Last-Minute Plans: 70 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do In Seattle This Weekend: Oct 6-8, 2017 A Tom Petty Tribute Show, the Maple Viewing Festival, the Depressed Cake Shop, And More $10-And-Under Events

Courtesy of the Seattle Japanese Garden Celebrate fall foliage at the Seattle Japanese Garden's Maple Viewing Festival , which starts this weekend.

Panicking because you haven't yet made plans for the weekend and you're short on cash? Don't worry—below, find all of your options for last-minute entertainment that won't cost more than $10, ranging from the closing weekend of Daniel Minter: Carvings and a Maple Viewing Festival to the Depressed Cake Shop and a Tom Petty tribute show. For even more options, check out our complete Things To Do calendar.

FRIDAY

1. Meaningful Movies: Tickling Giants

Meaningful Movies presents a documentary on the brave, very funny, and staggeringly popular Egyptian satirist Dr. Bassem Youssef, whom you may have seen as a guest on the Jon Stewart-era Daily Show. Youssef's TV show, Al-Bernameg, poked cheeky fun at President Mohammed Morsi, leading to the comedian's arrest warrant for allegedly "insulting Islam" and the politician.

(University District, free)

2. October Movie Series

Spend your Fridays leading up to Halloween watching Shelley Duvall, Sandra Bullock, Bette Midler, and others in classic spooky flicks. Tonight, it's Practical Magic.

(Pioneer Square, $8)

3. C Average, the Grindylow, Scorpiknox, Skullbot

Dig this primo lineup of headbangery for this eve’s hesh sesh! Okay, it’s not enough that Oly faves C Average are bringing Frelard their crushing, metallic-ized math rock, but there is a PILE of heavy locals set to blow the actual substation into bits! Right, the Grindylow—who consist of Blöödhag longhairs—play heavy rock and roll, Scorpiknox are proper Seattle metalheads, and Skullbot offer cool rock rave-ups. I can only imagine the sweat, beer, and weed stank level in the air at tonight’s end… oh, and the sore necks tomorrow. MIKE NIPPER

(Ballard, $8)

4. Chip Parker, Bill Anschell Trio

Spend an evening listening to jazz, ballads, and blues from the Great American Songbook with Chip Parker and the Bill Anschell Trio.

(Ballard, $10)

5. Dinner, Soultanz

Dinner (aka LA-based Danish producer and singer Anders Rhedin) will be joined by Seattle's Soultanz.

(Downtown, free admission)

6. FCON, Rat City Ruckus, Generation Decline, Ol' Doris

Southside hardcore punks FCON will bring their heat, with Rat City Ruckus, Generation Decline, and Ol' Doris.

(University District, $8)

7. Kinski, Low Hums, Galaxy Research

After nearly 20 years as a band, Seattle’s Kinski continue to deliver groovy, kraut-tinged grunge riffs. Their vast psychedelic sprawl recalls early/mid-1990s Sonic Youth’s noise-rock dirges, sometimes peppered with prog flourishes or what I like to call “long-form flute breakdowns.” BRITTNIE FULLER

(University District, $10)

8. Las Vegas Victim Benefit

Show your support for the victims of the recent shooting in Las Vegas with this live set, featuring Anime Creek, William Bird, Bigger Than Mountains, and Cam Bradford. All proceeds from the evening will go straight to the fund set up by Clark County Commissioner Chair Steve Sisolak. This show is all ages and substance free.

(Central District, $7)

9. Noel Brass Jr.

Join Seattle composer/keyboardist Noel Brass Jr. (the founding member of psychedelic trio Afro Cop) to celebrate the limited vinyl release of his first solo record, Broken Cloud Orchestra, and to hear him perform.

(Fremont, free entry)

10. Vaudeville Etiquette

Eclectic and eccentric indie folk troupe Vaudeville Etiquette will headline the Sunset with a live set of their own brand of psych-cabaret Americana.

