Last-Minute Plans: 98 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 4-6, 2017 Outdoor Shakespeare, Fantagraphics Yard Sale, Out of Sight, And More $10-And-Under Events

Hamlet. Will Peterman/GreenStage There are lots of free outdoor Shakespeare performances happening this weekend, including

If you've procrastinated on weekend plans and don't feel like spending a fortune, it's a good thing you've found this page. Below, find all of your options for last-minute entertainment that won't cost more than $10, ranging from the Fantagraphics Yard Sale to Umoja Fest, and from the opening of Seattle Pops' brick-and-mortar shop to the Out of Sight art show. For even more options, check out our complete Things To Do calendar, where you'll find everything from outside events to the biggest August events.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

1. Cut & Paste: A 3D Experience with Cheyenne Randall

Culture studio Possi is teaming up with Pabst Blue Ribbon and Treason Gallery to present a night with artist Cheyenne Randall as they debut a new interactive visual installation that uses a mix of video and wheat paste as mediums, all soundtracked by DJ100PROOF.

(Pioneer Square, $5/$10)

2. Fremont First Friday

Hike up and down the hills of Seattle's self-proclaimed weirdest neighborhood/center of the universe and immerse yourself in local art shows and installations, indoors and out. Food trucks will be stationed within easy reach. Venues include Canvas! Paint.Sip.Studio, ArtFX Gallery, evo Timesinfinity Gallery, West of Lenin, and Frame-Up Studios.

(Fremont, free)

3. Roger Feldman and Jeff Roberts: The New Landscape—Reconstructed Ecologies

Feast your eyes and ears on this sight- and sound-based exhibit by Roger Feldman and Jeff Roberts that promises to "challenge epistemological assumptions about how we know."

(University District, free, closes Friday)

4. Cinema Under the Stars

Each screening in this Everett Park will be preceded by all-ages entertainment. In this case, Cap'n ARRR will open for the screening of Finding Dory.

(Everett, free)

5. Movies in the Park

Watch free movies downtown—a couple of classics and some winners from the past year or so. The movies start at dusk, and this week's is Moana.

(Downtown, free)

6. Capitol Hill Series Release: Lenny Spruce

Celebrate the release of the newest beer in Elysian's Capitol Hill Series (a collection of new and old beers from the brewery's original Capitol Hill brewhouse) and the fourth to be released this year: Lenny Spruce, featuring "a shower of spruce tips and juniper berries that incite sensational aromas of pine, fruit and resinous notes to help bail out this brash outlaw with an outspoken Pacific Northwest woodsy flavor." There will be a ceremonial tapping of the beer and a toast from Capitol Hill Lead Brewer Hiawatha Rhyans, plus a performance from Wild Powwers, about whom Dave Segal once wrote, "This Seattle trio commingle nuanced grunge and psych-rock elements in songs that shimmy their way into your memory with breezy ease. The group’s melodic swagger is bolstered by the dulcet vocals of guitarist Lara Hilgemann and drummer Lupe Flores (one of the city’s best and busiest behind the kit), as their voices twine in lilting beams of aural sunshine." All proceeds from Lenny Spruce sales will go to the ACLU of Washington.

(Capitol Hill, free)

7. Outlander Fifth Anniversary Party

Outlander's been serving unusual brews to a loyal crowd for five years now, and you're invited to celebrate their success. Hear Todd & the Toots' reggae, drink Biggus Dickus V barleywine and other special selections, and enjoy free snacks.

(Fremont, free)

8. Bad Future, DFMK, Generation Decline, FCON

Bad Future claim to play "songs about partying and hating yourself." They'll be joined by DFMK out of Tijuana, Generation Decline, and FCON.

(University District, $8)

9. Battle of the Species Dance Competition

Break out your best work at this 1-to-1 open-style dance battle and all-night party, with DJ sets by Magic Sean, Angelo Paulos, and Tomahawk Bang.

