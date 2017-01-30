The 23 Best Concerts in Seattle This Week: Jan 30-Feb 5, 2017 Nacho Picasso, Murder City Devils, Sir Mix-A-Lot, And More Critics' Picks

This week, keep your momentum going in between the protests and resistance events by dancing out the stresses of this current presidential administration at a local live music show. This week, our music critics have picked everything from fine purveyors of Brazilian psychedelia to one of the most bizarre men to come out of Britain to a classic band that makes Seattle look almost cool to the rest of the world. Find these shows and more on our music calendar.

JANUARY 30

Juicy J, Belly, Project Pat

This doesn’t appear to be the 1990s band Belly, which is very confusing. Juicy J hails from Memphis, and I am going to give him a lot of credit for putting together at least a few decent songs with phat bass and not a trace, for those few decent songs, of the n-word, which I confess is a big reason I don’t listen to much up-to-date hiphop. Project Pat is Juicy J’s older brother. He likes to make chicken noises with reference to women. I find both of them sharp and funny, open to the comedic aspects of interpersonal relations. But Belly, whoever that is, should pick a new handle. May I suggest Esophagus? ANDREW HAMLIN

JANUARY 31

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Ladysmith Black Mambazo have a whole bunch of guys singing bass. That’s the secret to their success. Okay, Paul Simon “found” them, and that’s been the secret to their success in what we loosely term “the West.” By 1986, though, when Ladysmith Black Mambazo recorded and performed with Simon, they already had more than 20 albums in their native South Africa. Now they have more than 50 albums. They never stop touring, and they’ve outlasted the racist apartheid system under which the older members grew up. They’re still ambassadors to South African culture. And they make people happy—boldly, unironically, and enthusiastically. I just finished hearing more terrible news about you-know-who, ugh. We need happy like we need fucking food and air right now. Respect. ANDREW HAMLIN

The Lemon Twigs with Savoy Motel

Savoy Motel singer and bass player Jeffrey Novak (Cheap Time) is too young to remember the 1970s, but he’s studied the more colorful corners of the decade well. On his quartet’s self-titled debut, they meld power pop with glam and proto-punk to irresistible effect. The album also yielded one of 2016’s best singles, the falsetto and fuzz-drenched “Sorry People.” From top to bottom, it’s F-U-N, from the Billy Squier beats to the ESG dance grooves to the Donovan-esque flights of fancy. Bonus points for the jolly kidney-bean-shaped music notes on the record cover. Long Island teen brothers Lemon Twigs made their mark as actors (Sinister, People Like Us) before recording last year’s baroque-pop full-length, their second, with Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado for Britain’s venerable 4AD Records. KATHY FENNESSY

JANUARY 31-FEBRUARY 1

Jimmy Webb

Jimmy Webb is psychedelic! I mean, way, way psychedelic! How psychedelic, you ask? He wrote a whole song about living inside a paper cup because he’s too scared to go out into the world! (He wants you to join him inside his condo paper cup.) This song went to number 34 on the Billboard chart! Recorded by the Fifth Dimension, that was! Jimmy Webb has written many other psychedelic songs! Some of them are even country songs, to boot! One of them was recorded by Isaac Hayes! He made it 19 minutes long! It was still a country song! And I’m not even talking about “MacArthur Park.” No, I’ll let you figure out “MacArthur Park” on your own. ANDREW HAMLIN

FEBRUARY 1

Forms: Purity Ring (DJ Set)

Ice-pop purveyors Purity Ring are back in town for a high-profile DJ set at Q, and they'll be sure to show off their ability to gloss up traditional club music varietals.