(Ballard, $10)

11. Work! with Eyes Everywhere and Guests

Presented by WORK!, local DJ talents from around the Sound gather at the Kremwerk complex for a night of steady crankage in support of Eyes Everywhere as they perform for three straight hours.

(Downtown, $10)

12. Theater Queen

Join SHE for an evening of exploring "musical theater ins and outs" with drag, singing, and other performances. Featuring Alicia Rodenko, Irene DuBois, Sam Harrison, Strawberry Shartcake, Brandy Snow, Miss Opal Essence, and Cannoli.

(Sodo, $10)

13. Caitlin Doughty: Traveling the World to Find the Good Death

Caitlin Doughty is an incredibly popular expert on death. She's a mortician, host of the YouTube series "Ask a Mortician," founder of the natural burial advocacy organization Order of the Good Death, and author of Smoke Gets in Your Eyes & Other Lessons from the Crematory. Brendan Kiley interviewed Doughty in 2014 and wrote that the book "loosely strings together fascinating anecdotes from an industry people don’t tend to discuss around the dinner table." Hopefully Doughty will be excited to return to Seattle—she said we're "probably the best place for alternative death care in America right now." She's visiting with a brand-new book, From Here to Eternity: Traveling the World to Find the Good Death, in which she offers a firsthand account of death rituals and practices around the globe.

(Capitol Hill, $5)

14. Diana Morita Cole: Sideways: Memoirs of a Misfit

Diana Morita Cole will share parts of her life story in Sideways: Memoir of a Misfit, which relates her birth in the Minidoka internment camp for Japanese Americans in Idaho, her childhood in a Chicago ghetto, and her meetings with William Minoru Hohri and Iva Toguri (who was wrongfully imprisoned when misidentified as "Tokyo Rose").

(Chinatown-International District, free)

15. Jessica Bruder: Nomadland

Journalist Jessica Bruder will discuss her debut book, Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-first Century, which explores a new class of nomadic workers who travel in their RVs from one short-term job to another.

(Capitol Hill, free)

16. Lindsay Hill and Nathaniel Tarn

San Francisco-born Lindsay Hill has published six books of poetry since 1974, including Contango and The Empty Quarter. Hear him read with poet, essayist, anthropologist, and translator Nathaniel Tarn.

(Wallingford, free)

17. Made at Hugo House Final Reading

Bid farewell to the very talented 2016-2017 Hugo House Fellows Gabrielle Bates, Ray Stoeve, Katie Lee Ellison, Shankar Narayan, Willie Fitzgerald, and Beryl Clark at their final reading.

(First Hill, free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

18. DRY SODA³ Opening Weekend

See an experiment in form—dry soda atmospheric firing—at this exhibit featuring innovative works by Len Hudson, Sandra Mander, and Meg Murch.

(Seattle Center, free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

19. Daniel Minter: Carvings Closing Weekend

About his residency at the Washington Foundation, named after the beloved local painter and sculptor James W. Washington Jr. (1909-2000), Daniel Minter said, "Like Mr. Washington, I consider myself to be self-taught. We are African American men who grew up in the rural South at a time when there was not a formal way of discussing and learning the things that we were charged with looking for. The cultural and spiritual inspirations that made up our community, the beauty, the trials and passages of our mothers and the continuum of nature. Here in the house of Mr. Washington live echoes of conversations never held. I would listen to those echoes in hope of learning from Mr. Washington and seeing myself in the light in the stone." Minter's whole body of work deals with history, prioritizing cultural iconography whether depicting Blackness in the American South or portraying the African Diaspora across the world. At this exhibit, see Minter's painted woodcarvings and linoleum block prints, created originally for use in children's books. These are the memories and symbols he's passing on to a new generation.

(Central District, $7)

20. Forced from Home

The worldwide humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders has seen firsthand the terrible effects of the refugee crisis—the 65 million people in flight from their homes around the world because of violence and persecution. A DWB aid worker will guide you around this exhibit, which reveals the agony of the refugee experience through photos, stories, and artifacts.

