Seven David Bowie Celebrations In Seattle: Jan 7-10, 2017 Honor His Would-Be 70th Birthday With Music, Movies, And More

360b / Shutterstock.com

David Bowie (January 8, 1947–January 10, 2016) would have turned 70 this month. Do the man a solid and honor our fallen icon at these tribute events around Seattle, featuring local music, film screenings, yoga, and more.

JANUARY 7

Bowie's Birthday Bash with Bowie Vision and Jealous Dogs

BowieVision are an eight-person group featuring members of local lounge-pop mainstays the Dudley Manlove Quartet and new-wavey electronic act Purr Gato that amply plays David Bowie covers, but one-ups the traditional tribute-band formula with a projected video backdrop as part of the show. Their rumored set list goes deep into the catalog, way past the “Rebel Rebels” and “Suffragette Cities,” even past the “Space Oddity” and “Life on Mars,” well into the “Young Americans,” “Ashes To Ashes,” and “China Girl.” It all sounds like a hell of a night for Bowie diehards. MIKE RAMOS

JANUARY 8

David Bowie Birthday Bash!

Local indie dance rockers The West, Tinfoil and Tape, Black Giraffe, and Grey Waves, will perform tribute sets, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit MusiCares.

Ground Control: A David Bowie Tribute Yoga Session

Fred Wildlife Refuge and the brains (and bods) behind Yo Yo Yoga will host a live yoga session with DJ Recess and VJ Killing Frenzy playing Bowie's greatest hits to sufficiently get you in the spacey groove during your bends and sways.

Labyrinth Quote-Along and David Bowie Birthday Party

SIFF will present an interactive screening of Bowie's goofy, trippy 1986 adventure/fantasy film about getting what you wish for. There will be subtitles, Whoopee Cushions for the Bog of Eternal Stench, a sock puppet creation station, and a pre-movie music video sing-along.

The Man Who Fell To Earth with A Live DJ Bowie Soundtrack

The classic British sci-fi film The Man Who Fell To Earth, starring David Bowie in his first movie role, with Candy Clark and Rip Torn, will be screened alongside a synchronized DJ set of all Bowie tracks mixed live as the movie plays.

Star Anna & Synergia NW Orchestra Perform Ziggy Stardust

In a fitting beginning to 2017, Star Anna brings her rough-around-the-edges roadhouse pop sensibilities to the Neptune, where she’ll perform the entirety of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars with accompaniment from the Synergia NW Orchestra. The immersive concept album choice is apt, as Star Anna’s been a lifer of the Seattle music scene and extreme Bowie fandom for decades now (on both counts), always a little on the fringes but powering through with earnest offerings soaked in sweet grit and mossy Americana aplenty. KIM SELLING

JANUARY 10

The Music of David Bowie with the Seattle Symphony

Seattle Symphony has decided to take the first anniversary of David Bowie’s deathday and throw a tribute worthy of classical, rock, and experimental genres. If you hate rock orchestras (my hand is currently raised), then you may also hate this. But if you love Bowie and can respect that everyone interprets his body of work differently, and that the Seattle Symphony is composed of musicians with truly out-of-this-fucking-world instrumental talents, then you may love this. Either way, feel free to zazz your face up with a lightning bolt and cry in the corner with the rest of us. KIM SELLING