(Central District, $10)

10. Bear Crozier

California duo Bear Crozier fold together a singer-songwriter aesthetic with an upbeat spirit and mandolin accompaniment for a folksy sound.

(Columbia City, free)

11. Concerts at the Mural

In true KEXP fashion, another enjoyable round of free family-friendly concerts this year are up at the Mural Amphitheater at Seattle Center. This weekend, you'll hear the Helio Sequence, Summer Cannibals, and COSMOS.

(Downtown, free)

12. Dearheart, Bearaxe, Willder

Indie-emo rockers Dearheart headline this Ballard show with opening support from local artists Bearaxe and Willder.

(Ballard, $7)

13. The Devil In California, Dahlmers Realm, Bad Magnet

The Devil In California promise wailing and heavy but harmonic hard rock.

(Ballard, $10)

14. DJ Veins

DJ Veins, aka The Stranger's own music writer Dave Segal, will play odd all-vinyl groove, jazz, and funk cuts.

(Capitol Hill, free)

15. Hot August Night: A Tribute to Neil Diamond

Take it back a few decades with this night of tribute performances to the king of easy listening, Neil Diamond.

(Ballard, $8)

16. Human Leather, Charlatan, Portable Morla, Pipebomb

Welcome Hollow Earth back to the live venue fold with this show featuring SLC electro-poppers Human Leather, Charlatan, Portable Morla, and Pipebomb.

(Central District, $7-$10)

17. Jordan Lowe, Caleb Yi, Young-Chhaylee

Enjoy a night of local soul and pop from solo artists Jordan Lowe, Caleb Yi, and Young-Chhaylee.

(West Seattle, $8)

18. Jovino Santos Neto Trio

Expect Brazilian-inspired lyricism and invention from Golden Ear-winning local star Santos Neto and his band, featuring Chuck Deardorf on bass and Mark Ivester on drums.

(First Hill, no cover)

19. Möbius Sisters Presents: Residents Night with Knotkin

The Möbius Sisters—Seattle queer scene DJs Miss Shelrawka, Rob Winter, and Derek Pavone—present dark sexy techno stylings. Come for dancing, art by Finis Ray, and sexy bondage demos by Knotkin.

(Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

20. Porn Bloopers, Mud On My Bra, Klondike Kate, Juicy Thompson and the Snuggle Regime

Porn Bloopers play raw and loose rock and roll. Celebrate their new album, Blooper Reel, as they embark on their West Coast tour, with punk backup from Mud On My Bra, Klondike Kate, and Juicy Thompson and the Snuggle Regime.

(University District, free)

21. Thrones, Darsombra, Noise-A-Tron, Teach Me Equals

Joe Preston's peculiar Thrones project combines doom metal, electronica, acoustic, prog rock, and a sci-fi sensibility.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

22. WORK! Presents Kendoll

Known for their signature bass sets, Icon Collective member Kendoll will descend on Seattle for a chance to blow out the Timbre Room sound system, with local support from Jasenka, Thiq James, Fridak, and Lucero for the latest iteration of WORK!

(Downtown, $10)

23. World Music Series: Chikiri and the School of Taiko

Japanese taiko drumming from Chikiri and the School of Taiko will get your blood pounding and your feet stomping.

(Capitol Hill, free)

24. Camille Dungy

Poet and author Camille Dungy (Smith Blue, What to Eat, What to Drink, What to Leave for Poison, and Suck on the Marrow, among others) will share two new works. The first is Trophic Cascade, a collection of poems "written in the face of despair to hold an impossible love and a commitment to hope," and the second is a series of personal essays titled Guidebook to Relative Strangers: Journeys into Race, Motherhood, and History, her prose debut that Roxane Gay called "an elegant, meditative love letter to the life of the writer, the natural world, histories from which we cannot nor should not extricate ourselves, black womanhood, black motherhood, and the unabashed joy of raising up a black girl."

(Capitol Hill, free)

25. Guerrillas of Desire Book Launch with Kevin Van Meter

Guerrillas of Desire by Kevin Van Meter examines secret everyday resistance among "cashiers, wait staff, and workers" under modern capitalism.