Skerik's Bandelabra with Industrial Revelation

Skerik is a saxophone virtuoso who has crafted a sound so rare they gave it a name: saxophonics. As a founding member of Critters Buggin and staple in Les Claypool's Fancy Band, Skerik absolutely shreds the idea of what live saxophone should sound like. The lineup for Skerik's Bandalabra reads like a roster at the school for the acid-jazz inclined: Drummer D'Vonne Lewis, stand-up bassist Evan Flory-Barnes, and guitarist Andy Coe are set to conjure what Skerik himself says sounds like "Fela Kuti meeting Steve Reich in rock's backyard." SEAN JEWELL

FEBRUARY 2

Alcest, The Body, Creepers, Wrekmeister Harmonies

What happens when the art-metal crowd dabbles in traditional songcraft? Tonight you have four case studies. Some folks bristled when Alcest shed their last vestiges of black metal for the exquisite dream pop of 2014’s Shelter, though it was flawless as a narcotic indie-rock album. The Body’s No One Deserves Happiness flirted with pop elements, but those accessible moments only served as a Trojan horse for their signature tortured industrial sludge. Creepers serve as the psychedelic shoegaze outlet for two-fifths of Deafheaven, and it consequently sounds as if you softened the wrathful edge of Sunbather with a hefty dose of pot and psilocybin. The rotating collective Wrekmeister Harmonies absorbed members of Godspeed You! Black Emperor for their latest album, resulting in a record of gloomy dirges bookended with neoclassical drones and folk balladry. BRIAN COOK

The Black Lips with Selector Dub Narcotic

The Black Lips are tough to write about, since their gnarly, raucous flower-freak sound was so original and dedicated for a very small subset of music when they started grinding on their own, but now that so many shitty garage-filth-slacker-punk bands have aped their sound, it’s difficult to separate the founding fathers from the apostles. Because, of course, the Black Lips didn’t invent punk or rock or punk rock, but they did manage to shake some nasty Atlanta salt on their trade in a way that made their subgenre more surreally juvenile (and thus accessible) while also showcasing a talent for hiding real skill amid woozy shithole humor. I don’t think the most fucked-up band at the end of the night deserves a trophy, but it remains true that these guys have sacrificed some serious liver tissue for almost two decades now in a supposedly slacker genre, so some credit is still due. KIM SELLING

Boogarins with Guests

Dinho Almeida (vocals and guitar) and Benke Ferraz (multi-instrumentalist), cofounders of Brazilian psych-rock outfit Boogarins (Portuguese for a kind of jasmine flower), joined forces in 2012. When DJ Chilly interviewed them on KEXP last year, Ferraz recalled that they started writing songs in high school. In 2013, the Goiânia band expanded to a quartet and released their debut, As Plantas Que Curam. By their 2015 follow-up, Manual, they knew better than to mess with their winning formula. Instead of a change in direction, it’s a more confident take on a relaxed style in which samba-esque vocals entwine with luminescent guitars and cool-jazz rhythms, like Fifth Dimension Byrds by way of Syd Barrett–era Pink Floyd. They’re one of the best psychedelic acts going—in Brazil or anywhere. KATHY FENNESSY

Celebrus Lupercalia

Kenneth James Gibson is a musical chameleon with a surplus of musical aliases and ideas, most of them fascinating. He began in the mid ’90s with the Texas psych-rock/shoegaze group Furry Things, before turning workaholism into a career as an electronic-music producer of extraordinary eclecticism. His work has spanned IDM (Eight Frozen Modules), experimental techno (apendics.shuffle, Reverse Commuter), dubwise techno (Dubloner, Premature Wig), as well as ambient excursions under his own name for Kompakt’s esteemed Pop Ambient sub-label. Plus, Gibson’s recently returned to rock with the spacious, melodious Bell Gardens. Tonight Gibson and Brian McBride (of drone superstars Stars of the Lid and Bell Gardens) will perform tracks from Gibson’s The Evening Falls, a collection of somberly gorgeous ambient compositions that rivals the majestic work of William Basinski and the Caretaker. DAVE SEGAL

Mayhem, Inquisition, Black Anvil

One could call true Norwegian black-metal band Mayhem “storied.” As in, there are really two stories that follow them around. First, that their original singer, Dead, well, committed suicide—and his bandmates wore pieces of his skull as jewelry. Second, that their original guitarist Euronymous was murdered by ex-bassist Varg Vikernes, who also burned down some historic churches. These true stories overshadow the band’s chaotic, high-speed, and unhinged brand of heavy metal, but at least the outfit’s first album, 1994’s De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas, is considered a classic in the genre. Lucky us, the band is playing that album in its entirety on this tour. Come for them, but arrive early for the frankly better songs by openers Black Anvil and Inquisition. JOSEPH SCHAFER

