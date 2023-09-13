Art and Performance Fall 2023

Our Fall Art + Performance 2023 Magazine Is Out Now!

Seattle's Most Comprehensive Guide to the Fall Arts Season Is Online and on the Streets

Megan Seling

Shelf Life

New Local Releases to Read This Fall

Andrew Engelson

Twinkle in the Cosmos

Nia-Amina Minor and David Rue’s To Gather Charts a Constellation of Collaborative Dance and Art

Megan Burbank

Person of Interest: Kataka Corn

Performer, Singer, and Music Teacher

Megan Seling

How to Make Cinerama's Famous Chocolate Popcorn

As Told to The Stranger by a Former Theater Employee

Megan Seling

Roq Star

Kirsten Anderson’s Art Gallery Has Survived Collapsing Buildings, a Pandemic, and Even a Brief Exit from the Art World—How?

Megan Seling

Changes Are Afoot with Freakout

But It’ll Still Be Seattle’s Wildest Fall Music Festival

Dave Segal

Fantasy A's Incoherent City

Is a Film About a Rapper Looking for a Mattress Absurd? Yes. But So Is Living in Seattle.

Charles Mudede

Shots Fired

Solas Is the Photo-Focused Art Gallery Seattle Has Been Missing

Megan Seling

Midnight Madness

The New Late-Night Variety Show That’s Keeping Seattle Weird

Megan Seling

Person of Interest: Jenn Champion

Musician and Professional Sad Person

Megan Seling

Jonathan Raban's Last Book Reminds Me of Jonathan Raban

Goodnight, My Old Friend

Charles Mudede

EverOut's Guide to Fall 2023 Arts Events in Seattle

Concerts, Exhibits, Performances, and More Events to Put on Your Calendar

EverOut Staff

Person of Interest: Faith Charlotte

Of Charlotte's Clay Shoppe

Megan Seling

Cat Puppets and Existential Dread

Five More Movies to See at This Year’s Local Sightings Film Festival

Chase Hutchinson

Your Instagram Feed Sucks

Follow These Five Local Photographers and Make It Better

Megan Seling

The Sounds of Seattle on Death Cab for Cutie's Transatlanticism

You Can Hear the City on the Album from the First Note

Rich Smith

Person of Interest: Charlie Dunmire

Owner of Deep Sea Sugar and Salt

Megan Seling

It is taking every iota of willpower my brain and body are physically capable of mustering to keep myself from climbing onto the fourth-story rooftop of The Stranger’s offices on Maynard Avenue South, stepping up onto the ledge, and belting out the chorus of Barry Manilow’s “Looks Like We Made It” at the top of my lungs.

Because we did! We did make it. We made this issue of our fall Art + Performance magazine, yes, but we also made it through. None of us knew what to expect when The Stranger returned to the printed page back in March. The spring 2023 Art + Performance magazine was our first print issue in three years. We forgot how to use InCopy. We didn’t know if people would pick us up.

But you did! And with that support—that fervent support, I might add, as we ran out of copies so quickly that we had to print a second run—we are so fucking excited to be here now, doing it again.

Of course, we couldn’t have done it without you, the reader, but we also have to credit all of the artists in Seattle who just keep doing rad shit. This issue is packed with examples. The Northwest Film Forum has kept the Local Sightings Film Festival going strong for 26 years now! In honor of the festival’s longevity, Charles Mudede takes a deeper look into its very funny opening film, Fantasy A Gets a Mattress, and Chase Hutchinson does your homework for you in recommending five more Local Sightings movies you shouldn’t miss.

Speaking of things you shouldn’t miss: Rich Smith sits down with both past and present members of Death Cab to Cutie to discuss the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Transatlanticism, a record that, one could argue, stole the Seattle sound flag from grunge’s cold and blistered hands. Sam Machkovech chats with author and former Amazon employee Kristi Coulter about her new book, Exit Interview. And we even uncovered the secret behind Cinerama’s beloved popcorn recipe!

Oh yeah, and I got to write about some things I love, too, including Friendship Dungeon, the new monthly midnight variety show produced by comedy wizards Emmett Montgomery and Derek Sheen, as well as the new art gallery Solas, Seattle’s only (?!) gallery exclusively dedicated to photography.

We made it! Me, you, us. We’re all still here. I’ll meet you on the roof.

Megan Seling
Arts Editor, The Stranger

Alex Sandvoss's “Untitled 1” (oil on wood) is part of Roq La Rue's "New 'Rue Review" group show. It's up through Saturday, September 30. Artwork by Alex Sandvoss; Cover Layout/Design by Corianton Hale