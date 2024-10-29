Halloween is the season to let your freak flag fly. But if you ask drag artist Scary-Ann, “you can let your spooky little black heart flutter year round.” That’s why she created Bump in the Night: “a monstrosity of punk, rock, horror, drag, and whatever the fuck else we want.” Every last Wednesday of the month, wander down to Pony for a celebration of all things spooky. Never been? Lucky for you, the next one falls on October 30, Halloween Eve.

Scary-Ann dreamed up this space for nightlife critters while noticing a need for more punk and alternative events in the city. The first Bump began Pride 2023 and had its one-year anniversary, “Pride of Frankenstein,” this past June. It has developed a cult following and consistently grows with horror-loving newcomers. As an audience member myself, the themes have been a personal favorite, ranging from vampires and cannibals to John Waters and David Lynch tributes. Scary-Ann says her favorite event so far was “Good For Her,” a female-centered theme of “bad-ass bitch, femme-fatale, final girls getting theirs.”

The show has been a platform not only for some of Seattle’s most sinister drag legends but also for emerging creeps looking for a home to cut their teeth. Cast members of the iconic horror-themed drag competition “Dragula” have even graced (or should I say disgraced) the evening.

DJ Pavor Nocturnus

The event is a “vibes all night” kind of party that runs from 9 pm to close with music, movies that match the night’s motive, and, of course, some spooktacular performances. As Scary-Ann explains, resident DJ Pavor Nocturnus “the city’s finest,” plays “queer punk hits, dark wave,” and plenty of “gothy spooky shit” all night long. Performances typically occur around 11 pm with two guests and Scary-Ann as a captivating host. On October 30 performers will be Nik Ophelia, Goo La Goo, and of course Scary-Ann herself. There will even be a “communion” that consenting individuals are welcome to partake in at midnight.

It’s no wonder that Scary-Ann is referred to as “Seattle’s Unofficial Night-Mayor,” “Seattle’s Scariest Sweetheart,” and, as I would call her, “Seattle’s Elvira.” Bump in the Night is a unique and empowering space “for the freaks by the freaks,” she says. It’s a space to “turn a look, dance, watch a show, and have some fun.”

To those who she would describe as “dark curious,” Scary-Ann encourages that if you’re thinking of “dabbling in the spooky, the weird, not your usual pageant drag look, just do it! Why not? There can be a lot of power in the world of dress-up and just finding this persona that you really just want to be for a moment.”

To current and future fans of the evening, Scary-Ann shared that she “loves and adores all of you. Keep it up, keep coming to Bump in the Night, keep being your spookiest selves.”

Bump in the Night is every last Wednesday of the month at Pony from 9 pm to close. The next edition, “Midnight Mass,” is October 30.