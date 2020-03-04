Is Joementum Going to Save Us from Trump?

Episode 234 gets its head around the big Super Tuesday results, tackles the coronavirus latest, and shares self-quarantine recipes. Mario Tama / Getty Images

All of a sudden Joe Biden seems pretty damn likely to win the Democratic nomination and take on President Trump this fall. How’d that happen? Eli Sanders, Katie Herzog, and Rich Smith talk about what the Super Tuesday results mean for Biden, Bernie, Warren, and the Democratic Party.

After that, the latest on the coronavirus. Blabbermouth is broadcasting from the center of the largest outbreak in the United States, and Rich, Katie, and Eli talk about what that's like, what you can do to stay healthy, and how the Trump administration has so far failed on virus testing.

Finally, a deliciously distracting show that Rich is watching right now and a special pandemic prep recipe from Katie.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.