The 22 Best Concerts in Seattle This Week: Jan 10-15, 2017 Ghost Ship Benefit Shows, The Music of David Bowie, Gazebos, And More Critics' Picks

We've already compiled a list of 80 big-deal concerts happening in Seattle this month that we advise you to buy tickets for in advance, but now our music critics have picked the very best shows happening this week alone, and we've compiled them below. We've got it all, from two chances to raise money for the victims of the Oakland Ghost Ship fire, to the godfather of footwork getting y'all to dance, to the now-Angeleno auteur behind the newest dis track to self-appointed patron saint Macklemore.

JANUARY 10

Ascended Dead, Grave Ritual, Fetid, Cerebral Rot

The warm weather of San Diego might not seem like the breeding ground for grim, blackened death metal, but Ascended Dead prove there’s always darkness, even in the sunniest locations. Their Southern tour mates, Alabama’s Grave Ritual, play crust-caked, swampy, old-school-sounding riffs accompanied by guttural Cookie Monster vocals—pure, evil dirtiness. They are one of the many underground death-metal bands proving that anything on Colorado-based Dark Descent Records is the real deal and worth buying. Don’t expect much melody at this show, for it’s sure to be a night of uncompromising brutal metal played at high volume. KEVIN DIERS

The Music of David Bowie with the Seattle Symphony

Now that we've made it through the shining moon door of New Year’s Eve/Day, it’s time to revel in some palate-cleansing joy. Seattle Symphony has decided to take the first anniversary of David Bowie’s deathday and throw a tribute worthy of classical, rock, and experimental genres. If you hate rock orchestras (my hand is currently raised), then you may also hate this. But if you love Bowie and can respect that everyone interprets his body of work differently, and that the Seattle Symphony is composed of musicians with truly out-of-this-fucking-world instrumental talents, then you may love this. Either way, feel free to zazz your face up with a lightning bolt and cry in the corner with the rest of us. KIM SELLING

JANUARY 10-11

The Stick Men

Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto play bass and drums, respectively, for King Crimson—or at least, they do this week, because with Crimson, one never knows. Markus Reuter plays a stick guitar he designed himself. Levin plays bass, the Chapman stick—the gold standard of touch guitars, which can play three or four different musical parts at once—and anything else he feels like. The Stick Men’s new album is Prog Noir. So, not surprisingly, the mood’s murky, thick, stew makings tossed on a cold stove, but occasionally—gasp—a bit funky. Aliens in our midst giving away the hidden agenda. Hint: We don’t have much longer to enjoy ourselves, so cherish sunrises and hug mama while mama’s still a mammal. ANDREW HAMLIN

JANUARY 11

Avatar Darko, Aaron Cohen, Mpact, D Menace, Blvck Lagoon

Veteran Seattle rapper Avatar Darko is constantly active in the studio, but it’s a rare treat when his name pops up on a concert calendar. The in-person reclusiveness suits his on-wax persona just fine, that of a mysterious goon with globe-trotting capabilities, equally prone to amped gun raps and sedate songs of stress and emotional turmoil. Of course, he has new material to pump at this show, and it finds him mixing old and new styles. Aside from the hard knocking “Complex Instinct,” the notables from Av’s latest, My Beautiful Ugly Truth, are rare ventures in possibly personal storytelling (“Billy Jean”), throwback brag rap (“No, No, No”), and a surprise Macklemore dis (“My Friend Ben”). TODD HAMM

The Flat Five with The Tripwires

Only so many recording artists have a name that offers a guarantee of quality, and Chicago-by-way-of-Atlanta vocalist Kelly Hogan belongs to that select group. From her days in neo-lounge outfit the Jody Grind to her undervalued solo work to her years harmonizing (and trading quips) with Neko Case, her rich voice, quick wit, and exquisite taste have distinguished everything Hogan’s done. If the Flat Five is a group effort, she harmonizes beautifully with Nora O’Connor, Scott Ligon, Casey McDonough, and Alex Hall in a collective that re-creates the choir-pop sounds of the Association and the Free Design. Their finger-snapping debut, It’s a World of Love and Hope, may be a little different (less country, more jazz) than Hogan’s previous projects, but it’s every bit as delightful. KATHY FENNESSY