(South Lake Union, free)

21. Viewpoints: Brian Jungen Closing Weekend

Brian Jungen is a Canadian artist of Swiss and Dane-zaa Nation ancestry. He is best known for works that combine consumer aesthetics with pop-culture representations of indigenous people, like faux Native masks crafted from Nike Air Jordans or a whale skeleton constructed from plastic patio chairs. For this iteration of Viewpoints—a rotating series highlighting works from the Henry's collection—four related drawings by Jungen are on view. Dating from the late 1990s, shortly after the artist's graduation from Emily Carr University, these early drawings use the visual ambiguity of silhouettes to create unexpected composite images of identity in relation to global consumerism. EMILY POTHAST

(University District, $10)

22. Open Warehouse Sale

Kyoto Art and Antiques only opens for a few days twice a year, selling Japanese goods from their headquarters in Kyoto. Check out their new stock in this fall warehouse sale.

(Georgetown, free admission)

23. Maple Viewing Festival 2017

The Seattle Japanese Garden is meant to be enjoyed in all seasons and weather, so, regardless of what it looks like outside, it'll be a great time to check out the beautiful fall foliage. The festival promises crafts, taiko performances, scavenger hunts, tours, and a photography exhibit.

(Capitol Hill, $6)

24 .Salmon Days Festival

Issaquah's salmon spawning fest goes heavy on the fish puns: its "ohfishal" "spawnsors" must be "reel" proud to support the fish parade, music, and carnival.

(Issaquah, free admission)

SATURDAY

25. Beyond BorderLands: Community Response Center

Artist Pedro-Lasch will host this afternoon of workshops, discussions about immigration policy, as well as art-making and healing, as an extension of BorderLands. Other local artists and community organizations will also be around, including 21 Progress, Black Prisoners Caucus, Marita Dingus (who will teach healing through doll-making), Art of Henry Luke (who will lead a protest sign-making workshop), Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, and Red Eagle Soaring.

(Pioneer Square, free)

26. unstable objects Closing Weekend

This group show about instability will examine "sculptural forms that undertake peculiar affiliations between structure and ambiguity, transforming (dis)figured objects into questionable bodies of inquiry," highlighting work by artists including Amina Ross, Steffani Jemison, Diedrick Brackens, Martinez E-B, and Lisa Jarrett.

(Georgetown, free)

27. Ecotober

Enjoy a live musical performance by Million Dollar Nile, a bike rodeo, arts and crafts, a "toilet demo," a Halloween costume showcase, and more at this eco-friendly Halloween celebration.

(Bothell, free)

28. Fall Native Plant Sale and Environmental Fair

Ask questions and get gardening advice from native plant experts and find a selection of native trees, shrubs, perennials, ground covers, bulbs, and seeds that benefit birds and pollinators. Proceeds benefit the Washington Native Plant Society and the Central Puget Sound Chapter Nursery.

(North Seattle, free admission)

29. KVRU Celebration at the Station

Visit Rainier Valley's new radio station, KVRU, and celebrate its launch by taking a tour. The station says: "Our mission is to inform, educate, and entertain through locally created and community-supported programming."

(Mount Baker, free)

30. The Secret Sauce of Communication

What makes certain content cool and other content drool? Unpack the basic components of compelling communication with UW Communication Leadership director Hanson Hosein and Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic.

(Fremont, $10)

31. The Fake News Survival Guide: Resources and Tips for Staying Informed

Learn how to do your research at this very relevant community workshop.

(Downtown, free)

32. Meaningful Movies: What the Health

What the Health, from the creators of the documentary Cowspiracy, "exposes the collusion and corruption in government and big business that is costing us trillions of healthcare dollars, and keeping us sick."

