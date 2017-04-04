110 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: April 4-9, 2017 Spring Safari, A $5000 Beer Pong Tournament, The Official Supernatural Convention, And More Unusual Picks

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Woodland Park Zoo At the zoo's Spring Safari on Saturday, learn about African wildlife and conservation projects that support lions, gorillas, and giraffes (like the Woodland Park Zoo's giraffe that's expecting a baby this spring!).

Our arts critics have already recommended 44 great things to do this week, our music critics have picked the 23 best concerts, and we've rounded up the biggest arts, music, and food events in April to plan ahead for, but there are still hundreds more events happening this week. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from yoga with Easter bunnies to the official Supernatural convention, and from a $5000 beer pong tournament to a burlesque revue to the music of Weird Al Yankovic. For even more options this week, check out our complete Things To Do calendar.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

TUESDAY

1. Political Open Mic #3! Science, Tech, and Data-Based Art

In a spirit of artistic resistance, the Wandering Eye Political Art Collective & Zine invites you back for their third evening of art, fiction, music, and digital magic, this one centered on science-based works. They'll respond to your works with "peer review" ("don't worry, we'll applaud!"), as well as providing information on the Science March and pre-addressed postcards to Republican senators.

2. Newtown: What Remains After All is Lost?

The National Crime Victims' Rights Week, along with Seattle University's Criminal Justice Department, will look back at the Newtown atrocity, when a deranged gunman killed 20 schoolchildren and six teachers, with a screening of this PBS documentary on the community.

3. Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day

Head to your local Ben & Jerry's (which is probably in Green Lake, Kirkland, Bellevue, or Tukwila) to pick up a free cone of ice cream!

4. Trivia Tuesday: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Test your knowledge of Buffy, Angel, Willow and the whole crew at this Trivia Tuesday event featuring drink specials and prizes.

5. Flatfoot 56

Chicago-bred Celtic punks Flatfoot 56 use Scottish Highland bagpipes to set themselves apart from other punk trios.

6. Carole Glasser Langille and Chrys Tobey

Poet Carole Glasser Langille will share Church of the Exquisite Panic: The Ophelia Poems, a new collection about finding your voice. She will be joined by Chrys Tobey, author of A Woman is a Woman is a Woman.

7. Making the Case for Nuclear Energy in the 21st Century

Seattle Friends of Fission (a group that "aims to educate the Greater Seattle Area about Nuclear Power and its role alongside other green energy sources") will host this panel in the hope that audiences will rethink their preconceived notions about nuclear energy. It's an important topic to consider, especially because right now, Washington State is breaking records for its nuclear power production. Panelists will include Dr. James Conca (Forbes.com contributor on energy and environmental issues), Nick Touran (advanced nuclear reactor physicist, TerraPower), and Kristin Zaitz (senior consulting engineer, Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant). Moderated by author/UW faculty member Scott Montgomery.

8. Poetry Slam featuring Buddy Wakefield

Every Tuesday, Seattle Poetry Slam takes over Re-bar with poetry! They start with an open mic, then move on to a featured poet and slam. On April 4, the headliner is acclaimed slam poet Buddy Wakefield. If you're not a regular attendee of this event, it's definitely worth trudging to Re-bar to check it out this time.

9. Science in the City: Why Do More Boys Have Autism?

Learn about the possible explanations for why more boys than girls are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder ("genetic causes, sex-based differences in brain development, and our perceptions of autism as a male disorder") at this talk featuring child psychologist, professor, and developmental cognitive neuroscientist Sara Jane Webb.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

10. Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Tulips are on-schedule to bloom in glory this April, and Skagit Valley invites you to enjoy the fragrant and vivid flowers with concerts, fairs, salmon bakes, art parties, the Anacortes Quilt Walk and other parades, a petting farm, and more all month long.

11. The Combat

Seattle Opera branches out for a brief campaign of The Combat, a new school opera based on a Crusades-era epic poem, centered on the romance between a Muslim warrior woman and a Christian crusader. The tragedy of their star-crossed love will be performed by five singers, accompanied by a five-piece Baroque ensemble.

There will be no performance on Saturday.