FEBRUARY 2-3

Sir Mix-A-Lot with Guests

Sir Mix-A-Lot did not rap like Ice Cube or Chuck D, nor was he swept up by the Das EFX fast-rap "-iggedy" craze of that moment. Sir Mix-A-Lot rapped only like Sir Mix-A-Lot. Sir Mix-A-Lot's hiphop was like a weird plant (purple leaves, red stem) growing under the blended and bending light of two distant suns. But most importantly, Sir Mix-A-Lot wasn't so fucking serious. "Baby Got Back," which opens with a conversation between two white girls disgusted by a black woman's huge butt, returned laughter to the hiphop charts and the dance floor. The record felt like a window being opened in a stuffy room. Finally, someone wasn't rapping about being shot, or shooting a nigga, or returning to Africa, or being proud about the color of their skin. "This," Riz Rollins explained to me, "was Seattle's big gift to black America. People remembered it was good to have fun now and then. And it could only happen in Seattle because we were so isolated. We were free to do whatever we wanted." "Baby Got Back" spent five weeks at the top of the Billboard chart. CHARLES MUDEDE

FEBRUARY 2-4

Deep Sea Diver with Guests

The seeming effortlessness with which Seattle quartet Deep Sea Diver execute their February 2016 full-length, Secrets, belies its intricacy. The record’s considerable complexities only start to reveal themselves on repeated listens, and the discoveries are pure delight. Fronted by singer and multi-instrumentalist Jessica Dobson, who captivates both onstage and on record, the band delivers a subtly anxious—both sonically and lyrically—mode of crystalline, propulsive guitar rock. Deep Sea Diver's music feels at once sophisticated and emotionally raw—equally suitable for bouts of international travel and long existential walks in the winter. GRANT BRISSEY

Nonsequitur: 32nd Seattle Improvised Music Festival

See visiting musical improvisers like flautist Nicole Mitchell, pianist Lisa Cay Miller, and jack-of-all-instruments Douglas R. Ewart as they join local players to create brand-new and unique musical configurations. But there's more to the festival: come early for the "Improvised music merch mart," where you can buy (or sell!) recordings; on Saturday, attend a free (but limited-space) workshop on improvisation and dance. Finally, meet other enthusiasts and discuss the future of the festival at a potluck on Saturday.

FEBRUARY 2-5

Rachelle Ferrell

Up and coming jazz vocalist Rachelle Ferrell has made her mark not only as a classical jazz singer and pianist, but more notably as a crossover artist whose work embodies notes of urban contemporary pop, gospel, classical music, and jazz all at once.

FEBRUARY 3

Adam Ant with Glam Skanks

Reasons to go see Adam Ant: He looks like Gary Oldman—with a pirate’s hat! His last album is really weird. It sounds like he made the whole thing hiding in a basement with a drum machine—like Sly Stone on There’s a Riot Goin’ On, only he’s Adam Ant. He called the album Adam Ant Is the Blueblack Hussar in Marrying the Gunner’s Daughter. He does not own a television. You can yell for him to play his new songs, but not that skeevy one about lusting after a teenager. That one’s just too squick. But the other ones are really good. And you get the hits! More hits! And weird stuff cut out from magazines and plastered onto his hat! Ridicule is nothing to be scared of! Live it! ANDREW HAMLIN

Mark Eitzel & Howe Gelb

It’s not a huge shocker that two of the most enduring talents to emerge from the spawning ground of songwriter-led ’90s bands, both Howe Gelb and Mark Eitzel (Giant Sand and American Music Club, respectively), would turn away from the chaos of rock ’n’ roll and toward the sonic and harmonic limpidity of the pop vocal. Gelb’s recent Future Standards embraced some overt jazz moves—though the songs retain his trademark dusky impressionism. Eitzel’s latest, Hey Mr. Ferryman, released last week, is a bracing, lively collection of the eccentric poetics he has been refining for decades. But it also has a sweet hush about it that corresponds to Eitzel’s latter-day emergence as a showman on stage. He’s not a belter, but a proper mic-in-hand, gesticulating vocalist of the old school. (P.S. Don’t say “crooner.” “Crooner” has been retired.) Eitzel’s new album sounds like it’s listening to him. You should follow its lead. SEAN NELSON

