve

May this be the year of heroes! Dress as a superhero or scifi protagonist and get happy hour pricing at this no-cover New Year's Eve night. Free champagne at midnight!

(Free)

25. Slim's New Year's Eve

The self-billed "Loudest Country Band in the World," Redneck Girlfriend's metal-as-spurs rockabilly will thunder a countdown to the new year, joined by outlaw rockers Shivering Denizens and upbeat country trio The Black Crabs. There will be a free Bird Dog Whisky moonshine toast at midnight, and PBR specials all night.

($15)

GREENWOOD

26. Tim's Tavern New Year's Eve Bash

Thrash in the new year at Tim's with local stoner-metal rippers KLAW, Hollow Giant, and more. As they put it, "2016 SUCKS!! Lets kill it with alcohol!!"

($5)

GREEN LAKE

27. New Year's Eve with The Country Lips

Spend the last shreds of 2016 with the charmingly sincere young fellows of Country Lips for skilled, danceable Americana. A toast and party favors are included.

($10)

MADRONA

28. Ring in the New Year at Bottlehouse

Save your money for the ups and downs of 2017 and celebrate the end of 2016 with "a mini bottle of bubbly and a baby champagne cupcake." Awww.

($15)

PIONEER SQUARE

29. Club Contour NYE 2017

Club Contour dresses up for New Year's Eve with a champagne toast and a club-wide countdown to midnight and featured DJs Fred Eddison, Areeo, and Chase leading the way to the dance floor, playing hiphop, top 40, mash-ups, and EDM all night long.

($5)

30. Do You New Year's Eve Party

Flatstick invites you to be your broke, shabby self (no cover, no dress code!). Sip local beers and ciders as you play free rounds of minigolf and duffleboard, mug for the New Year's Eve-themed photobooth, toast the New Year, and watch fireworks on the big screen.

(Free)

31. I Will Keep Your Ghost, GEMS, Zoolab, Neu Yeuth

Get weird for the new year with experimental livetronica outfits like I Will Keep Your Ghost, GEMS, Zoolab, and Neu Yeuth at this Red Hook and Bulleit sponsored party.

($7 advance/$10 doors)

QUEEN ANNE

32. Big Mario's New Year's Eve

Who says your New Year's Eve celebrations have to start in the evening? Bask in the end of 2016 starting at 11 am, with champagne, jello shots, and $2 "champagne of beer" (aka Miller Hi Life) ponies.

(Free)

SEATTLE CENTER

33. New Year's Eve at Tini Bigs & Hula Hula

Tini Bigs' last New Year's party will let you party in Seattle Center, close to the fireworks, with a DJ, food, and drinks. The cover includes entry to Tini's sister bar Hula Hula, which has karaoke from 9 pm until late.

($15)

34. Seattle Center New Year's Eve Celebration

Classic rock party band The Machine will headline this free New Year's Eve celebration that will also feature a DJ dance party and a light show at the International Fountain. Stick around for the fireworks at midnight.

(Free)

SOUTH LAKE UNION

35. New Year's Eve on South Lake Union 2017

El Chupacabra's cover-free New Year's Eve party promises a great view of the fireworks at the Space Needle from their bay windows, as well as a midnight champagne.

(Free)

UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

36. Blue Moon New Year's Eve

Indie-soul rockers Chris King & The Gutterballs headline Blue Moon's NYE celebration, with opening sets from Cold Comfort and The Western Red Penguins. Plus, there will be champagne at midnight.

($7)

37. Kraken New Year's Eve

Get wild with the legendary Kraken clientele and a whole night of loud and rowdy punk, reggae, and rock thanks to Poke Da Squid, Burn Burn Burn, Silent Opposition, and Everything Sux.

($5)

38. New Year's Eve Garbage Bash III with Honcho Poncho & Chris Acker

Seattle alt-rockers and turtleneck aficionados Honcho Poncho headline Cafe Racer's third annual New Year's Eve Garbage Bash, a free all-ages holiday party with New Orleans alt-country singer-songwriter Chris Acker.

(Free)

WALLINGFORD

39. NYE Luau with Sailor Jerry

Har har, "get lei'd." Dance the hula, compete at limbo, and spend a tropical New Year's at the boat-themed Octopus Bar.

(Free)

40. Tiffany Wilson's New Year's Eve

Larry Mizell Jr. praised Tiffany Wilson's voice as "simply beautiful, expressive soul (thankfully light on the neo- trappings) with the subtle neckrolling swagger of 90's R&B." See her with SeaMonster's house band, Funky 2 Death.

($12)

WEST SEATTLE

41. Rock The Night, A New Year's Eve Benefit

Tear up the dance floor at this West Seattle bash, featuring Sun Mother, Cellar Door, Sightseer, Maddex, Xolie Morra & The Strange Kind, and finally classically-trained, rip-roaring Rachelle DeBelle & The Jamfest Miracles, plus two stand-up sets by Evelyn Jensen and Andy Iwancio. Kids are welcome to stay until 3-10 pm (the end of the live music portion); 21+ partiers can stay after for a dance shindig (and a complimentary midnight toast!).

($10)

SHORELINE

42. Millhous, Bomb Squad, The Dee Dees, Kings of Cavalier

Kick off the new year with an onslaught of local punks like Millhous, Bomb Squad, The Dee Dees, and The Kings of Cavalier, with champagne, party hats, and as much holiday spirit as you can handle.

($8)

BELLEVUE

43. Celebration Lane

A panorama of animated characters, musicians, and dancers stationed along the sidewalks between Bellevue Square and Bellevue Place will help ring in the New Year.

(Free)

TACOMA

44. Emerald Queen Casino New Year's Eve Bash

Send 2016 out with a bang by dancing all night to live sets by Tommy James & The Shondells and The Cronkites in the I-5 Tacoma Showroom.

(Free)

45. First Night Tacoma

This music, arts, and fire festival will offer "the world's shortest parade," more than a dozen stages of music and art, and a "fire spectacular" starting at 11:30 pm. Kids are welcome (10 and under get in free) and your First Night button will even get you free admission to some local museums on Dec 31.

($10 advance/$14 day of)