WEDNESDAY

12. National Caramel Day Demonstration!

If your only encounter with caramel thus far has been the tobacco-colored stuff in cheap candy bars, we're very sorry. Hot Cakes will show you how it's really done: Through a dry-burning process that produces pure ambrosia you can sample. Grab a happy hour-priced drink while you're there.

13. Am I Normal?

Revolver's monthly all-vinyl French music night, with DJ Emmanuelle of #frenchface and Hollow Earth Radio, will get you into that weird, wild, Francophiliac mood. This iteration will celebrate "rhythm, reverb, and romance" with a set from special guest A/b/r/a/h/n.

14. Carlos Nuñez: A Concert of Celtic Music

Carlos Nuñez will recreate the music of the Celtic world on his legendary bagpipes in a night presented by the Spanish Honorary Consulate.

15. Drunk the DJ: Spring Fling

The boys (read: music gurus) from Spin Cycle will be schlepping over crates of records to play their favorite spring-timey jams during happy hour. Get them drunk and they'll just give you their records.

16. Gems with Devin Bews

Devin Bews of Purr Gato and Fuggin Elephant will join heavy ambient group Gems for a night of improvised music explorations.

17. The Tallis Scholars

In his program entitled "Metamorphosis," Grammy-winning arranger Peter Phillips brings his group, the Tallis Scholars, to the regal St. James for an evening spotlighting music by Renaissance notables and modern composition masters like John Tavener, Arvo Pärt, Igor Stravinsky, and Gustav Holst.

18. Christopher Merrill: Self-Portrait with Dogwood

Acclaimed poet, essayist, and journalist Christopher Merrill will share his new book, Self-Portrait with Dogwood, which Kirkus Reviews describes as "a brief memoir for lovers of writing and reading in which we learn more about dogwoods than about the author."

19. Contagious Exchanges: Wendy C. Ortiz and Jennifer Natalya Fink

This monthly series curated and hosted by Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore will feature two queer writers in conversation—in this case, Wendy C. Ortiz and Jennifer Natalya Fink.

20. Jim Lynch: Before the Wind

Before the Wind is Jim Lynch's depiction of a family obsessed with sailing and the sea, inspired by Ken Kesey's Sometimes a Great Notion, about a family of loggers who face serious contention about their work.

21. Lizbeth Meredith

Lizbeth Meredith will share her new book, Pieces of Me, which is about the real story of a nightmare many parents share: the kidnapping of her children by a non-custodial parent.

22. A New Era of Sight Restoration

University of Washington professor of psychology Geoffrey Boynton will speak about corneal transplant surgery, joined by Michael May, who has undergone the procedure. What is it like to learn to see?

23. Reading Through It: A Post-Election Book Club

This gathering organized by Paul Constant aims to help you cope with the next four years thanks to Reading Through It, a "monthly book club exploring who we are as Americans, where we're going, and how to fix it." This time, they'll turn their attention to What We Do Now, Dennis Johnson's collection of calls to action by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Gloria Steinem, Paul Krugman, Robert B. Reich, George Saunders, and Dave Egger, among many others. You don't need to buy the book, but if you're tempted, it's 20% off through the day of the meeting.

24. Skinny Dip's Birthday

To mark their troupe's seventh birthday, belly dancers from the Skinny Dip monthly revue request your presence at a showcase/cupcake party. Watching sinuous dancing while stuffing your mouth with icing sounds like a pretty good mid-week plan to us.

THURSDAY

25. First Thursday “Ichi-Go Ichi-e一期一会” Art Reception

On First Thursday, Season Yoshida's new digital exhibit, the title of which translates to "One Place, One Time," will be feted at a musical reception in the Tateuchi Community Center, with compositions orchestrated by Yoshida herself.

26. Ice Cream Thursdae Vol. 4 - Rhythmic Canvas

This new and unusual ice cream parlor will bring local visual artists and musicians for a pop-up exhibit of painting and illustration. Prototype Sessions will provide some fuzzed-out romantic tunes to accompany your perusal and your chocolate jasmine cone.

27. Monsen Photography Lecture: Susan Meiselas

For its annual photography lecture, the Henry will present a talk by Susan Meiselas, a MacArthur Fellow and Guggenheim awardee who has worked to expose Latin American and Kurdistani human rights problems through her art.