(Central District, free)

26. Julie Grossman

It's the 21st century and women film directors in America, while by no means rare, are still outnumbered by their male colleagues. This despite the fact that women behind the camera have a long history. Take Ida Lupino, an actress who directed several classic, tough B-movies in the 1940s and '50s, including The Hitch-Hiker, The Bigamist, and Outrage, before going on to have a career in TV. Julie Grossman will present her new book on this fascinating, adaptable leader.

(University District, free)

27. Cool Your Jets! G-Spotting 101

For better or worse, the Boeing Air Show is set to rattle the city this Saturday, and this sex store suggests that you get rumbling as well. Learn some g-spot and female ejaculation tips and try out to win a vibe and some earplugs.

(Capitol Hill, free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

28. Sarah Teasdale: Technaissance

Local artist Sarah Teasdale will present works on the theme of "Technaissance," using quasi-impressionist pixelation in her colorful paintings.

(Capitol Hill, free, closes Saturday)

29. WE ARE PUSSY RIOT: Or Everything Is PR

Playwright Barbara Hammond uses actual language from Anna Politkovskaya, Vladimir Putin, Patriarch Kirill, and even Madonna to create this punk musical (with symphonic inflections!) about the show trial and imprisonment of the neon-balaklava-clad feminist art collective Pussy Riot and the uprising their actions sparked in the streets of Moscow in 2012. But why should you trek out to Kent to see it, if you're not already there? Because it's a vision from Russia of the America to come. And because the play will extend outside the four walls of the theater, with special post-show forums conducted by mayoral and city council candidates. Local, national, and international politics all in one spot! Plus Russians! Woo! RICH SMITH

(Kent, free)

FRIDAY & SUNDAY

30. Kesha Bruce: Sanctuary

Kesha Bruce invokes African American folklore and magic, creating an "alphabet with fierce figures who act as both guardian and warrior spirits."

(Sodo, free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

31. BorderLands

Pedro Lasch and other Pacific Northwest artists will use various media to delve into "nationalism and belonging." See works from the City of Seattle's collection by Anida Yoeu Ali, Ryan Feddersen, Satpreet Kahlon, Henry Luke, Ries Niemi, Crystal Schenk, C.A. del Rosario, and Inye Wokoma.

(Pioneer Square, free)

32. Fifth Annual Between Two Worlds Show

The fifth annual Twin Peaks art show will highlight creepily atmospheric art—and at the opening reception on Friday, they'll also have doughnuts and damn good cups of coffee.

(Ballard, free)

33. LIKE LOVE

This collection of contemporary women artists includes work by Timea Tihanyi, Celeste Cooning, Molly Magai, Saya Moriyasu, Leah Gerrard, Mary Sheldon Scott, Danie Allinice, Lydia Bassis, and Nola Avienne.

(Georgetown, free)

34. Metamorph: The Art of Stephanie Law

See 30 new watercolors by painter and illustrator Stephanie Law, who is known for her surreal fantasy and landscape scenes.

(Georgetown, free, closes Sunday)

35. Out of Sight

Established in 2015 as an unofficial addendum to the Seattle Art Fair, Out of Sight is an annual survey of Northwest art that thrives, as the name implies, in the margins outside the commercial gallery system inscribed by the official fair. As a result, it's a place for artists to take risks and show edgier, more exploratory work. But it's also a great chance to catch emerging artists destined to be scooped up by galleries—(before Seth David Friedman was represented by Season Gallery, his intimate, biomorphic sculptures were featured at Out of Sight). The original Out of Sight location inside King Street Station is now occupied by the Office of Arts and Culture, so organizers are currently renovating a brand new gallery space inside the historic Schoenfeld building at 115 South Jackson. Curated by Greg Lundgren, Ben Heywood, S. Surface, and Justen Siyuan Waterhouse, this year's Out of Sight promises to be a destination in its own right, full of promising young artists, seasoned veterans, and just about everyone in between. EMILY POTHAST

(Pioneer Square, $10)

36. Unity at the Bemis

In tandem with the nearby Seattle Art Fair, a juried art show called Unity will display affordable artwork from about half a hundred regional artists. The goal, besides helping Seattleites bring a little curated beauty into their homes, is to raise money for the homeless (they're hoping for $25,000 or more).