Forms: Lex Luger

Suffolk, Virginia, native Lexus Lewis is another testament to Gucci Mane’s legacy—artists under his aegis have themselves become influential. At 19, Lex Luger went from a kid hawking beats to rappers on Myspace to a hit maker—“Hard in the Paint” by Waka Flocka Flame made Luger’s the champion sound of ATL trap, and the album Flockaveli, of which he produced the lion’s share, was one of those back-to-black hiphop moments where the street’s mania took everything over. Luger’s sound is cacophonous, sleek, and fantastically club-ready. Q’s Funktion One sound system will be put to great use booming out anthems like Ace Hood’s “Hustle Hard,” Kanye and Jay-Z’s “H.A.M.,” and Rick Ross’s “B.M.F.” Hallelujah. LARRY MIZELL JR.

The Machine That We Built with Afrocop

The seven Seattle musicians who compose the Machine That We Built—including Dennis Rea as the surrogate Jimi—formed to flesh out Jimi Hendrix Experience songs like “Spanish Castle Magic,” “1983… a Merman I Should Turn to Be,” and “Still Raining, Still Dreaming” to orchestral grandeur. The Machine That We Built say that they approach this material “using Gil Evans’s previous work and Miles Davis’s unfinished collaboration as launching points” to reimagine Hendrix classics. Intriguing! Local space-jazz trio Afrocop sometimes expand to a quartet when guitar surrealist Bill Horist joins them, as he will do tonight. Expect these soulful sojourners to go even farther out than usual on their transcendental, improvisational limb. DAVE SEGAL

JANUARY 12

A Benefit for the Oakland Fire at Black Lodge & Victory Lounge

Local soul-punk act the Exquisites are spearheaded by DIY booker Jason Clackley and deliver balanced, “painlessly earnest” pop-punk-leaning angst. Their latest record for Asian Man Records, Home, also benefits from the addition of anthemic horns and deep pop hooks that feel pulled directly out of 1995. On a more subdued note, acoustic-guitar-armed wonder Whitney Ballen distills a tangible realness in her down-tuned folk reflections. Her songs fill spaces with a stark tenderness that entrances even its most abrasive-music-loving ears. The night hosts a wide-ranging selection of local artists, and all proceeds will be donated directly to the Oakland fire YouCaring fundraising page. It’s time for marginalized communities—including artists—to fight back and build a DIY fortress against our increasingly emboldened oppressors. BRITTNIE FULLER

Gazebos, Summer Cannibals, Boyfriends

You like weed? I like weed. I like smoking a bowl in my backyard and then sinking into my couch with a cat on my lap in a blissed-out state and thinking about what could be if my life were different or if I were able to get off my couch and actually do the things that would make it different. Listening to Gazebos brings you to that alternate timeline, wherein you’re weirder, louder, and more beautiful in a garish yet hope-filled Ziggy Stardust Technicolor slutsuit kind of way. They’re a wild bunch, with passions clearly stretched across psych(-ic and -edelic) horizons, gleefully spotlighting glam-rock influences and fiery Bolan-esque dark-times-bright-lights spirits, like attaching a shiny tinseled tail to each of your major anxiety sources and watching them dance for gas money. Gazebos are delightful and best seen live, so get off your couch and go out into the world. KIM SELLING