28. Stay Happy Central: 2 Year Anniversary & Last Show

Stay Happy Collective features a new group of artists every month at Central Saloon, and this April will showcase the work of cosmic rapper and artist DoNormaal, Imprints Sendai Era, and Bob Catt and Bug Bus, at their second anniversary and last show for a while as the Stay Happy crew pursues other creative paths.

29. Amphitheater Design – Open House

Get a preview of the future Volunteer Park Amphitheater with a free viewing of ORA Architects' schematic drawing. Their goal: A mix of "whimsical design and required functionality" to serve the public, performing artists, and other stakeholders.

30. Seattle Audubon Presents: Neighborhood Flyways Symposium

Seattle Audubon has a plan to let the birdies fly free and keep their migratory populations healthy. Meet the organization at Town Hall to discuss urban forestry initiatives, Seattle's density policies and their effects on wildlife, green infrastructure, economic justice, and more.

31. '60s Ladies & Beyond

DJ Miss Ramona Barnes will set the scene for '60s Ladies & Beyond, an up-tempo DJ night of garage rock and dream pop babes from a classic decade of popular American music.

32. Back-Lash with Slow Elk

Local celebrity booker extraordinaire Jodi Ecklund has a new project called Back-Lash, a night centered on punk rock womxn and queers of every kind. This iteration will feature a live set by Slow Elk and tunes cranked out by DJs Hellbound and Nasty Nams.

33. Band in Seattle: Kuinka and Afton Prater

Band in Seattle's featured artists this session are defiantly alternative string band Kuinka with Afton Prater, and they'll be taping a live television segment at Victory Studios, with free beer, live performances, and post-set music trivia.

34. Customs: 再見 (GOODBYE)

Nightlife collective CUSTOMS is saying goodbye to one of its OG members, Hojo, who will be leaving the country soon. In this farewell vein, you're invited to power headfirst into a springtime hangover with a diverse set of local DJ talents like D'Nelski, DJAO, Yung Futon, Dutty Wilderness, Tony Snark, and Hojo, who'll be cranking out future-minded sounds and bangers with intrigue.

35. Seasons of the Witch — Four Years of sex.WAV

Sex.WAV celebrates four years of being the best night in town for dark and sexy aesthetics in music, venue, and couture. Americano will perform, with music by Ill Camino and DJ Gag Reflex. Make sure to dress in your witchiest best.

36. SubMerge: Liberation with Alex Flores & Cody Simpson

SubMerge takes on the universe-bound themes of bodily freedom in welcoming the residents of Depth, featuring sets by Alex Flores, Cody Simpson, and Konifer, with spacey visuals by BlackWaterStars, and art installations by White Buffalo.

37. Anne Clark, Siva Kasinathan, and Jonika Hash: Sleeping Babies, Human Genomes, and Centromeric DNA

In this edition of UW Science Now, see what researchers are working on by those beautiful red bricks and blooming cherry trees. Jonika Hash will speak about the connection between how infants and toddlers sleep and their history with Child Protective Services, Anne Clark will explore the relationship between genomic sequences and observable traits, and Siva Kasinathan will share his research on a chromosomal region called "centomeres."

38. Community Reading Circle of The Turner House

The Turner House (Angela Flournoy's debut novel that has won remarkable praise and attention for its depiction of Detroit from the 1940s up to 2008, incredibly relevant economic themes, and fantastical elements) is the "Seattle Reads" pick for 2017. Seattle Reads is a program that encourages local residents to all pick up the same book and enjoy programming related to the work at venues across the city. This community reading will offer copies of the book to borrow, and is presented in partnership with the The Black Heritage Society of Washington State.

39. Jonathan White

Get an insider look at tides, those lunar mysteries, with writer (and sailor, and surfer) Jonathan White, author of Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean. About the book, Carl Safina wrote, "This is not really a book ‘about’ tides, though tides are a main character. It’s about life’s literal ups and downs. About mysterious pulls and invisible forces. About rhythms and pulses and seasons and the flowings of vast living migrations along coasts and through deep oceans. Along the way, you learn a lot of things about actual tides. Astounding things that you never knew you didn’t know. A wondrous book, full of heart.”

40. $5000 Beer Pong Tournament

Display your prowess at this current generation's best sport by entering Trinity's beer pong tournament centered on a $5000 pot. Buy-in per two-person team is $80.

