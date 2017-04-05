The Six Best Easter Brunches in Seattle: April 16, 2017 Rabbit Omelettes, A Filipino Pop-Up, High Tea, and More Picks from Our Food Critic

Whether or not you actually celebrate the religious aspects of the holiday, Easter is a great excuse to go out to a fancy brunch. Many Seattle restaurants are offering special menus for the occasion, all of which you can find on our Easter calendar (along with performances, a pickled egg eating contest, cruises, egg hunts, and other standard Easter offerings). But if that's too overwhelming, we've got you covered—our food critic, Tobias Coughlin-Bogue, has picked the very best brunch options, and we've rounded them up below.

The Bookstore Bar & Cafe

The Bookstore will serve a special version of their high-end Afternoon Delight weekend tea service—sandwiches, amuse-bouches, and dessert—in the Author's Corner section. For Easter, they'll include a few extra courses and a complimentary mimosa for everyone.

(Downtown)

Bar Del Corso

At the newest event from local pop-up purveyor Melissa Miranda, indulge in a spin on traditional Filipino breakfast foods, mimosas, and Bloody Marys.

(Beacon Hill)

Miller's Guild

If you want to be morbid this Easter, head to Miller's Guild for their tongue-in-cheek rabbit omelette, with carrot pistou, peas, carrots, and spring onion. They'll also have a veggie omelette, a variety of Benedicts (including braised boar and smoked salmon), Bloody Marys, mimosas, and more brunch staples.

(Downtown)

Serafina

Luxuriate in live violin music from Pasquale while eating a two-course spring menu using seasonal ingredients, like rhubarb, fava beans, and cherries.

(Eastlake)

Tilth

True to form, Tilth will serve a local, organic, Northwest-focused menu, served over three prix fixe courses, with options like seared St. Jude’s albacore tuna, cheddar biscuits with Skagit River Ranch sausage gravy, and brioche French toast with blueberry compote, peanut butter crumble, and chantilly.

(Downtown)

Young American Ale House

This affordable ($20!) brunch buffet includes an omelette station, French toast, bread pudding, and breakfast potatoes. Plus, take this opportunity to indulge in the Ballard Bramble (gin, Lillet rose, housemade blackberry shrub, lemon, and eggwhite) or the Rye's and Shine (with cold brew, Nocino Walnut Liqueur, rye, and spiced vanilla topped with chantilly).

(Ballard)

