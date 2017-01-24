97 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: Jan 24-29, 2017 Cheesefest, Astronomy on Tap, The Sylvan Series, Django's Birthday Party, And More Unusual Picks

Shutterstock In an unholy union, Arctic Productions will bring together many forms of cheese with live DJ sets at this year's Cheesefest at Studio Seven, with Hartshorn, Colorado, and Trappy/HHC on the decks all night, and 350 pounds of smoked cheeses, salmon, and meats for everyone.

Our arts critics have already recommended 50 great things to do this week, our music critics have picked the 29 best concerts, and we've compiled all of the Lunar New Year events in Seattle, but there are still hundreds more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from events for science geeks (like the Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival and Astronomy on Tap) to events dedicated to musical celebrities (like a laser show for the artists we lost in 2016 and a party for Django Reinhardt's 107th birthday) to outdoor art events (like The Sylvan Series at Volunteer Park and Art Encounter at Olympic Sculpture Park) to foodie events (like Cheesefest, Robert Burns Nights at Whisky Bar and Whisky West, Pie Party, and Strange Brewfest 13 in Port Townsend). For even more options this week, check out our complete Things To Do calendar.

TUESDAY

1. #NoDAPL Rally in Solidarity with Standing Rock

This morning, it was announced that Donald Trump signed orders to revive the Keystone XL pipeline and to push forward the Dakota Access pipeline. The resistance, in solidarity with Standing Rock, is not over, and organizers want you to show up today at Westlake Park to make that message plain.

2. Boys Count: Uncovering the Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking of Boys and Young Men

Stolen Youth, an organization advocating for exploited children, will discuss research that shows that young men may be trafficked at the same rate as girls and young women. Hear answers from experts on questions like, "Why has the gender of youth shaped our recognition and view of their exploitation?" and "How can we better identify and appropriately serve male victims?"

3. The Names

In this new play by Paul Lewis from the Distillery staged reading series, a Jewish opera star in Milan tries to protect her sister in the Resistance. The women's story intertwines with that of an American GI opera fan stationed near Rome. Watch and give helpful feedback for a new theatrical work.

4. National Geographic Live: Point of No Return

Join the National Geographic team in their trek across Burma’s highest peak, Hkakabo Razi, captured on film by photographer Cory Richards’s dramatic stills and in Renan Ozturk’s documentary, Down to Nothing, the expedition film about the search for Hkakabo Razi. These performances will be scored by the Seattle Symphony.

5. Queer Resurgence Poetry Slam Finals

After two days of queer poetry events organized by Seattle Poetry Slam, watch the final 12 poets and find out who will be the winner—Nic Masangkay, Kiki Nicole, Taylor Bereiter, Fitz Fitzpatrick, Brian McCracken, Amber Flame, David Wang, Scarlett Pedersen, Kay Kassier , Zora Seboulisa, Blu TheBaqi, or Azura Tyabji. The champion poet will receive $1,000 and second- and third-place winners will get $500 and $250, respectively.

6. Startup Stories with the Seattle 10

John Cook, co-founder of GeekWire, will lead a conversation with starter-uppers Leen Kawas (M3 Biotechnology), Matt Oppenheimer (Remitly), and Kieran Snyder (Textio) to tease out why some start-ups fail and others thrive. They will write down their ideas on colossal napkins for posterity and the MOHAI's collection (true).

7. Uneasy Chairs, Andrew Scott Young, Unser Verhängnis, FHTAGN

Immerse yourself in free improvised experimental sound from Uneasy Chairs, Andrew Scott Young, Unser Verhängnis, and Fhtagn with accompanying visuals composed by Osteo Parliament. These musicians are playing for free so donate to their creative cause if you can.

WEDNESDAY

8. Burns Night at Whisky Bar

Celebrate the great Scots poet with, appropriately enough, Scotch and poetry! Even if you're not extremely literary-minded, the whisky flights, cocktails, and haggis might draw you in anyway.