41. Al-Stravaganza

Since nothing in this world can't be eroticized, Tight & Nerdy and Maggie McMuffin present to you Al-Stravaganza, a burlesque revue to the music of Weird Al Yankovic. Pickles Kintaro, Mistress Marla Spanx, and Pearl E. Gates will join Seattle sphinxes Iva Handfull, Violet DeVille, Bolt Action, and Scarlett O'Hairdye plus Portland's Babs Jamboree and the Infamous Nina Nightshade for a sexy evening of bad hair and geeky wordplay.

42. Free Boy: A True Story of Slave and Master Performance

Free Boy (by MOHAI historian-emeritus Lorraine McConaghy and historian Judy Bentley) is a story about how a young man named Charles Mitchell was brought as a slave to the Pacific Northwest and escaped to British Columbia. Kirkus Reviews wrote that while the book (aimed at young audiences) is "an intriguing piece of scholarship," it also contains many "unnecessary inventions" and would have benefited from more thorough footnotes. This event offers a musical stage adaptation of the story. McConaghy will be there in person to give an introduction and sign copies of the book.

43. Queen Shmooquan Presents: ¡La Justicia!

Queen Shmooquan presents this evening of music and performance (with musicians Skerik and Beth Fleenor, live animator Stefan Gruber, and performers Jordan O'Jordan, Crystal Beth, Dr. Tallulah, and Jawbone Puppet Theater) to benefit Colective Legal del Pueblo: "a non-hierarchal collective organization founded for and by undocumented immigrants working to build community leadership and power for migrant justice through legal advocacy and education."

44. Reality's Edge: A Sci-fi Audio Tale

Radio theater meets improv at this sci-fi performance event. The first half promises a creepy radio drama about a possible future, and the second half will offer improv based on that setup.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

45. Bad Panda

Fantastic.Z's Bad Panda (written by Megan Gogerty) will explore the stigmatized love between a panda and a crocodile...while dealing with themes including "the challenges of co-parenting, identity politics, postpartum depression, and what it takes to be a Good Panda."

46. Not So Black and White

This play by Channing Moore uses the classic theater dinner party setting to explore the tensions among the families of an interracial couple. Watch as the troupe takes on "sexuality, liberal racism, and the interconnectedness of it all."

FRIDAY

47. Band in Seattle: Gibraltar and Scott Yoder

Band in Seattle's featured artists this session are unbridled up-tempo indie rockers Gibraltar with Scott Yoder, and they'll be taping a live television segment at Victory Studios, with free beer, live performances, and post-set music trivia.

48. Captured! By Robots, Xoth, The Crüd Güns

Equally robot and man, Captured! By Robots make "brutal pummeling music." They'll be joined by Xoth and The Crüd Güns.

49. Crack Sabbath

The never-resting Skerik's other other other project, Crack Sabbath make jazz for freaky people.

50. Dancing with Giants Vol. 4 — Earthquake vs Tsunami vs Hurricane

The forces of nature will crash into the Kremwerk and Timbre Room multi-room complex this April for a night celebrating the release of Dancing with Giants Vol.4, with live sets by Donald Glaude, Karl Kamakahi, Errant Sons, and more.

51. EPIC with SAAND

Beatport's "Breakthrough Underground Artist of 2015" and festival favorite SAAND is at the helm of this month's EPIC, coincidentally their one year anniversary event, which gives a single DJ control of the dance floor for an entire night. Visuals for this iteration of EPIC are by Monique Duran and Hanssen, and stage design by Celeste Cooning.

52. Hive Mind

From the crazed noggins of Brainthaw and Wall of Ears comes Hive Mind, a night of free admission for free expression, with space for improvisation by all (truly all musicians and all non-musicians can participate in this fibrous wall of sound exercise). BYOInstrument, and yes, your voice counts as one.

53. In The Red

Substation continues its legacy of recruiting forward-thinking DJs for a late night session with DJ Dials, WD4D, Tom Kha Soup, and Nofux Gibbons, and live painting by Liz Weickum.

54. Sunflower Sutra, Willie & The Whips

After a dozen years on semi-permanent hiatus, Sunflower Sutra have risen from the almost dead and are back to celebrate their reunion with special guests Willie and the Whips.

