The pandemic took so much, but it didn't take Short Run.

After a three-year pause, organizers are finally ready to press play on the comix and arts festival's 10th anniversary. That's right. An indie comix festival. In Seattle. In its 10th year. It seems like nothing lasts for a decade here unless a rich person who wants to be cool drops some cash (no offense, please contribute). But that's not the case with Short Run—it's all grassroots support and the grant grind.

What's the secret to their longevity?

"We don't want to grow!!!" shouts the festival's executive director, Kelly Froh. "We want to just be really good at what we do, making opportunities for small press artists to convene, learn from each other, support one another, and make money for their work."

Though Froh and the festival's dozen other organizers reject the unsustainable growth model, Short Run is no small venture. On top of the big book fair, they're running events all week.



On Thursday, The Grocery Studios will host a kick-off party featuring some international talent. On Friday, they've got workshops with guest comics, a screening of Funny Pages at The Beacon, and an art show with some local and national heavy-hitters.

And then, of course, on Saturday, the crown jewel: a book fair at the Seattle Center showcasing 179 exhibitors from six different countries and 20 different states, including a strong contingent of local artists bursting with new material. Once the artists fold up the tables that evening, everyone will head down to the after-party at Mini Mart City Park in Georgetown, where DJ Gold Chisme will cue up some records as guests ham it up in a dreamy photo booth by Melissa Kagerer.

But if you only do one thing, then do the book fair on Saturday. To help you navigate the maze of exhibitors, I've jotted down a little shopping list of premium tables to browse. You'll find that below. If you're looking for more guidance, seek out these general tips from 2015. My advice there still holds true.

Oh! And one more thing: The Fisher Pavilion now boasts a sweet new HVAC, but Short Run organizers are taking precautions to reduce the spread of the deadly respiratory virus that's still going around. Proof of vaccination and masking will be required. They also ask that attendees arrive at the festival on Saturday at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm, or 5 pm to keep the crowds under control.

Short Run Shopping List 2022

Anemone: A local risograph outlet run by Amelia and Adam Greenhall. Buy a pretty 'zine about the climate crisis.

Anders Nilsen: If you haven't read/experienced



Anna Haifisch: The anxiety of creation drives this bleakly funny German comic to create If you haven't read/experienced Big Questions yet, then you should seriously consider doing that!!!The anxiety of creation drives this bleakly funny German comic to create lots of characters who also suffer under the pressure to create. You really can't go wrong here.

Casanova Frankenstein: Hailing from Austin, this living punk legend is out and about with cartoonist Glenn Pearce promoting How to Make a Monster: Ugly Memories of Chicago from a South Side Escapee (Fantagraphics), which reviewers appear to be gobbling up. Consider In the Wilderness if he has a copy lying around.



C.M. Ruiz: You'll have a hard time putting down any of this Seattle comic's super-intricate, mesmerizing Hailing from Austin, this living punk legend is out and about with cartoonist Glenn Pearce promoting How to Make a Monster: Ugly Memories of Chicago from a South Side Escapee (Fantagraphics), which reviewers appear to be gobbling up. Consider In the Wilderness if he has a copy lying around.You'll have a hard time putting down any of this Seattle comic's super-intricate, mesmerizing drawings

Cold Cube Press: The Seattle/NYC-based risograph masters publish the coolest avant-garde shit from around the world. Pick up their latest anthology and check out co-founder Aidan Fitzgerald's bright and bold book of landscapes WWHHEERREE; his prints make the land look like glitches, torn-off pieces of memories, fragments of a "place," which is what, after all landscapes are.



Colleen Louise Barry: The brain and brawn behind Mount Analogue, Angel Tears, Gramma, and other ventures. Pick up the local poet's latest collection, Colleen. I have it on good authority that she'll also be hocking a book that tells the entire story of Sleepless in Seattle using screenshots from other films, which is something I did not know I needed until this very moment.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lale Westvind (@lalewestvind)