9. Burns Night at Whisky West

Whisky West is pretty succinct in its description of this Robert Burns celebration: "Bagpipes haggis poetry read." Enjoy the finest traditions in Scottish poetry, music, and cuisine. And whisky, don't forget the whisky.

10. ConsentFest 2017: Let the Change Begin!

The Consent Academy will offer "games, education, and prizes" in the service of positive culture change. Grab a beer and meet with consent educators and activists.

11. David Smick

In The Great Equalizer, hedge fund manager Smick proposes new policies to boost ordinary people's economic power and belief in the American dream. Join him for a talk about capitalism's faults and what can be done.

12. Dress Code Leather Social

Leather gear (or uniform, or rubber, or anything answering "What Would the Village People Wear?") is the very strict order of the day at this sexy monthly party.

13. Holocaust Center Lunch & Learn Series: Auschwitz Survivor Story

Hungarian-born Magda Schaloum and her family were sent to Auschwitz in 1944. Her son Jack Schaloum will share her story for International Holocaust Remembrance Day, 72 years to the day after the liberation of Auschwitz. You must register to reserve your spot. Bring a lunch, and they'll supply coffee and cookies.

14. Laser 2016: In Memoriam

Celebrate the music of artists who passed in 2016 (including songs by Prince, David Bowie, A Tribe Called Quest, and George Michael) and cry silently as you watch the intricate projections and animations fill the ceiling of the laser dome.

15. Meet The Brewers: Sake Tasting

Taste and learn about saké from the breweries that make Saké Nomi staples (Tentaka's "Hawk in the Heavens" and Kanbara's "Bride of the Fox"). Admission is free, but the saké will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle after the tasting, so you're encouraged to bring some extra cash.

16. Rough Draft: South American Supper

About the Rough Draft series, Stranger food critic Tobias Coughlin-Bogue has said, "I don't need to explain why Rough Draft is awesome, because I've been big-upping them since I went to the first one and was bowled over by the ambitious, adventurous 12-course tasting menu—and the venue and the genuine festivity and the eclectic mix of guests and so on ad infinitum. Every subsequent Rough Draft I've been to has been similarly boundary pushing, delicious, and, most importantly, fun as fuck." This time, you'll get a six-course dinner inspired by a different South American country, and each dish will be paired with a beverage.

17. Science in the City: Dr. William Woodward

Dr. William Woodward, professor of history at Seattle Pacific University, will give a talk about the journeys of Washington's various inhabitants and what technologies they used to get here, "from the First Peoples to the most recent arrivals."

18. The Void in Aimless Flight

Be privy to a live, public, and free improvised performance of traditional Butoh and experimental music in the lobby of the Capitol Hill Link light rail station. Featured artists include Vanessa Skantze, Uneasy Chairs, Chad Allen, Adam Levitt, and Blake DeGraw.

19. Young, Wild, And Three

Celebrate the third anniversary of Wallingford's Octopus Bar at this party that will be hosted by Seattle drag favorite Shelita Potroast and feature music by Qreepz, limited-edition swag for the first 100 people, and a photobooth.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

20. Maple and Vine

In this play, a stressed-out New York couple decides to toss out the trappings of their modern life in exchange for a gated community where everyone pretends to be living in the 1950s. Written by Jordan Harrison and directed by Sean Ryan.

THURSDAY

21. The Dope Show

Tyler Smith presents the Dope Show, which offers two performances by a lineup of comedians: one delivered sober, then another delivered several (smoky) minutes later, totally baked. Come see Ryan Reaves, Reid Clark, Willie Simon, and Dustin Casey do their dank best.

22. Drag Queen BINGO with Sparkle Leigh

Union Bar quite thoughtfully will provide you with glamour, color, and glitter "after this week's political nonsense." First round is free, subsequent rounds are only a buck, and you may win a cash prize.

23. Fungal Abyss' "Bardo Abrund Temple" Vinyl Release Celebration

In what will surely be a black velvet kind of evening, Fungal Abyss aims to release their latest hallucinatory effort, Bardo Abrund Temple, with a live set flanked by local psych legends Diminished Men and Chemical Clock, with visuals by Christian J. Petersen.