55. Super Sonic Soul Pimps, Bob Fossil, Goose Vargis

Alternately conceived by an "alien mother and earthly pimp," the members of Super Sonic Soul Pimps have developed a band mythology that involves wild tales of interspecies love and galactic adventure somehow resulting in their experimental funk grooves.

56. Two Teenagers and a Thirty-Something: Intergenerational Classics

Join the Aronoff Chamber Players at an informal musical salon celebrating youthful genius from Mozart (Opus 168 String Quartet in F Major), Alan Hovhaness, and Brahms (who was 31 when he wrote the brilliant Opus 34 in F minor).

57. Corey Dolgon

Stonehill College professor Corey Dolgon will share his new historical investigation that explores the way in which capitalism has steamrolled democracy (and how "American citizens now accept policies that destroy the public sector and promote political stories that feel right 'in the gut,' regardless of science or facts") in the context of his new book, Kill It to Save It: An Autopsy of Capitalism’s Triumph Over Democracy.

58. An Evening with Neuroscience 2017

Grey Matters Journal will host their fourth annual "Evening with Neuroscience," which promises talks from a variety of neuroscience professionals that will light up your brain in very interesting ways. Come with questions.

59. Lyanda Lynn Haupt: Mozart’s Starling

Naturalist and author Lyanda Lynn Haupt (who has written extensively about birds, including the 2002 Washington State Book Award-winning book Rare Encounters with Ordinary Birds) will share her most recent release, Mozart's Starling, about Mozart's beloved pet that he apparently adopted after the bird sang an improvised version of the theme from Mozart's Piano Concerto no. 17 in G major.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

60. Questionable Content

Two teams of comedians and performers will battle to gain points in this current events-based improv game, heavy on the "deception and beguilement." Contestants will include Evelyn Jensen, Alyssa Yeoman, Phill Arensberg, Raymond Williams, and Stranger weed contributor David Schmader, so it should get pretty silly.

61. Garden Lovers' Book Sale

If you live here, you probably adore the verdure of Seattle and western Washington, whether you garden or not. Whether rookie soil-poker or green-thumbed plant wizard, you're sure to find some tempting literature, cards, and posters at the UW's annual book sale. Friday night, buy a ticket to meet author Nita-Jo Rountree (Growing Roses in the Pacific Northwest) over wine and snacks and get first dibs on the books. On Saturday, browse and purchase for free.

62. Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

This production offers a new interpretation of John Patrick Shanley's Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, a play that David Rooney of Variety wrote "bleeds like the fresh fight scars of its angry protagonist." Look forward to original, live music by Lauren Freman, movement choreography by Francesca Betancourt and Jordan Moeller, direction by Linnea Ingalls, and performances by Jessica Andrews and Curtis Gehlhausen. The company will donate all profits to the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center.

63. No Such Place

Seven dances—six debuts and one rerun of a past work—by the Bellingham Repertory Dance company will explore social and cultural tensions and relationships. "Quietly, Quickly," for example, will dramatize the fear and heightened awareness of wartime; "1st/2nd" will highlight the "nuance and absurdity of laughter between close friends." The performances promise to use a vocabulary of movement and gesture to give you glimpses of diverse and recognizable societies.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

64. The Official Supernatural Convention

The TV show Supernatural is the longest-running American fantasy series in history (it's now in its 12th season, and has been renewed for a 13th). The fans who've kept it alive will delight in this chance to celebrate the show, attend parties, watch panels, take photos, and meet cast members including the four leads: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Mark Sheppard.

65. A Garden Full of Songs

Let Your Music Shine with Lisa & Linda™ will create an enchanting garden built for the delight of children through folk music and classic pieces of Béla Bartók. These concerts are designed for ages 0 to 5, with a 35-minute interactive program that features musical games, stories and songs.

66. Flora & Fauna

An absinthe-induced nap fuels a hallucinatory dreamland of "flowers, fairies, beasts, rebirth and just a little bit of magic" in the Devil's Advocates' burlesque show, directed by Gin Atomic and Willy Nilly. Watch the sprites cavort semi-nudely—embodied by Atomic, Nilly, Tout D'Lou, Delicatessen, Hersera, Miss Effie Dubois, and a whole host of shimmying bohemians.