(West Seattle, free)

33. Depressed Cake Shop

NAMI Seattle is back for its fifth year hosting the Depressed Cake Shop, a one-day pop-up bakery that strives to encourage dialogue about mental health issues. The goal is simple—to sell gray-colored cakes, cookies, and other goods (all donated by local bakers) to raise awareness about mental health. The goodies, though dismal on the outside, are bright and colorful on the inside to symbolize hope. The event pops up in cities around the world, but proceeds from this event go to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Seattle. Last year, they sold out in just a few hours, so make sure to get there early!

(Capitol Hill, free entry)

34. Chris King & The Gutterballs with Science Fiction

Californian Chris King and his band the Gutterballs imbue their indie rock brand with some smokey soul from the central coast and a high-energy vintage sensibility.

(University District, $7)

35. Enola Fall, Tangles, Nails Hide Metal, The Ground

Hear "indie pop played by punks" from Enola Fall, atmospheric rock from Nails Hide Metal, loud, guitar-less rock from Tangles, and high-energy rock from The Ground.

(Greenwood, $7)

36. Guns of Nevada, The Cheap Cassettes, The Heels

Fill your nightlife with honky tonk at this country and rock joint show featuring Guns of Nevada, The Cheap Cassettes, and The Heels.

(Ballard, $10)

37. Jupe Jupe, The Gods Themselves, Dirty Sidewalks

Minor-key New Wave rockers Jupe Jupe will be backed up by The Gods Themselves and Dirty Sidewalks at their album release show.

(Fremont, $8/$10)

38. Lavoy, Caargo, Vervex

Hear synth-laden alt-pop and '80s nostalgia tunes from five-piece band Lavoy, with support from Caargo and Vervex

(Pioneer Square, $5/$10)

39. The Midnight Ghost Train

Kansas' Midnight Ghost Train describe their music as a mix of "gospel hymns of the sermon, down-tuned rock and roll riffs of Southern rock, and dark delta blues."

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

40. Midnight Idols, Late Night Shiner, Atomic Rust

Seattle metal group Midnight Idols, who refer to themselves as "quality purveyors of true heavy metal since 2002," will be joined by Late Night Shiner and Atomic Rust.

(Georgetown, $5)

41. Modular on the Spot

Bask in the soft escaping sun and gnat swarms of a twilight spent in the park, with blessedly present modular synthesizer works from featured artists Chloe Harris, Donald Crunk, Infideltek, John L Rice, Dark Side of the Tune, Cindy Reichel, Four Dimensional Nightmare, Noisepoetnobody, Cathartech, Endless Sample, and Swift-Tuttle, and visuals by Nick Bartoletti.

(Rainier Valley, free)

42. Po' Brothers, Fever Feel, Cloud Person

Enjoy some good ole smokey alt garage rock from Po' Brothers, with support from local groups Fever Feel and Cloud Person.

(Capitol Hill, $8/$10)

43. Sundodger, Echo Texture, Bradley Palermo, Andrew Norsworthy

Sundodger are influenced by '70s rock, '90s, and 2000s rock. Dance to that, with additional sets from Echo Texture, Bradley Palermo, and Andrew Norsworthy.

(Ballard, $8)

44. Art Haus 4.0: Ms. Jenna's Haute Mess!

This season of off-the-rail Arthaus drag continues with a "Haute Mess"-themed battle, featuring host Jenna St. Croix and performers Miss Texas 1988 and Bubba, plus special guest Princezz Monochokeme from Portland. Pro tip: This drag night is not all sequins and pop songs. The artists draw their inspirations from such diverse cultural artifacts as Teletubbies, horror movies, and, um, surgery. Full disclosure: House of Urchin, last year's winning House, stars our own social media manager Chase Burns.

(Downtown, $7/$9)

45. Blaine Harden

New York Times and Washington Post journalist Blaine Harden, author of Escape from Camp 14, will reveal the horrible and fascinating tale of Donald Nichols, a spymaster in postwar Korea's puppet regime who was implicated in torture and execution. From Elliott Bay's publicity blurb: "King of Spies is not just the story of one American spy: with napalmed villages and severed heads, high-level lies and long-running cover-ups, it reminds us that the darkest sins of the Vietnam War—and many other conflicts that followed—were first committed in Korea."