24. James Hamblin

James Hamblin, MD (senior editor at the Atlantic) will read from his new book—which shares a name with his online video show—If Our Bodies Could Talk: A Guide to Operating and Maintaining a Human Body.

25. Medical Records RX

Medical Records RX is a monthly party inviting local DJs to spin an all-vinyl set. DJ Troy of Medical Records, along with DJ Shi-TR and Lord Phatrick, will serve up some stylish Italo-disco and synth oddities.

26. Oyster Happy Hour

During these cold, grey days, it's good to savor the good things about winter—like Hama Hama oysters. Metropolitan Markets will serve up the oysters on the half shell for 99 cents each, complimented by a free wine tasting.

27. Red Not Chili Peppers, The New Futures

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are apparently not ubiquitous enough, so the Red Not Chili Peppers have taken up the mantle of spreading the love of '90s South Coast funk rock covers wherever they go. They'll be joined by The New Futures.

28. Urban Death Project

This Atlas Obscura event (a book, website, and event series about exploration and discovery) will focus on Katrina Spade's Urban Death project, which takes our local commitment to composting one step further: letting your loved ones rot and return to the earth after they've died.

29. Winter Drams 2017

Hard liquor enthusiasts, the Seattle Spirits Society has your Thursday covered. They've got 100 craft spirits from 25 local companies and a mixology workshop so you can learn to balance them out. And just so you're absolutely sure not to drink on an empty stomach, there are snacks and unlimited tacos from Marination. Finish off the evening with a complimentary cigar.

30. ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Since 1995, ZOSO has been promising audiences an almost-like-the-real-thing experience of the extensive Led Zeppelin catalog. They rock, they roll, they've got hella long hair, and they're here to play you some covers.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

31. Britain's Baking Challenge

During this improvised comedy show, the actors (portraying reality show contestants on the very popular Great British Baking Show) will bake real confections live on stage, which will then be evaluated by the "judges."

32. Miss Fishnet's Stripper Mysteries

Seattleites, here's your annual chance to dress up—wear 1920s-themed outfits and be transported into a burlesque-focused murder mystery (inspired by Miss Fisher's) complete with dinner and cocktails.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

33. Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus

In the continuing popular culture battle of the genders, the popular '90s self-help book Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus is now a one-man traveling theatrical comedy show, full of sketches, tropes, gags, and novelty references.

34. The Unhappy Hour

Mister Bob (a.k.a. Robert Lopez) will perform an evening of American Standards "in a black suit with humor even blacker." Expect innovative takes on recognizable songs "with an occasional mood swing monologue" at The Unhappy Hour.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

35. The Bridge Project 2017

In Velocity's Bridge Project, four up-and-coming choreographers each create a new piece over four weeks. This year, see work created in a frenzy by Liz Houlton, Laura Aschoff, Renee Boehlke, and Esra Comert-Morishige.

36. Bring Down the House

This epic two-part adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry VI trilogy, with an ensemble that features only women, was adapted by Rosa Joshi and Kate Wisniewski and will be directed by Rosa Joshi and produced in collaboration with upstart crow collective.

37. The Liar

See into the fascinating world of a compulsive liar in David Ives' adaptation of Pierre Corneille’s 17th century comedy.

38. Strong Ale Fest

Stay warm and drunk at The Pine Box, which will have a variety of beers that have an alcohol content of at least 10%, including Fremont Brewing's 2016 Bourbon Darkstar, Holy Mountain Brewing's 2016 Bourbon Barrel Aged King's Head, and Lagunitas' Willet Barrel Aged Cappuccino Stout.

FRIDAY

39. The 2nd Annual "The Dead Of Winter" with The Andy Coe Band and Tim Bluhm

For reasons unknown, Seattle loves itself some Grateful Dead, and so Nectar will host its second annual Dead of Winter, originally formed to pay tribute to folk legend Jerry Garcia, with a live set by psychedelic jam enthusiasts the Andy Coe Band.

40. Alyssa Explains It All: Afterlife?

Get answers to your questions at Alyssa Explains It All, a show within a show that, this time, will explore ideas of the afterlife.