(Sodo, free)

37. Magnolia Summerfest

Show your love for this undersung part of Seattle by ordering from food trucks and the beer garden, watching the Children's Parade, buying from Urban Craft Uprising vendors, enjoying a show by Polynesian dancers, doing free zumba, and more.

(Magnolia, free)

38. SalmonFest

SalmonFest stems from a previous annual celebration, Lake City Pioneer Days, which began in 1941. Today, the SalmonFest features a bake of the revered local fish, supplied by family-owned Loki Fish Co. It's not just a piscine repast that's on the menu—there's also a street festival with guest musicians, a beer garden, booths, and a car show. The Grand Parade on August 5 will mark the 75th anniversary of Lake City Pioneer Days. This event is part of Seafair.

(North Seattle, free)

39. Umoja Fest 2017

The Umoja Fest African Heritage Festival and Parade, which takes its name from the Swahili word for "unity," has been a Seattle tradition since the 1940s that aims to highlight the history and regional culture of the African American community. The festival starts with Children's Day—which includes arts and crafts, dancing, and storytelling—and continues throughout the weekend with Soul N The Park, the Afrobeat and Roots Stage, the Heal The Hood Basketball Tournament, and Hip Hop 4 Peace.

(Rainier Valley, free)

40. Seattle Pops Grand Opening

After gaining popularity at farmers' markets, Seattle Pops is finally opening their brick-and-mortar location in Wallingford. Their menu, which will include new flavors, features $4 fruity and creamy options, including strawberry lemonade, mango chile, avocado, chocolate banana, and blueberries and cream. They'll also have giveaways—the first 25 customers on Friday will get limited edition gold logo T-shirts, and the first 20 customers on Saturday will get tote bags.

(Wallingford, free admission)

41. Outdoor Shakespeare

This summer, two companies—GreenStage and Seattle Shakespeare—are putting on six different Shakespeare plays at parks across the city. Choose from Seattle Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing or Pericles, or GreenStage's The Comedy of Errors, Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, or Richard II.

42. Fool for Love

Sam Shepard (RIP)'s tale of obsessive love comes to ACT in this production directed by Alex Bodine. Theater critic Frank Rich called the play an "indoor rodeo," and the themes covered include obsessive love, stifling confinement, and the American West.

(Downtown, $10)

SATURDAY

43. The ART PARTY

Make like the eminences at the Seattle Art Fair and create your own works. Or just dance if you feel like it. DJ Onesies will supply the beats, and your first drink is included. Wear black and white to be part of the projected art show and meet on floor 13.

(Pioneer Square, $8)

44. Fantagraphics Yard Sale

If you're a devotee of comics, graphic novels, weird art, and maybe even cartoon erotica, you can't miss this bonanza of Fantagraphics rare, out of print, and just plain odd selections. They're advertising "$1 and $5 books and $25 you-fill-em bags," so you may be able to fill that sad, yawning chasm in your bookshelves.

(Green Lake, free)

45. Open Studios

Inscape Open Studios are always fun, edgy, and full of variety—a great way to peek inside the minds and workspaces of some of Seattle's most exciting artists. This edition (happening during the Seattle Art Fair) promises an installation by artist-in-residence Yuri Kinoshita, works by several guest artists, poetry from Two Ponies Press, and a video projection by Stranger Genius Award nominee Klara Glosova.

