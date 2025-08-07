Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, This & That.

Flock Fiber Festival

Aug 8–10

As an obsessive knitter, I am beyond giddy to attend Flock Fiber Festival, which could be considered the Coachella of the Pacific Northwest fiber arts scene. Knitters, crocheters, weavers, and other fiber artists from far and wide congregate at this annual yarn show to caress and coo over gorgeous skeins from a variety of vendors. Attendees can also grow their skills with expert-led classes and connect with fellow fiber lovers at community events. I’m excited to check out the colorful indie dyer Superglō Fiber, the witchy Portland-based shop Ritual Dyes, Bellingham’s yarn-world-famous “sheep-to-skein” spinners Spincycle Yarns, Montana-based producer the Farmer’s Daughter Fibers, pastel-hued Brooklyn brand the Wandering Flock, the cool-girl stitch marker supplier Mabel & Jess, and so much more. Stock up on supplies for some fun, cozy projects to see you through the Seattle fall and winter. (Seattle Convention Center Summit Building, times vary, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

Aug 15

Cue Wendy Rene’s “Bar-B-Q!” After a 13-year hiatus, KEXP is reviving its beloved summer tradition. Enjoy live performances from psychedelic soul king Curtis Harding, local instrumental troupe True Loves, Cameroon-born indie-rock artist Vagabon, rock trio Monsterwatch, and more, along with sets from KEXP DJs, refreshing brews, and of course, delicious BBQ grub from Tomo, Seattle Samosas, and Seattle Pops. (KEXP Courtyards, 2 pm, free for kids under 12) AUDREY VANN

Aug 16

Alki Beach’s annual Pride celebration didn’t exist when I was a queer questioning teenager growing up in West Seattle, but I truly wish it had. It isn’t that I felt unwelcome or unsafe to explore my sexuality—it is Seattle, after all—but I suspect that seeing familiar faces (teachers, classmates, neighbors, local business owners, etc.) celebrating Pride would have created less suspicion about who would be supportive. I also love that Alki Pride takes over the beach in August—two months after Pride Month—because many families and passersby who were just expecting another day at the beach will witness (or hopefully join) the festivities. This family-friendly event will include a variety of LGBTQ musicians and DJs (including the Rainbow City Marching Band), local food vendors, and handcrafted goods. (Alki Beach, noon, free) AUDREY VANN

Aug 16–17

Four local artists—Mel of Miss Melbear, Nico of Niicomode, Ang of Pikarar, and Phong of Poiibo—are the brains behind this scrappy, spirited annual arts and crafts fair, which started out in 2023 with the goal of providing an accessible community for new and veteran artists alike. The nonprofit operation has gone from featuring around 15 vendors per event to over 150 and is now gearing up for this event at Magnuson Park Hangar 30, its largest venue yet. Besides browsing, you can spice up your boring old clothes with screen printing and participate in activities like a scavenger stamp hunt, Polaroid portrait drawings, and coloring stations. (Magnuson Park Hangar 30, noon–6 pm, free, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

