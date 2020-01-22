Impeachment and the "Bernie Blackout"

Episode 229 tracks the latest on the impeachment trial (in which Adam Schiff, above, is presenting evidence) and then reacts to Hillary Clinton slamming Bernie Sanders and praises Cheer. Getty Images

Eli Sanders, Katie Herzog, and Rich Smith examine the Republican-approved rules for Trump’s impeachment trial in the US Senate, and then they talk about how the trial’s going so far.

After that, Hillary Clinton’s claim that “nobody” like Bernie Sanders (um, has she met Rich?) and The New York Times’ failure to pick one candidate to endorse in the Democratic primary fight.

Finally, Jasmyne Keimig explains what’s great about The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime and Rich heaps praise on a Netflix docuseries called Cheer.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.