(Sodo, free)

46. Improv Comedy: Powdered Cat, Former Child Stars

Two long-form improv teams will jam according to your suggestions.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

47. The Scramble

Improv teams will be broken up and reconfigured into new "omelettes" at this late-night show. Afterwards, get "breakfast" with the improvisers.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

48. First Caturday

Put your kitty on a harness and take the precious creature out to play at this cat-centric gathering. Obviously, don't bring cats that are prone to terror of other cats or murder of everything in sight. The last Caturdays worked out just fine, but be mindful of the Blue Angels and their cacophony.

(Capitol Hill, free)

49. Seattle Outdoor Cinema

The Seattle Outdoor Cinema (formerly Fremont Outdoor Movies) is celebrating its 25th season with a permanent venue upgrade to the South Lake Union Discovery Center. All screenings are 21+, there will be a beer garden (proceeds from which will benefit various rotating non-profits), and other pre-screening entertainment. This weekend's film, the last in the series, is The Dark Knight.

(South Lake Union, $5/$10/$25)

50. Movies at the Mural

Bring your lawn chairs and watch free, family-friendly movies on Seattle Center's 40-foot-screen on the Mural Amphitheater lawn. Each screening will open with a short film by local students at Cornish College of the Arts. This Saturday is one of many, many opportunities to watch La La Land this summer.

(Seattle Center, free)

51. Seattle Asian American Film Festival: Outdoor Movies

Every Saturday from now to the end of August, gather in the ID for live performances at dusk, followed by a movie with Asian and Asian American themes, subjects, and creators. Eat free popcorn! This weekend's movie is the Jackie Chan flick Mr. Nice Guy.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

52. West Seattle Outdoor Movies

The 14th annual season of the West Seattle Outdoor Movie series will have family-friendly movies at dusk, with pre-movie children's activities, food trucks, and concessions for sale—as well as opportunities to raise money for nonprofits. Watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them this weekend.

(West Seattle, free)

53. Bounce Brunch

Get extra helpings of bacon at Bounce Brunch, a daytime opportunity to groove to the beats of Night Train, David Lowe, Riff-Raff, and Trinitron, while munching breakfast treats and slurping Bloody Marys. MyMo Mochi will be there with samples. Bring your dog!

(Georgetown, free)

54. Breads of Persia Pop-Up Bakery

Join Wallingford's Essential Baking Co. for the second installment of Sohroosh Hashemi's Persian baked goods pop-up. Last month, he focused on traditional Persian pastries, and for this second pop-up, he's turning his attention to bread. Some (not all) of the baked goods are wheat-free and/or vegan.

(Wallingford, free admission)

55. Cafe Red Grand Opening Party

Cafe Red, a new Othello Station spot, is officially opening this weekend, and they're pulling out all the stops. Throughout the day, there will be a Filipino restaurant pop-up courtesy of Lahi Seattle, an art exhibit and meet-up with artist Jacob Konishi Wellman, and live hiphop from artists like SCRiBE The Verbalist, Julie-C, MadShroom MC The Brotha Boogie, Planet 39, and Lex.

(Rainier Valley, free)

56. Puppies & Pints Open House Tasting

Bring your dressed-up pupper to meet new friends/sniff new butts as you drink beer. If you don't have a furfriend yet, consider getting acquainted with adoptable dogs onsite. Socialize, enjoy specials, take professional pictures with your animal, and support the rescue organization Homeward Pet.

(Sodo, free)

57. Reuben's Fifth Anniversary Party

For five years, Reuben's has been sustainably producing very tasty brews through a vegan process (presumably the yeast gets to die of old age?). Come along for free beer glasses (for the first 100 people), music, three beer releases, a local "brewers' triathlon," and food trucks.

(Ballard, free)

58. Brite Lines, Cold Comfort, The Scheme

As the singer of Brite Lines, Zach Gore often sounds like a wise old friend, someone who is eager to steer you toward safety and away from the perils of small-town America. He can be emphatic in his vocal delivery, with lyrics that are populated with ghosts, failed relationships, escapism, and the dangerous allure of darkened forests. These cautionary tales are coupled with a smooth and emotive folk-rock sound, recalling bands like Wilco or Beulah at their softer moments. JACKSON HATHORN

(Fremont, $8/$12)

59. CAGES, Death Eyes, Tacos!, Thee Deception

Seattle hardcore group CAGES will headline a night of wild thrash, punk, and metal sets with support from Death Eyes, Tacos!, and Thee Deception.