The Murder City Devils, Corey J Brewer, Constant Lovers

They might not be the best, the fastest, or the loudest, but damn it, they’re the coolest. The Murder City Devils are a Northwest institution, well known for their raucous live sets that saw the band going as far as lighting their cymbals on fire. After breaking up in 2001 and playing a handful of reunion shows throughout the late 2000s, the Devils blessed us in 2014 with a new eight-song album. They might be back together, but they’re far from a full-time touring machine, so if there’s a rare chance to see them play live, take it and cherish it. KEVIN DIERS

Nacho Picasso, KID Jone$, Nikko Savage, Hampton, Mike Ramos

Nacho Picasso fulfills all the emotional dichotomies you need for Seattle’s rap scene: seducing you with synchronistic vocal talent, deep B-side humor, and a low-key approach to darker themes of abandonment and trauma cycles, meanwhile throwing down some gnarly gang-bang groupie line and casually smirking at it all. KIM SELLING

FEBRUARY 4

Rock N Rollers: The 4th Annual Skate Like A Girl Benefit

I hope we can all agree that sexism is ridiculous, stupid, and harmful, which is why organizations like Skate Like a Girl are essential; its chief focus is promoting women’s skateboarding at a community level as an early push for female empowerment and leadership. Local bands have joined up to support the cause at a benefit show that boasts a superior lineup to much of what’s been cobbled together this winter. Enjoy sets from abstract elevators of garage punk Wimps, beach day retro whoopers Acapulco Lips, up and coming sunshine-poppers Fine Prince, and a headlining set from reigning folk-pop queen Kimya Dawson. KIM SELLING

Seattle Music Exchange Project

Acclaimed pianist Angelo Rondello hosts the opening of Seattle Music Exchange Program’s inaugural season of programming, which highlights composers of Seattle and its sister cities in an effort to bring local music to audiences at home and abroad through broadcasting concerts, artist residencies, and educational programs. Rondello will perform works by Seattle composers Samuel Jones, Peter Vukmirovic Stevens, Angelique Poteat, Adam Haws, and Benjamin Salman, in addition to leading the audience on a musical tour of Seattle’s sister cities in Japan, Italy, Norway, and Hungary.

Squall — Noise Happy Hour

Hark, a rare live appearance by Spacement (aka Jeff Brown) is upon us. His 2015 album on local label Further, Detonation Waves, spurred flashbacks to the equilibrium-subverting, dystopian synth (de)compositions of Nik “Pascal” Raicevic and Gil Mellé’s Andromeda Strain score. Spacement’s latest release, 2016’s Progress Between Wars, steers away from the malevolent turbulence of Detonation Waves and embraces a stately ambience that recalls somber, placid Brian Eno LPs like On Land and Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks and the interstellar zone-outs of Pete Namlook. With his exceptional output over the last few years, Brown has ascended to the upper reaches of Seattle’s ambient-music ecosphere, along with Raica, Norm Chambers, and Gel-Sol. DAVE SEGAL

Wax Tailor with L'Orange

Unless you’re a fan of European electronic music, chances are you haven’t been hipped to Wax Tailor, aka Jean-Christophe Le Saoût, the France-based DJ/producer who showcases his beat-making and turntable skills amid stitching together samples from his vast collection of old LPs. The result is a groove-hawking, head-bob-spurring sound that touches on soul, funk, blues, hiphop, psych rock, and light spaghetti western drama, all in one tripped-out package. Even if you haven’t heard of the dude, you probably know some of his collaborators, like Wu-Tang Clan heavyweight Ghostface Killah, UK triphop master Tricky, and elder statesman of soul Lee Fields (all of whom appear on Wax Tailor’s fifth and most recent outing, 2016’s By Any Beats Necessary). Adding further value to the bill: Nashville producer L’Orange, likely best known for his work with Dan the Automator and a pretty righteous album with Kool Keith that dropped in 2015, Time? Astonishing! LEILANI POLK