(Capitol Hill, free)

46. Eli Sanders: While the City Slept

While the City Slept is not a 300-page version of "The Bravest Woman in Seattle," rather, it's the product of years and years of research about the three people whose lives intersected in that little red house on South Rose Street in South Park. In powerful and absorbing prose, Sanders tells the story of how Jennifer Hopper and Teresa Butz found each other and became partners. He tells the story of how Isaiah Kalebu repeatedly slipped through the cracks in the criminal justice and mental health care systems. He shows you how our failure to patch those cracks contributed to Kalebu's crimes against these two women. And he tells the story of how Hopper found the strength to forgive Kalebu. He does the thing that every writer is supposed to do—he looks and he looks and he doesn't turn away. RICH SMITH

(Everett, free)

47. Frances Moore Lappé and Adam Eichen: Igniting Power, Meaning, and Connection for the America We Want

Diet for a Small Planet author Frances Moore Lappé and organizer-scholar Adam Eichen will discuss their book Daring Democracy: Igniting Power, Meaning, and Connection for the America We Want. They add: "With riveting stories and little-known evidence, they demystify how we got here and expose the well-orchestrated effort that has robbed Americans of their rightful power."

(Rainier Valley, $5)

48. October “Write-In”

Writers of all kinds will gather for this quarterly Hugo House/Write Our Democracy event focusing the power of the word to fight against cynicism and for liberty and justice. Specifically, this write-in promises readings, prompts, and time to write with fellow community members.

(First Hill, free)

49. Resistance Postcard Writing Party

Spend the afternoon with the Postcard Project and write about issues you care about to send to local representatives. Stamps, pens, writing ideas, and addresses of representatives will be provided, but materials from home are more than welcome.

(Central District, free)

50. Your Vote, Your Voice!

Join a community forum to talk about local campaigns, hear from community leaders, participate in a round table discussion, and contribute to action items in preparation of the November elections.

(Central District, free)

51. Monster Mash Dash

Walk or run a 5K in your costume at the annual Monster Mash Dash. Win prizes and have a graveyard smash.

(Shoreline, $10)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

52. BrickCon

LEGOs have survived the invention of video games, the internet, and virtual reality. They're unstoppable. This is a festival honoring the mighty LEGO, featuring thousands of models created by adult hobbyists.

(Seattle Center, $8-$12)

53. Sogetsu School Annual Ikebana Exhibition

The Sogetsu School of Ikebana will introduce you to the elegant, structured art of Japanese flower arranging, one of the classical arts of refinement. See demos each afternoon as the Seattle branch celebrates 90 years of the original Sogetsu School's existence.

(Belltown, free)

SUNDAY

54. Beyond BorderLands: Artist Talk with Pedro Lasch

As an extension of BorderLands, hear local artist Pedro Lasch, who was born and raised in Mexico City, discuss immigrant rights and the notion of "nationalist and belonging." Afterward, see presentations from other local artists Humaira Abid, Anida Yoeu Ali, C. Davida Ingram, Deborah Lawrence, and several others.

(Pioneer Square, free)

55. Fall Art Show

Shop for jewelry, pottery, prints, and more by Seattle artists, and stick around for a tour focused on Tibetan Buddhist art.

(Greenwood, free)

56. Sandwich: A Storytelling Show

It's a night for "three-way storytelling creation," with live performers sharing tales in tandem. You might get to give your own short story reading.

(Downtown, $10)

57. Red May's October Revolution

Drink, dance (dance revolution), and conspire in celebration of the Great October Socialist Revolution, with a reenactment of sorts by local talent, including cellist Lori Goldston, Seattle writer Doug Nufer, Red May Tone Deaf Chorus (who will perform The Internationale), and others.

(Capitol Hill, free admission)

58. Thriller Dance Flash Mob

Freak people out while they're buying fresh produce by participating in a Thriller dance flash mob. The Seattle Thrillers will guide you through the dance moves at 11 am, and the action starts at noon. Costumes are very much encouraged.