(Eastlake, $5/$8)

60. Deseo Carmin

Asunción-born dancer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Stella Rossi will perform with her band. Her music is permeated with devotion to women's rights and her desire to make you love Paraguayan music as much as she does.

(Columbia City, free)

61. Dog, Morgan Garrett, Marcus Price, Lori Goldston+Chris Icasiano

Patterson experimental project Dog will headline this all ages show, featuring support by Morgan Garrett, Marcus Price, and Lori Goldston+Chris Icasiano.

(Central District, $7-$10)

62. EPIC with Brian Lyons

Resident Flammable DJ Brian Lyons is at the helm of this month's EPIC, which gives a single DJ control of the dance floor for an entire night. Visuals for this iteration of EPIC are by Pixelflip, graphic design is by Hanssen, and stage design by Celeste Cooning.

(Pioneer Square, $10)

63. Heels To The Hardwood with Kara Hesse

A night of new-boot-scootin Americana, blues, folk, and funk from Heels To The Hardwood and Kara Hesse.

(Ballard, $10)

64. Idlewild North with Swindler

Idlewild North will resurrect the entire Live at the Filmore East concert album by the Allman Brothers Band.

(Fremont, $10/$15)

65. Klover Jane, Wyatt Olney & The Wreckage, Superfekta, Woodshed, Rev 3, Stoic F.B.

Klover Jane make "100% PURE AMERICAN ROCK." In case you had any doubt. They'll be joined by Wyatt Olney & The Wreckage, Superfekta, Woodshed, Rev 3, and Stoic F.B.

(Sodo, $10/$15)

66. Lion Pincher, Commodius, Rachelle DeBelle

Heavy-lifting stoner grind duo Lion Pincher will play an early show in Ballard, with opening support from Commodius and Rachelle DeBelle.

(Ballard, $8)

67. Mister Master, Sun Mother, Dogstrum

Bluesy funkers Mister Master will hit the Barboza stage with support from Sun Mother and Dogstrum.

(Capitol Hill, $8/$10)

68. Pixel: Soft Option

Immerse yourself in deep nerdery with this dance party themed for all things video games, with a focus on analog stylings and 8- and 16-bit animations. The 12-hour party will have 14 DJs, three party rooms, and a photographer to document your colorful costumes.

(Downtown, $10-$20)

69. Post Adolescence, King Dome, Johnny Hoffman & The Residents

Garage pop and rock band Post Adolescene pull influence from groups like Placebo, Manic Street Preachers, and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. They'll be joined by King Dome and Johnny Hoffman & The Residents.

(Ballard, $8)

70. Project 42 Presents: Pro Wrestling and Live Music

Project 42 presents a night of pro wrestling and live music, featuring the true rock and roll power of Cannibadroids. Hosted by Shelby Dodson, this event also features the wrestling talents of Derek Drexl, El Sonico, Nick Catford, Kate Carney, Mike Santiago, Bambi Hall, Matt Xstatic, Udo, La Avispa, Ave Rex, Julian Whyte, Christopher Ryseck, Dave Turner, and more.

(Eastlake, free)

71. Rainbow Remix Family Dance Party!

Join the Vera Project for a fundraiser ensuring that all Seattle Public School students have access to LGBTQIA books in their classrooms and school libraries. The event will also feature photos by Ted Zee, music by Glitter Cheetahs, DJ Christian Science, and TriSiren. Proceeds go to the Rainbow Book Fund for SPS.

(Seattle Center, $5-$10)

72. Scarlet Sails with Radiator King

This dramatic "neo-glam" rock project by Russian-born singer and pianist Olya Viglione and ex-Dresden Dolls drummer Brian Viglione will be touring in support of their new album from April of this year, Future from the Past. Bring food to share.

