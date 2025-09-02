Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, This & That.

Hells Canyon

Sept 5–21

In award-winning actor, playwright, and screenwriter Keiko Green’s comedic horror-thriller Hells Canyon, five friends, including the seven-months-pregnant protagonist Ariel Lim, gather in a remote cabin in the woods in Eastern Oregon. What could possibly go wrong? A lot, it turns out: long-simmering resentments bubbling to the surface, tensions ratcheting up in the close quarters, and a sinister force that’s attempting to break through the front door to swallow them all. The play references the real-life history of 1887’s tragic “Snake River Massacre,” in which 34 Chinese gold miners were murdered by a gang of seven white men in Hells Canyon, Oregon. Its themes of racism, trauma, and the exploitation of non-white bodies prompted Minnesota Public Radio to liken its world premiere in Minneapolis last year to “the films of Jordan Peele, especially Get Out,” so don’t miss its West Coast debut produced by Washington Ensemble Theatre and directed by Amber Tanaka. (12th Avenue Arts, times vary) JULIANNE BELL

Sheng Wang

September 12

Taiwanese-American comic Sheng Wang’s career has been a long, slow build, as you might expect from a gentle nerd who emanates chill-bro vibes. He was funny as hell as a clean-shaven upstart who dropped an all-killer comedy album in 2015 titled Cornucopias Are Actually Horrible Containers. Sheng then parlayed his skewed wit and inclination for subverting Asian stereotypes into a writing gig for the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. But he really excels at stand-up. Better than most in the game, Sheng finds unique hilarity in the mundane, e.g., the meaning of buying trousers from Costco, the benefits of slouching, and the idiocy of the phrase “grow a pair.” Lately rocking a hippie-style mane and wispy facial hair, Sheng has honed the low-key absurdity approach into surprisingly moving and relatable jokes. Though he was born in Taiwan’s capital, the laid-back Sheng certainly doesn’t have a Taipei personality. [Editor’s Note: lol Dave when does YOUR comedy album drop.] (Pantages Theater, 7 pm, all ages) DAVE SEGAL

Inebria Me

Sept 12–14

In 2019, Los Angeles-based composer, musician, and performance artist San Cha released her concept album La Luz de la Esperanza, which draws inspiration from traditional Mexican ranchera folk songs and the lush, larger-than-life melodrama of telenovelas to tell the story of Dolores, a beautiful, impoverished girl who weds the aristocratic Salvador, only to realize she has become ensnared in an abusive marriage. The genderless ghost Esperanza, who represents hope and empowerment, grants Dolores the strength to escape her toxic circumstances. Luckily for us, San Cha has adapted her album into a full-fledged experimental opera, which will feature a live score melding “ranchera, cumbia, mariachi, punk, classical, and electro” and dazzling drag-influenced performances. It promises to be an opulent, cathartic experience that you won’t soon forget. (On the Boards, 8 pm) JULIANNE BELL

Sasha Colby

Sept 16

Where were you when Sasha Colby lip-synced to the Cranberries’ “Zombie” at the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 talent show? I was sitting on my couch, eating cheesy popcorn with tears in my eyes. The powerful performance combines the drag superstar’s knack for infusing the art of drag with activism and personal storytelling (in this case, Colby was paying tribute to her Irish heritage and the trauma of seeing the Warrington bombings as a child). Since winning her season of Drag Race, the international icon has toured the world with her Stripped tour, become the drag mother of Chappell Roan, and performed with JLo at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Now, Sasha Colby will bring part two of her Stripped tour to Seattle. “It is not the same Stripped show as last year,” she told Out magazine. “I want to tell different stories about trans experiences and queer experiences that are more general and universal.” (Moore Theatre, 8 pm) AUDREY VANN

Charlene Kaye: ‘Tiger Daughter’

Sept 19

Tiger Daughter is the one-woman show of singer-songwriter and comedian Charlene Kaye, who tells the story of how she disappointed her immigrant Chinese mother. While her mother expected her to play Carnegie Hall by the age of 12, Kaye boldly defied her wishes by applying her musical skills to shred guitar in a slutty all-girl cover band called Guns N’ Hoses. While the show is undeniably hilarious, Kaye also adds nuance and heart, dealing with inherited baggage, culture clashes, and the fight to be herself. As if you need any more convincing to attend this show, know that national treasure Margaret Cho has given it her seal of approval, asking Kaye to open her Vanguard Artist-in-Residence series in New York City this fall. I predict a snazzy comedy special is in her future! (Here-After, 7 & 9 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

More

Taylor Tomlinson: The Save Me Tour Sept 5–7, McCaw Hall, various times,

Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play Sept 5–20, Theatre Off Jackson, various times

SketchFest Seattle 2025 Sept 11–14, Market Theater, various times

Nikki Glaser Sept 12–13, McCaw Hall, 7 pm, all ages

SUFFS Sept 13–27, 5th Avenue Theatre, various times, all ages

Some Like It Hot Sept 16–21, Paramount Theatre, all ages

The Vanishing Seattle Variety Show Sept 17, Here-After, 7 pm, 21+

Fancy Dancer Sept 18–Nov 2, Seattle Rep, various times, all ages

GENERATOR 2025, hosted by Irene the Alien Sept 20, Vera Project, 6 pm, 21+

Jagaatbhari by Sarang Sathaye Sept 20, Benaroya Hall, 5 pm

An Enemy of the People Sept 20–Oct 5, ACT, various times, all ages

The Roommate Sept 25–Oct 19, ArtsWest, various times, all ages

Pacific Northwest Ballet Presents: Jewels Sept 26–Oct 5, McCaw Hall, various times

Will Rawls: [siccer] Sept 28–30, On the Boards, various times

Hokus Pokus Live! with Ginger Minj, Jujubee, and Sapphira Cristál Sept 29, Neptune Theatre, 8 pm, all ages

Early Warnings

Demetri Martin Oct 4, Moore Theatre, 6:30 pm, all ages

Stereophonic Oct 7–12, Paramount Theatre, various times, all ages

Eiko Otake & Wen Hui: What Is War Oct 9–11, On the Boards, 8 pm

Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes Oct 15–Nov 2, Erickson Theatre, various times, 21+

This Is Halloween: The Live Music and Dance Multimedia Spooktacular Oct 16–Nov 1, Triple Door, various times, age restrictions vary

GRINDHAUS: Bosco, Alaska 5000, Irene The Alien, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks Oct 17–18, The Crocodile, 10:30 pm, 21+

Shrew Oct 18–Nov 2, ACT, various times, all ages

The Pirates of Penzance Oct 18–Nov 1, McCaw Hall, various times

Chicago Oct 22–Nov 2, 5th Avenue Theatre, various times, all ages

Adam Sandler: You’re My Best Friend Oct 29, Climate Pledge Arena, 7:30 pm

International Ballet Theatre: Dracula Oct 29, Paramount Theatre, 7:30 pm, all ages

BUTT TOOT KING: Lydia Kollins, Suzie Toot, and Kori King Oct 30, Showbox, 8 pm, 21+

Shea Couleé Presents: Creepy.Sexy.Cool. Oct 31, Showbox, 9 pm, 21+

Nate Bargatze Nov 6–7, Climate Pledge Arena, 7 pm

Aya Ogawa: The Nosebleed Nov 13–15, On the Boards, 8 pm

In Tandem: A Trio of Duets Dec 18–20, On the Boards, 8 pm