41. Art Encounter

This improvisational art event promises the merging of disciplines: dance by Paige Barnes, music by Evan Flory-Barnes, animation by Stefan Gruber, and poetry by Vanessa DeWolf. The experience will be "intimate and illuminating," inspired by the pulse listening method in traditional Chinese medicine, and the space will be lit by designer Amiya Brown in the style of Northwest lighthouses.

42. Artists for Progress

Join this group of "artists for progress" in raising money for institutions whose path is made more difficult by Trump's presidency: the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. Owning local art is already a great feeling—see how much better it gets with civic engagement. Rachel's Ginger Beer will provide beverages, and everyone will gather in solidarity and persistence. They say, "We're showing the world that we won’t go silently— that progress, creativity, and judiciousness still matter in this weird, new, reality-television version of America. Because if history has taught us anything, it’s that hope never loses."

43. Astronomy on Tap: Blue Origin Takeover

Astronomy on Tap has a special guest: a dude who's actually been in space! Dr. Nicholas Patrick will share information about "Blue Origin's crewed spaceflight vehicles," while Blue Origin scientists and educators Sarah Knights and Dan Kuchan will tell you about their vision of colonizing space. Stay on for trivia and, of course, beer.

44. Atlantic City: A Springsteen Tribute

Not to be confused with the Springsteen tribute band that almost played our Cheeto overlord's inauguration disaster, Atlantic City is an "authentic musical voyage to the backstreets of New Jersey" with a consistent drive to deliver the utmost in Boss standards.

45. Caught One-Handed

Noah Duffy's rollicking, darkly humorous one-man show will tell the story of an eleven-year-old boy "caught between a cross and hard place" and forced into conversion therapy.

46. Earshot Jazz Presents: Battle Trance

Get ready for four whole tenor saxophones played by four different humans in a sonic weaving of some real wavey jazz. Battle Trance will be performing in support of their most recent album, Blade of Love, and in presentation by Earshot Jazz.

47. Ethan Stowell & Charles Smith: Best of Washington Food & Wine

A super ultra mega extra fancy local-ingredient five-course dinner created by Chefs Ethan Stowell and Joe Ritchie will be complemented by exclusive wines selected by Charles Smith. Courses include a raw bar with poke, crudo, and oysters with Substance Sauvignon Blanc, Dungeness crab salad with K Viognier, seared scallop, salsify soup, and black trumpet mushroom with Frenchman Hills Vineyard Chardonnay, roasted duck breast with K The Boy Grenache, whole roasted beef tenderloin and black truffle gnocchi with Old Bones Syrah, and something chocolate with calvados.

48. Exhibitions Opening Party

Make merry with the Frye as it opens two new exhibitions: the Stranger-recommended ink drawing series Jim Woodring: The Pig Went Down to the Harbor at Sunrise and Wept, the cubist sculpture of Archipenko: A Modern Legacy.

49. Masquerade 9

This ballroom dance party will be scored by the Valse Cafe Orchestra, singer Dina Blade, and soprano Lucia Near. You may want to dance "swing, blues, foxtrot, Latin, and waltzes" all night, but keep your eyes peeled for Cabaret d'Artiste as well. You must wear a mask—they're quite strict about this.

50. Mozart Birthday Toast

Pianist Byron Schenkman and other musicians will honor the prodigious composer with performances of pieces like March in C Major, K. 408/1, Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 378, and Piano Trio in E Major, K. 542. Stay for chocolates and bubbly all around.

51. Music of the Finnish Orthodox Church

Portland-based professional choir Cappella Romana will perform Einojuhani Rautavaara's avant-garde composition All-Night Vigil, featuring Grammy-winning basso profundo Glenn Miller and directed by Finnish conductor Timo Nuoranne.

52. Polymathic Happy Hour

Ada's Technical Books will present this educational "polymathic" happy hour, hosted by bartender and barista Brandon Paul Weaver.

