A Weed Store in Wallingford You Won't Regret: Eight Reasons to Check Out American Mary

n The Stranger's most recent issue of our weed magazine, Green Guide , we wrote about every recreational weed store in Seattle. There are some 50 stores in the Seattle area, many brand-new, each unique in its own way, and there is no other guide like the one we made. We sent writers out to each store. We sent photographers out to take pictures. We published it all under a glossy cover. But we made a mistake. Due to a production error (specifically a "cut/paste" problem when we were moving around text), we accidentally left one store out of the print guide, much to our regret. We fixed the problem right away online, but our hard-copy guide to "every" recreational weed store inadvertently left out American Mary in Wallingford. This isn't the worst blunder that occurred in 2016, but nevertheless we cannot let it go unaddressed. So to make it up to them, here are eight good reasons to visit American Mary.

It's conveniently located. It's on Northeast 45th Street, a major arterial, and it's right near where 45th crosses I-5. Not that you would ever drive stoned—that's totally against the rules (and dangerous, and not worth it). But you can get to American Mary easily on foot, by bus, or by car. "People drive way far to come here, way farther than I think is rational," co-owner Alec Meikle said.

Great service, good deals, and a wide range of products. One way I personally test out budtender knowledge is by asking for a weed that will make me tired. Not even indicas make me tired, usually. They wind me up, especially if they have a lot of THC. The budtender made two recommendations, and when I was trying to narrow it down to one, the security guy piped up to say that he recommended the indica-dominant hybrid Orange Bubba grown by Sea of Green Farms. I thought it was an iffy recommendation because of the 26 percent THC, but I'll be damned, he was right! They were both right. The stuff actually made me tired. Stock up, American Mary: I'll be back for more Orange Bubba.

They have a price guarantee. "If you can find it anywhere cheaper, we'll beat it," Meikle said. "And not just beat it—we'll adjust our pricing."

There's a corgi who hangs out in the store. She's adorable and calm and her name is Minnie. After I bought a packet of Orange Bubba, she was sleepily blocking the door. Which was awesome. An excuse to hang out and pet a corgi.

American Mary is right next door to Comics Dungeon. Which is right next to an accordion store. (When's the last time you passed a storefront with dozens of accordions in the window?) Pudge Bros. Pizza is only one block away. Rancho Bravo (in the old Dunkin' Donuts spot) is only two blocks away. Dick's Drive-In is only three blocks away. Everything a stoner needs.

It's the closest weed shop to the University of Washington. I walked all the way to UW from the store just so I could time it for this article. It takes 13 minutes on foot. Not that weed and studying go well together. But when you're old enough and you're done with that big test and it's time to celebrate...

American Mary hosts events for their regular customers. "I wish you could have been to the glow-in-the-dark event," Meikle said. "People were like, 'This is the coolest event I've ever been to.'" It took place at the Green Lake Pitch 'n Putt, and there was live music and free food, along with glow-in-the-dark golf balls and flag sticks. "Our vendors loved it—great opportunity for them," Meikle said. I called one of those vendors, Ross Parker, a sales rep for the producer-processor Dutch Brothers, and he confirmed: "We went out and shot some golf in the middle of the night. It was great. It was a lot of fun. Our sales went way up from that. A lot of customers appreciated our being there and mingling with them."

You can get invited to one of these parties, too. I asked Meikle what people needed to do if they wanted to be invited to an American Mary party, and he said, "Just start shopping here."