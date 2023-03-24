We've partnered with the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue to SAVE ALL THE DOGS! Or, at least try to help a bunch of pups find their forever homes. Every month we'll feature a new pup who's available for adoption. Learn more about what Motley Zoo does here.

This month's pup is Carole Bradshaw, a super sweet 2-year-old husky mix. (Yes, she's named after Meg Ryan's character in Top Gun!) She and her littermates were born in Mexico under a car and they were transported to Motley Zoo Animal Rescue when they were still puppies. All of her siblings have been adopted, so obviously it's time to get Carole into a good forever home, too!

Some fun facts about Carole:

🐾 She loves to run and play! Her ideal home would have a yard and maybe even other dogs around to play with.

🐾 She's very good with people, including children, and she loves to cuddle.

🐾 She has a small deformity in her front legs, but they don't cause her many problems. She'd just prefer to not go for super long walks or hikes.

🐾 She's well-trained and will sit for treats.

🐾 She does not want to live with cats.

Read more about Motley Zoo's adoption and fostering process here.