67. SASS: SANCA's Annual Spring Showcase

Get your weekend off the ground with a showcase by SANCA, the School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts, including acts by students, alumni, instructors, and guests. There will be a whole range of stiltwalkers, Cyr wheel artists, foot jugglers (we assume they juggle with their feet, rather than throwing disembodied feet around), and contortionists aiming to amaze you. Hosted by the Amazing Juan and Carmelita.

68. Tea Amo

A musician, a barista, and a cafe owner must contend with some annoying customers and an experimental artist, but their interactions help them "find themselves" in this Black Tie Productions play.

SATURDAY

69. Next Stage Showcase

See what the Next Stage's young and emerging artists (aged 18-24) have been working on in their various fields: Film, live, animation, the written word, music, visual arts, and more. Next Stage has paired them with professionals and helped them to develop new projects and ideas, and now they're ready to give you a peep.

70. Vernal

Lusio's trippy but family-friendly night of sight and sound installations features 3D projection mapping, ambient music, and plants. This one will highlight a theme that we're already celebrating: Spring! Wander among Scott Keva James's projections, Hannah Gabr's light flowers, Marcell Marias's "video kaleidoscope," Bryan Ressler's "Sunflower of Symmetry," and Kristin Nelson's glow stick garden.

71. Mr. Snake Presents Screw Puppies

In the Screw Puppies format, the improv players on stage have no idea when the scene will end: Their naughty colleagues will be in charge of the lights. Join Jennifer Cargill and friends for an unpredictable show.

72. Nasty

A company of Seattle women improvisers will flip the bird at "the people who threaten women's rights, health, and happiness" and donate the proceeds to RAINN, a national organization for sexual abuse survivors. Get mean, get rude, get angry, get NASTY.

73. Bunny Party

Save the bunbuns and hunt eggs amongst Pike Place's shops at this goodhearted Easter preview event. You can reserve a time for hands-on bunny-cuddling, participate in a silent auction, chalk up the sidewalk and take snaps in the photobooth, and take home a bag of bunny swag. All proceeds go to the Seattle Animal Shelter and Special Bunny Rescue.

74. Chance Fashion's Spring and Summer Wear Edition

See a promenade of new looks by local fashion designers, who are focusing this month on lingerie. What's cozy, sexy, and daring this season? You'll find out.

75. Civic Saturday with Eric Liu

Eric Liu will host Civic Saturday, described as "a civic analogue to church": a service that celebrates the American civic tradition through readings, songs, silent reflection, and a sermon by Liu himself.

76. Introduction to Food Forests

Learn how to plant a perennial edible garden and get more local veggies and fruits on your plate with Kimberly Leeper and Jacqueline Cramer of the Beacon Food Forest.

77. ROCKED! A Couture Bridal Event

Gettin' hitched, or just fantasizing about it? Dress in business casual duds and meet wedding designers, watch a fashion show, browse florists, jewelry, and more, and indulge in drinks and snacks.

78. Spring Safari

Kids can learn even more than usual about the zoo at this special education day, starting with a "Migration March," continuing with information from hippo, lion, and gorilla keepers (plus enrichment, meaning the animals play with cool toys or puzzling food), and special dances and shows for toddlers. For extra dough, get close to a hungry giraffe at feeding time.

79. Daffodil Festival

The Daffodil Festival wafts through Puyallup, Sumner, Orting, and Tacoma with flower-decorated floats, Daffodil Princesses from regional high schools, and more, culminating in a Daffodil Parade through the streets of Tacoma.

80. BoneBat "Comedy of Horrors" Film Fest

Rendez-vous with BoneBat for an evening of ridiculous gore from all around the low-budget world. They've got your demonic Rubix-cube solvers, your evil teddy bears, your lonely Norwegian ghouls, your zombie spies, and one They Might Be Giants animated music video—plus live music and presumably morbid prizes.

81. Obscura Society Seattle: Muscle Cars and Memorabilia

Al Young, a champion drag-racer, will tell you all about muscle cars and show you racecar memorabilia from the 1970s. Sign up and get your own little replica of the Dodge Challenger Al used to drive, now a museum specimen at MOHAI.

