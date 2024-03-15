It's your lucky day—you've found your way to the corner of the internet that's gonna give you the best intel on how to spend your weekend. Peruse solid gold events from the 53rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade to Irish Festival Seattle and from U District Cherry Blossom Festival to Ma’Chell M. Duma: 33 1/3rd - Invasion Of Privacy.

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Ghost Note Coffee 7 Year Anniversary

The Capitol Hill cafe Ghost Note Coffee is one of my favorite places to go for a fancy beverage—they treat their menu items like cocktails, with complex flavor profiles and additions like chai-spiced honey, smoked grapefruit rosemary syrup, and spiced chocolate bitters. On Friday, they'll celebrate their lucky seventh birthday with 30% everything in store and online, plus a cake pop-up from 11 am-3 pm from the married baking duo Lovely&Dapper Desserts. (Don't miss the "Lush Life," a cake inspired by Ghost Note's bestselling signature drink of the same name, made with honey, Lighthouse Roasters espresso, lime, grapefruit syrup, almond buttercream, and candied grapefruit). Gift card purchases over $50 will earn you a free T-shirt. JULIANNE BELL

(Ghost Note Coffee, Capitol Hill)