53. Prime & Aged Dinner

Delicatus will take you back, prandially speaking, to the early days of the 20th century with dry aged prime rib and two other courses prepared from 1900s recipes.

54. Schubert Untuxed

Enjoy the endless current of melody that is the Fifth Symphony of Schubert during a special edition of "Untuxed," a low-key, no-intermission way to enjoy the Seattle Symphony without worrying about what the bourgeoisie will think of your hat and tails.

55. Second Sting — The Ultimate Scorpions Tribute with The JV

Get ready for some hair metal rippers as Second Sting, self-billed as "The Ultimate Scorpions Tribute" tear through their very '80s catalog, with an opening set from The JV.

56. That Was the Year That Was Cabaret: Song, Stories, Comedy, Poems

This cabaret (named after Tom Lehrer's bizarre/beloved 1965 musical comedy album That Was the Year That Was, in turn named after the satirical television show That Was the Week That Was) will recap and roast the year we all just experienced. Hosted by Scott Katz, and featuring songs, readings, and comedy from performers including Jeffrey Robert, Matt Price, Beka Barry, David Fewster, Joe Vinikow, Linny Simkin, Kate Smith and Victoria Millard, and Theo Dzielak.

57. Tim Ferriss

In Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers, popular podcaster Ferriss reveals how bigwigs get where they've gotten. Hear him speak on his work, characterized as "the ultimate self-help book." Your ticket includes a copy of the book.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

58. Guards at the Taj

See Rajiv Singh's black and bloody comedy about two guards at the Taj Mahal, based on a 17th-century myth and directed by Samip Raval.

59. My Man Godfrey

The 1936 screwball comedy film My Man Godfrey depicts the romance of a slightly vapid New York society girl and a vagrant whom she whimsically hires as a butler. The performers of Theater Schmeater will stage this satire of inequality that proves that "the more things change, the more things remain the same."

60. Six Degrees of Separation

John Guare's thoughtful Six Degrees of Separation, nominated for a Pulitzer in 1990, tells the story of an injured young black man who convinces an older, rich New York couple that he is Sidney Poitier's son—but what is he really up to? They say, "This funny and harrowing AEA member project code production features 17 local actors from Theatre9/12's collective."

61. Strange Brewfest 13

For the 13th edition of Port Townsend's "ode to NW brewers and their imaginations," expect music, dancing, food, chainsaw carvers, and, of course, over 60 "strangely crafted concoctions" from 30 breweries and cideries.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

62. Smash Putt

Smash Putt is back and better than ever, with a new location downtown and all the drunken mini-golf with strange and mysterious obstacles you could hope for, including robots, lasers, and other hopeful putters vying for more booze.

63. #TechDocFest 2017 with Alex Winter

Welcome the "world's only" TechDocFest's line-up of nonfiction films about technology. Filmmaker Alex Winter will attend and give a master class, and you can explore the VR gallery when you're not watching thoughtful new movies like The Digital Love Industry and Shenzhen: The Silicon Valley of Hardware.

SATURDAY

64. The Acoustic Guitar Project

In an effort to showcase the creativity of Seattle musicians, five local Seattle songwriters will play a concert as the culmination of a week-long challenge, in which each artist would write an original song and record it live, simply with a guitar and a handheld recorder. Featured artists for this week's challenge will include Wes Weddell, Judd Wasserman, Nick Foster, Tekla Jasmine Waterfield, and Beth Whitney.

65. BarkHappy Seattle Barks n Brews Benefiting Seattle Humane

Bring your barhound to Rooftop for free treats by Blue Dog, food and drink specials for humans, a raffle, a photobooth to eternalize an image of you and beloved Poochus, and a "doggy treat-eating contest" at this benefit for Seattle Humane.

66. Basie Bash: New York, 1937

Experience the year 1937 at its creative core with an evening of Count Basie classics performed by Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, with hits from the early New York stages of the Count Basie Orchestra, including “Oh Lady Be Good,” “Jumpin’ at the Woodside,” and “Roseland Shuffle.”