(Capitol Hill, donation)

73. Vera Rubin, BlankEyes, BareBacchus

DJ team False Prophet will set the scene for a summer evening of curated EBM, minimalist synth, darkwave, and techno tracks on the sexier end of the spectrum, with special guest DJ sets by Vera Rubin, BlankEyes, and Barebacchus.

(Capitol Hill, free)

74. Wounded Giant, Year of the Cobra, Swampheavy, Toecutter

Psychedelic hesh lords Wounded Giant will be joined by Year of the Cobra, Swampheavy, and Toecutter for a night of hard and heavy thrash.

(Eastlake, $6/$8)

75. The Little Mermaid, Jr.

Disney's cheery adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's gloomy fairy tale, complete with upbeat songs by Alan Menken, will be performed onstage by kids.

(University District, $10)

76. ArtHaus 4.0: Slutever

ArtHaus is back and better than "Slutever," which happens to be this month's theme. Last season's losers, the House of Urchin, will preside over the festivities, with a drag competition between Haus of Havoc and Haus Haunters, hosted by Strawberry Shartcake and special guest Karmen Sutra, special performances by Miss Texas 1988, Jenna St. Croix, Uh Oh, and Bubba, and DJs holding it down between sets.

(Downtown, $7/$9)

77. Larry Correia: Monster Hunter Siege

Demons run amok in a "monster-infested war zone" in Correia's new fantasy novel; hear him read and get a signed copy.

(University District, free)

78. Noir at the Bar: Los Angeles vs. Seattle

The flinty denizens of Seattle (Sarah M. Chen, Ashley Erwin, Danny Gardner, James Queally, Josh Stallings, and Holly West) and the hard-boiled babes of Los Angeles (Scotti Andrews, Nick Feldman, Pearce Hansen, Kat Richardson, Brian Thornton, and Tracy Weber), plus Jim Thomsen, will wage a fierce turf war over who's the noir-est with readings of gritty lit.

(First Hill, free)

79. Bourbon and Booty: Pegging for Beginners

Whoever you are, you can be a butt-buccaneer! Get acquainted with the art and science of pegging (usually defined as a woman penetrating a man with a strap-on). The first five customers win a treat, and everybody who's legal gets bourbon and 10% off shopping.

(Capitol Hill, free)

80. Dead Baby Downhill XXI

On Saturday, all of Georgetown will be blocked off for the twenty-first annual Dead Baby Downhill, Seattle's punk-colored Mad Max bike race. This year, the ride will begin at the old Black Dog Forge space in Belltown before making its weird and wind-y way to Georgetown. About 3,000 people typically show up to this thing, so you'll want to get there early to register. Some pretty fun-forward activities await you at Dead Baby Downhill, including the crown jewel event: BIKE JOUSTING. You can also nosh on barbecue, drink from one of the nearly 100 kegs of beer, and watch bikers swirl around a mini Velodrome while very loud rock music plays all around you.

(Downtown, free)

81. Yoga, Zumba, Open Studio, and Tour

Practice yoga outside, shape up with zumba, take a sculpture tour, and explore Lion's Main Art Collective's interactive open studio at this Summer at SAM day.

(Belltown, free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

82. 2017 Chittenden Locks Summer Concert Series

May through September, enjoy live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more in the gardens by the Ballard Locks. This weekend, you can hear Brazilian samba, chorus, and forro music from Batucada on Saturday, or "greatest marching band hits" from the Ballard Sedentary Sousa Band on Sunday.

(Ballard, free)

SUNDAY

83. Loudmouth Cunts

The female-identifying comedians of Loudmouth Cunts will conquer the comedy stage with rude hilarity. This time, Hope Linden will host an evening with headliner Monica Nevi (who'll soon perform at Bumbershoot), plus Clara Pluton, Dewa Dorje, Sarah Skilling, and Mona Concepcion.