(Fremont, free)

59. Keep Fremont Freaky Pop-Up

Pick up some Halloween makeup tips, get your face painted, enter a costume contest, go on (another) scavenger hunt, browse local vendor booths, and more at this freaky pop-up.

(Fremont, free admission)

60. Seattle Children's Festival

Children of many cultures will gather to celebrate folk diversity "from traditional Chinese dance to beat boxing." There'll be dance shows, workshops, crafts, and music for and by little ones.

(Seattle Center, free)

61. SHRIEK: We Are What We Are + Happy Hour

In We Are What We Are, the American remake of the Mexican film Somos Lo Que Hay, a family loses their mother to a mysterious disease, raising the household tension. This spooky flick was chosen for this year's SHRIEK theme of "Revenge of the Girl Monsters."

(Greenwood, $10)

62. Catch a Rising Star: Nathan Lee, Piano

Fifteen-year-old prodigy Nathan Lee will play a free, all-ages program on the piano as a part of this quarterly series for promising young pianists hosted by the UW Keyboard Program.

(University District, free)

63. Heartbroken: A Tribute to the Life of Tom Petty

Give your grief room to breathe with this tribute night to the life and work of Tom Petty, with a performance by Tom Petty cover band Petty Thief, and Tom Petty documentary film footage. Proceeds from the evening will go to benefit the MusiCares Hurricane Relief Fund.

(Fremont, $10)

64. L.A. Witch, Sugar Candy Mountain, Dopey's Robe

Just as there are too many bands with “Witch” in their name, there are also too many bands from LA. So when presented with a group called L.A. Witch, one must fight mental fatigue in order to give them a fair hearing. Thankfully, their just-released self-titled debut album on Suicide Squeeze proves L.A. Witch’s brooding, reverberant garage rock should overcome your biases. The songs’ dark, sexy, and mysterious vibes make them ideal for placement in a David Lynch disciple’s film or TV show—or for an opening slot on a Jesus and Mary Chain world tour. DAVE SEGAL

(Capitol Hill, $10/$12)

65. Professor Sweater, Niagara Moon, Jordan Lowe

Hear soulful indie rock from Professor Sweater, with support from Niagara Moon and Jordan Lowe.

(Fremont, $6/$8)

66. Swamp Witch, Shrine of the Serpent, Fetid

Join Oakland Swamp Witch, Portland's Shrine of the Serpent, and Seattle's Fetid for a night of metal.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

67. Cara Drinan

Cara Drinan, who is on her way to becoming a professor of law, will discuss her book The War on Kids: How American Juvenile Justice Lost Its Way, in which she chronicles how the United States went from "being a pioneer to an international pariah" in its juvenile sentencing practices.

(Rainier Valley, $5)

68. Floating Bridge Press Chapbook Release

Join the launch for Floating Bridge Press's latest chapbooks, with poetry by Benjamin Cartwright (The Meanest Things Pick Clean), Katy E. Ellis (Night Watch, winner of the 2017 Floating Bridge Press chapbook award), and Alex Vigue (The Myth of Man).

(Capitol Hill, free)

69. Julie Carr and Lisa Olstein

Julie Carr will read from her most recent book of poems, 100 Notes on Violence, along with local poet Lisa Olstein, whose work has been consistently featured in Port Townsend's Copper Canyon Press.

(Wallingford, free)

70. Masha Gessen: The Future Is History

Masha Gessen has spent her career reporting on the character and behavior of her native country and the man who has ruled it by hook or by crook for 18 years, Vladimir Putin. Her reportage is fearless, her writing is deeply compelling, and her command of the larger truths revealed by the seemingly infinite deceptions of Putin—and certain of his American cronies—are utterly essential to a meaningful understanding of how fucked we all are. She comes to town to discuss her latest book, The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia. SEAN NELSON

(Capitol Hill, $5)