Jonas Reinhardt, Norm Chambers, Leo Mayberry

Like dozens—if not hundreds—of other 21st-century electronic musicians, Jonas Reinhardt (aka New York’s Jesse Reiner) draws inspiration from the masters of 1970s synthesizer composition such as Tangerine Dream’s Edgar Froese, Bernard Szajner, and Klaus Schulze. But he’s by no means a slavish imitator. Over six full-lengths and a split record with Abyss of Fathomless Light, Reinhardt has proved himself to be one of the world’s foremost purveyors of higher-consciousness music. His 2015 LP, Palace Savant, finds him taking inspiration from Prague’s 14th-century St. Vitus Cathedral, which the producer describes as “surreal, grandiose, [and] psychedelic.” One listen to Palace Savant will convince you he’s not fooling around. It represents the apotheosis of Reinhardt’s skill at conjuring both Elysian and sinister atmospheres that possess an academic rigor without sounding the least bit stiff in the collar. His live performances live up to the promise of his recordings. DAVE SEGAL

OAKLAND BENEFIT with DoNormaal, Nightspace, Guayaba, Zo

Raise a little money for the victims of the Ghost Ship fire and enjoy one of the last of Nightspace's shows in Seattle at Timbre Room with mystic emcee DoNormaal, entrancing soul-ripper Guayaba, and art-explorer Zo.

JANUARY 12-15

Judy Collins

At 77 years young, Judy Collins (a Seattle native, by the way) still has her sterling, American voice—graceful, earthly, and full of Grammy-winning range that can bring tears to your eyes whether or not you're at your neighbor's funeral. Since her first album in 1961, A Maid of Constant Sorrow, she's released and been a part of more than 50 albums, six of them certified gold. Though she found recognition in the '60s folk revival, you can't classify her solely as a folksinger. She's an author, an activist, a guitar designer, a filmmaker, and a record-label founder. She's battled tuberculosis, bulimia, and addiction, and remained professionally active for more than 50 years. TRENT MOORMAN

JANUARY 13

Breeze, Zen Mother, Nail Polish

It’s good to see the newish Kremwerk-affiliated venue Timbre Room adding more live bills and diversifying into rock—especially if it’s going to bring in acts like Zen Mother and Nail Polish. Led by Monika Khot and Adam Wolcott Smith, Zen Mother recently have enlarged to a foursome and accrued even more power in their malevolent, droning post-rock excursions. Any band can say they’re influenced by This Heat and Igor Wakhévitch; Zen Mother actually have the torrid chops and grave intensity to live up to the lofty expectations those names inspire. Nail Polish radiate insane no-wave energy and angst that amp you to patriarchy-smashing righteousness. Their chronically cranky rock careens and crunches like long-lost 1980s UK hell-raisers like bIG fLAME and MacKenzies. Scoop up Nail Polish’s two galvanizing releases—Abrupt and Authentic Living—for instant adrenaline boosts. DAVE SEGAL

Dwight Yoakum with Meghan Patrick

With a career every bit as unusual as his name, Dwight Yoakam remains a standout country singer-songwriter 30 years into his career. Originally an Ohioan, Yoakam played honky-tonk music in the 1980s when Nashville didn’t want anything to do with the style. After moving to Los Angeles, Yoakam honed his craft alongside the city’s bustling punk-rock and garage-revival scenes. His debut album, Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc., remains pretty much perfect from front to back, both as a stand-alone music experience and as an intro to Yoakam’s wry, deadpan sense of humor. That same personality, and penchant for great titles, is still alive and kicking on his latest, Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars. JOSEPH SCHAFER

Ravenna Woods, Seattle Kokon Taiko, Smokey Brights

Guitar-heavy folk-rockers Ravenna Woods bring their dark and eerie Northwest sound to the Croc with Seattle Kokon Taiko and Smokey Brights.

