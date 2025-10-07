HUMP! is returning to Capitol Hill! Join us at the Quality Flea Center at 15th Avenue East—home of the Punk Rock Flea Market & CHASM—for a special pop-up screening of HUMP!'s incredible 2025 Fall lineup. Come watch 23 jaw-dropping films that will leave you wanting more.

Friday, 10/10 - early show starts at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m. with pre-show sex trivia and funtivities) and late show starts at 9:30 p.m. (doors at 9 p.m.)

- early show starts at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m. with pre-show sex trivia and funtivities) and late show starts at 9:30 p.m. (doors at 9 p.m.) Saturday, 10/11 - early show starts at 7 p.m .(doors at 6:30 p.m.), and late show starts at 9:30 p.m. (doors at 9 p.m.)

Come early and grab a drink at the bar. All screenings will be hosted by the one and only Miss Texas 1988!

Q: I've never been to HUMP! before... can you tell me more about it?

A: HUMP! is the world's best indie erotic film fest—it’s adult entertainment by real people for real people. Every year, hot, creative, and kinky bite-sized shorts (no film is longer than 5 minutes) are submitted by creators from around the world, and the HUMP! Jury selects the best of the best to create joyful, sex-positive, and inclusive feature-length lineups.



Q: So... I'm going to watch adult films in a room full of strangers?

A: These aren't your typical adult films! HUMP! takes pride in celebrating all body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes, and these insanely creative, independently-made shorts often redefine the adult genre. You'll see things you'd never see sitting at home, and you'll immediately find yourself cheering, clapping, and laughing along with the crowd!



Our 20-year mission of creating a public space for sex-positivity, representation, and inclusivity is feeling more important than ever, but we’re up for the challenge and we know you are, too! And when you purchase a ticket to HUMP!, you’re supporting ethical content creation – filmmakers receive a percentage of every ticket sold, and are also eligible for up to $10,000 in audience and jury awards!

Dates: Friday, October 10th & Saturday, October 11th

Times: Two shows each night! 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: At the old QFC on 15th Avenue East on Capitol Hill. Current home of the Punk Rock Flea Market.

Watch the trailer!

Tickets are available here!