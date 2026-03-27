Our interview series with this year's Undisputable Champions of Comedy continues! Last week, you got to know Scott Losse (and his Taco Time order), and today I'm featuring Min Lin, who is sunshine in human form (and sometimes performs with her service dog companion Sunny).

Lin started performing stand-up, but admits she didn't love it at first. She didn't love people at all, actually. She credits Sunny for being a catalyst for changing her outlook. "Training Sunny as my service dog and having Sunny by my side helped me exist in the world differently," she says. Indeed, Sunny sometimes makes guest appearances onstage when Lin is performing her silly and optimistic sets around town at spots like Emerald City Comedy Club, Joketellers Union, and Laughs Comedy Club (where she recently opened for Irene Tu).

Describe your comedy in five words.

Warm and super silly human.

Now that you’ve been declared an Undisputed Champion of Comedy, is there anyone in your life who said you wouldn’t make it, and you would now like to take this opportunity to rub it in their stupid face?

My older brother has always been the doubter in my life. Hey Kurt! Watch me roar!

I am in love with your dog, Sunny. She makes such good faces! Will she be joining you onstage on April 4?

I am also in love with my dog, Sunny. She is the undisputed champion of silly goof. Is this an official invitation for her? If so, yes!

You’ve mentioned that Sunny has helped “rewire your brain,” and that has played a big role in making your dreams of performing stand-up comedy come true. Can you talk a little more about that?

I used to overanalyze every interaction with people. I had a hoodie that said, "Ewwww people," and it reflected accurately how I felt about people. Training Sunny as my service dog and having Sunny by my side helped me exist in the world differently. Sunny rewired my brain to be grounded in newfound worthiness. Sunny was solely responsible for pushing me over the threshold of finally pursuing comedy, my lifelong dream since I was 13. And my kids are 13 now. So it all feels magical. By the way, I love people now.

Do you remember your first time doing stand-up? Did you love it from the start?

It was at Big Time Brewery in the U-District. I brought Sunny. I sat in the corner behind the support column so no one could see me throughout the night. While on stage, I talked super fast the entire time. I had a joke about Rhododendron. My materials didn't make any sense to anyone, not even to myself. But my only goal was to get up on stage, so I felt triumphant. My therapist was at that mic. It was a huge milestone for our therapeutic relationship. I am goal-oriented; I didn't love it from the start, I love it now.

Seattle has lost some great comedy spots recently—Here-After closed, and Rendezvous, which had some regular showcases and open mics, changed owners. With that, where is your favorite place to see comedy in Seattle right now?

The Seattle comedy scene has very creative producers and a huge pool of talents with unique voices that are always evolving. Live comedy is one of the best things you can support to say "F you" to AI. There are so many comedy shows in and around the city! Come check out a live comedy show this week! I love performing at Laughs Comedy Club, Club Comedy of Seattle, Emerald City Comedy Club, Old Stove Brewery Queen Anne and Ballard locations! I did a secret sold-out Don't Tell Comedy show in a stranger's house on Cap Hill recently. The guy was super nice, he gave me a giant cat wheel for free. Our cat runs on the wheel for treats, it's so cute! Shout out to Yashar!

For more funny business, watch Lin in conversation with the evening's host, Emmett Montgomery:

See Min Lin perform at The Stranger's Undisputable Champions of Comedy at Washington Hall on April 4, 7:30 pm, 21+. Tickets available here.