July 16

Vanishing Seattle is a social media project that began in 2016 to keep track of our dearly departed buildings and businesses while also offering a place for the community to share photos and memories. Since its start in 2016, the project has expanded to a series of documentaries, a book, locally inspired merchandise, and now, a variety show. This one-of-a-kind event will blend stand-up comedy, storytelling, drag, film, and more, paying homage to some of Seattle’s most beloved relics of the past—I’m talking about the Lusty Lady marquee, Lincoln’s Toe Truck, and the dinner mints at Mama’s Mexican Kitchen. Vanishing Seattle founder Cynthia Brothers will host alongside local comic Shannon Koyano. Plus, this is a great opportunity to see the Crocodile’s We Were Here exhibit, which displays music venue signs from Seattle’s past. (Here-After, 7 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

July 25

You might know comedian, actress, and LA cool girl Kate Berlant from her appearances in movies like Sorry Bother You and Don’t Worry Darling, her role in Amazon Prime’s A League of Their Own reboot, her Bo Burnham–directed special Cinnamon in the Wind, her frequent collaborations with comedy partner John Early, or her existential wellness podcast Berlant & Novak (formerly Poog) with fellow comic Jacqueline Novak. (She’s booked and busy!) I was lucky enough to catch her critically acclaimed one-woman show KATE in New York and was delighted by her genius portrayal of an exaggeratedly egotistical character version of herself. Her eclectic comedy topics range from her upbringing as an only child to why it’s okay for women to shoplift beauty products. Get a glimpse of her absurdist style for yourself at this stand-up performance at the Neptune. (Neptune Theatre, 6 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

July 27

From his depiction of the unhinged suburban housewife character Gayle Waters-Waters to viral songs like “I’m Afraid to Talk to Men,” comedian and self-described “showpig” Chris Fleming has a hilariously unique perspective on the world. I’m dazzled by his laser-sharp, hyper-specific commentary on subjects as diverse as “the snacks at Trader Joe’s that only women can see,” model Emily Ratajkowski’s gigantic infant son, and the time his homophobic dad accidentally told a male soccer coach “I love you” on the phone. His character work is also unparalleled (see his impression of a gentle, timid Sufjan Stevens startled by a Kate Bush video for proof). Step into his bizarrely brilliant mind when he stops at the Moore for his summer 2025 tour. (Moore Theatre, 4 pm & 8 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

Aug 3

Before Bridget Everett was known as the star of HBO’s heartwarming comedy series Somebody Somewhere, she was known as New York City’s alt-cabaret provocateur, regularly performing at Joe’s Pub. At these performances, Everett would stand on tables and sing her heart out alongside her backing band, the Tender Moments—made up of the Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz and the Julie Ruin’s Carmine Covelli. Now, the group is finally bringing the perennially sold-out, cult-favored cabaret show to the West Coast. If you prefer not to be serenaded, touched, flashed, or handed the microphone during comedy shows, I recommend avoiding the first 30 rows. (Moore Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

More

Grindhaus: Sasha Colby, Bosco, and More July 4–5, The Crocodile, 10 pm, 21+

Dinosaur–Live! July 9, Neptune Theatre, 8 pm,

all ages

Birds of Play with Tanya Gagné July 10–19, Seattle Public Theater, various times

Solomon Georgio Jul 12, Here-After, 7 pm & 9 pm, 6 pm, 21+

Pod Meets World July 13, Neptune Theatre, 8 pm, all ages

Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation July 13–Aug 10, various locations

Bigger! with Brennan and Izzy July 18, 7 & 9:30 pm, Benaroya Hall

Ron Funches July 25–27, Emerald City Comedy Club, 21+

Nori Reed July 26, Here-After, 6 pm & 8 pm, 21+

Glory Hole: ReBirthday July 26, The Wyncote NW Forum, 9 pm

& Juliet July 29–Aug 3, Paramount Theatre, various times, all ages

James Austin Johnson Aug 2, The Crocodile, 6 pm, 21+

After Midnight Aug 5–Aug 24, 5th Avenue Theatre, various times, all ages

Parable of Kinoptics by D. Sabela Grimes Aug 9, 12th Ave Arts, 7:30 pm

Early Warnings

Shadows Under the Market Aug 1–9, Seattle Public Theater, various times, all ages

Steve Martin & Martin Short Aug 22–23, Paramount Theatre, various times, all ages

Jurassic Parking Lot Aug 22–Sept 14, Seattle Public Theater, various showtimes, all ages with mature content

The Disabled List Aug 23, Northwest Film Forum

A Play That Goes Wrong Aug 28–Sept 28, Seattle Rep, various times, all ages

Taylor Tomlinson Sep 5–7, McCaw Hall, various times, all ages

Fancy Dancer Sept 18–Nov 2, Seattle Rep, various times, all ages

Nikki Glaser Sept 12–13, McCaw Hall, 7 pm, all ages

Suffs Sept 13–27, 5th Avenue Theatre, various times, all ages

Some Like It Hot Sept 16–21, Paramount Theatre, all ages

An Enemy of the People Sept 20–Oct 5, ACT, various times, all ages

Pacific Northwest Ballet Presents: Jewels Sept 26–Oct 5, McCaw Hall, various times

Stereophonic Oct 7–12, Paramount Theatre, all ages

Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes Oct 15–Nov 2, Erickson Theatre, various times, 21+

Shrew Oct 18–Nov 2, ACT, various times, all ages

The Pirates of Penzance Oct 18–Nov 1, McCaw Hall

Chicago Oct 22–Nov 2, 5th Avenue Theatre, various times, all ages

Nate Bargatze Nov 6–7, Climate Pledge Arena, all ages, 7 pm