67. Benefit Show for Colectiva Legal Del Pueblo

This show will benefit the Colectiva Legal del Pueblo, a nonprofit helping undocumented immigrants get educated and work through legal issues. Shell out some cash for good and be rewarded with badass jazz and Latin music. They say, "We will also have speakers and representatives from Colectiva Legal del Pueblo on site. Please come learn, interact, and listen with us!"

68. Cheesefest 2017

69. Django's Birthday Party

Celebrate guitar prodigy Django Reinhardt with an evening tribute by g*psy jazz musicians from all over Puget Sound gathering for what would have been Django's 107th birthday, hosted by Hot Club of Seattle and Ranger & the Re-Arrangers.

70. An Elegant Utility: Exhibit Opening Celebration

Celebrate the opening of filmmaker and visual artist Inye Wokoma's exhibit An Elegant Utility (about his family lineage and the legacy of African Americans in the Central District) with live music, community stories, spoken word, and free food and drink.

71. The Humane League's Annual Gala: Celebration for the Animals

The Humane League has helped save animals from suffering in Seattle for the past three years. You can help them raise money while eating vegan snacks and desserts, drinking, and hearing a talk from Jo-Anne McArthur, founder of We Animals.

72. Infected Mushroom

Psychedelic trance innovators Infected Mushroom are a rare duo, combining live performance as a concert band with new explorations in electronica and dance music. They'll take the Showbox stage on their Return To The Sauce Tour.

73. ISCSCORE Turnabout

The Imperial Sovereign Court of Seattle will present Turnabout, a night in which some gentlemen from the organization will take the stage as drag queens for a night of identity switching so that the regular queens can take the night off for a change.

74. Jai Ho! 6th Anniversary Bollywood Dance Party

Jai Ho throws down for their very own six-year anniversary with an all-night Bollywood dance party for which they're known. Expect high energy house, bhangra, and other Indian-flavored beats in a wild high-energy zone with DJ Prashant, along with a featured set from San Francisco's Raaginder, henna by donation, and a bhangra dance lesson at the beginning.

75. Luv' Ladder: ABBA Night

Knowing me, knowing you...we're gonna be at this ABBA dance party until it's afternoon in Sweden. Wear your best sequined disco duds and join DJ Kirky at the lovely, porn-festooned Pony.

76. Maker Days: Learn to Extract Strawberry DNA

Drop in at this Maker Day and find out how to tinker like a scientist and extract fruity DNA.

77. Mod Carousel Presents: MANIA

With stars like Paris Originall, Trojan Original, the Luminous Pariah, and Moscato Extatique, plus special guest Perry Von Winkle and host Caela Bailey, you won't want to miss miss the latest innovations in "international boylesque."

78. Pie Party 2017

Raise money for ovarian cancer research and eat pie. It's as simple as... well... y'know. There will also be live music, "pie princesses," "a la mode girls," raffle prizes, and special guests Dr. Saul Rivkin, Dr. Joe White from the Rivkin Center, and Jason the Baker from the Food Network.

79. Rat City Rollergirls Themed Bout

Watch some hardcore rollerskaters in a superheros vs. villains-themed race.

80. Rum: Soul of the Cane

A crash course in the history of rum and rum-drinkers, from sailors to 1950s swingers, combined with a chef's menu and rum cocktails.

81. Seattle Arts Leadership Conference

Along with artwork from students and Seattle University’s MFA in Arts Leadership program, Seattle University, the Seattle Arts Leadership Team (SALT), and the Office of Arts and Culture will sponsor speakers and workshops for a day-long event. It's meant to reaffirm the community's commitment to art and social justice in Seattle.

82. Skid Row Puppet Show: No Puppet, No Puppet, You're the Puppet!

This "vaudevillian cabaret," curated by Mylinda Sneed, will feature puppetry and music (from artists including Brian Kooser, Zelda Starfire, Elly Leaverton, Jess Haynie-Lavelle, Sarah Marie Andrews, Tim Marsden, Mylinda Sneed, West Cascade Puppet Brigade, and Trivia Puppet Company) that will take on the doozy of the year we've had. They add: "Disclaimer: Attendees may have their ethics & beliefs challenged, please note, this is not a test, we want you to question it, question it all..."