82. 80's vs 90's with DJ Indica Jones and Brass Monkeys

Sweat it out to the almost-oldies with rival music from two great decades selected by local talent DJ Indica Jones, and special guest Brass Monkeys laying down the Beastie Boys tribute tracks in a live set.

83. The Best 80's Party Ever (So Far)

Get ready to dance at the self-proclaimed Best 80's Party in Seattle with new wave rockers Nite Wave and Talking Heads tribute group Life During Wartime.

84. Coming Together: Music of Rzewski, Andriessen, & Tenney

On The Boards blends the works of Bohemia with that of punk rock in a night of "music for realists and idealists," featuring seminal pieces by Louis Andriessen, James Tenney, and Frederic Rzewski.

85. Epic Jam with Jeremy Quiroga and Theron Parker

Jeremy Quiroga and Theron Parker will headline at this reading in American Sign Language. Celebrate the Deaf/ASL community while experiencing a kind of literary reading that doesn't happen every week (at least in Seattle).

86. Hail, Hail: A Tribute to Pearl Jam Benefit Show for Vitalogy Foundation

Local grunge nerds will gather for a tribute night to Pearl Jam for the greater good of raising money for Vitalogy Foundation, the non-profit started by Pearl Jam that helps to fund women's rights groups, homeless advocacy, and children's musical education.

87. Jai Ho: Baisakhi Festival

Celebrate Baisakhi at this new harvest festival dance party put on by Jai Ho, with live sets by DJs Prashant, Ki, and Rav-E playing Bollywood and bhangra beats, with performances by Katrina Ji and the Culture Shakti dance group.

88. Latino Boat Party #3

Shake it on two separate dance floors to pan-Latin mixes, including reggaeton and twerky rhythms, or live salsa/bachata/merengue/cumbia by La Coffee Band while the yacht drifts over the smooth waves of Lake Union and Washington.

89. Oleaje Flamenco: Pop-Up Tablao with Alfonso Cid

Seattle-based music and dance group Oleaje Flamenco will present an evening of Flamenco improvisation set to the tune of Flamenco singer Alfonso Cid and others.

90. Primex Ent.: Vibes For You

Immerse yourself in a four-hour event dedicated to every artist within the Primex Entertainment family, with DJ sets by Toon Bugatti and Chris Anderson as a soundtrack to wandering around a fully lit up two-story art gallery.

91. Thompsonia in Concert

Seattle Folklore Society will host this concert by family band Thompsonia, with a heavy focus on Southern roots music and the connections between acoustic rock and folk.

92. Artist Talk with Hibiki Miyazaki

Pieces of Stories (an exhibit featuring work by Hibiki Miyazaki and Melinda Tidwell) is currently on display at ZINC contemporary. Celebrate the show with this artist talk by Miyazaki, who makes prints and mixed media pieces with fantastical themes and subjects fitting for fables or ancient myths.

93. The Poets Are In!

April is National Poetry Month—celebrate at this SPL event featuring Seattle's first Civic Poet, Claudia Castro Luna (author of chapbook This City) alongside Youth Poet Laureate Angel Gardner, Moe Provencher of the Bushwick Book Club, and citizen poets Amy Albertson, Margaret Barrie, Lily Baumgart, Carla Becker, Sally Hedges-Blanquez, Fredda Jaffe, Rachel Kessler, Kilam Tel Aviv, Jacqueline Ware, and Irene Yung.

94. Disasterpiece Theater

This interactive murder mystery show takes its inspiration from the overly pristine world of Downton Abbey and adds mayhem. Written by Karen Polinsky, Sarah Steinberg, Jillian Channing, and Mark Coulter. Can't you just hear that tinkling piano theme music... of DEATH.

95. Living Voices: La Causa

Living Voices is MOHAI's multidisciplinary take on historical theater, combining live performance with archival film for an evening of informative art. This edition will focus on la causa, the 1960s and 70s-era movement for the rights of farm workers led by César Chávez.

