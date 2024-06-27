Want to go to Bumbershoot FOR FREE? We recently published our guide, How to Seattle: 99 Things to Do Before the Big One Takes Us All, which is packed with some of the best art, food, music, culture, and outdoor activities in the city.

To enter to win a pair of two-day general admission Bumbershoot passes, just post a video of you doing any three things from our 99 Things checklist and share it with us on Instagram by tagging us @thestrangerseattle and using the hashtag #Stranger99Things.

You could eat a baby-sized burrito at Gordito's, scream your face off at the Seattle Art Museum, and play pinball at the Seattle Pinball Museum! Or you could prowl for owls at Discovery Park, shop at your favorite bookstore, and sing your heart out at Curveball Karaoke! You could... well, you get it.

Look, I even did a few fun things myself to show just how easy it is:

So go have some fun, Seattle! Get your checklist here or grab an issue of The Stranger at any of these locations. Good luck!

(Just want the Bumbershoot passes without the effort? Tickets are on sale now.)