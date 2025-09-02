Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, This & That.

R-Day

Sept 6

R-Day is quintessential Seattle: It’s fun, it’s free, it’s outdoors, there’s live music, and of course, there’s Rainier. (Is it just PBR in sheep’s clothing? Maybe, but we love it anyway.) In addition to the wacky one-of-a-kind Rainier merchandise, eclectic art, mini-golf, and grub from Dubsea Fish Sticks, there will be live music from truly incredible bands. Check out local legends like grunge heroes Mudhoney, psychedelic surf trio La Luz, and Latin punk favorites Tres Leches. KEXP DJ Jewel will keep the party going between sets. (Georgetown, 4 pm, free, 21+) AUDREY VANN

Shout Your Abortion’s 10th Birthday Bash

Sept 6

CW: This entire blurb is a giant conflict of interest. But if you trust me, I think this event and this cause are relevant (and fun!) enough to legitimately put in these pages. If you don’t trust me, then move those eyeballs along. All right, before I returned to The Stranger, I was Shout Your Abortion’s Creative Director. SYA founder Amelia Bonow has been a close friend and neighbor since before she got pregnant and had the abortion heard ’round the World Wide Web (via viral tweet), sparking a grassroots movement that has been helping people find “thoughtful, impactful ways to normalize abortion and support access” for the last 10 years. To celebrate the milestone, this party will feature music (DJs Larry Mizell Jr., Stas THEE Boss, and JusMoni), fashion (SYA x Prairie Underground x Free Witch Quarterly), screen printing (Ink Knife Press), musical fortune-telling (Corey J. Brewer), tarot (Lisa Prank and Bree McKenna), tattoos, cake, and more. Yes, I am in community with all of these people, if not in bands with them. A final reveal: I just illustrated a beautiful children’s book called Abortion Is Everything (written by Bonow and Rachel Kessler) that will be debuting at the party. All proceeds support the work of SYA. (Washington Hall, 7–11 pm, sliding scale, all ages) EMILY NOKES

More

Bicycle Weekends 2025 Saturdays & Sundays through Sept 21, Seward Park, free

Sound Bath with Semi Woo Wednesdays through Sept 24, Pier 62, 7:15 pm, free

Washington State Fair 2025 Through Sept 21, Washington State Fair Event Center, all ages

Seattle Mariners 2025 Home Games Through Sept 28, T-Mobile Park

Seattle Reign FC 2025 Home Games Through Oct 17, Lumen Field

Faith in the Time of Monsters: An Evening with Dr. Cornel West Sept 6, Great Hall, 6 pm

Waterfront Park Grand Opening Celebration Sept 6, Waterfront Park, 11 am, free

MEXAM NW Festival Sept 15–Oct 15, various locations, various times

Monster Jam Sept 19–21, Tacoma Dome, various times, all ages

Bainbridge Record Show Sept 20, Bainbridge Island Rowing Club, 9 am–4 pm (8 am early admission)

Seattle Got Sole Sept 20, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, noon, all ages

Washington State Parks Free Day Sept 27, various locations, free

The Italian Festival Sept 27–28, Seattle Center, free

Early Warnings

Collections Spotlight: Bicycles Opens Oct 18, Museum of History & Industry

Diwali: Lights of India Oct 18, Seattle Center, time TBD, all ages, free

BOO Seattle Oct 21–Nov 1, WaMu Theater, 5 pm, 18+

Daft Disko: Halloween Oct 31, The Crocodile, 10 pm, 21+

The Official Halloween Bar Crawl Oct 31–Nov 1, various locations, 5 pm, 21+

Día de Muertos Festival Nov 1–2, Seattle Center, all ages, free

Kickstands Up! 125 Years of Motorcycling in the PNW Opens Nov 28, Museum of History & Industry