(Capitol Hill, $7-$10)

84. Romeo vs Juliet: A Comedic Misinterpretation

This retelling will adapt the Shakespearean love story to our rather stupid and farcical age. As it's a work-in-progress, you can pay what you will.

(Greenwood, pay what you like)

85. East-West Summer Block Party

This New Age-y bookstore is offering food samples from their cookbooks section, acoustic musical accompaniment, a "Mystery Crystal gift," and a 15% discount on books.

(Roosevelt, free)

86. From Hiroshima to Hope

Commemorate the victims of war on the anniversary of the atomic bomb's devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Japanese and Punjabi calligraphers will help decorate memorial floating lanterns, to be released in the evening. Marcia Nakamura will play music on the koto.

(Green Lake, free)

87. Amsterdam, Jabb, Variations, Question? No Answer

Local pop-rock group Amsterdam has been playing Seattle venues since 2007. They'll be joined by Jabb, Variations, and Question? No Answer for opening support.

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

88. Blue Water Highway, Garrett & The Sheriffs, Amanda Winterhalter

The name of Zack Kibodeaux and Greg Essington's band hearkens to the Blue Water Highway that joins Texas and Louisiana, and fittingly, they produce Americana with gospel and Cajun influences.

(Ballard, $10)

89. The Bombpops, The Fuck Off And Dies, NEUTRALBOY, Heck Yes, Three Fingers

Candy pop and punk's unholy union has produced the Bombpops, who sound a bit like a more feminine Fall Out Boy. The SoCal four-piece band has just released their first full-length album Fear Of Missing Out.

(Eastlake, $10/$12)

90. DJ Beakr

It's another low-key night of boogie, funk, soul, hiphop, and '80s/'90s classics, brought to you by DJ Beakr.

(Capitol Hill, free)

91. Free Blues & Cool Jazz Series

Loll on the grass and listen to chill jazz and blues from some of Seattle's most popular local musicians. This weekend features DLO3 (yes!!!!), aka the Delvonn Lamar Hammond Organ Trio.

(Downtown, free)

92. Fun in the Sun: Live Music & DJs

Hie thee to the waterfront for free music by the tribute hand Hipsters, Select Level (the new project from Afrocop multi-instrumentalist Andy Sells), and DJs Funfetti (aka Emily Nokes of Tacocat) and Mike Ilvester. Courtesy of Friends of the Waterfront.

(Downtown, free)

93. Jamison, Maltby, Zach Bolen

Alt-folk artist Jamison will celebrate the release of their latest album with a show featuring live sets by Maltby and Zach Bolen.

(Fremont, $8/$12)

94. Latin Seafair Party

Amber Seattle typically hosts "Domingos Latinos" every week (Latin Sundays), but this week's edition will additionally celebrate the summer-long Seafair, with "Blue Angel" cocktails, Patrón Tequila drink specials, and DJs playing reggaeton, salsa, hiphop, and club music all night long.

(Belltown, free)

95. Northern Thorns, Brandon Krebs, Stella Crest

Northern Thorns pay tribute to 1970s African music genres, including Nigerian and Ghanaian highlife and Congolese/Zairean soukous. They're headed by Adam Kozie, a Cornish-educated drummer.

(Capitol Hill, $8)

96. Purple Haze

Hear Jimi Hendrix covers by a musician who can reportedly "play the guitar behind his back, and with his teeth" (not at the same time).

(Fremont, $10/$15)

97. The Queen is Dead: Smiths and Morrissey Night

San Francisco's British punk rock night will migrate up north, with DJ Mario Muse supplementing the Smiths with the Dandy Warhols, Bowie, Franz Ferdinand, New Order, the Strokes, and more.

(Capitol Hill, free)

98. Triac, DOC, Transient, Disease

Get sucked under this onslaught of Mid-Atlantic grindcore, with live sets from Triac, DOC, Transient, and Disease.

(Eastlake, $5-$10)