83. Smart Art Marketing

Artists: this workshop will train you to market your work, locally or on a wide scale, and is meant for whatever stage you're at in your artistic/professional journey.

84. The Snohomish Groundfrog Day Celebration

Not sure whether to trust a groundhog to dole out predictions about the weather? How about a frog? A slimy local creature ("Snohomish Slew") will forecast the coming of spring at this celebration featuring kids' games, crafts, music, mascots, a frog race, and more.

85. Storytelling Night

Come to Pike Place's indispensable anarchist bookstore for original speculative fiction readings by "anarcho-folk" tale-spinner Cowgirl Bloodshed, kestrel cub, ~Magpie~, and local sci-fi mistress Elly Bangs.

86. The Sylvan Series: "Orphic"

A trippy but family-friendly night of sight and sound installations, featuring 3D projection mapping, ambient music, and plants, by the same folks who brought you Lusio: A Night to Awaken. Turn a bleak January night into a black velvet glow-in-the-dark tapestry (but classier).

87. Train Car House Party: Hitgirl Collective Reunion

The residents of Train Car House Party (seemingly a group of people who like to throw parties in the train cars of Orient Express) are throwing a party (natch) to celebrate the long-awaited reunion of Hitgirl Collective, a all-lady DJ group from the late '90s/early '00s Seattle club scene. Expect many talented DJs, house rules enforced, and dancing all night long.

88. Twisted Flicks: The Lost World

Improvisers re-dub cheesy "B" movies (in this case, 1960 monster mashup The Lost World), according to audience suggestions.

89. Yaadcore

Yaadcore, the "cultured selector" and DJ for reggae artist Protoje, will return to the Red Lounge on their Leaf-A-Lize 2017 tour.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

90. Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival

SIFF and MoPOP bring you the somewhat less pronounceable SFFSFF, 20 new sci/fi fantasy short films judged by a nationally assembled panel. There's an intermission after ten films and an award ceremony at the end. This fest has been going on for 12 years; let this be the year you join the nerdy cinematic fun. The original screening at Cinerama is sold out, but tickets are still available for the encore screening.

91. Scientist Turned Comedian Tim Lee

Stand-up comedian and biologist Tim Lee (known for his YouTube parodies of science seminars) will present his "educational" comedy routine.

SUNDAY

92. Bi-2

Bi-2, basically Russia's version of U2 in style influences, lasting popularity, and name similarity alike, take on Seattle in their nationwide tour.

93. Meet and Greet with Krizz Kaliko of Strange Music

Get ready for the Nectar show with this free meet and greet with Krizz Kaliko of Strange Music, DJ Thay, and Michael Winslow. If you don't yet have a ticket to their show, you'll be able to grab one at Herban Legends (along with some refreshments for the show, most likely).

94. On Translation: Don Mee Choi and Sho Sugita

Translation is tough already—but how do accomplished translators tackle poetry, a form that is so rooted in the cadence of its native language? Deborah Woodard will moderate this discussion with Don Mee Choi (author of Hardly War, a book of challenging but powerful political poetry) and poet and professional translator Sho Sugita.

95. Peking Acrobats

The Peking Acrobats have been featured on TV, the stage, and the silver screen (you may have caught them in Ocean's 11). Watch the fabulous athletes do improbable feats with their bodies: human pagodas, somersaults, leaps, contortion, tumbling, and more.

96. The Station Soft Opening Party

The Station—a Beacon Hill coffee shop that oozes art, music, political engagement, and anti-racist community vibes—will unveil their new and improved space. The opening is in the same month as Trump's inauguration to "let him and white supremacy know that we are NOT going anywhere and, that we are NOT going to live in FEAR!"

97. Under the Bridge: The Criminalization of Homelessness

This 2015 documentary addresses the all-too-relevant problem of cities' criminalization of homelessness through the story of Maurice, the "unofficial 'mayor' of the Davidson St." tent city, which was bulldozed by Indianapolis police.