Smokey Robinson

My mother was in town over the holidays for a ridiculous amount of time, and one night over dinner she asked what I was working on. I told her I needed to write up a thing about Smokey Robinson’s upcoming show, and she and my sister immediately cooed in unison: “Smokey, our favorite!” There’s no other appropriate reaction to this man. You either love him with your whole heart, deeply appreciate his foundational influence and industry-altering contributions to soul and pop, and generally melt for his lilting honeyed tones, or you know nothing about anything. Openly cherish this national treasure while he’s still around. You never know what 2017 has in store for our favorites. KIM SELLING

JANUARY 14

Ghoulavelii, Shawn Parker, Peasant Boys, Yung Fern x Bujemane, Rude, Zoeronny

Tacoma’s Ghoulavelii blends big productions reminiscent of Clams Casino with grungy trap lyricism to create a unique hiphop sound. His instrumentals are filled to the brim with elaborate bass, dark synths, and crazy drum patterns that can become erratic at times. He is an underground talent and maintains a level of rawness that comes with recording in friends’ closets instead of big studios. His catalog provides a nice balance of in your face aggressive tracks and slower heavy anthems that feel warm and muggy like overcast summer days. His live shows are hype, so be prepared to jump around and swap some body sweat as you enjoy some of Tacoma’s finest mosh-pit trap. M. ANTHONY DAVIS

Robert Millis with Le Sang Song and RobZTV

Guitarist for mercurial, proto-post-everything group Climax Golden Twins, globe-trotting audio archeologist, and 78s expert Robert Millis released an album last year on Abduction Records titled The Lonesome High. It may strike longtime fans as paradoxically strange, as it’s his most conventional, song-based work to date; the closest comparison might be CGT’s 2004 CD Highly Bred and Sweetly Tempered. On The Lonesome High, Millis evokes the menacing blues rock of Nick Cave and the stark folk rock of the Walkabouts, while occasionally slipping in a beautiful acoustic-strum-along like “Charming Chisel,” channeling his inner Gordon Lightfoot (compliment!). Aided by the stalwart drumming of Diminished Men/Master Musicians of Bukkake’s Dave Abramson, the album proves that an inveterate experimenter like Millis can excel in the straight world when he sets his ingenious mind to it. DAVE SEGAL

JANUARY 15

17th Annual Expansions MLK Unity Party

In partnership with Gender Justice League, TeenTix, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, and NOOR, KEXP presents the 17th annual Expansions MLK Unity Party, a night of music, dancing, and celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with live sets from notable KEXP DJs Riz, Masa, Alex, Kid Hops, and Sharlese of Audioasis.

The Blow Up Birthday Party

Join in on this all-out birthday show for Chop Suey with live sets from local hiphop come-ups like SIQFUX, DoNormaal, Campana, Mic Capes, Mo$, Ca$htro, All Star Opera, and DJ QJ, with your evening's host Yohiness.

Dar Williams with Sherman Alexie

So, apparently, Sherman Alexie is not going to sing. Dang. I’d love to hear Sherman Alexie try to sing. I don’t know the guy, but he’s always seemed righteous to me. When his friend Joanna Rose published her novel Little Miss Strange, he appeared at her University Book Store reading to cheer her on—even though he was one of only five people who did show. Dar Williams fits short stories into song, assesses the moral magnetic compass of the Xer generation, at least, and stays so catchy that you barely realize you’re being tested. Until you get the CD home and check out the lyrics. ANDREW HAMLIN

RP Boo, Leonce, Slantooth, Howin, DJ2

It’s time to grab your dancing shoes when legendary footwork pioneer RP Boo comes to town. After all, the second his rapid-fire beats hit, you will likely find your feet moving in some very unusual ways. Considered by many to be the godfather of footwork, RP Boo is widely credited with pioneering the fast-paced and rhythmically diverse genre, which has the ability to shift from drum-and-bass-like beats to heavy trap and rap while keeping energy levels high at all times. Since cutting the first footwork track in the late 1990s, Boo has seen his style of music embraced by a whole new generation of dancers and producers, most notably the Teklife crew cofounded by the late DJ Rashad. Having released two albums on Mike Paradinas’s Planet Mu label, whose Bangs & Works comps greatly increased footwork’s global profile, Boo brings his explosive DJing style to Seattle for the first time. NICK ZURKO

