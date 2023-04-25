We've partnered with the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue to SAVE ALL THE DOGS! Or, at least try to help a bunch of pups find their forever homes. Every month we'll feature a new pup who's available for adoption. Learn more about what Motley Zoo does here.

Gerard Way is looking for his forever home!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Stranger 🗞 (@thestrangerseattle)

Some fun facts about Gerard:

🐾 His birthday is August, 5, just like Neil Armstrong, Loni Anderson, Adam Yauch!

🐾 He is a Malinois, which is a working breed, so he'll be happiest if he has a job to do.

🐾 When he first arrived at Motley Zoo he couldn't walk, but they helped him build up his strength and now he loves to run and play.

🐾 As you can see, he LOVES GIVING KISSES! He is still kissing our videographer Shane Wahlund, actually.

Read more about Gerard here!

Give 'em hell, kid. Shane Wahlund