96. Paper

This collaboration of elders, young 'uns, and those in between will combine "dramatic play, reminiscence, and storytelling" to explore how different generations can bond and share experiences, using a simple piece of paper as a prop/starting point.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

97. Intersections: Finding True North

The 2017 Dr. Carver Gayton Youth Curators present this exhibit rooted in local history that aims to tell the story of the Central District through a collective mapping project. (We're guessing that this will work beautifully alongside Inye Wokoma's An Elegant Utility, which tells the story of the neighborhood primarily through personal artifacts.) The youth curators will explore "livable neighborhoods, intersections & finding true north." The opening reception on Saturday promises appearances by the students who created the exhibit, mentors involved in the process including artist Aramis Hamer and program director Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, and exhibit namesake Dr. Carver Gayton.

98. Lessons from the Arctic

Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen is known for his legendary snowy treks—to the North Pole, South Pole (to which he led the first successful expedition), and even the Northwest Passage. This exhibit will explore the extensive preparations he made for these journeys, as well as the journeys themselves, through more than 200 photographs accompanied by scholarly analysis.

99. First Nations Pow Wow

First Nations people of all ages will dance in ceremonial competitions with drumming by Sharpshooter. Come see the Grand Entry, the jingle dress dances, the men's and women's traditional dances, and more, and shop goods from vendors.

100. Gallery Concerts: Dueling Recorders

The dramatic title notwithstanding, this concert will certainly showcase a match-up of recorder talent, including guest artist Matthias Maute and Vicki Boeckman, with Nathan Helgeson on bassoon and Jillon Stoppels Dupree on harpsichord, performing music by composers Turini, Corelli, Merula, Vivaldi, and Matthias Maute as well.

SUNDAY

101. Mixed Media: Sobriety

Liz Donehue will host a multi-genre comedic reflection on the theme of sobriety with standup artists Dan Carroll and Derek Sheen, musician Joe Syverson, and UP Improv.

102. Connecting with Calm: The Compassionate Listening Guide to Surviving Political Divides

Well, we're mostly in agreement about one thing here in this diverse and fractious country: A great number of Americans, from leftists to right-wingers, are pessimistic about the future of the country and continuing—even widening—cultural schisms. Andrea Cohen and Gil Bar-Sela ask you to fight back against division by learning to listen and speak without anger and boosting your self-care skills.

103. SHRIEK: Musarañas (Shrew's Nest)

Heather Marie Bartels and Evan J. Peterson's Shriek! series is dedicated to critically thinking about women in horror films. This time, explore a more obscure entry: Musarañas, a bloody familial drama about an agoraphobic woman, her little sister, and a hapless injured guest in their sinister house.

104. Vegan Cambodian Food Pop Up

In honor of the Khmer New Year, Kirirom will be serving dishes like lort cha (rice noodles in dark tofu), red curry with eggplant, potatoes, and long beans, papaya and green mango salad, caramel potato, and other delicious plant-based choices. There are many, many people interested, so you might want to make a reservation.

105. Shahid Parvez Khan

Sitar master Shahid Parvez Khan will showcase his decades of curated skill in this evening of Indian classical music, with Ravi Albright on tabla drums.

106. Uniquely English: Gibbons and Tomkins

Sine Nominé Renaissance Choir will perform the works of two uniquely English composers—Orlando Gibbons and Thomas Tomkins—and the harmoniousness in their vocal and choral music as influenced by their time in King James I's court.

107. William Shatner Mouth, The Famished, Dirty Outs

The only description for William Shatner Mouth is "This band is everything you hoped they would be... and most likely a bit more... regardless of whether or not you even want more..." They'll play beloved Operation Ivy tracks and split the bill with Seattle indie rockers Dirty Outs and The Famished, who "are a band dedicated to the delivery of fast fun in your face music."

108. Erasure Series I

Four poets—Catherine Bresner, Jenni B. Baker, Andrew McAlpine, and Caroline Crew—received old books from experimental publisher Mount Analogue and spent four months turning the tomes into original works of art via erasure and dissection. Come check them out: They're going to be mounted in polycarbonate boxes with "psychedelic gloves" so you can handle them while keeping them pristine.

109. Easter Bunny Yin Yoga

Tighten your buns in the company of bunnies—real live ones—in this Easter-themed yoga class for the whole family.

110. Mega Church at OtB with Amateur Hour

This special edition of Dance Church—a weekly dance/movement class at Velocity for open-minded people of all shapes, sizes, backgrounds, identities, and abilities—will feature local DJ duo Amateur Hour.

